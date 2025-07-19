The “other” White House

Photo Mark McFadden Washington Fine Properties Instead of getting out of Dodge like other ex - Presidents, Obama bought a house down the street from the White House.

Did you ever wonder:

Because Obama knew EVERYTHING!

To go after Hillary or Biden would shine a spotlight on Obama's obvious awareness of what went on during his administration:

Obama knew Hillary used an unsecure private email: It was white listed into his personal Blackberry. The FBI knew in 2015 that Hillary's private email was hacked by the Chinese so real time copies of her emails were sent to the hackers! Nothing was done to rectify it!



Actually, Obama, like most of the rest of his administration, had a private email to evade Freedom of Information Act requests for public documents. Huma Abedin, Hillary's assistant, was shocked when she was being interviewed regarding Hillary's emails by the FBI, that an unknown to her unsecure email belonged to Obama. Which is why they couldn't prosecute Hillary!

How is this not classified? - Huma Abedin

Joe Biden met with “Hunter's business partners” at the White House. Obama LIVED in the White House and knew about EVERYONE who entered it! In 2014, Joe Biden hosted a White House meeting with two Chinese energy executives with ties to Hunter. Eric Schwerin, the founding partner and managing director of Hunter's Rosemont Seneca Partners, was at the White House and the Vice President’s residence at least 36 times between 2009 and 2016.



Schwerin was deeply involved in the personal and professional lives of both Bidens from emails contained on Hunter's laptop. He was involved in Joe Biden’s personal taxes and discussed the vice president’s financial future with him.

Eric Schwerin even got hired by Obama : He was appointed to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, an independent U.S. government agency, in early 2015. Then reappointed in 2017.

These examples are only the tip of the iceberg!

Obama always took a gun to a knife fight

If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun. - Barack Obama, June 13, 2008

Obama won elections by eliminating the competition

He won his first 1996 Illinois state Senate seat by removing all four of his opponents from the ballot, by using technicalities to invalidate voting petition signatures, which cleared the way for him to run unopposed.

He won his U.S. Senate seat by getting a judge to unseal the salacious divorce details of his Democrat primary opponent a month before the primary which caused him to drop out. He then got a judge to unseal the salacious divorce records of his Republican opponent which caused him to drop out. Alan Keyes stepped in to run as a Republican opponent, but there was not enough time to mount a campaign.

Obama's team delved into Sarah Palin's marriage and spread rumors of John McCain's alleged affair in 2008, and they smeared Herman Cain in 2011 with hazy sexual harassment allegations all emanating from David Axelrod's pals in Chicago.

Obama hired Fusion GPS to dig up dirt on Mitt Romney in the 2012 Presidential race, hiding his payments through his law firm, Perkins Coie, as “legal expenses.” The same hiring and payment model used by Hillary and the DNC in the phony “Trump Russian Collusion” scheme.

Bizarrely, Victoria Nuland in Obama's State Dept. is the one who gave the go ahead for the FBI to talk to Steele. (Where was the Justice Department?)

Obama used the IRS against Conservative groups

Obama turned the IRS loose on Conservative groups to keep them out of commission for voter registration, etc., for the 2012 election.

Obama hijacked Facebook and got access to 190 million users personal information

In 2012, the Obama campaign encouraged supporters to download an Obama 2012 Facebook app that, when activated, let the campaign collect Facebook data both on users and their friends, including their birth dates, locations, and 'likes’, all the way up to election day!

The campaign boasted that more than a million people downloaded the app, which, given an average friend-list size of 190, means that as many as 190 million had at least some of their Facebook data vacuumed up by the Obama campaign — without their knowledge or consent. On Twitter, Carol Davidsen, the former director of integration and media analytics at Obama for America, explained how the 2012 campaign harnessed Facebook’s Application Programming Interface (API) to access the company’s "social graph” that maps users’ connections. This enabled the campaign to access information on users’ friends when they used the Facebook log-in button to access the campaign’s website, according to the Washington Post. “Facebook was surprised we were able to suck out the whole social graph, but they didn’t stop us once they realized that was what we were doing,” Davidsen tweeted.

They came to office in the days following election recruiting & were very candid that they allowed us to do things they wouldn’t have allowed someone else to do because they were on our side,” she added, in a subsequent tweet. - Carol Davidsen

Obama illegally spied on members of Congress

Who had questions about the ridiculous and treasonous Iran deal or Obama interfering in the Israeli election by spending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars funding Netanyahu's opponent! The illegal spying tactic later used on Trump, his associates and cabinet members.

Obama illegally spied on journalists

Reporter Sharyl Attkisson said in 2014 that her personal computer and CBS laptop were hacked after she began filing stories about Benghazi that were unflattering to the Obama administration. A source who checked her laptop said the hacker used spyware “proprietary to a government agency,” according to an article in the New York Post.

Obama prosecuted whistle blowers under the Espionage Act

As for Obama’s record, here’s what history will show: In his eight years in office, the Obama Justice Department spearheaded eight Espionage Act prosecutions, more than all US administrations combined.

No comment from Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, etc., who were in Congress at the time and watched it happen!

Obama had a plan to keep Trump out of the White House. Once Trump won it shifted to a silent coup to remove him

Team Obama invented the whole RussiaGate scandal

From Justice to the CIA, the Obama administration politicized a host of nonpartisan institutions to stain the Trump campaign and then sabotage the Trump administration. And, with selective leaks to major media, the plotters managed to convince much of the country.

Shailagh Murray, the spouse of one of Fusion GPS’s key employees, was working directly for Obama in the West Wing as a top communications adviser to Obama.

Obama created the template to pay Fusion GPS through Perkins Coie for Hillary and the DNC

Since April of 2016, Obama For America (OFA) has paid over $972,000 to Perkins Coie, records filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show. The first 2016 payments to Perkins Coie, classified only as “Legal Services,” were made April 25-26, 2016, and totaled $98,047. A second batch of payments, also classified as “Legal Services,” were disbursed to the law firm on September 29, 2016, and totaled exactly $700,000.

He even helped pay after he was out of the White House

Obama For America payments to Perkins Coie in 2017 totaled $174,725 through August 22, 2017, 8 months after Obama left office!

The infamous Jan. 5, 2017 meeting at the Obama White House

Information released in the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case it brought against Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn confirms the significance of a January 5, 2017, meeting at the Obama White House. It was at this meeting that Obama gave guidance to key officials who would be tasked with protecting his administration’s utilization of secretly funded Clinton campaign research, which alleged Trump was involved in a treasonous plot to collude with Russia, from being discovered or stopped by the incoming administration.

The meeting where Joe Biden suggested they charge Gen. Michael Flynn with violating the obscure “Logan Act” from 1799 that no one has ever been prosecuted under, and Susan Rice sent herself this unusual email:

President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities ‘by the book’. The President stressed that he is not asking about, initiating or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective. He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would by the book.

Who do you think the DOJ, FBI, CIA, NSA, CBS, NBC, NYT, Washington Post, etc., were answering to, if not the elected President of the United States, Donald Trump, in their pursuit of the fraudulent Russia Collusion hoax?

Obama succeeded in creating his “civilian army”

We cannot continue to rely only on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives that we've set. We've got to have a civilian national security force that's just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded. - Barack Obama during his 2008 Presidential campaign

Obama created the template for the organized mass protests you see today

Obama for America became Organizing for America run by old Obama aides: (Valerie Jerod, the Obama's Rasputin), and campaign workers. Federal tax records showed “nonpartisan” OFA directed 32,525 volunteers, who then set up 250 offices nationwide, having two million on call paid protesters who mobilized on a moment's notice with professionally done protest signs at airports, Trump Towers, etc. Registered as a 501(c)(4), so it doesn’t have to disclose its donors, OFA raised more than $40 million in contributions and grants. The spontaneous and grass roots claims were ridiculous. Did you actually think the "angry constituents" howling at Republican Congressman and Senators at DEMANDED Town Hall Meetings, who were now paying 500% more for health care, wanted to KEEP Obamacare in place?

It is fine for everybody to feel stressed, sad, discouraged, but get over it. Move forward to protect what we’ve accomplished. You're going to see me early next year, and we’re going to be in a position where we can start cooking up all kinds of great stuff. - Obama on a conference call with his Organize For America troops from the White House before he left office.

Remember all the protests after Trump won? Don't you think it odd that Obama never once called for an end to the violence?

Organize for America became Organizing for Action which has merged with National Democrat Redistricting Committee (NDRC) to create voting districts across the country that lean Democrat. It’s only called “gerrymandering” when Republicans are accused of doing it.

Obama hurriedly filled dozens of federal jobs before leaving office

President Obama rushed to fill nearly 100 federal government vacancies during a frenzy of appointments in his final few weeks in office. Planting moles throughout the Trump administration?

Obama was spying on President-Elect Trump at Trump Towers

Trump cabinet members, appointees and acquaintances were targeted

Paul Manaford got accused of crimes in Biden's ball field, Ukraine.

Volunteer George Papadopoulos was spied on.

Gen. Michael Flynn was framed and ruined. (With the help of that good Christian, Mike Pence.)

Rodger Stone's home was raided by an armed SWAT team from land and sea with CNN crew somehow knowing about the raid and filming the whole thing.

Carter Page was accused of being a Russian agent when he was actually an operational contact for the CIA! The FBI omitted that “fact” when they applied for a FISA warrant to surveil him.

Obama's “Washington nerve center”

When President’s terms are over, they get on a plane and never look back. They are done with this gig! Unlike Obama, who rented, then bought a house only two miles from the White House.

Valerie Jerod, longtime Obama advisor, moved in before Obama did!

Once out of the White House, Obama's citizen army, the Russian Collusion scheme, the impeachments, the 2020 election including ditching Hunter's laptop, the Jan. 6 persecutions, and the Biden administration were and are being run from “the other White House”. Biden even rehired Obama's people! Of 16 Biden cabinet picks, 12 were Obama appointees.

Was the Biden administration actually Obama's third term?

President Trump cancelled Obama's “signature Iran deal” and got us out of the Paris Climate Accord. Biden got us back in both. All of Biden's policies are Obama's on steroids. You decide.

Obama was “the Bigger Guy”

The Obama's certainly have a track record of getting paid for services

The Obama daughters were listed as “Senior Staff” on the Obama safari to Africa that included several other family members and cost taxpayers $424,142 just for the aircraft.

What else did Obama know about or participate in?

The Clinton “pay for play” Foundation

It was actually Hillary who colluded with Russia and Putin to commit treason Skokolov The Uranium One Deal

Operation “Fast and Furious”

The Benghazi terrorist attack and the cover up afterward

When plunder becomes a way of life, men create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it. – Frederic Bastiat

