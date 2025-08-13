ANOTHER Paid For Protest. This Time Against Restoring Law in Our Capital.
Notice the printed T shirts and signs. The BIG question. What usual culprits are paying for it?
The murder rate in Washington today is higher than that of Bogotá, Colombia, Mexico City… Baghdad… Panama City, Brasilia, San José… Bogota… Lima, Peru — all double and triple what they are, - President Donald Trump
The population of Washington DC by race
Racial distribution of Washington population: 39.07% are white, 43.26% are Black or African American, 0.30% are American Indian and Alaska Native, 4.09% are Asian, 0.06% are Native Hawaiian and other .
Photos from: USA TODAY, by David Baratz, August 12, 2025
Why are the overwhelming majority of protesters white?
Why do a lot of the protesters look like old hippies?
Who in their right mind would protest against fixing this?
Paid protesters! Who are groups behind the protest?
Who funds the “Free DC Project”?
Free DC is a fiscally sponsored special project of Community Change, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, and Community Change Action, a 501(c)(4) tax-exempt organization.
Who are “Community Change” and “Community Change Action”?
Community Change is a national organization that builds the power of low-income people, especially people of color, to create a multiracial democracy and a fair economy where everyone can thrive.
“Community Change” is both our name and a statement of our purpose. Explore how we, along with our sister organization Community Change Action, build power in our communities to enact real and lasting change.
Funny how the website image doesn't match the protest images
From DISCOVER the NETWORKS: Better known as the Center for Community Change, it was established in 1968.
* Non-profit organization that recruits and trains activists to lead political-issue campaigns
* Favors expanded rights for illegal aliens in the U.S.
* Seeks to create “community-based organizations led by the people most affected by social and economic injustice”
* Promotes taxpayer-funded, government programs as the preferred remedies for poverty
Picking through some of their projects:
The Fair Immigration Reform Movement (FIRM) views America as a deeply racist country that needs to be radically transformed by an alliance of “low-income and people-of-color communities.”
The Crossing Borders initiative was created jointly by CCC, FIRM, and CASA de Maryland to help “African Americans and immigrants” identify “issues of common interest” on whose behalf they could jointly agitate.
The Housing Trust Fund Project lobbies for ever-increasing taxpayer subsidies for public housing.
The Generation Change program trains and mentors new community organizers in an effort to build “the next generation of [progressive] leaders.” CCC claims that since its inception, it has “nurtured thousands of local groups and leaders” across the United States.
The Linchpin Campaign, which has received financial support directly from George Soros‘ Open Society Institute, seeks “to spread the word about the power of community organizing and to make the case for serious investment in the growth of [that] sector.”
Fun fact: On December 1, 2007, CCC sponsored a major forum exclusively for thousands of “community organizers” from across the U.S. When CCC executive director Deepak Bhargava introduced keynote speaker Barack Obama to those in attendance, Bhargava depicted America as “a society that is still deeply structured by racism and sexism.” He then elicited from Obama a pledge that the latter would, if elected President in 2008, empower CCC and other community-organizing groups to “help [the new Administration] shape the agenda.”
So where does the money come from? The usual suspects
Note: Records I could find. Current figures and suspects most likely similar, which could be revealed by requesting the IRS 990 Form submitted by “Community Change”, a 501(c)(3) non-profit. “Community Change Action”, a 501(c)(4) tax-exempt organization, does not have to disclose its donors.
* Total revenues in 2014: $17,332,213
* Net assets in 2014: $32,240,299
A constituent of the United for Peace and Justice coalition, CCC has received financial support from such philanthropies as the Ahmanson Foundation, the Allstate Foundation, the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the Arca Foundation, the AT&T Foundation, the Bank of America Foundation, the Bauman Family Foundation, the Carnegie Corporation of New York ($2,676,000 from 2004-2013), the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation ($18,627,700 from 1999-2013), the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, the Fannie Mae Foundation, the Ford Foundation ($11,012,500 from 1999-2013), the Four Freedoms Fund, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation ($2,250,000 from 2004-2013), the Joyce Foundation, the Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation, the Nathan Cummings Foundation, the National Immigration Law Center, George Soros‘s Open Society Foundations ($7,944,500 from 1999-2013), Soros’s Foundation to Promote Open Society ($5,030,000 from 2009-2013), the Proteus Fund, the Public Welfare Foundation, the Rockefeller Family Fund, the Rockefeller Foundation ($2,540,000 from 2000-2013), the Scherman Foundation, the Surdna Foundation, the Tides Foundation ($4,169,690 from 1999-2013), the Wieboldt Foundation, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation ($1,865,201 from 2000-2013), the Women Donors Network ($1 million from 2005-2013), and the Woods Fund of Chicago.
The Center for Community Change Action (CCCA), which is CCC’s “social welfare” (c)(4) arm, has also received large donations from a number of charitable foundations and activist groups. For example, in 2015, CCCA received $1,750,000 from Every Citizen Count; $1,475,000 from the Open Society Policy Center (a George Soros group); $610,000 from the Sixteen Thirty Fund; $150,000 from CCC; $150,000 from the Services Employees International Union; $75,000 from Atlantic Philanthropies; and $50,000 from the Tides Foundation.
An update to the above information
From the NEW YORK POST by Victor Nava, Aug. 12, 2025
In 2023 alone, Community Change and Community Change Action received $4 million from Soros’ Open Society Foundations, $680,000 from the Arabella network, and $145,000 from the Tides Foundation, Americans for Public Trust found in publicly available financial disclosures.
Arabella Advisors, a Washington, DC-based consulting firm, manages several funds that finance left-wing groups, including the Sixteen Thirty Fund, Windward Fund, New Venture Fund, which have all given money to Community Change and Community Change Action since 2020.
“THIS IS OUR CITY”
Who funds “THIS IS OUR CITY”?
The funding sources for the "This is Our City" protest group are believed to include:
Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), which has received significant government funding, including nearly $450,000 from the Department of Homeland Security.
Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), which is also involved in the protests and has been linked to various government grants.
Local Indivisible groups, which have stated that their events are funded by individual donors rather than government grants.
Various other organizations and groups, including SEIU-CA and the Million Voters Project, which have been implicated in funding the protests.
These groups have been involved in protests against immigration and have received substantial financial support, particularly from government sources.
4 Sources
You too can become a paid protester with tools to find protests
A continuation of the overthrow of America with paid protesting
Hundreds of "protesters" turned into thousands of rioters. Amazingly complete with crisp new Mexican flags, matching t-shirts and professionally printed signs! Police officers were and are being pelted with Molotov Cocktails. As in past riots, pallets of bricks mysteriously appeared at key locations, which of course is being disputed. Police being injured from bricks thrown off overpasses cannot!
A friendly reminder
Obama created the template
We cannot continue to rely only on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives that we've set. We've got to have a civilian national security force that's just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded. - Barack Obama during his 2008 Presidential campaign
Obama for America became Organizing for America run by old Obama aides; (Valerie Jerod, the Obama's Rasputin); and campaign workers. Federal tax records showed “nonpartisan” OFA directed 32,525 volunteers, who then set up 250 offices nationwide, having two million on call paid protesters who mobilized on a moment's notice with professionally done protest signs at airports, Trump Towers, etc. Registered as a 501(c)(4), so it doesn’t have to disclose its donors, OFA raised more than $40 million in contributions and grants. The spontaneous and grass roots claims were ridiculous. Did you actually think the "angry constituents" howling at Republican Congressman and Senators at DEMANDED Town Hall Meetings, who were now paying 500% more for health care, wanted to KEEP Obamacare in place?
It is fine for everybody to feel stressed, sad, discouraged, but get over it. Move forward to protect what we’ve accomplished. You're going to see me early next year, and we’re going to be in a position where we can start cooking up all kinds of great stuff. - Obama on a conference call with his Organize For America troops from the White House before he left office.
Remember all the protests after Trump won? Don't you think it odd that Obama never once called for an end to the violence?
Organize for America became Organizing for Action which has merged with National Democrat Redistricting Committee (NDRC) to create voting districts across the country that lean Democrat. It’s only called “gerrymandering” when Republicans are accused of doing it.
Paid protesting is a world wide industry. Do you think this kind of “spontaneity” was a fluke?
October 7, 2023, Hamas committed a brutal attack against Israel. THE NEXT DAY or shortly after, protests in cities around the world with hundreds of thousands of Palestinian flags and pre printed signs!
A speculative idea regarding Trump's Washington DC takeover from
Now, let’s swerve into even more speculative and much more entertaining territory. Connect this new dot of disclosure to Trump’s federal takeover of DC’s law enforcement. What if —and I am just wondering here— what if the Administration is securing DC before it makes a really controversial move? Like arresting someone near the top of the political food chain?
Suppose you were planning something like that, and you wanted to preclude the otherwise inevitable violent protests in the Nation’s Capital. What better way to prepare than in advance by loading up DC with military, national guard, FBI, and tons of other resources under direct federal control, that might otherwise seem like overkill to handle a few mobs of unruly teenage gangsters?
(Obviously, the useless Metro Police wouldn’t be any help. They’d wave through those kinds of protests. They’d never ever shut them down, citing the First Amendment and the right to protest, however “mostly peaceful.” Hence, a surge of federal law enforcement.)
Your Thoughts…
