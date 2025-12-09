Why was the first female Vice President elect at the Democrat National Committee Headquarters on Jan. 6, 2021, instead of the Capital on arguably the most notable day of her life?

Courtesy Revolver News Front of the DNC Headquarters

A “passerby discovered the DNC bomb” at 1:05 PM on Jan. 6

The U.S. Secret Service and Capitol Police evacuated a “protectee” at DNC headquarters at 1:14 p.m., minutes after the pipe bomb was discovered at approximately 1:05 PM. The first report: a passerby, who turned out to be an undercover Capital Policeman, saw the bomb as he walked by the bench. He then told officers in a Capital Police car and a black, probably Secret Service vehicle, sitting in front of the garage door but in sight of the bench.

Secret Service after discovering a “bomb” standing unconcerned while allowing school children to walk a few yards from a “bomb”

The bench where the undercover Capital Police Officer saw the bomb / US House of Representatives

They were just told that a potential bomb is less than 20 ft. away. After the disclosure, more personnel showed up who were so indifferent, they allowed school children near it! They had no clue how potentially powerful it could be or when it could go off. Yet they are just standing there, not even in back of the vehicles??

Something was really fishy here!

It wasn’t disclosed for almost a year that Harris was actually at the DNC Headquarters that day

According to the Department of Justice, Harris was at the Capital during the disturbance. It took the Department of Justice till November of 2021 to “acknowledge the mistake” that Harris was not present at the Capital.

[T]he government incorrectly stated that Vice President-Elect Harris was present in the U.S. Capitol at the time of the attack,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing in one Jan. 6 case Tuesday. “In fact, Vice President-Elect Harris was not present at that particular time, though she was present earlier in the day and was present later that day.

Suprise! Secret Service phone records disappear again!

When Secret Service phone records were requested regarding the Capital and the DNC from Jan. 6, the reply was “there was a software update, and they were all deleted!”

They couldn't even keep their stories straight!

The first story was bombs were planted at the DNC and RNC Headquarters on the evening of Jan. 5, 2021 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The person recently arrested supposedly planted a bomb under a bench near the front door of the DNC Headquarters and the rear of the RNC Headquarters. Video cameras all over the place with footage of the “bomber” walking all over town, yet no picture of his face or license plate of a vehicle in which he came or went. The FBI has pinged thousands of cell phones near the Capital before, on and after Jan. 6, 2021, resulting in hundreds of Americans in prison and thousands more being investigated. The “bomber”, in videos, talked on his cell phone several times. The FBI obtained the cell phone data of the “bomber”, but somehow it was “corrupted” and unusable. Up until the disclosure of an arrest from now FBI Director Patel using existing information, the FBI, ATF, MPD, and the USCP didn't have a clue? Except for the white woman who walked with a limp.

The arrested suspect, who Jake Tapper ridiculously “misraced” as a white man!

Brian Cole Jr., a 30-year-old white man from the D.C. suburbs, is charged with transporting an explosive device in interstate commerce and with malicious destruction by means of explosion, - Jake Tapper, CNN

CNN was the first news outlet with a picture! Moments later, the picture of the suspect was shown! How about just calling it a Leftist reflex!😂😂

After the “bomb” was discovered at 1:05 PM, cameras were diverted away from the scene

Courtesy Blaze News View from Camera 8020 before its direction was changed.

Blaze News reviewed and confirmed that camera 3173 had remained in a fixed position — pointed at the DNC parking garage entrance — at least back to December 28, 2020, before its remote-control pan and zoom operation began at 1:09:04 p.m. on January 6. Camera 3173 was the most crucial camera focused on the scene, having the closest and clearest view of law enforcement’s response, investigation, and ultimate detonation of the bomb by an MPD bomb squad robot. Inexplicably, just after 1:40 p.m., camera 3173 was remotely directed away from the scene at roughly a 90-degree angle and remained in that newly fixed position for the rest of the day, at least until midnight on January 6.

A compilation video worth watching. You actually see the cameras shifting away.

The RNC “pipe bomb” was detonated at 3:33 PM. Another “pipe bomb” discovered at the DNC was detonated at 4:36 PM. Not immediately after they were found?

The pipe bombs did not detonate themselves, but the FBI has said they were “viable” and posed a danger to the public. Interestingly, they only had one-hour timers on them. The one at the RNC Headquarters was stuck on 20 minutes.

Can this story get any stranger?

We are to believe the “bomb” in front of the DNC sat out in the open for approximately 17 hours where anyone could have seen it, but no one did. Supposedly, the only reason the DNC got any attention, was at 12:40 PM, a random pedestrian walking through the alley near RNC Headquarters saw the other “pipe bomb”! She said when she walked through an hour earlier there was no bomb!

The cameras have already admittedly been manipulated and edited numerous times. Talk amongst yourselves…

The original FBI video seeking information

Did the FBI edit the tape?

You can see every angle except what the “bomber” was doing while sitting on the bench where the “bomb” was found. This first picture is from camera one, where from a later shot, you would have clearly seen the bomber move to the other bench and place the bomb under it.

The “bomber” on the bench the “bomb” was found under

More FBI video outside the offices of the Republican and Democratic national committees the night before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Courtesy FBI emphasizing the unique shoes

Courtesy Revolver News RNC bomb on the left and DNC bomb on the right, both in plain sight.

Courtesy Revolver News Close up of DNC bomb showing the 1 hour timer

Did the Secret Service go stupid before the horrifying episode at Butler, PA with Donald Trump?

The Vice President elect was under 24 HR Secret Service protection. If she was to go anywhere, a team would have surveilled the area, and any building she was to enter at least the day before, and keep the area and building under surveillance before and after her arrival. At 9:29 a.m., a security camera pointed to the DNC shows a bomb sniffing dog and his handler walk into frame from the right side to inspect cars entering the garage. They walked past the bench toward the garage. It is impossible a “viable” bomb was under it!

Fun fact: When now Assistant FBI Director Dan Bongino had a radio show and podcast, he had Julie Kelly on his show numerous times comparing notes on all these abnormal occurrences in my post.

Are we to believe no one was watching or checked the video from January 5, or, that the Secret Service has become so inept they would miss a bomb in their surveillance sweep and that a bomb would not be discovered till after Harris was allowed to pass within 20 ft. of it and enter the building?

The only possible conclusion is something else was going on here!

A timeline of events

No President with a successful economy was not re-elected. The solution:

Event 201, the “simulation” that somehow became reality

Geneva, Switzerland, 15 October 2019 - Live Simulation Exercise to Prepare Public and Private Leaders for Pandemic Response Hosted by The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The United States and world economies shut down. Mail in voting, laughed at across the world for the potential of fraud, was introduced because of “the danger of in person voting”. Even though the George Floyd riots that killed people and destroyed billions in property were perfectly fine. Joe Biden, already showing signs of mental decline, was allowed to campaign from his basement while Trump rallies were “superspreaders”!

Massive voter fraud occurred with thousands of ballots appearing in swing states overnight. Election officials actually changed election laws on how ballots were filled out, and that they would be accepted after voting day, with judges allowing it! The FBI even joined in saying the Hunter Biden laptop was “Russian disinformation” when they verified it a year prior!

Where did this precise plan on rigging the 2020 election and handling the aftermath come from?

In one of the greatest public disinformation campaigns in American history -- the Left and their NeverTrumper allies (under the nom de guerre: “Transition Integrity Project”) released a 22-page report in August 2020 “war gaming” (their term) four election crisis scenarios: 1. A decisive Trump win; 2. A decisive Biden win; 3. A narrow Biden win; and, 4. A period of extended uncertainty after the election. The outcome of each TIP scenario results in street violence and political impasse. - Gatestone Institute by Chris Farrell, How to steal an election

The media was told not to declare a winner on election night, even if it was obvious.

The plan also detailed Trump refusing to concede or leave the White House, which was preposterous.

5. Anticipate a rocky administrative transition. As is required by law, the formal transition process has already started. There are rules that ensure transition teams have access to government resources and are being briefed even if the election is still contested. But these legal protections do not guard against the potential for the reckless, self-serving actions that President Trump might take if he is on his way out of office.

On Jan. 6, 2021, the Electoral College ballots were to be certified at the Capital and questions were going to be raised by Republicans based on all the unexplainable anomalies, discrepancies and actual unconstitutional actions that occurred during the election.

The possibility of Pence sending votes back to the states was ABSOLUTELY not going to be permitted! Hence, the disruption at the Capital to interrupt the opening of the Electoral votes.

And the “Jan. 6 Insurrection” was born! Question. Was the staged riot at the Capital plan A, or was the mysteriously appearing pipe bomb at the DNC Headquarters plan A to stop the Electoral vote count?

Fun fact:

Data showed that the FBI in DC spent nearly 16,000 more hours on the clock following the Jan. 6 protest fraudulently called an “insurrection”, than it did in the “fiery but mostly peaceful” BLM/Antifa riots in Washington DC in 2020. Including the burning of St. John’s Church and the siege on the White House where 60 Secret Service agents were injured with 11 hospitalized.

Outrageously, FBI agents were still clocking thousands of hours pursuing Jan. 6 protestors, when their taxpayer funded time could be better spent pursuing the recently disclosed ICE list of 425,431 convicted criminals. Including 15,000 rapists and 13,000 murderers.

There were rumors of trouble brewing that the Election Certification was going to be disrupted. Trump offered National guard with Mayor Bowser and Pelosi refusing:

The Capitol Police were even warned that Anifa and BLM would be coming from Baltimore to dress as MAGA and riot!

President Trump’s words were edited when he told followers to go to the Capitol and peacefully protest. The disruption occurred with a riot, apparently with at least 250 FBI informants and the disguised Antifa and BLM acting as protesters in the crowd. Meanwhile, arresting peaceful protesters who were allowed into the building, with the only deaths on Jan. 6 occurring to Trump supporters!

Now cops get promoted for murdering people? How things have changed. Incidentally, Byrd is the same incompetent who left his loaded weapon in a Capital men’s room!

Lila Morris and Rosanna Boyland

While unconscious from being hit in her chest point blank by a pepper ball, Rosanna was beaten with a baton by Metro police officer Lila Morris. Rosanna was later declared dead. Morris was honored at the Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida for her “heroism” on Jan. 6. and called a “superhero” by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. She was later promoted!

Photo: TWITTER Kevin Greeson, 55

Photo: Keith Haupt /Press Enterprise Benjamin Phillips, 50

Kevin and Benjamin were hit by flash grenades being thrown into the crowd by Capital Police. Kevin had a heart attack while on the phone with his wife and died. Benjamin after being hit also suffered a heart attack and died.

Then we take 5,000 FBI agents off of child sex crimes to hound and arrest peaceful protesters.

A “Plandemic” was created to destroy the world’s and America's economies, keep Trump out of the White House and bring on the New World Order. Millions of lives lost from the “vaccine” and/or treatment. For example, on ventilators and injections of remdesivir which was taken off the market because it destroys your kidneys!

A plan was created to rig the 2020 Presidential election and ensure the fix was in while punishing anyone who questioned it.

Thousands of Americans had their Constitutional rights violated, suffering personal and financial loss, with hundreds put in prisons under even less than Third World conditions. At least one I can recall committed suicide.

Ryan Samsel of Bristol, Pennsylvania, was convicted in September 2024 of civil disorder-related offenses in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach and was incarcerated and awaiting sentencing when President Donald Trump pardoned him on Jan. 20 of this year.

There were 62 “separate assaults and other torts committed against Mr. Samsel while in the custody of the United States, as well as cruel and unusual punishment,” Haller said in the legal filing.

Aside from the “bomber”, not one person has been arrested, prosecuted or jailed for any of it!

Let's see if anyone gets punished under this DOJ and FBI

As I said, now Assistant FBI Director Dan Bongino, for example, was previously all over it and even wrote books about the criminals, including those from the Russian Collusion delusion. Now FBI Director, Kash Patel, ran a detailed compilation of perceived “deep state” adversaries in his 60-name roster from a 2022 book.

They got the so-called bomber. Hopefully, we’re not going to hear, “nothing more to see folks, move along.” We can only hope justice will finally be served! Better yet, let’s demand it!

