Washington was in great despair. The Revolution was hanging by a thread. His men were starving and freezing to death. British General Howe had offered pardons to local residents, and on Jan. 1, unless they re- enlisted, the army was free to go home. He did the only thing he could do. He prayed. For guidance and strength. There is even a legend he was actually shown in a vision what America would become and what it would accomplish.

Thomas Paine authored 16 “Crisis” papers issued between 1776 and 1783, each one signed Common Sense. “The American Crisis. Number I,” published on December 19, 1776. One of the most inspiring documents in American history:

These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country; but he that stands it now deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us—that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: It is dearness only that gives everything its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as freedom should not be highly rated. Britain, with an army to enforce her tyranny, has declared that she has a right not only to tax but “to bind us in all cases whatsoever,” and if being bound in that manner is not slavery, then is there not such a thing as slavery upon earth. Even the expression is impious, for so unlimited a power can belong only to God.

A despondent George Washington was so moved he had Paine’s words read out loud to his troops at McConkey’s Ferry on the Delaware River.

Events leading up to the retreat to Valley forge

Sept. 11 Battle of Brandywine. Retreat of Americans to Chester, Philadelphia and Germantown. Americans then numbered about 11,000 men, exclusive of Gates’ command in the North. On the 15th, Washington advanced to Warren Tavern, on the Lancaster Pike, a heavy storm ruined the ammunition and led to a retreat to Yellow Springs and thence across the Schuylkill River near Phoenixville. Howe advanced at his leisure, covering a wide stretch of rich country. Upon the night of Sept. 19th, a body of Wayne’s men, detached to operate in the rear of the British left flank, was surprised at Paoli, many being bayonetted. Sept. 21 Howe’s columns reached the Schuylkill River in force, crossing at several points above and below Valley Forge. Upon the 26th they marched into Philadelphia, leaving a strong force in Germantown. Oct. 4 Battle of Germantown, retreat of Americans to White Marsh, about six miles north from Chestnut Hill. Nov. 10 Lord Howe’s ships invested Fort Mifflin and Fort Mercer below the city. An incident of this movement was the Battle of Red Bank, N. J., in which Count Donop, the Hessian commander, was mortally wounded. Dec. 19 After an exhausting march from White Marsh via Gulf Mills, Washington’s troops arrived upon the hills at Valley Forge. Four days later nearly 3000 men of this force were sick or too nearly naked to do duty.

There were 12,000 British troops only 20 miles away and Washington feared they would supply up, march and attack the Continental army. For whatever reason, (did they figure they would starve and freeze to death anyway and wanted to stay warm and wait till spring), they did not. Washington came up with a daring and brilliant plan to cross the Delaware and take Trenton by defeating the Hessians stationed there. He methodically wrote three words over and over on several small pieces of paper to be passed out to his commanders, "Victory or Death".

The original plan called for three separate river crossings of troops.

Col. Cadwalader was to lead his force of 1,200 Philadelphia militia and 600 Continentals across the river near Burlington, New Jersey. His role was to harass and prevent the British and Hessian units near the town from racing north to support the Hessians at Trenton. Gen. James Ewing’s force of 800 Pennsylvania militia was to cross the river at Trenton and take up defensive positions along the Assunpink River and bridge. Ewing’s soldiers would work to prevent the Hessians from retreating from Trenton. And Washington and his 2,400 soldiers would cross at McConkey’s and Johnson’s ferries, roughly 10 miles north of Trenton and would then march down to Trenton to surprise the garrison at dawn. This was an ambitious plan, one that even well rested and experienced troops would have had difficulty in executing. Both Cadwalader and Ewing’s forces were unable to cross the ice-choked river.

The miraculous crossing at Valley Forge

A massive storm hit at 11PM on Christmas Eve. General John Glover and the Marblehead Mariners in their Durham boats miraculously transported Washington, the bulk of his army, their horses and 18 cannons, 3-Pounders, 4-Pounders, some 6-Pounders, which weighed up to 1,750 pounds each, across the semi- frozen Delaware River in the middle of a raging storm, which dragged out the crossing, which should have taken an hour, from midnight till 4AM. They did not lose one man. Washington immediately had to start the 9 1/2-mile march to Trenton to make it by morning. The troops were exhausted, and many froze to death.

The Storm allowed a surprise attack of the Hessians at Trenton

Not wanting to lose any more of his troops, Washington shouted encouragement to the men: “Soldiers, keep by your officers. For God’s sake, keep by your officers!” Throughout the night, the commander in chief remained determined; adversity brought forth his best qualities. “Press on! Press on, boys!” he shouted as he rode up and down the line.

Contrary to a historical myth, the Hessians in Trenton were not drunk or idle. Their experienced commander, Colonel Johann Rall, the hero of White Plains Chatterton’s Hill and the breakthrough at Fort Washington, kept his men in constant readiness and on patrol. A series of raids by the local militia in the prior days had put them on edge, and the men slept dressed and armed.

Washington and his troops got to Trenton shortly before 8 a.m. and got within 200 yards because of poor visibility from the storm before the Hessians saw them. They attacked, captured the Hessian artillery and quickly overran the city, putting snipers in place to pick off the Hessians. Their commander, Colonel Johann Rall, was mortally wounded, and his troops tried to escape. Washington led his troops on horseback in pursuit shouting, “March on, my brave fellows, after me!” Hit from three sides, the Hessians, now leaderless, lowered their guns and their flags around 9:00 a.m.

The Continental army killed 22 Hessians, severely wounded 84, while taking 896 prisoners, with few losses of their own. They captured “as many muskets, bayonets, cartouche boxes and swords,” as well as the artillery, increasing their supplies. A GREAT victory that turned the tide of the war.

Washington’s escape from Trenton and victory at Princeton

After the American victory at Trenton over the Hessians, General Cornwallis was sent to engage them. They had crossed back over the Delaware River and were deployed around Trenton. The roads were muddy due to an early thaw. Cornwallis had Washington and his men pinned against a creek. Cornwallis postponed his attack and decided to “bag the fox” the next day. Overnight, the temperature fell and froze the roads. Washington and his men left their campfires burning and slipped away from Cornwallis to Princeton where they attacked and defeated other British troops cutting off Cornwallis’ supply line.

Regarding miracles in America’s founding

There were many miracles that occurred during the founding of America, and I have previously written about them.

We are here living free because of them with many forces doing their best to take it all away from us. We owe it to those who came before us, who suffered and died to give us our freedoms, to not allow it to happen.

The greatest miracle of all

The greatest miracle of all? That God lowered Himself to become a man to teach us what it was to be human and teach us what true love is. To be willing to give your very life for someone else. There are many people around you who need love. The elderly living alone or in a nursing home. Young people who don’t have a mother and a father. The people on the street who for various reasons have lost all hope. Even someone in your own family. A friend or acquaintance. Give love generously and unconditionally as it was given to you.

I wish you and your loved ones a Merry Christmas, peace in your heart, and a healthy and prosperous New Year.

From the Gospel of John

1In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2He was with God in the beginning. 3Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made. 4In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. 5The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. 6There was a man sent from God whose name was John. 7He came as a witness to testify concerning that light, so that through him all might believe. 8He himself was not the light; he came only as a witness to the light. 9The true light that gives light to everyone was coming into the world. 10He was in the world, and though the world was made through him, the world did not recognize him. 11He came to that which was his own, but his own did not receive him. 12Yet to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God— 13children born not of natural descent, nor of human decision or a husband’s will, but born of God. 14The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.

