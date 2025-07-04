US history.org Jefferson's original rough draft of the Declaration as presented to Franklin and Adams including their changes.

If you go to the above link, you can see a transcription of the actual changes.

From a very interesting account in JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION:

No one knows exactly what course of action the staff of Congress took to print the Declaration, which resulted in the famous Dunlap broadside. The clean, handwritten copy of the rough draft made for the use of the printer is lost. Likewise, no one can say for sure who gave the first public reading. One bystander thought it might have been the Secretary of Congress, Charles Thomson, and another said it was his senior clerk, Timothy Matlack. The only thing that seems certain is that the public reading did occur.

Timothy Matlack, senior clerk to Secretary of the Congress, had a reputation as a powerful orator and would have had the edited and approved document in his possession. It would have been his job to get it ready for the printer and was identified by an eyewitness, Anthony Morris, who was ten years old at the time. Another witness who heard but could not physically see the speaker, Quaker historian Deborah Norris Logan, who was fourteen at the time, thought the speaker was Secretary of the Congress, Charles Thomson.

Was it an official copy?

In 1992, the legal scholar Wilfred J. Ritz presented evidence of a public reading on July 4, 1776. Although Ritz originally thought that a “leaked” copy was read that day, it was, in fact, an official copy in the hands of a staff member. One eyewitness was Charles Biddle, later Vice President of Pennsylvania’s Supreme Executive Council. He wrote, “On the memorable Fourth of July, 1776, I was at the Old State-House yard when the Declaration of Independence was read. There were very few respectable citizens present.”[8]

Then the crowd followed the speaker, who is said to have been either Secretary Charles Thompson or his senior clerk, Timothy Matlack, to the courthouse where it was read again.

Reviewing from my previous post:

On June 7, 1776, Richard Henry Lee of Virginia presented a resolution to the Continental Congress in Philadelphia to formally cut all ties with Great Britain:

Resolved, That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States, that they are absolved from all allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain is, and ought to be, totally dissolved. That it is expedient forthwith to take the most effectual measures for forming foreign Alliances. That a plan of confederation be prepared and transmitted to the respective Colonies for their consideration and approbation.

The vote was postponed. On June 11, 1776, the "Committee of Five" was appointed to draft a statement presenting to the world the colonies’ case for independence consisting of Thomas Jefferson of Virginia, John Adams of Massachusetts, Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania, Roger Sherman of Connecticut, and Robert R. Livingston of New York, to draft a declaration of independence. Jefferson was chosen among the committee to draft a document that the committee would review and present to the Congress. He began on that day. The committee presented the final draft before Congress on June 28, 1776. Congress passed Lee's resolution on July 2 and adopted the final text of the Declaration of Independence on July 4.

A transcript of the Declaration of Independence

From The National Archives:

In Congress, July 4, 1776

The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.--Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.

He has refused his Assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good.

He has forbidden his Governors to pass Laws of immediate and pressing importance, unless suspended in their operation till his Assent should be obtained; and when so suspended, he has utterly neglected to attend to them.

He has refused to pass other Laws for the accommodation of large districts of people, unless those people would relinquish the right of Representation in the Legislature, a right inestimable to them and formidable to tyrants only.

He has called together legislative bodies at places unusual, uncomfortable, and distant from the depository of their public Records, for the sole purpose of fatiguing them into compliance with his measures.

He has dissolved Representative Houses repeatedly, for opposing with manly firmness his invasions on the rights of the people.

He has refused for a long time, after such dissolutions, to cause others to be elected; whereby the Legislative powers, incapable of Annihilation, have returned to the People at large for their exercise; the State remaining in the mean time exposed to all the dangers of invasion from without, and convulsions within.

He has endeavoured to prevent the population of these States; for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners; refusing to pass others to encourage their migrations hither, and raising the conditions of new Appropriations of Lands.

He has obstructed the Administration of Justice, by refusing his Assent to Laws for establishing Judiciary powers.

He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone, for the tenure of their offices, and the amount and payment of their salaries.

He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harrass our people, and eat out their substance.

He has kept among us, in times of peace, Standing Armies without the Consent of our legislatures.

He has affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the Civil power.

He has combined with others to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution, and unacknowledged by our laws; giving his Assent to their Acts of pretended Legislation:

For Quartering large bodies of armed troops among us:

For protecting them, by a mock Trial, from punishment for any Murders which they should commit on the Inhabitants of these States:

For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world:

For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent:

For depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury:

For transporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offences

For abolishing the free System of English Laws in a neighbouring Province, establishing therein an Arbitrary government, and enlarging its Boundaries so as to render it at once an example and fit instrument for introducing the same absolute rule into these Colonies:

For taking away our Charters, abolishing our most valuable Laws, and altering fundamentally the Forms of our Governments:

For suspending our own Legislatures, and declaring themselves invested with power to legislate for us in all cases whatsoever.

He has abdicated Government here, by declaring us out of his Protection and waging War against us.

He has plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.

He is at this time transporting large Armies of foreign Mercenaries to compleat the works of death, desolation and tyranny, already begun with circumstances of Cruelty & perfidy scarcely paralleled in the most barbarous ages, and totally unworthy the Head of a civilized nation.

He has constrained our fellow Citizens taken Captive on the high Seas to bear Arms against their Country, to become the executioners of their friends and Brethren, or to fall themselves by their Hands.

He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavoured to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.

In every stage of these Oppressions We have Petitioned for Redress in the most humble terms: Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury. A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.

Nor have We been wanting in attentions to our Brittish brethren. We have warned them from time to time of attempts by their legislature to extend an unwarrantable jurisdiction over us. We have reminded them of the circumstances of our emigration and settlement here. We have appealed to their native justice and magnanimity, and we have conjured them by the ties of our common kindred to disavow these usurpations, which, would inevitably interrupt our connections and correspondence. They too have been deaf to the voice of justice and of consanguinity. We must, therefore, acquiesce in the necessity, which denounces our Separation, and hold them, as we hold the rest of mankind, Enemies in War, in Peace Friends.

We, therefore, the Representatives of the united States of America, in General Congress, Assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved; and that as Free and Independent States, they have full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and to do all other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do. And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.

Courtesy Harvard: The signers of the Declaration, the printed version

Courtesy Library of Congress: The bottom showing the printer, Mary Katherine Goddard, the first printer to publish the Declaration of Independence in its entirety. By including her name, she was committing treason like the rest of the signers. I mentioned her in my essay: Honoring America's Brave Founding WOMEN Who Helped Create Our Country

What was the point of the Declaration of Independence?

This was the object of the Declaration of Independance. not to find out new principles, or new arguments, never before thought of, not merely to say things which had never been said before; but to place before mankind the common sense of the subject; [. . .] terms so plain and firm, as to command their assent, and to justify ourselves in the independant stand we [. . .] compelled to take. neither aiming at originality of principle or sentiment, nor yet copied from any particular and previous writing, it was intended to be an expression of the american mind, and to give to that expression the proper tone and spirit called for by the occasion. all it’s authority rests then on the harmonising sentiments of the day, whether expressed, in conversns in letters, printed essays or in “the elementary books of public right, as Aristotle, Cicero, Locke, Sidney, &c. - Thomas Jefferson letter to Henry Lee, May 8, 1825

Jefferson authored the Declaration of Independence, THE seminal statement on human rights, without a book or pamphlet for reference in just 17 days! Some have criticized that the ideas were borrowed from other writers. Jefferson never claimed otherwise. Yet no one before or since has been able to meld them all together with such eloquence.

Fun fact: Most Americans did not know Thomas Jefferson was the main author of the Declaration till the 1790’s. They thought it was a collective effort of the Congress.

A determined group changed the world. “A Republic if you can keep it.”

Thirteen British colonies decided they could no longer tolerate the abuse from their king and country. And against all odds with numerous miraculous events that happened in their favor, here we are today. Will it last another 249 years? Will it even make 250?

Europe is lost and it appears we are following in their tracks! They have unchecked millions of migrant invaders who have no intention of assimilating. We have over 20 Million illegal invaders. Most with the same intention. They have apologists and protectors for the criminal element. Five or more years ago, the mayor of Cologne, Germany actually blamed German woman for being assaulted and raped on New Years Eve because they didn't consider the culture of the North African Muslim men who thought unaccompanied women were prostitutes for the taking!

Here, we have the circus of traitorous politicians, judges and American tax dollars, which pay for “immigrant rights groups” trying to keep an admitted gang member and human trafficker in the country calling him “a Maryland man” and father! And he is not the only one by far! States and cities committing outright sedition and treason by opposing the federal government enforcing law removing dangerous illegals from our country. California cities have actually cancelled Independence Day celebrations to protect illegals!

The Democrat party has finally taken its mask off and is showing they are actually Communists and Socialists. We even have an openly Islamic extremist Communist a whisker away from becoming mayor of America's largest city.

The cherry on top? Paid protesters out in the street again today claiming America is a fascist Nazi country!

We owe it to our Founders and all the others who have fought and died to keep it to not let it be destroyed so your grandchildren's grandchildren can tell their children about the history of their country.

Happy Birthday America!

