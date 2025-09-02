Robert “Robin” Westman

Robert Westman

Instagram / @marygracewestman Gunman Robin Westman killed two children at a Minneapolis Catholic school on Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Robert changed his name to Robin in Dakota County when he was 17 years old. Because he was a minor, his mother signed the paperwork. The name change was granted in January 2020. As we will see, she got the standard, “do you want a live daughter or a dead son” speech. How did that work out?

Quoting Robert:

I only keep [the long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans. I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself. Please don’t think you have failed as parents. I was corrupted by this world and have come to hate what life is. Life is love, life is pain. I’m tired of the pain this world inflicts. Please move on and continue to give your love to your brothers, sisters and the rest of the world. They may not forgive you, but you need to move on from me. Forget my life and the pain I’ve caused. I am severely depressed and have been suicidal for years. Only recently have I lost all hope and decided to perform my final action against this world. I don't want to kneel down for the injustices of this world.

Apparently, Mary Westman deserves a HUGE apology! Hats off to Andy Ngo

The Westman family before the divorce. A young Robert is on the right

“Mary Grace was very conservative and Jim was not,” the source says. She had been involved in pro-life activism and had given birth to many children. “Because of this dynamic, the kids always went behind Mary Grace’s back to Jim for approval of doing things she didn’t approve.”

In the aftermath of the Annunciation Catholic Church mass shooting on Wednesday, Ms Westman (née Wilson), 67, has been ruthlessly vilified by mobs on social media because her signature appeared on the court paperwork that allowed Robert to legally transition as a minor. (In Minnesota, both parents typically have to consent to a child’s identity change.) But the source believes Ms Westman was under immense pressure — from professionals, doctors and family — all warning her that unless she signed, her son would kill himself. This threat is a familiar line from mainstream trans groups: transition or suicide.

Some facts about gender dysphoria:

Trans and nonbinary-identified individuals report significantly higher rates of mental illness. A 2024 study published in The Lancet found that 47 percent of trans-nonbinary respondents had at least one self-reported mental health condition.

42% of all transgender people attempt suicide.

81% say they thought about it.

56% have physically hurt themselves.

Robert was a deeply disturbed and evil human being

His hundreds of pages of writings say he idolized other mass murdering shooters. He details how he is going to perform mass murder and kill himself in the process. He blocked the doors to the church shut. He wanted “to kneel over people and have them beg for mercy.”

YouTube shut down numerous Americans for speech but thought nothing of this!

YouTube monitors user content! Conservatives like Dan Bongino and “Louder with Crowder” were cancelled for simply questioning the Covid plandemic. Others have their words edited and programs shut down in real time! Yet this disturbed person's YouTube stayed up even with his numerous contemplations of violence! With absolutely no alert to authorities even the morning before the attack! YouTube didn’t take anything down until people started pointing out his demented content!

Robin W/YouTube

He displayed magazines scrawled with “for the children” and “kill Donald Trump” only hours before!

The Transgender war against Christianity

Jaw dropping facts about Catholic Churches from CATHOLICVOTE :

Last Updated August 28, 2025

Attacks on Catholic Churches Since May 2020:

521

Attacks on Catholic Churches Since Supreme Court Leak:

355

Attacks on Catholic Churches in 2025:

41

A backdrop of increasingly militant and violent trans propaganda

Telling mentally ill people that people and groups are trying to kill you will certainly get a response.

At the same time, far-left and Antifa networks across the U.S. have been openly urging trans activists to stockpile firearms and undergo paramilitary training — with the explicit aim of killing so-called “transphobes” and “fascists.” They frame it as defense against a government and society-sponsored “trans genocide,” but in reality, it’s violent brainwashing, like what Robert “Robin” Westman admitted to in his manifesto. - Andy Ngo

Look familiar?

The dead not buried, the rest in hospitals fighting for their lives. And we have yet ANOTHER transgender murderer!

A father that just dropped his six-year-old child at school saw a man spray painting graffiti on a bridge and took a picture with his phone. On thing led to another and the man shot and killed the 57-year-old father.

The victim called 911, but police said dispatchers were mid-conversation when they heard shots fired and the victim said, “he shot me!”

Fun fact: In Massachusetts, they actually, unconstitutionally, licensed the right to own any gun! The suspect was already “known to police” who screen you for the license. So much for strict gun laws because criminals don't follow laws! That's why they're criminals!

Jake Tapper interrupts details about death and injury to make sure “murderer’s pronouns” are correct!

How twisted does your brain have to be to think this way? And there are many more in media!

Fun fact: CNN didn’t even begin to carry the story for around two hours!

More idiocy!

WHO exactly are they apologizing to? The dead murderer?

Gender Dysphoria is a mental illness. Don’t take my word for it

Paul R. McHugh, M.D (left) and Lawrence S. Mayer, M.B., M.S., Ph.D. (right)NBC News

A link to the whole 143 page report.

Credentials of the authors:

Lawrence S. Mayer, M.B., M.S., Ph.D. is a scholar in residence in the Department of Psychiatry at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and a professor of statistics and biostatistics at Arizona State University. Paul R. McHugh, M.D. is a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and was for twenty-five years the psychiatrist-in-chief at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. He is the author or coauthor of several books, including, most recently, Try to Remember: Psychiatry’s Clash over Meaning, Memory, and Mind (Dana Press, 2008).

Dr. Lawrence S. Mayer was the lead author urged by Dr. Paul R. McHugh to:

review a monograph he and colleagues had drafted on subjects related to sexual orientation and identity; my original assignment was to guarantee the accuracy of statistical inferences and to review additional sources. In the months that followed, I closely read over five hundred scientific articles on these topics and perused hundreds more. I was alarmed to learn that the LGBT community bears a disproportionate rate of mental health problems compared to the population as a whole. (emphasis mine)

Yet in an NBC article where I found a link to this information

The author, who has obviously never heard the phrase, “why reinvent the wheel”, claims the publication is flawed because they have never conducted independent research!

The Executive Summary:

Part One: Sexual Orientation

● The understanding of sexual orientation as an innate, biologically fixed property of human beings — the idea that people are “born that way” — is not supported by scientific evidence.

● While there is evidence that biological factors such as genes and hormones are associated with sexual behaviors and attractions, there are no compelling causal biological explanations for human sexual orientation. While minor differences in the brain structures and brain activity between homosexual and heterosexual individuals have been identified by researchers, such neurobiological findings do not demonstrate whether these differences are innate or are the result of environmental and psychological factors.

● Longitudinal studies of adolescents suggest that sexual orientation may be quite fluid over the life course for some people, with one study estimating that as many as 80% of male adolescents who report same-sex attractions no longer do so as adults (although the extent to which this figure reflects actual changes in same-sex attractions and not just artifacts of the survey process has been contested by some researchers).

● Compared to heterosexuals, non-heterosexuals are about two to three times as likely to have experienced childhood sexual abuse.

Part Two: Sexuality, Mental Health Outcomes, and Social Stress

● Compared to the general population, non-heterosexual sub populations are at an elevated risk for a variety of adverse health and mental health outcomes.

● Members of the non-heterosexual population are estimated to have about 1.5 times higher risk of experiencing anxiety disorders than members of the heterosexual population, as well as roughly double the risk of depression, 1.5 times the risk of substance abuse, and nearly 2.5 times the risk of suicide.

● Members of the transgender population are also at higher risk of a variety of mental health problems compared to members of the non-transgender population. Especially alarmingly, the rate of lifetime suicide attempts across all ages of transgender individuals is estimated at 41%, compared to under 5% in the overall U.S. population.

● There is evidence, albeit limited, that social stressors such as discrimination and stigma contribute to the elevated risk of poor mental health outcomes for non-heterosexual and transgender populations. More high-quality longitudinal studies are necessary for the “social stress model” to be a useful tool for understanding public health concerns.

Part Three: Gender Identity

● The hypothesis that gender identity is an innate, fixed property of human beings that is independent of biological sex — that a person might be “a man trapped in a woman’s body” or “a woman trapped in a man’s body” — is not supported by scientific evidence.

● According to a recent estimate, about 0.6% of U.S. adults identify as a gender that does not correspond to their biological sex.

● Studies comparing the brain structures of transgender and non-transgender individuals have demonstrated weak correlations between brain structure and cross-gender identification. These correlations do not provide any evidence for a neurobiological basis for cross-gender identification.

● Compared to the general population, adults who have under gone sex-reassignment surgery continue to have a higher risk of experiencing poor mental health outcomes. One study found that, compared to controls, sex-reassigned individuals were about 5 times more likely to attempt suicide and about 19 times more likely to die by suicide.

● Children are a special case when addressing transgender issues. Only a minority of children who experience cross-gender identification will continue to do so into adolescence or adulthood.

● There is little scientific evidence for the therapeutic value of interventions that delay puberty or modify the secondary sex characteristics of adolescents, although some children may have improved psychological well-being if they are encouraged and supported in their cross-gender identification. There is no evidence that all children who express gender-atypical thoughts or behavior should be encouraged to become transgender.

Some quotes from Dr. Paul R. McHugh

Sex “reassignment” doesn’t work. It’s impossible to “reassign” someone’s sex physically, and attempting to do so doesn’t produce good outcomes psychosocially.

In fact, gender dysphoria—the official psychiatric term for feeling oneself to be of the opposite sex—belongs in the family of similarly disordered assumptions about the body, such as anorexia nervosa and body dysmorphic disorder. Its treatment should not be directed at the body as with surgery and hormones any more than one treats obesity-fearing anorexic patients with liposuction. The treatment should strive to correct the false, problematic nature of the assumption and to resolve the psychosocial conflicts provoking it. With youngsters, this is best done in family therapy.

How truly disturbed are some of these people?

The transgender/grooming tsunami sprang from nowhere. How did this happen?

Like a tsunami, which gives little warning, then suddenly overwhelms everything in its path, the transgender/grooming agenda was all of a sudden everywhere! I wracked my brain and did some research and found the diabolical reasons.

The Transgender Movement Is Actually an Industry’ by Which Big Pharma Earns ‘Obscene Profits,’ Authors Warn

From The Daily Signal by Tyler O'Neil | March 09, 2023,

“The transgender movement is actually an industry,” Jeff Myers, president of Summit Ministries and one of the book’s co-authors, told The Daily Signal in an interview Wednesday. Pharmaceutical companies and activists use it “to elevate themselves into positions of political power and to earn obscene profits.”

The book, “Exposing the Gender Lie: How to Protect Children and Teens from the Transgender Industry’s False Ideology,” went live Wednesday and is available in a free ebook version on Summit’s website. Myers co-wrote the book with Brandon Showalter, a reporter at The Christian Post.

With each child prescribed to take Lupron or other so-called puberty blockers, the pharmaceutical company makes $30,000 per year.

Market analyses show that “next year, this will be a $2 billion industry, and the market analysts are saying, ‘Get in on the ground floor while you can.'” Meanwhile, he said, the pharmaceutical industry lobbied Congress to the tune of $700 million in 2022, almost $1.5 million per member of Congress, or three times as much as the next-highest industry.

The “gender lie” amounts to the “illogical and insane” claim that human beings can change their biological sex.

Transgenderism is fundamentally an attack on the sex of the body,” he said. “So, they might say, ‘I’m not changing my sex. I’m just changing my gender.’ But it’s a sleight of hand. It’s manipulation.”

If you’re not changing your sex, why are you removing sex organs?” Showalter asked. “Why are you taking drugs, hormones, blockers that will impact your fertility? Yes, you are trying to change the sex of the body.”

A key diabolical strategy we are seeing employed is introducing the transgender/grooming agenda to younger and younger children, which guarantees more victims. Transgender activism is splitting families, with social services removing children from the custody of parents who don’t agree with a transgender identity. As I mentioned in my previous essay, Washington state actually legalized child kidnapping and child mutilation! Runaway children will be allowed to live with strangers and undergo “gender transition” without parental notification!

The Human Rights Campaign’s Healthcare Equality Index, bankrolled by Pfizer, is changing our medical care

From The Washington Free Beacon by Aaron Sibarium, May 15, 2023:

It was 2019 when Beth Rempe, then a nurse at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., first noticed the change.

Doctors were wearing pins sporting the transgender flag. Nurses were asking children, most with no history of gender dysphoria, for their preferred pronouns, which were entered into an electronic record system and documented on white boards outside their rooms. More patients were on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, especially young girls. And the top-ranked hospital was telling staff that people could change gender based on their "mood," according to slides from a mandatory training reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon.

The training, which was offered as recently as January, included a primer on "zi/hir" pronouns and used a "gender unicorn" to illustrate the "spectrum" of "other gender(s)."

Meet the Healthcare Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign’s scorecard for hospitals that purports to measure the "equity and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients." The index, which uses a 100 point scale, is funded by Pfizer and PhRMA, the trade association that lobbies on behalf of large pharmaceutical companies. And, Rempe noticed, it awards points for all of the policies Children’s National implemented.

To earn a perfect score, hospitals must display LGBT symbols, solicit and use patients’ preferred pronouns, and conduct trainings on LGBT issues approved by the Human Rights Campaign, according to the scoring criteria. They must also provide the same treatments for gender dysphoria that they provide for other medical conditions—meaning a hospital that uses puberty blockers to treat precocious puberty cannot withhold the drugs from children who say they’re transgender. And though the index does not mention medical conscience exemptions explicitly, it does penalize hospitals for allowing "discriminatory treatment that is in conflict with their non-discrimination policy."

Over 2,200 health systems , including dozens of children’s hospitals, have been rated by the index. In 2022, Children’s National earned a perfect score.

The Human Rights Campaign is a private entity, and its ratings carry no official weight. But as countries around the world pump the brakes on pediatric transition, critics say that the index—bankrolled by the very companies that produce and profit off puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones—is encouraging the sort of no-guardrails approach that has made U.S. gender medicine an international outlier. The scorecard has helped powerful lobbyists seed their ideology across American hospitals, becoming de facto regulators of health care.

Out of curiosity, see if your local hospital or health care system still has a “Healthcare Equality Index” score. Are they using similar training materials to the ones above?

School boards and teacher’s diabolical contribution

They have, in addition to peddling all of the above transgender propaganda, introduced actually pornographic books and sexual information to young children that an adult on the street would be arrested for. When outraged parents attempt to read these books at school board meetings, they are always told they are too graphic, yet this information is available to children!

They peddle the propaganda about gender fluidity that they might actually be girls instead of boys or boys instead of girls, encouraging them to explore that, while keeping this information secret from parents. Teachers actually have social media sites where they share tips on which children to approach.

Parents complained they were termed domestic terrorists by the Biden Justice Department. One father, Scott Smith, who complained his daughter was sexually assaulted in the ladies’ room, by a boy pretending to be a girl, was assaulted himself and arrested. The boy was only transferred to another school.

Another day under the Biden regime!

Are we seeing a pattern yet?

Hmmm. Why are there so many in Colorado?

A contributing thought from my wife. “You ain’t seen nothin’ yet”!

How many hundreds of thousands, if not millions of children have already been chemically or physically mutilated? We see young adults, (who are censored on places like YouTube), saying they were duped and now they are doomed to live like this. These are the sane ones. What about the others like Robert himself, who wished he had never been duped and did what he did to end it all so he could be “famous” also? What do you think all of those mutilated children will do when they are old enough to realize what their parents did to them so they can be part of the “in crowd parents”?

Walz's part in this…

Walz has previously signed an Executive Order that made Minnesota “a trans sanctuary state” and laws that:

If anyone — a parent, close relative, or even an unrelated adult — seeks custody of a child “for the purpose of obtaining gender-affirming health care,” then that person can take the child to Minnesota, where state courts now have exclusive jurisdiction to hear the case. Those courts will decide custody of the child — and ultimately whether the child will be put on harmful puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones — based on Minnesota law.

Under the Minnesota law, Planned Parenthood could easily encourage and even pay expenses for a teenager to travel to the state for harmful transition drugs. And it would do so with assurances that state law shields it, should the parents try to intervene to save their child from the lifelong consequences of these drugs.

The courts will also take custody of the child from parents in the state who refuse to participate in “gender affirming care.”

Any health care professional who refuses to participate in “gender affirming care” could be prosecuted and lose their license!

After the Christian school shooting in Nashville

In a letter dated April 14, 2023 that specifically addressed “school safety in nonpublic schools,” Tim Benz, the president of MINNDEPENDENT and Jason Adkins, the executive director of the Minnesota Catholic Conference, stressed an “urgent and critical need in Minnesota to make sure our schools are secure and safe” in light of “recent, and continuing attacks, on our schools in this country and in our state.”

“The latest school shooting at a nonpublic Christian school in Tennessee sadly confirms what we already know – our schools are under attack,” Benz and Adkins wrote. “In Minnesota, nonpublic schools, particularly our Jewish and Muslim schools, have experienced increased levels of threats, all of which we must take very seriously.”

Despite having a multi-billion-dollar budget surplus, Walz has done nothing to this day.

After starting the inferno, NOW Walz is calling a special session for tougher gun laws!

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz plans to call a special legislative session to consider tougher gun laws following a shooting last week at a Catholic school in Minneapolis that left two children dead and 21 people injured.

Let’s not forget the puppet president, Biden’s contribution unconstitutionally modifying Title IX

According to the Department of Education’s new rule, at the risk of losing their funds, no school or college would be allowed to categorically ban transgender students from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

The Constitutional problem. Only the Legislative Branch makes law. The Executive Branch, which includes the Department of Education, is only permitted to enforce laws, not rewrite them!

Fun Fact - Title IX was actually created to guarantee WOMEN had equal opportunity and protection to compete in sports!

Demorats in disarray have been thrown a lifeline. GET RID OF THE GUNS!

Despite all the glaring evidence of why this and other tragedies have happened, the get rid of guns mantra gets tagged in!

Of course, CNN had to trot out “the Hogg” with, “if it only saves one or two lives it's worth it”, and “Donald Trump is a damn coward for not addressing gun control.”

Newscum just couldn't help himself…

Meanwhile in Newscum’s California which has strict gun laws…

You even have to go through a background check to buy ammunition! Three dead and eight wounded in the last 72 hours from: GUN VIOLENCE ARCHIVE

In Chicago where gun laws are strict, “Happy Labor Day”!

Not in any way to minimize this tragedy, shootings occur every day in cities with strict gun laws.

At least five people have been killed and 30 others injured in shootings across Chicago over Labor Day weekend, including a drive-by attack that left seven victims wounded late Saturday night, according to police. The violent holiday weekend came as President Donald Trump renewed threats to send federal agents and National Guard troops to Chicago over the objections of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Horrific fact: Up until July 2025 of this year, Chicago has already had 240 murders and 865 shootings, claiming about 30+% reduction from last year. Still many times more than Los Angeles and New York combined!

Note: These figures are suspect since we know the blue cities have been manipulating the numbers.

Shamelessly co-opting religion to push gun control

Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones, a Democrat,

And, you know, I want to take it a step further and say that — I want to bring theology into this because you have all these people who want to give thoughts and prayers after a shooting, but I was a minister and that is a form of theological malpractice. You know, what we’re seeing is a form of idolatry, where we’re willing to worship the lives of our children to appease the prophets of the gun industry.

A solution? Prosecute all those I previously mentioned .

Just like doctors have been prosecuted for giving Michael Jackson, Prince and Matthew Perry drugs that ended their lives, if a patient you are, quite frankly criminally encouraging “gender dysphoria” instead of trying to treat, goes berserk, you are actually criminally liable. For example, the psychiatric professionals working with the Nashville shooter knew she had thoughts about shooting up a school and did and said nothing! Include the drug companies, activist groups like the Human Rights Campaign, terrorists like Antifa, school boards and teachers who corrupt children’s minds behind their parents back, the media, and of course, politicians passing laws clearly not based on science, who of course, are getting money from lobbyists!

In a prosecutable criminal conspiracy

Since a majority of the players have all been demonstrably working together, they can be prosecuted under the RICO Act.

Do you think she'll remember her 1st day of 7th grade?

PRAY for Sophia’s recovery

Two of her school mates, 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel:

Fletcher Merkel

and 10-year-old Harper Moyski:

Harper Moyski

were killed that day. They are of course, back home in Heaven now, but pray for their grieving families to find some peace.

This immoral and criminal tragedy happened because evil people exploited mentally ill people for profit and to further their vile agenda, which will occur on a more frequent basis unless drastic changes are made.

Blaming inanimate objects for the irresponsible, criminal and evil acts of human beings has gotten VERY long in the tooth!

