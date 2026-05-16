The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

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David Poe's avatar
David Poe
2d

I think the Dems are getting desperate.

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1 reply by David Wolosik
Scott Shields's avatar
Scott Shields
2d

Yup..the KKK was founded by Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forest in 1866....causing a century++ of white supremist racial violence, harassment, murder- lynching n suppression toward blacks, Jews, Catholics n all minorities. Commie -Dems are kinda the same as then...2026

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