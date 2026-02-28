From a post I previously wrote to explain why we are at war with Iran today

On January 17, 2016, the Obama Administration airlifted $400 million in unmarked euros and Swiss francs on pallets then shipped them to Iran as part of a ransom paid for U.S. hostages. ...

Four were released the day it arrived. Two further portions totaling $1.3 billion were transferred though Europe on Jan. 22 and Feb. 5. A fifth American was later released.

Note: Despite Obama making an exception for himself regarding paying ransom, the United States does not pay ransom money or negotiate with terrorists. This was made clear to the family of Kayla Jean Mueller, captured by ISIS. The location of Mueller and other American hostages was known by the White House in May 2014. They sat on the information for seven weeks by which time the hostages were moved. Over 18 months, she was tortured, repeatedly raped and eventually killed by ISIS leader al-Baghdadi. She was 27. Male hostages released were impressed by the strength that she showed in front of them when her captors attempted to get her to renounce her faith for Islam. Under President Trump, U.S. Army special operators found and raided al-Baghdadi’s compound. The operators named themselves Task Force 814, after August 14, Kayla’s birthday. The mission was named Operation Kayla Mueller in her honor.

“From a young age, Kayla was amazing,” Marsha Mueller said. She taught herself languages, how to write music, how to play guitar. She worked with troubled youth, military veterans, and Native Americans. Everywhere Kayla went, people smiled. Kayla had a gift to be able to see the world through someone else’s eyes. She became a humanitarian aid worker, and when she was helping children at an orphanage in India, Kayla wrote, ‘I find God in the suffering eyes reflected in mine. If this is how you are revealed to me, this is how I will forever seek you.”….We put all our faith in the government, but the government let us down. President Obama refused to meet with us until ISIS had already beheaded other Americans…The administration showed more concern for the terrorists in Guantanamo than the American hostages in Syria. - Carl and Marsha Mueller

Why does the State Department characterize Iran as the No. 1 terrorist-supporting state on Earth?

Major General Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike, commanded the Qods Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) of Iran. He was responsible for running terrorist and subversive operations outside Iran including killing and maiming thousands of American and Coalition troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

From the U.S. 2021 Country Terrorism Report on Iran:

Iran supports at least 12 different terrorist groups:

Hamas, Hizballa, Palestine Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command. All behind numerous deadly attacks originating in Gaza and the West Bank.

In Iraq, Kata’ib Hizballah (KH), Harakat al-Nujaba, and Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, with sophisticated weapons, including increasingly accurate and lethal unmanned aerial systems (UAS), with support, funding, and training. Numerous times attacking American facilities, the U.S. Embassy and the Iraqi Prime Minister’s residence.

Since the end of the 2006 Israeli-Hizballah conflict, Iran has supplied Hizballah in Lebanon with thousands of rockets, missiles, and small arms in violation of UNSCR 1701. Iran has spent hundreds of millions to support Hizballah and has trained thousands of them in Iran.

In Syria, through Hizballah backing Assad, including Iranian troops directly backing militia operations in Syria with artillery, rockets, drones, and armored vehicles.

In Bahrain, Iran continues to provide weapons, support, and training to local Shia militant groups, including the al-Ashtar Brigades and Saraya al-Mukhtar.

In Yemen supplying Houthi militants with a wide range of weapons, training, advanced equipment such as unmanned aerial systems, and other support in hundreds of attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia.

In 2021, Iranian forces attacked several commercial ships in the Gulf of Oman, including an April 13 attack on the Hyperion Ray and a July 29 UAS attack on the Mercer Street vessel.

Iran has been implicated in successful or thwarted terrorist attacks in East Africa and India.

Iran also harbors and funds al-Qa’ida (AQ) members in Iran while publicly denying it, allowing them to operate out of Iran to move funds and fighters to South Asia and Syria, among other locations.

Incidentally, Iran and its proxy forces have launched 83 attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria since Biden took office. Iran and its proxies have attacked American assets sixteen times in the past two weeks injuring 30 Americans!

What was/is the source of Obama’s fascination with Iran?

Obama’s mentor since his Chicago days and power behind the throne, Valerie Jarrett, was born in Iran under the Shah, leader before Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini took over and turned the country into a brutal Sharia law dictatorship. Her attachment to this Iran is bizarre, since all her fond memories were from Iran before the Ayatollah. Her prominent family fled after the Revolution just like friends I know did, when all their possessions were seized.

There are many who are now saying that [Jarrett] is really the architect of this non-treaty with the Iranians, which ultimately will result in the Iranians having a nuclear program, and America having to accept a nuclear-armed Iran. - Retired Lt. Gen. William G. “Jerry” Boykin, former deputy undersecretary of defense for intelligence under President George W. Bush

Just before the 2012 presidential election, amid rumors of an “October Surprise” of secret talks between the United States and Iran, new reports suggested Jarrett might have been facilitating communication between Washington and Tehran, Fox News reported.

According to an independent Persian-language blog, Valerie Jarrett was the main and central player in behind-the-scenes talks between U.S. and Iran leaders.

Obama’s hatred of Israel and not wanting it to be the only significant military power in the Middle East. When Prime Minister Netanyahu raised concerns about his “Iran Deal”, Obama, through John Kerry, sent $350,000 in taxpayers grants to OneVoice to build a voter database, train activists and hire a political consulting firm with ties to President Obama’s campaign, to defeat Netanyahu. Only one of the six international elections he interfered with. The others were Kenya to install a far-left President distantly related to him. Macedonia working with George Soros. Libya to overthrow Gaddafi, which created a hell hole run by various ISIS and al-Qaeda linked militias. Honduras to reinstate a President removed by their Supreme Court and arrested for attempting to change the Constitution and rig an election. And Egypt by interference in the election to get the Muslim Brotherhood into power.



Fun fact: The Green Revolution started in Iran on June 12, 2009, when thousands protested in the streets to overthrow the brutal Ayatollahs and were looking for a nod from the U.S. Obama made it a point to stay out of it, in contradiction to previous U.S. administrations to encourage the overthrow of dictatorships because he wanted his deeply flawed nuclear deal with the dictators more.

The world is watching and inspired by their participation, regardless of what the ultimate outcome of the election was. - Barak Obama

The sick joke called “the Iran Deal”

Remember all the pearl clutching when President Trump got us out of the Iran Deal? The joke on us.. there was no deal! When then Congressman Pompeo in writing asked Secretary of State Kerry to produce the document with Iranian signatures on it, in a response letter, the Obama administration astoundingly admitted they didn’t require Iran to sign the deal and it was not legally binding!

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is not a treaty or an executive agreement, and is not a signed document,” wrote Julia Frifield, the State Department assistant secretary for legislative affairs, in the November 19 letter.

If it wasn’t a treaty or executive agreement what the hell was it?

“The success of the JCPOA will depend not on whether it is legally binding or signed, but rather on the extensive verification measures we have put in place, as well as Iran’s understanding that we have the capacity to re-impose — and ramp up — our sanctions if Iran does not meet its commitments,” Frifield wrote to Pompeo.

All of the blather was of course empty threats. Iran continued to enrich uranium. We were promised “anytime, anywhere” inspections, yet Iran was permitted to allow managed access to sites, and the agreement was written so vague it allowed the Iranians to continue to insist certain sites remain off limits. Lest we forget, since Iran didn’t sign anything, Iran wasn’t actually obligated to do anything for all the billions of dollars and other goodies it got!

Purposefully, the issue of Iran building intercontinental ballistic missiles and its terror funding activities never even came up.

Obama officials, with great messaging discipline, insisted all Iranian malignant activity “unrelated” to the nuclear program, would be addressed in other ways, but excluded from Iran deal negotiations.

Apparently, no one else signed it either!

Pompeo also stressed that JCPOA does not include the side deals signed between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), nor have any representatives of the P5+1, (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States; plus Germany), signed it.

Obama violated his Oath of Office to block prosecution of a Hezbollah drug and money laundering enterprise from Mexico to grovel to Iran

Article II Section 3 of the Constitution states:

he shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed,

The Obama administration blocked prosecution of a Hezbollah crime operation collecting $1 billion a year from cocaine and weapons trafficking, money laundering and other criminal activities to save the Iran deal. The investigation started in 2008 and was called Project Cassandra. The investigation involved the DEA with the help of 30 U.S. and foreign security agencies.

When Project Cassandra leaders sought approval for some significant investigations, prosecutions, arrests and financial sanctions, officials at the Justice and Treasury departments delayed, hindered or rejected their requests.

Obama violated his “red line in the sand” statement regarding chemical weapons in Syria because Iran threatened to back out of the nuclear deal

The Obama administration’s determination to close the Iran nuclear deal is why they blinked on the red line in Syria, regardless of the other propaganda you heard.

US and Iranian officials have both told me that they were basically communicating that if the US starts hitting President Assad’s forces, Iran’s closest Arab ally ... these talks cannot conclude. - “The Iran Wars” by Jay Solomon

How the Iran Deal was rammed through Congress by violating the “Treaty Clause”

Article II Section 2 Paragraph 2:

He, (the President), shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur;

From NPR fawning: How The Iran Vote Is Engineered To Pass, September 2, 2015:

So the White House and Congress are working around their mutual opposition. What follows is the story of how they do that on multiple issues. The Iran deal is one example. The White House contends Congress has no business in that deal. It’s an executive agreement, not a treaty. Lawmakers in both parties demanded a voice. Many dislike the deal — a lot.

What supposedly is an Executive Agreement?

This claiming of Executive Agreement has come from actions by Presidents and court cases. The problem? Executive agreements of any kind are not mentioned in the Federalist or Anti-Federalist papers. Nor the notes of the Constitutional Convention. Most importantly, in the Constitution. In fact, the Framers were very adamant about limiting the power of the Executive Branch.

Wait a second! Didn’t I just read in the official response to from the State Department to Congressman Pompeo “The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is not a treaty or an executive agreement?

They found a way within the arcane rules of congressional voting — borrowing an old mechanism used in civilian nuclear agreements.

Here’s how it works. Instead of voting on whether to approve the Iran deal, Congress votes on whether to disapprove. If they disapprove, the president can veto their disapproval. And under the normal rules, it would take two-thirds of the House and the Senate to override the veto. That makes all the difference.

Why did this abomination occur?

It was engineered by Senator Robert Corker (R), from Tennessee, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Corker has known for some time that the president and the United Nations were on their way to approving the Iran agreement. “Once the president has made a deal with all these other nations, endorsed by the U.N. Security Council,” said Ornstein, “if Congress votes to block it, it’s not going to look good for anybody — the country or them. So, you find a way to make it work.”

There you have it! Obama went to rest of the world first and Congress bent over backwards not to embarrass him instead of impeaching him for multiple violations of the Treaty Clause!

NPR committed journalistic dishonesty by not disclosing its $100,000 donation from pro-Iran “Ploughshares”

Ploughshares Fund was started in 1981 to discourage nuclear proliferation. It gets its money from The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, The Hewlett Foundation, George Soros’s Open Society Foundations and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, each of which gave more than $100,000 to Ploughshares in 2015. Regarding the Iran deal, it gave the liberal Jewish lobbying organization J Street $576,000 and NPR $100,000 to push the Iran deal.

Event details from creators. com by Tim Graham May 25, 2016:

NPR had Ploughshares representatives on the NPR evening newscast “All Things Considered” twice, and neither appearance included a disclosure of the NPR grants.

NPR interviewed individuals from other groups that received Ploughshares money without disclosure. President of the National Iranian American Council on “The Diane Rehm Show.” A research associate of MIT’s Security Studies Program on “Here and Now,” The Vice President of Government Affairs of J Street on “All Things Considered.”

The most obvious indication of NPR’s support of the Iran deal occurred in August 2015 on NPR’s “Morning Edition” when anchor Steve Inskeep interviewed President Obama, which was actually a narrative from Obama on the deal and not an interview.

NPR admitted its actions only because it was exposed in an Associated Press piece following the New York Times Magazine piece that can be termed “the Ben Rhodes gloat.” Here is a link to NPR’s explanation for its actions claiming “its disclosure processes broke down.”

During this whole time, then Congressman Pompeo, was trying to get on NPR to expound on the very serious flaws he saw in the so-called deal.

The publicly funded National Public Radio declined interviews with Rep. Mike Pompeo (R., Kan.), a leading critic of the Iran nuclear deal. NPR had received funding from the liberal Ploughshares Fund, which has been exposed as being a core part of a White House-backed campaign to push lobbyists, policy analysts, and journalists in favor of the deal. When asked by reporters last week about refusing the interviews, NPR suggested that Pompeo’s office had never reached out to the station. However, multiple emails viewed by the Free Beacon demonstrate that Pompeo’s office had been in two separate talks with NPR producers about scheduling an interview.

It is increasingly apparent from numerous other instances over the years that National Public Radio has become National Propaganda Radio and should lose all its taxpayer funding.

Ben Rhodes was so proud of bamboozling America he had to brag about it

In a New York Times Magazine interview, White House foreign-policy aide Ben Rhodes, brother of David Rhodes at CBS, described how through creative spin and manipulation of the press, the Obama administration:

In the spring of last year, legions of arms-control experts began popping up at think tanks and on social media, and then became key sources for hundreds of often-clueless reporters. “We created an echo chamber,” he admitted, when I asked him to explain the onslaught of freshly minted experts cheerleading for the deal. “They were saying things that validated what we had given them to say.”

Reading the whole article gives the true picture of contempt Rhodes and the Obama administration had for journalists and the American people.

The result being the grand deception called the Iran Deal happened. To the detriment of the U.S. and the whole world.

