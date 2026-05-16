A brief history of events in Virginia

Since the Trojan Horse Abigail Spanberger masquerading as a moderate but really a hard-core Communist won as Governor, Virginia has been on a blinding pace amending the Constitution with abortion up to birth with no exceptions, rescinding Right-To-Work laws, reinstating laws to make Virginia a sanctuary state, multiple new gun laws, and reducing penalties retroactively for certain robberies, to name a few accomplishments.

Virginia also dismantled the bipartisan redistricting commission and redrew nearly all congressional and legislative districts. This switched the 6 -5 Democrat/ Republican balance in the U.S. House to a 10 -1 Democrat advantage. The Virginia Supreme Court ruled 4 - 3 that it violated Article XII, Section 1 of Virginia’s Constitution. “That the legislature's initial approval of the amendment occurred too late, after early voting had already begun, which violated the state Constitution's requirement for approval in two separate legislative sessions with an intervening election.”

Then came the meltdown

It was mentioned by none other than Hakeem Jeffries that the Supreme Court Justices need removed. Inside Virginia, a proposal to change Supreme Court retirement age from 75 to 54.

Jeffries continued his idiocy on CNN:

Because we know this unprecedented assault on black political representation, the likes of which we have not seen since the Jim Crow era, the ghost of the Confederacy has afflicted the United States Supreme Court majority and is invading and haunting the nation right now.

Fun fact: Jeffries is either ignorant, or hopes that you are, to the facts that Jim Crow laws interfering with black voting and the Confederacy were both the creations of his Democrat party!

Marc Elias to the rescue proposing a dangerous and bizarre solution

"Elias has arguably done more than any single person outside government to shape the Democratic Party and the rules under which all campaigns and elections in the United States are conducted." - New York Times

Marc Elias, former Clinton attorney and then head of the Perkins Coie law firm, was involved in hiring Christopher Steele, the creator of the totally fraudulent Steele Dossier which was the “evidence” for the Obama Trump/Russia Collusion delusion which attempted to take Trump out of office after he won in 2016.

He was then involved in opposing the lawsuits across the country, after the now unequivocally stolen 2020 Presidential election, where sympathetic judges claimed the cases “were not ripe”, meaning the election hadn’t happened yet. Then refused to hear the cases later not having the nerve to question the fraud committed before, during and after the election.

Elias is not considering lawsuits but is dangerously suggesting that the current Virginia government has lost its legitimacy and therefore can and should be abolished.

Because Democrats didn’t get their way, the entire Virginia government needs to be abolished? Let that sink in! Is this going to be a new play in the Democrat handbook?

Democrat plan A. Gerrymandering:

Regarding the Constitutionally flawed argument that majority black districts are necessary for proper black representation:

Here is a link to their stories.

Fun fact regarding representation in Tennessee’s “black” 9th Congressional District

Steve Cohen, official portrait, 2023

Steve Cohen has been the Congressional Representative of Tennessee’s 9th District since 2006.

What is possibly next?

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) on Wednesday accused the Democratic base of becoming “increasingly anti-American” amid calls against U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, Iran and Cuba.

Fun fact: The KKK was created as the military branch of the Democrat party after the Civil War.

Since we now know the Southern Poverty Law Center was actually funding hate groups like the KKK they told us they were fighting against, including the infamous Charlotteville protest where a woman was run over by a crazed neo-Nazi, the possibilities are endless…

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Democrats Now Want to ABOLISH the Virginia Government – PJ Media

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