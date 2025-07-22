This scene immediately ran through my mind

From the hilarious movie, “Robinhood, Men in Tights”, co-written by Mel Brooks, Evan Chandler and J. David Shapiro based on a story by Chandler and Shapiro. The scene is where the Sheriff of Nottingham challenges Robinhood and slaps him with a glove. Robin in turn, slaps the sheriff with an armored glove and almost knocks him out.

What prompted me to write this post?

did all the heavy lifting. Sifted through classified documents, and dropped a case in the lap of Attorney General Pam Bondi that even legal scholar, Jasmine Crockett, could win.

Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, has triggered the nuclear option, calling for Obama and his senior officials to be tried for treason

From her Substack post:

Our US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) under President Donald Trump, Tulsi Gabbard, has declassified documents claiming to expose a “treasonous conspiracy” over the 2016 presidential election by former President Barack Obama and senior officials in his administration. Gabbard needs some backbone from the Department of Justice and Pam Bondi. She’s calling for Obama to be tried for treason, but Bondi can’t seem to deliver justice on anything else thus far, including the botched Epstein trial, so we’re in a tenuous place as Americans if we want criminals to face the fiddler for their crimes. (emphasis mine)

OUCH! Included to emphasize the point:

Over 100 pages of emails, memos, and internal communications potentially prove that the man who can’t even prove his birth in the U.S. and his national security team deliberately manipulated intelligence to create a false narrative about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Gabbard’s accusations, detailed in a report titled “Declassified Evidence of Obama Administration Conspiracy to Subvert President Trump’s 2016 Victory and Presidency,” that can be found at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, attest that Obama and his cronies tried to undermine Trump’s presidency and subvert the will of the American people.

Gabbard claims Obama, Clapper, Brennan, Comey, Kerry, Rice, and McCabe committed treason

Gabbard’s allegation is that Obama and key people in his administration, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, former Secretary of State John Kerry, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, and former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, orchestrated a calculated campaign to completely fabricate intelligence that suggested that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to favor Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton.

Director Gabbard goes into detail explaining her statements with evidence from before and after the 2016 election including a meeting occurring on Dec. 9, 2016:

After this meeting, the Obama administration allegedly directed the IC to produce a new intelligence assessment that contradicted their earlier findings. This new assessment, released publicly on January 6, 2017, as an unclassified Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), reversed their claim that Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign to help Trump win.

Director Gabbard also stated, “Mainstream Media Was Complicit in Spreading the Lies.”

Gabbard asks, “Will Bondi Pull Through?”

Pam Bondi is already under scrutiny since she was the Florida AG who ignored the Epstein case in 2006 due to a plea deal and the way that she’s fumbled many other high-profile cases, including the fact that she has not even started many important investigations, a least as far as the public knows.

Again, OUCH! Again, included to add emphasis:

Share

Who is Tulsi Gabbard besides the current DNI Director?

From WE ARE * THE MIGHTY:

Gabbard’s promotion to Major at the National Cemetery of the Pacific (Office of Representative Gabbard)

At 21 in 2002, won the 42nd District of the Hawaii House of Representatives seat to become the youngest person in state history to do so.

In April 2003, Gabbard enlisted in the Hawaii Army National Guard. The next year, although she filed to run for reelection, Gabbard volunteered for a 12-month deployment to Iraq with the Medical Company, 29th Support Battalion, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Pulling out of the race, Gabbard became the first state official to voluntarily step down from public office to serve in a war zone according to the DOD. In Iraq, Gabbard served with Charlie Med at the Anaconda Logistical Support Area in Baghdad and earned the Combat Medical Badge.

In March 2007, Gabbard graduated at the top of her class from the Accelerated Officer Candidate School at the Alabama Military Academy, the first woman to ever do so. She earned a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant and returned to the 29th IBCT as a Military Police officer. Gabbard volunteered for a second Middle East deployment in 2008 and served in Kuwait until 2009. There, she was the first woman to enter a Kuwaiti military facility and the first woman to receive an award of appreciation from the Kuwaiti military. In 2009, Gabbard also graduated from Hawaii Pacific University with a degree in Business Administration.

Gabbard returned to politics in 2011 after winning a seat on the Honolulu City Council. She resigned on August 16, 2012, to focus on her campaign for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. At the invitation of then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who called her “an emerging star,” Gabbard spoke at the 2012 Democratic National Convention. She won her election with 80.7% of the vote and became the first voting Samoan-American and first Hindu Member of Congress.

Gabbard continued to serve in the Hawaii National Guard and was promoted to Major on October 12, 2015. In 2019, she announced that she would not run for a fifth term in Congress to focus on her presidential campaign, becoming the first female combat veteran to run for the office. The next year, on March 19, Gabbard dropped out of the race. In June 2020, Gabbard also left the National Guard and transferred to the Army Reserve. She was assigned to a California-based unit in the United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and promoted to Lieutenant Colonel on July 4, 2021. As a Civil Affairs officer, Gabbard deployed to the Horn of Africa in support of a Special Operations mission.

Tulsi ran for President in 2020. She became disallusioned and quit the Democrat Party in 2022. She joined the Republican Party in 2024 and campaigned with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for now President Donald Trump before appointment to her present position.

THE pot calling the kettle black

Fun fact: Hillary was actually the favorite of Putin through Skolkovo, a bald-faced Russian attempt to steal American technology through an alleged technology exchange, facilitated by Bill and Hillary Clinton, supplying him with hypersonic missile technology and The Uranium One Deal. In 2013, after a donation of $145 million to the Clinton Foundation by Uranium One stockholders, and approval by the State Department, Rosatom, Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation, bought a Canadian uranium mining company, now called Uranium One, which had assets in the United States. Through the deal, Russia came to own about 20 percent of U.S. uranium production capacity.

Shortly after the Russians announced they intended to acquire a majority stake in Uranium One, Bill received $500,000 for a Moscow speech from a Russian investment bank with links to the Kremlin, that were promoting Uranium One stock.

From 2009 to 2013, Canadian records show Uranium One’s chairman used his family foundation to make four donations totaling $2.35 million.

Trump posts an AI video of Obama being arrested resulting in elements of the media going insane

The video that caused the meltdown

My imagined scenario. Unlike other Presidents who get out of Dodge after the immensely stressful job is over, Obama just moved down the street to make it easier to pull strings. President Trump could invite him over for a beer summit. Obama has a Bud Lite. Trump with a non - alcoholic brand.

Then arrest him! It could happen…

Share