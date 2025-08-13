The murder rate in Washington today is higher than that of Bogotá, Colombia, Mexico City… Baghdad… Panama City, Brasilia, San José… Bogota… Lima, Peru — all double and triple what they are, - President Donald Trump

The population of Washington DC by race

Racial distribution of Washington population: 39.07% are white, 43.26% are Black or African American, 0.30% are American Indian and Alaska Native, 4.09% are Asian, 0.06% are Native Hawaiian and other .

Photos from: USA TODAY, by David Baratz, August 12, 2025

Why are the overwhelming majority of protesters white?

Mandel Ngan, AFP Via Getty Images It's not a protest unless you exploit children.

Ken Cedeno, Reuters Notice the facemask and the recycled “No Kings” sign.

Why do a lot of the protesters look like old hippies?

Who in their right mind would protest against fixing this?

Paid protesters! Who are groups behind the protest?

Who funds the “Free DC Project”?

Who are “Community Change” and “Community Change Action”?

Community Change is a national organization that builds the power of low-income people, especially people of color, to create a multiracial democracy and a fair economy where everyone can thrive. “Community Change” is both our name and a statement of our purpose. Explore how we, along with our sister organization Community Change Action, build power in our communities to enact real and lasting change.

Funny how the website image doesn't match the protest images

From DISCOVER the NETWORKS: Better known as the Center for Community Change, it was established in 1968.

* Non-profit organization that recruits and trains activists to lead political-issue campaigns

* Favors expanded rights for illegal aliens in the U.S.

* Seeks to create “community-based organizations led by the people most affected by social and economic injustice”

* Promotes taxpayer-funded, government programs as the preferred remedies for poverty

Picking through some of their projects:

Fun fact: On December 1, 2007, CCC sponsored a major forum exclusively for thousands of “community organizers” from across the U.S. When CCC executive director Deepak Bhargava introduced keynote speaker Barack Obama to those in attendance, Bhargava depicted America as “a society that is still deeply structured by racism and sexism.” He then elicited from Obama a pledge that the latter would, if elected President in 2008, empower CCC and other community-organizing groups to “help [the new Administration] shape the agenda.”

So where does the money come from? The usual suspects

Note: Records I could find. Current figures and suspects most likely similar, which could be revealed by requesting the IRS 990 Form submitted by “Community Change”, a 501(c)(3) non-profit. “Community Change Action”, a 501(c)(4) tax-exempt organization, does not have to disclose its donors.

* Total revenues in 2014: $17,332,213

* Net assets in 2014: $32,240,299

An update to the above information

From the NEW YORK POST by Victor Nava, Aug. 12, 2025

In 2023 alone, Community Change and Community Change Action received $4 million from Soros’ Open Society Foundations, $680,000 from the Arabella network, and $145,000 from the Tides Foundation, Americans for Public Trust found in publicly available financial disclosures. Arabella Advisors, a Washington, DC-based consulting firm, manages several funds that finance left-wing groups, including the Sixteen Thirty Fund, Windward Fund, New Venture Fund, which have all given money to Community Change and Community Change Action since 2020.

“THIS IS OUR CITY”

Who funds “THIS IS OUR CITY”?

The funding sources for the "This is Our City" protest group are believed to include:

You too can become a paid protester with tools to find protests

A continuation of the overthrow of America with paid protesting

Hundreds of "protesters" turned into thousands of rioters. Amazingly complete with crisp new Mexican flags, matching t-shirts and professionally printed signs! Police officers were and are being pelted with Molotov Cocktails. As in past riots, pallets of bricks mysteriously appeared at key locations, which of course is being disputed. Police being injured from bricks thrown off overpasses cannot!

A friendly reminder

Obama created the template

We cannot continue to rely only on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives that we've set. We've got to have a civilian national security force that's just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded. - Barack Obama during his 2008 Presidential campaign

Obama for America became Organizing for America run by old Obama aides; (Valerie Jerod, the Obama's Rasputin); and campaign workers. Federal tax records showed “nonpartisan” OFA directed 32,525 volunteers, who then set up 250 offices nationwide, having two million on call paid protesters who mobilized on a moment's notice with professionally done protest signs at airports, Trump Towers, etc. Registered as a 501(c)(4), so it doesn’t have to disclose its donors, OFA raised more than $40 million in contributions and grants. The spontaneous and grass roots claims were ridiculous. Did you actually think the "angry constituents" howling at Republican Congressman and Senators at DEMANDED Town Hall Meetings, who were now paying 500% more for health care, wanted to KEEP Obamacare in place?

It is fine for everybody to feel stressed, sad, discouraged, but get over it. Move forward to protect what we’ve accomplished. You're going to see me early next year, and we’re going to be in a position where we can start cooking up all kinds of great stuff. - Obama on a conference call with his Organize For America troops from the White House before he left office.

Remember all the protests after Trump won? Don't you think it odd that Obama never once called for an end to the violence?

Organize for America became Organizing for Action which has merged with National Democrat Redistricting Committee (NDRC) to create voting districts across the country that lean Democrat. It’s only called “gerrymandering” when Republicans are accused of doing it.

Paid protesting is a world wide industry. Do you think this kind of “spontaneity” was a fluke?

October 7, 2023, Hamas committed a brutal attack against Israel. THE NEXT DAY or shortly after, protests in cities around the world with hundreds of thousands of Palestinian flags and pre printed signs!

A speculative idea regarding Trump's Washington DC takeover from Jeff Childers

Now, let’s swerve into even more speculative and much more entertaining territory. Connect this new dot of disclosure to Trump’s federal takeover of DC’s law enforcement. What if —and I am just wondering here— what if the Administration is securing DC before it makes a really controversial move? Like arresting someone near the top of the political food chain? Suppose you were planning something like that, and you wanted to preclude the otherwise inevitable violent protests in the Nation’s Capital. What better way to prepare than in advance by loading up DC with military, national guard, FBI, and tons of other resources under direct federal control, that might otherwise seem like overkill to handle a few mobs of unruly teenage gangsters? (Obviously, the useless Metro Police wouldn’t be any help. They’d wave through those kinds of protests. They’d never ever shut them down, citing the First Amendment and the right to protest, however “mostly peaceful.” Hence, a surge of federal law enforcement.)

