He financed his first cow at age ten with a co-sign by his parents trying to discourage him from ranching. It didn't work…

Bryan and Marcia Mussard own and operate Reminisce Angus Ranch in Dillon, Montana.

From an interview with Bryan on VOICES OF MONTANA :

Bryan was officially in the beef business and through grade school and high school, he also paid the 18 - 20% interest loans like other farmers and ranchers. And he saw how the parents of his classmates “exported” them off the ranches, encouraging them to get out of the business, go to college, etc., and get jobs that would pay real money because there's none here for you. He couldn't understand why you couldn't make it in Agriculture. Why did wives have to get jobs? Or even the farmers and ranchers themselves? Bryan paid his way through college and got a business degree in the hopes he could figure it out. His senior year in college he started a bull sale business. Eventually, he had people from all over the country attending. In talking to them, he found they had in addition to cattle, some chickens, raised hogs, had some dairy cows, small feed lots etc., and dealt with small meat packers all over the country.

At my first bull sale, over half of the customers had less than 100 head of cows. Within five years, half of those operations were gone, and within 10 years, nearly all of them were gone. I had this curiosity and had to figure out what the heck was happening, - Bryan Massard

By 2000, the 250 head operations that attended his sales that were still left were all working off the farm for the money, health insurance and pensions. The small meat packers were disappearing also. Moving that up to today, even on a 1,000 head ranch, if someone else in the family doesn't have a regular job, you can't make it.

He has been involved in the beef industry now around 40 years and is a former Montana Stock Growers President. For over 30 years, he felt like he was the only one who couldn't figure out what was going on. At the stock man meetings, the sentiment was “we'll fight harder and it will work itself out”, but it never did. “We'll sue the meat packers, we'll fight for water and grazing rights”, etc., and it will all work out.

For 30 years I felt like I was in a beer commercial, “tastes great, less filling.” - Bryan Mussard

The industry thought they knew what the customer wanted. When he got into the beef packing industry and talked to his customers, he found that the industry had no clue what the consumer wanted in a product. For example, finishing off beef with grain to get it “marbled”, a higher fat content was traditional. His customers, scared to death by what they heard, were steering away from higher fat beef, looking for leaner grass fed beef, and vastly limiting their intake of beef and other meats.

“I kept hearing consumers and people in the business tell me, ‘Your beef has a lot of marbling in it, so I probably shouldn’t eat it because it’s a heart attack waiting to happen.’ Those comments really struck me,” he said.

A total misconception they had was beef was full of antibiotics. Bryan set them straight because it is against federal law to sell beef with any traces of antibiotics. Bryan did his own test. He took a sample of his meat and a sample of Cargill Meats, which controls 21% of beef production in the U.S. Neither had any traces of antibiotics.

Because of the USDA stance on saturated fat, every advertisement was for “lean” beef. Or “low fat” or “skim milk” dairy products. Even in the beef industry, the people when considering a Bacon Cheeseburger would comment, “I probably shouldn't eat that. It's “a heart attack on a bun”.

Because of what's been drummed into our heads, Bryan also believed the evils of saturated fat. He at first was fully convinced he would some day have a heart attack. Both his grandfathers had bypass surgeries. His brother is diabetic. Eat foods low in saturated fat or those that contain none at all. Red meat causes cancer. He began to do research because it bothered him that it appeared he was selling something that was so harmful.

Bryan met Nina Teicholz who blew away his ideas about health and nutrition

He attended five of her lectures because at first he couldn't believe it and was overwhelmed with the information.

What did Nina discover?

Nina was a vegetarian for 25 years. She followed the dietary guidelines. Yet she was overweight and always sick and couldn't figure it out. She was assigned to do a story on trans fat by “Gourmet Magazine”. After ten years, she uncovered arguably one of the biggest frauds in history. NOT ONE TIME HAS SATURATED FAT EVER CAUSED AN ILLNESS IN HUMANS!

However, in the late 1950’s at the University of Minnesota, Ansel Keys published a fraudulent study that high intakes of total fat, saturated fat, and cholesterol lead to heart disease and that consuming less fat and cholesterol, and replacing saturated fat with polyunsaturated fat, would reduce serum cholesterol and consequently the risk of heart disease. The higher risk of heart disease completely disregarded the presence of trans fat as a possible factor. He presented his data to the American Heart Association and they agreed without any further research. They published it in 1961 and thereafter, “avoid saturated fat” was gospel.

The American Heart Association had access to Keyes data. Twenty two countries were involved in the study and Keyes cherry picked data from seven! At the same time, the American Heart Association received $1 million dollars from Proctor & Gamble, the makers of “Crisco”, which they put on the market in 1912, which is made from seed oils!

She published a book in 2014.

Fun fact: Seed oils were originally used as a lubricant on ships to replace whale oil. For various reasons, including oxidation, your body can't properly process them.

Studies were done again at the University of Minnesota from 1973 to 1977 to validate the heart health theory originally accepted by the American Heart Association. 9000 patients at mental institutions were used for the test, half could eat as much fat as they wanted. The other half the standard low saturated fat diet. The findings showed a higher mortality rate on the low fat diet and the high fat diet participants were healthy, so the study wasn't published! Questions arose about it over the years and thirteen years later, the answer was it didn't match the accepted narrative. It was published but in some obscure European journal. Meanwhile, foods were using more seed oils and sugars, including high fructose corn syrup, in their processing.

It finally all clicked for Bryan

Where were all the small farmers, ranchers, feeders and meat processors disappearing? In 1980, the USDA officially declared saturated fat unhealthy. The result? Quoting Bryan, “From 1980 to 2025, the trajectory of animal agriculture in America is almost straight down, it's a plane on fire, while chronic illness is almost straight up!”

This is why rural America is disappearing! Why we have the huge feed lots and processing plants. Why we have a million chickens being raised on a few acres. The huge hog operations. Because individual families have been forced out of business! To add insult to injury, we are told the big operations are the only safe way. The small operations are dangerous. Look at this ridiculous war on raw milk, that generations of Americans, including my wife, drank on their family farms. They have the organic and grass fed growers pitted against each other and the guy who is growing marbled beef. Everyone just trying to save themselves. In the Farm Bill of 1985, the Beef Checkoff was created, where each grower paid $1 per head with the money going toward consumer advertising, marketing partnerships, public relations, education, research and new-product development. 79% of the cattleman's associations approved. The glaring problem is the consumer is still being fed all the propaganda about saturated fats, and you are forbidden to contradict that! The big corporate operations are actually the ones crafting it and using it to their benefit!

Fun fact: There is a publication in the National Institute of Medicine exposing how Ansel Keys stated that high intakes of total fat, saturated fat, and cholesterol lead to atherosclerosis, while factoring out and totally ignoring the effects of trans-fat and its effects on serum cholesterol that promote an imbalance of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids in the diet! “Numerous observational, epidemiological, interventional, and autopsy studies have failed to validate the Keys equation and the lipid–heart hypothesis.”

Yet “modern medicine” is still peddling the “saturated fats are bad and trans fats and seed oils are good” BS! Along with all the cholesterol reducing drugs that are actually killing you!

This is why all the one room school houses are gone, our Post Offices are gone, the FSA, (Farm Services Offices), are gone. And we as an industry have been trying to fight over the scraps. Every one of our conversations is over the symptoms, but not the source. That's why we've never gotten anywhere. - Bryan Massard

Bryan on saturated fats

Our entire body depends on saturated fats. Your brain is 95% cholesterol. When you don't feed your brain cholesterol, bad things happen. Look at the skyrocketing instances of diabetes and obesity today.

Fun facts: The American obesity rate was 13% in 1962. By 1997, it rose slightly to 19.4%. In 2025, it is 41.9% for adults with children at 19.7%!

My two cents. Just saying…

Your body recognizes saturated fat. It satiates your body. Your body converts it to a carbohydrate and burns it as energy.

“Hi. I'm saturated fat.”

Bryan is instrumental in sounding the alarm that saturated fats are a healthy part of our natural diet and seed oils are actually killing us. He saw in Robert F. Kennedy Jr. someone who could push it across the finish line.

The number one driver of heart disease and diabetes and obesity is seed oils. It blocks so many things. It's not good for our system. And that's been done on purpose, and RFK has been the only person that can get to a spot and help change that that I've dealt with in 40 years.



“I have sent RFK so many emails and so many texts about saturated fat that when I first met him in person, I just walked up to him and said, ‘Hi, I’m saturated fat.’ RFK just laughed and instantly knew who I was,” Mussard said with a chuckle.

Bryan is currently Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Ranch Advisor.

Why is beef so expensive?

Bryan's answer was it's not anymore expensive than other foods considering its quality. This includes, chicken, pork, eggs or quality cheese. Chips and other processed foods like Hot Pockets, ice cream with 16 ingredients instead of 5 or 6 or cheese with added carbohydrates seem cheaper. So you buy 2, 3 or 4 of them at a time. And you might eat 3 or 4 at one sitting. You will still be hungry. The one piece of beef, or chicken, etc., would have satisfied you. AND because you are putting saturated fats in your body, you will be healthier for it, today and in the long run.

Fun fact: Lower income Americans are on the government food assistance program called SNAP, which you can use to buy unhealthy foods like pop, (you might call it soda), processed foods, energy drinks, and candy. For the first time in history, poor people are not starving, but instead dying from obesity!

What are Bryan's goals?

To remove the cap the USDA has on red meat and saturated fats to stating red meat and saturated fats are good for us. Sadly, he approached all the cattle man's associations about this key item and it fell on deaf ears. They all still thought water rights, grazing rights, property rights, tweaking the Beef Checkoff, etc., were the big issues.

Me reiterating, NOT ONE TIME HAS SATURATED FAT EVER CAUSED AN ILLNESS IN HUMANS! Yet volumes of evidence that seed oils are harmful to your body exist!

The USDA changing its focus would be the biggest development in 45 years! This would unleash the Beef Council to talk about the benefits of beef. It would allow the rest of the animal industry to tell the truth and promote their products also. The effect on agriculture? The price of product was permanently dropped below the cost of production in 1980. By getting the new information to dieticians, doctors and schools, maybe that can change and bring stability to the market because Americans will be eating healthy foods again. Your body only requires protein and saturated fats to survive. Carbohydrates are an essential nutrient. Your body converts saturated fat into carbohydrates.

Bryan on his purpose as a panelist at "The MAHA Institute Round Table”

We're just going to bring rural America to the table with all the doctors and and nutritionists and scientists and policy makers that are making decisions right now and make sure they understand the source of why we're at, where we're at with chronic illness, and why so many farmers and ranchers are, you know, the finances are squeezing and make sure that we are at that table...they're rebuilding the dietary guidelines, and I think, I mean, basically, I'm going to sit at the table as saturated fat and make sure they address: we can't move forward with chronic illness. We can't move forward with making people healthy again without that ingredient. And that same ingredient, by taking that out of our diets and falsely saying that it causes heart disease and falsely saying it causes diabetes for the last 70 years has got to end. And the USDA, the one agency that's supposed to protect agriculture, has done more to destroy rural America with that one issue than anybody else.

Bryan is hopeful good things are happening in agriculture and America.

He alluded that new dietary guidelines are in the works that will change the way America eats.

The problem and the request

Agriculture is a hard life and many do it for the love of it, not because they're making tons of money, unless of course you are a huge corporate operation. Bryan mentioned how his parents tried to steer him from it and other farm families do the same. In my experience, I knew farmers and ranchers who had to have another job and did their farm work early in the morning or late at night around it.

On paper, more than a few are millionaires. Agriculture is an ebb and flow of borrowing money and paying it back, or losing your farm. Many times these get sucked up by the corporate operations. Lately, by the likes of Bill Gates or the Chinese.

