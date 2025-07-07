The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS
Jul 7

The ‘Limestone Mine’ That Elon Musk Said Manually Processes Federal Retirement Paperwork Is Actually Real

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/the-limestone-mine-that-elon-musk-said-manually-processes-federal-retirement-paperwork-is-actually-real/ar-AA1yRwja

The ‘Limestone Mine’ That Elon Musk Said Manually Processes Federal Retirement Paperwork Is Actually Real

At the time Fahrenthold was reporting on this over a decade ago, there were 600 employees of the Office of Personnel Management that processed the retirement paperwork for the entire federal workforce in this facility that boasts “eight massive file caverns.”

The history of this underground office dates back to the late 1950s, when the federal government was looking for additional storage space and was alerted to this abandoned mine in Boyers, which had been bought by a private company and essentially turned into “an enormous safe-deposit box: safe from the weather and the Soviets, kept naturally cool as a cave.” That naturally preservative climate and secure location has continued to be a benefit to this day. The complex is owned by document company Iron Mountain, which also leases space in caverns adjacent to the OPM offices to be used for preserving old Hollywood movie reels and photographic archives.

Read more at link.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Wolosik and others
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
Jul 7

END mein socialist morons = msm

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Wolosik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture