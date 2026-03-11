Why in the name of national security has the funding for these groups not been seized and organizers arrested?

In the dark of the night, 10 minutes before President Donald Trump even announced that the U.S. and Israel had attacked Iran, a network of U.S. nonprofits aligned with China, Russia and Tehran activated foot soldiers to hit America’s streets. Groups funded by Neville Roy Singham, a Shanghai-based, American-born tech tycoon, which regularly parrot messaging from America’s adversaries, swung into action even as the initial bombs were dropping. The nearly instantaneous response was the latest salvo in an information war on the U.S., with foot soldiers called upon to converge in protests and echo anti-U.S. talking points.

At 2:34 a.m. ET, the ANSWER Coalition, a nonprofit project whose leaders self-describe as Marxist and communist, announced: “EMERGENCY NATIONWIDE DAY OF ACTION TODAY, SAT. FEB 28 — STOP THE WAR WITH IRAN!” It announced its network: groups that have long supported the regime in Iran, including the National Iranian American Council, 50501, American Muslims for Palestine, the People’s Forum, Palestinian Youth Movement, and CodePink. The organizations haven't responded to requests for comment. Singham did not respond to a request for comment.

Fun fact: Neville Roy Singham’s wife, Jodie Evans, is co-founder of CODEPINK, the perennial anti-war protest group that appeared in 2002 protesting President George W. Bush’s supposed “Blood for Oil” war in Iraq. They all but disappeared during the Obama administration, where Obama’s more than 500 drone strikes in Pakistan, Yemen and Somalia killed 3,797 people, including up to 800 civilians. CODEPINK showed up again in the first Trump administration and disappeared again under Biden.

President Trump didn’t make his official announcement till 2:44 a.m. ET!

At 2:52 a.m. ET, the People’s Forum, another group funded by Singham based in New York, called for an emergency protest in Time’s Square. The People’s Forum issued a statement that mirrored the statement issued by Communist China,

This war serves no one but a tiny elite and oil executives and is a continuation of more than two years of genocide in Palestine and US-Israeli aggressions throughout the region.

Members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the ANSWER Coalition arrive minutes before the start of a protest to support the regime running the Islamic Republic of Iran. Fox News© Fox News

Asra Nomani’s article names and details how all the subversive groups were up and running, with printed signs and posters, ready to protest all across the country before most Americans were awake and aware of what happened.

The absolutely demented WAPO obituary for Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei by William Brannigan

Compare the WAPO obituary for Khamenei to the WAPO obituary for Scott Adams by Harrison Smith

Scott Adams, who became a hero to millions of cubicle-dwelling office workers as the creator of the satirical comic strip “Dilbert,” only to rebrand himself as a digital provocateur — at home in the Trump era’s right-wing mediasphere — with inflammatory comments about race, politics and identity, died Jan. 13. He was 68.

Fun fact:

A reason for attacking Iran? How about 47 YEARS worth of reasons?

Iran has committed acts of war against the United States at least 44 different times killing and maiming hundreds of Americans in the process!

The whole timeline is listed in THE HILL. This is only part of the list:

1979 - Jimmy Carter disliked the Shah. Jimmy Carter’s envoys began a dialogue with the Ayatollah Khomeini in 1977. First at his home in Iraq and more intensely when he moved to a Paris suburb. The Shah was overthrown with Carter’s help. The Ayatollah repaid us by taking 66 Americans hostage on Nov. 4, 1979, and holding them for 444 days.

April 1983 - A suicide car bombing kills 63 people, including 17 Americans, at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut.

October 1983 - Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists drive a truck bomb at a Marine compound in Beirut, killing 220 U.S. Marines and 21 other service personnel.

March 1984 - Islamic Jihad kidnaps CIA station chief William Buckley in Beirut, subsequently torturing and ultimately killing him in 1985.

December 1984 - Hezbollah terrorists hijack Kuwait Airways Flight 221 traveling from Kuwait to Pakistan and divert it to Tehran. Two American officials from the U.S. Agency for International Development were killed.

June 1985 - Hezbollah terrorists hijack TWA Flight 847 en route from Athens to Rome and kill a U.S. Navy diver.

July 1989 - Hezbollah operatives kill U.S. Marine Corps Col. William Higgins after kidnapping him the previous year while on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon.

February 1996 - A Hamas suicide bomber blows up a Jerusalem bus, killing three Americans and wounding three other Americans. A total of 26 people die in the attack.

June 1996 - A truck carrying 5,000 pounds of explosives blows up the Khobar Towers, a U.S. Air Force housing complex in the Saudi Arabian town of Khobar. Nineteen Americans die and some 500 people are injured. The Iran-backed Hezbollah Al Hijaz, a terrorist group in Saudi Arabia, is deemed responsible.

August 1998 - With the assistance of Hezbollah, al Qaeda suicide bombers almost simultaneously blow up the U.S. Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, killing 224 people, including 12 Americans, and wounding thousands. According to the 9/11 Commission Report, al Qaeda developed “the tactical expertise for such attacks months earlier, when some of its operatives — top military committee members and several operatives who were involved with the Kenya cell among them — were sent to Hezbollah training camps in Lebanon.”

August 2001 - A Hamas suicide bomber blows up the Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem, killing a U.S.-Israeli dual citizen and two other Americans. A total of 15 people die in the attack.

July 2002 - A bomb planted by a Hamas terrorist at Jerusalem’s Hebrew University, killing five American students, including an American Israeli dual citizen and an American French dual citizen. A total of nine people died in the attack.

June 2003 - An American citizen, along with 16 other people, died when a Hamas terrorist blew himself up on a bus in Jerusalem.

October 2003 - Terrorists from the Iran-backed Popular Resistance Committees kill three U.S. diplomatic personnel in a bombing in Gaza.

2003-2011 - Iranian-backed militias kill at least 603 U.S. troops in Iraq, and injured or maimed over 800 more, according to the Pentagon. Iranian training and material support for Iraqi militias during the surge greatly increased the difficulty of U.S. forces to combat the insurgency and included some of the deadliest weapons used against American troops, including explosively formed penetrators (EFPs) and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

August 2003 - A Hamas suicide bomber blows up a bus in Jerusalem, killing five Americans and wounding one other American. A total of 24 people died in the attack.

January 2020 - A direct Iranian ballistic missile attack against the Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq causes more than 100 U.S. troops to suffer traumatic brain injuries.

October 7, 2023 - Hamas kills at least 48 Americans and kidnaps at least 12 Americans in a massacre of 1,200 people in southern Israel.

Somehow, THE NEXT DAY, protests appeared out of thin air all over the world, celebrating the attack, with thousands of preprinted signs and Palestinian flags. Interesting…

Fun fact: I saw an Iranian woman correspondent on CBS so hoarse she could barely talk because she had been cheering and giving interviews all day. She said if you want to free Palestine, get rid of Hamas, who incidentally, have no patron anymore!

January 2024 - A drone launched by Kataib Hezbollah kills three U.S. soldiers at a U.S. military base in Jordan and wounded more than 40 other service members.

November 2024 - A report released by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies indicates that Iran and its proxies have conducted more than 180 attacks against U.S. forces in the Middle East between October 17, 2023, and November 19, 2024, resulting in more than 180 wounded and three killed U.S. service members.

November 2024 - The U.S. Department of Justice announces charges against an Iranian national and two American accomplices for plotting to assassinate President Trump.

March 2025 - A U.S. jury convicts two agents of Iran for plotting to assassinate Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad in New York in 2022.

William Miller - Iranian dissident journalist Masih Alinejad

The assassin actually knocked on Masih’s door!

Why attack Iran now?

“Both the Iranian negotiators said to us directly with, you know, no shame, that they controlled 460 kilograms of 60% [enriched uranium],” Steve Witkoff told Fox News host Sean Hannity, “and they’re aware that that could make 11 nuclear bombs, and that was the beginning of their negotiating stance.” “Jared and I opened up with the Iranian negotiators telling us they had the inalienable right to enrich all their nuclear fuel that they possessed. That’s how they opened up,” Witkoff recounted.

“The 60% material, Sean, can be brought to 90%, that’s weapons-grade, in roughly one week, maybe 10 days at the outside. The 20% can be brought to weapons-grade inside of three to four weeks.” “They were proud of it,” Witkoff went on. “They were proud that they had evaded all sorts of oversight protocols to get to a place where they could deliver 11 nuclear bombs.”

Witkoff and Kushner were authorized to offer Iran nuclear fuel for the next decade on the condition it was not used for any weapons program, which was promptly refused.

Of course, MSNOW beclowns itself and said Witkoff was lying

However, a Persian Gulf diplomat with direct knowledge of the talks, who spoke on condition of anonymity. told MS NOW that Witkoff’s description of the conversation was false.

Anna Kelly, a White House spokesperson:

“Only MSDNC would allow themselves to be used and abused by the evil Iranian regime to push false, anti-American propaganda in order to attack President Trump,” Kelly said. “The President and special envoy Witkoff have always worked in good faith in order to eliminate threats posed to our homeland. “Unfortunately, Iran refused to participate in serious negotiations with the United States,” Kelly added, “so the President took courageous action to destroy their ability to have a nuclear weapon, launch or produce ballistic missiles, or arm terrorist proxies.”

The rebut from some of the same usual sources that backed Obama’s treasonous “Iran Deal” hook, line and sinker

Democrats actually think they can wash away the stench of their behavior at the State of the Union by now pretending they care about you, the Constitution, and U.S. troops

Fun outrageous fact: Minority Leader Jeffries actually told his caucus to either sit in “silent defiance” or skip the speech altogether!

President Trump played the Democrats like a fiddle

The Associated Press

“One of the great things about the State of the Union is how it gives Americans a chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe,” the president said. Then: “If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens. Not illegal aliens.” - President Donald Trump

When many Democrats remained seated, Trump said to them that they “should be ashamed.” At another point in the president’s speech, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) appeared to yell that Trump should be ashamed.

The Democrats also didn’t stand for:

Sage Blair, whose relatives had accused Virginia school officials of going behind her family’s back to help Blair transition when she was 14.

Sage Blair, left, is pictured with Vernadette Broyles, center, and Blair’s mother, Michelle Blair, in Washington, D.C. (Vernadette Broyles/X)

The mother of Iryna Zarutska, the Ukrainian refugee who was brutally murdered in Charlotte, North Carolina, by a repeat offender who was free on no-cash bail.

(L/R) Erika Kirk, widow of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, looks on as Anna Zarutska, the mother of Iryna Zarutska, is recognized by US President Donald Trump during the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2026. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

In June 2024, Dalilah Coleman, just five years old at the time, was in her family’s stopped car in a California construction zone when an 18-wheel tractor-trailer driven by illegal alien, Partap Singh, slammed into them at over 60 miles an hour! He was let in by Joe Biden in 2022. Today Dalilah has a traumatic brain injury and cerebral palsy, requiring lifelong care and therapy. She was airlifted to a hospital and spent three weeks in a coma. Doctors told her parents she might never walk, talk, eat, or live a normal life.

Democrats, however, did stand and applaud when Trump said they all voted against his large tax cut and spending bill last year. The party had criticized the legislation, saying it disproportionately benefited the wealthy and funded tax breaks through significant Medicaid cuts.

This disgusting woman should have been removed just for her vulgar pin!

The State of the Union was broadcast worldwide, to everyone. Including children!

Actually, her constituents should be ashamed for sending such a vile thing to Congress!

Rep. Robin Kelly and others thought it a joke!

Democrat hypocrisy about “declaring war”

“Since [World War II] we’ve had more than 125 military operations from Korea and Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan. They have occurred without a Declaration of War by Congress,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) told reporters after the strikes. “Presidents of both parties have exercised that authority frequently.”

The Constitution and why the War Powers Act of 1973 is unconstitutional

Article II Section 2

The President shall be Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the Militia of the several States, when called into the actual Service of the United States;

The Founders decided the President has the sole responsibility of national security and military action, while Congress has the power to declare war, not make it, and fund it or not fund it!

The American Paradox

Some Americans actually hate their country while people all over the world are grateful to America and love her for her contributions to their freedom.

In the Netherlands:

Netherlands American Cemetery

For 70 years, the people of Margraten have personally cared for the graves of Americans killed in World War II – 8,300 of them – in a military cemetery outside the town.

My wife met a lady from Holland online and they became friends. My wife sent a Christmas card and they were so proud to show the card they got from their American friends!

In 2008, a French couple founded an organization called “Les Fleurs de la Memoire”, that adopts graves of American servicemen who died during the Normandy invasion of World War II. Marie Therese La Vieille, who founded the organization with her husband, says it’s important that each soldier be remembered when his own family can’t come anymore.

In 2020, massive protests were occurring in Iran. Young women average age 17 were being sexually assaulted and killed in the street by the Iranian guard for simply cutting their hair! Something interesting occurred during a forced government protest by Iranian students, who refused to step on the U.S. and Israeli flags.

Now Iranians in the U.S. and around the world are cheering and thanking mostly Trump, and Netanyahu for freeing them! When I did real estate, I met a couple where the wife was an Iranian refugee who fled with her family in 1979 and left everything. She told me how beautiful Iran was and how great it was to live there. I’m smiling right now thinking how ecstatic she must be that her homeland is free.

Thousands of people gathered at David Lam Park in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday afternoon in the aftermath of major attacks which U.S. President Donald Trump says has killed Iran’s supreme leader. (Tanushi Bhatnagar/CBC)

Iranian protesters in London chant 'Trump and Bibi, thank you'

More Iranian protesters in London

Now THIS is disturbing and where is the FBI?

Two United States-based mosques that have faced scrutiny for their ties to Iran held formal events to "honor" Ayatollah Khamenei after U.S. military forces took out the Islamic leader of Iran this weekend, including one mosque in Northern Virginia that referred to Khamenei as "our leader."

A prominent Shiite organization in Dearborn, Michigan, held a memorial for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei over the weekend, honoring him for his "martyrdom" while accusing Americans of being led by Satan.

Anybody remember when the FBI was targeting and infiltrating Catholics who had such “radical and dangerous” beliefs as wanting a Latin mass, believing in man and woman marriage, and “Transing children” is a crime?

An utter outrage at an American university. Again, where is the FBI?

The group was one of the student groups previously praised by Khamenei. Columbia is trying to plead ignorance: They are not affiliated with the university, no known students or faculty involved, blah, blah, however,

“Faculty & Staff for Justice in Palestine publicly aligned with CUAD from Day 1. They shared messaging and tactics, and collaborated on campaigns,” the association posted on X on March 1. “In May 2024, @CampusJewHate revealed that THIRTY faculty … signed this open letter supporting CUAD. Are we supposed to believe that @Columbia faculty, who coordinate with and sign letters in support of CUAD, are not affiliated? Does it even matter?”

Disgusting fact: If the Aryan Nation, etc., tried to form a group at Columbia, destroy university property and terrorize students, it rightly would have been abolished long ago, with students expelled and faculty fired.

“The events of the past few days, especially last night, have made it clear that Columbia University’s Public Safety and the NYPD cannot guarantee Jewish students’ safety in the face of extreme antisemitism and anarchy,” he wrote in the chat.

Tuition paying students not safe on their own campus, yet no one was fired!

CNN again proving why it is going broke reporting on an actual ISIS attack with IEDs in New York!

America Haters couldn’t take off even for the Olympics

“If waving the American flag or chanting ‘USA!’ makes us feel grossed out or ashamed, we can cheer for individual athletes.” - Huffington Post

From the disgusting article:

While President Donald Trump’s deportation agenda separates families, and federal agents detain 5-year-olds and kill unarmed civilians, American athletes are winning medals on behalf of the nation at the Olympics right now.

This whiplash between pride for United States competitors and national shame for the federal government is common. Even U.S. Olympians competing in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games in Italy feel ambivalent about representing the stars and stripes.

The degree to which you feel shame and guilt right now for cheering U.S. Olympians might also depend on how much cognitive dissonance you have between the stated values of being American –– freedom, revolutionary spirit, opportunity for all –– versus how our government has actually acted in the hundreds of years since the U.S. was formed, said Lauren Appio, a psychologist and executive coach.

America cannot continue at this rate

For a society to exist, you need something that unites you. When we can’t even get behind Americans representing us in world competition or when the other main political party, in front of the whole world, tells you they don’t even represent Americans, we have a huge problem. Passing the SAVE Act to make sure only Americans are voting is a must! Hopefully Americans will see traitors for who they are and choose better Representatives. Anybody running against one of the Democrats who showed they support illegals over Americans would be a fool not to use the visual in their campaign ad.

Mercy to the guilty is punishing the innocent, Attorney General Bondi and FBI Director Patel!

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released tens of thousands of documents to you months ago, on the crimes of Obama and crew interfering in the 2016 election, then committing sedition and insurrection trying to oust President Trump from office, Att. General Bondi. How’s that going?

Numerous crimes have and are being committed against individuals and the American people as a whole. The perpetrators are walking around free and thumbing their noses at us!

What ever became of that Jan. 6 “pipe bomber” FBI Director Patel? Was Kamala Harris ever questioned about what she was doing at DNC Headquarters instead of the Capitol in 2020?

Starting with the basics

The love of your country. An issue to work on, since children run through the public school system and universities are taught to hate it. Both need totally dismantled and rebuilt from the ground up!

And frankly, if you truly hate America so much, what are you still doing here? There has to be a better place for you.

A house divided upon that foundation do our enemies build their hopes of subduing us. - Abigail Adams, one of our Founding mothers

Share