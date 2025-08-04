You do realize the great Fred Rodgers would be banned from PBS today…

Everybody's Fancy

Written by Fred Rogers | © 1967, Fred M. Rogers Some are fancy on the outside.

Some are fancy on the inside.

Everybody's fancy.

Everybody's fine.

Your body's fancy and so is mine. Boys are boys from the beginning.

Girls are girls right from the start.

Everybody's fancy.

Everybody's fine.

Your body's fancy and so is mine. Only girls can be the mommies.

Only boys can be the daddies.

Everybody's fancy.

Everybody's fine.

Your body's fancy and so is mine. I think you're a special person

And I like your ins and outsides.

Everybody's fancy.

Everybody's fine.

Your body's fancy and so is mine.

From the website: Mister Rodgers’ Neighborhood:

Fred Rogers was the creator of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood as well as the host of all 895 episodes, the composer of its more than 200 songs, and the puppeteer who imagined 14 characters into being. More importantly, he changed the face of children’s television and transformed the way we think about the inner lives of young children.

Fred McFeely Rodgers who was born March 20, 1928 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania and unfortunately died from stomach cancer February 27, 2003, was loved by millions around the world. Fred Rodgers:

Earned a bachelor's degree in music from Rollins College in Florida in 1951, where he met his wife of 50 years, Sara Joanne Byrd. They had two sons. James in 1959 and John in 1961.

His parents bought a television and on a trip home from college is when he first saw it and was fascinate by its potential:

The space between the television set and that person who is watching is very holy ground. - Fred Rodgers

He began his television career at NBC in New York City. He realized how big television was going to be, and decided instead of the comedy and slapstick that was on it, he would use it to serve children.

Returned to Pittsburgh in 1953 to work as co-producer, puppeteer and organist on The Children’s Corner, which aired on WQED from 1954-1962. While serving as both the program manager for the station as well as working on The Children’s Corner, he attended the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary during his lunch hours. He received a bachelor's degree in divinity in 1962. Was ordained a Presbyterian minister in 1963. Instead of getting a parish, his charge was to minister to children and families through television.

Attended the University of Pittsburgh's Graduate School of Child Development, where he began his thirty-year collaboration with child psychologist Margaret McFarland.

He moved to Canada in 1963 and developed the children's show Misterogers for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, where he finally put himself in front of the camera.

Returned to Pittsburgh in 1966 and adapted the format of his Canadian series to create Mister Rogers' Neighborhood which first aired in 1968. It was on the air for 33 years and was critically acclaimed for focusing on children's emotional and physical concerns, such as death, sibling rivalry, school enrollment, and divorce.

In 1969, Rodgers testified in front of a Senate Subcommittee that was going to halve the budget for public broadcasting from $20 million to $10 million.

Spoiler alert: He saved the $20 million.

Fun fact: During his testimony, Mr. Rodgers recited the words to a song about how a child needs to learn to control themself when they are so angry about something they don't know what to do titled “What do you do with the Mad that you Feel.” How immensely tragic every child in American schools is not taught this! Think how many shootings, stabbings and other violence could have been and could be prevented?

In 1971, Fred Rodgers founded his own production company, Family Communications, to produce Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and related materials for children, families and professionals.

During his illustrious career, he received more than forty honorary degrees and several awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Emmy in 1997, inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1999 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002. Rogers influenced many writers and producers of children's television shows.

Rogers taught young children about civility, tolerance, sharing, and self-worth "in a reassuring tone and leisurely cadence".[57] He tackled difficult topics such as the death of a family pet, sibling rivalry, the addition of a newborn into a family, moving enrolling in a new school, and divorce.[57] For example, he wrote a special segment that dealt with the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy that aired on June 7, 1968, two days after the assassination occurred.

The definitive word on Fred Rodgers:

Whenever a great tragedy strikes—war, famine, mass shootings, or even an outbreak of populist rage—millions of people turn to Fred's messages about life. Then the web is filled with his words and images. With fascinating frequency, his written messages and video clips surge across the internet, reaching hundreds of thousands of people who, confronted with a tough issue or ominous development, open themselves to Rogers' messages of quiet contemplation, of simplicity, of active listening and the practice of human kindness. — Maxwell King, Fred Rogers biographer

I’d like to be remembered for being a compassionate human being who happened to be fortunate enough to be born at a time when there was a fabulous thing called television that could allow me to use all the talents that I had been given. - Fred Rodgers

The Public Broadcasting Act of 1967

The Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 (47 U.S.C. § 396) issued the congressional corporate charter for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which was to be a private nonprofit corporation funded by taxpayers, to support with grants, to public broadcasting in the United States

The original purpose and where problems arose

Title II established the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) as a nonprofit corporation tasked with aiding in the creation, development, and funding of noncommercial educational television and radio networks and programming, as well as creating programming for noncommercial educational networks to use and broadcast to the public. CREATED programs that are controversial should be objective and present a balance of opinions. Likewise, the corporation cannot support any political candidate nor any political party. (Emphasis mine.)

How did PBS and NPR lose their way? “Gradually and Then Suddenly.” - Ernest Hemingway

For years, they both followed their core directives. Then the deviation got wider and wider.

Numerous instances of actual misconduct examples to choose from on PBS and NPR

Here are only a few:

PBS actually featured a boy drag queen called “Lil Miss Hot Mess” on a segment of a show called “Let’s Learn”, reading a book titled “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish”, on a show for small children!

I think it's a safe bet Mr. Rodgers would be horrified and outraged to see the way we've manipulated children's minds and disfigured and mutilated their bodies with drugs and surgeries along the lines of Hitler's infamous human experimenting henchman, Josef Mengele.

From mrcNewsBusters by Clay Waters, Dec. 4, 2024:

Key Findings: ■ PBS staff used 162 variations of “far right” labels and only six “far left” labels, an astounding ratio of 27 to 1. ■ PBS staff also used mere "right-wing" and "left-wing" labels at a disparity of 33 to 6. So overall, the labeling disparity was 195 to 12. ■ Fascist Trump, Communist Harris: Independent of the labeling counts above, PBS staff and guests employed 17 total “fascist” labels of Donald Trump, compared to three for Kamala Harris as “communist,” with two of those three denying she was one. PBS Reporters: “far-right” labels vs “far-left” labels: 64-2 “Hard-right" vs “hard-left” labels: 16-1 "Extreme right" vs "extreme left": 57-3 “Hard-line” right vs “hard-line” left: 25-0 PBS Reporters: “right-wing” vs. “left-wing: 33-6 Labeling Disparity by Guests: 52 right to 19 left Lastly, comments accusing Trump of being a fascist were never challenged and even quoted. Any comment even remotely accusing Kamala Harris of being a Communist was fiercely defended against.

A senior business editor at NPR for 25 years, Uri Berliner got suspended for voicing his criticism on THE FREE PRESS.

NPR said they would not cover the Hunter Biden laptop story because "we don't want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories."

NPR prostituted itself for Obama's “Iran Deal” by repeatedly bringing on the “Plough Shares” leader while denying equal airtime to then Congressman Pompeo, who adamantly opposed it with good reasons. They also failed to disclose financial contributions from Plough Shares.

Before the Clinton/Trump Presidential election in 2016, NPR had guests on urging people to crash voting places and cast provisional ballots for Clinton.

In 1991 with Clarence Thomas's confirmation hearing almost over, NPR Correspondent Nina Totenberg aired a “leaked” Judiciary/FBI report with bizarre accusations by Anita Hill in attempt to destroy his reputation and end his nomination.

More Nina Totenberg: Regarding a General Jerry Boykin, who sermonized in Christian churches on the “Inside Washington” show:



First, Totenberg said Boykin's remarks were "seriously bad stuff," and then she said, "I hope he's not long for this world." Host Gordon Peterson joked, "What is this, The Sopranos?" Withdrawing to damage-control mode, Totenberg said she didn't mean she hoped he would die, just that he shouldn't last long "in his job."

Totenberg on the “Inside Washington” show in 1995:

If the "Good Lord" knew justice, Senator Jesse Helms will "get AIDS from a transfusion, or one of his grandchildren will get it.”

Yet 30 years later, she still has a job!

Let's not forget quotes from the now CEO of NPR Katherine Maher:

In 2016, she lamented Hillary Clinton’s use of the terms “boy and girl” as erasing language for non-binary people. In 2020, Maher referred to President Donald Trump as a “deranged racist sociopath.”

While CEO of Wikipedia during a TED Talk:

Our reverence for the truth might be a distraction that is getting in the way of finding common ground and getting things done.

With their parent company folding, let's see how long PBS and NPR last on their own….

They have consistently been shoveling leftist views, DEI and wokeism while lying to your face and denying it. Others like CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, Washington Post, etc., have and are suffering huge financial losses. Let's see how it goes for PBS and NPR working off their own dime.

When truth has fair play, it will always prevail over falsehood. If what is thus published be good, mankind has the benefit. If it be bad...the more tis made public, the more it's weakness be exposed, and the greater disgrace falls upon the author, whoever he be. - Benjamin Franklin, owner of printing presses and publisher of newspapers

