The National Weather Service shared a timeline of alerts sent ahead of catastrophic flooding in Texas after an NYT report questioned whether staffing shortages may have made it harder for forecasters to coordinate responses with local emergency management officials. The NWS said that on the morning of July 3, the office in Austin/San Antonio held forecast briefings for emergency management and issued a Flood Watch that afternoon. The NWS said Flash Flood Warnings were issued on the night of July 3 and in the early morning of July 4, "giving preliminary lead times of more than three hours before warning criteria were met.”

An unedited timeline provided by the NWS is below.

The National Water Center Flood Hazard Outlook issued on Thursday July 3rd morning indicated an expansion of flash flood potential to include Kerrville, TX and surrounding areas.

A Flood Watch was issued by NWS Austin/San Antonio at 1:18PM CT on Thursday, in effect through Friday morning.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) issued three Mesoscale Precipitation Discussions for the excessive rainfall event as early as 6:10PM CDT Thursday indicating the potential for Flash Flooding.

The National Water Center Area Hydrologic Discussion (AHD) #144 at issued 6:22 PM CDT on 7/3/2025 messaged locally considerable flood wording for areas north and west of San Antonio, including the city of Kerrville.

The first Flash Flood Warning for the event was issued at 11:41 PM CDT Thursday for Bandera County.

At 1:14 AM CDT Friday: Flash Flood Warning with a considerable tag was issued for Bandera and Kerr Counties. Flash Flood Warnings with the Impact-Based Warning tags “Considerable” or “Catastrophic” denote high-damage threats and will automatically trigger Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) on enabled mobile devices, ensuring only the most life-threatening flash flood events prompt urgent public notifications. All alerts are also sent out over NOAA Weather Radio.

First reports from Kerr County Sheriffs Office of flooding at low water crossings had 201 minutes of lead time (4:35 AM CDT).

Flash Flood Warning was upgraded to a Flash Flood Emergency for South-central Kerr County, Including Hunt, as early as 4:03 AM Friday.

The 5:00 AM CT July 4th National Water Center Area Hydrologic Discussion #146 included concern for widespread considerable flooding through the day. The Flood Hazard Outlook was also upgraded to considerable and catastrophic.

Flash Flood Emergency issued for the Guadalupe River at 5:34 AM CDT.

The NWS said it was "heartbroken by the tragic loss of life in Kerr County" and that it "remains committed to our mission to serve the American public through our forecasts and decision support services."

Local NWS office had extra staffers

NWS Meteorologist Jason Runyen said the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels, which delivers forecasts for Austin, San Antonio and the surrounding areas, had extra staff on duty during the storms. Where the office would typically have two forecasters on duty during clear weather, they had up to five on staff. “There were extra people in here that night, and that's typical in every weather service office — you staff up for an event and bring people in on overtime and hold people over,” Runyen said.

Kerr County has no flood warning system

Officials in Texas are facing growing scrutiny over a lack of a reliable warning system in the area.

Solution? Shift the blame

The original forecast we received on Wednesday from the National Weather Service predicted 3-6” of rain in the Concho Valley and 4-8” of rain in the hill country. The amount of rain that fell in these locations was never in any of their forecasts. Everybody got the forecast from the National Weather Service. They did not predict the amount of rain that we saw. - Texas Emergency Management Chief W Nim Kidd

Are you saying the National Weather Service issued no bulletins after Wednesday or are you so incompetent you were not following the bulletins the agency was feverishly issuing beginning at 1:18PM CT on Thursday till the first Flash Flood Warning for the event was issued at 11:41 PM CDT Thursday for Bandera County with the Flash Flood Warning upgraded to a Flash Flood Emergency for South-central Kerr County, including Hunt, as early as 4:03 AM Friday?

Officials blamed the Trump administration’s National Weather Service (NWS) for the failed weather forecast, attributing it to cost cuts and halted funding by the DOGE, a department once headed by Elon Musk.

Every watch, warning, or advisory issued by an NWS office will include call-to-action statements about what to do to keep yourself safe. For example, if a tornado warning is issued, there will be a statement in the warning saying to get inside a sturdy building and to stay away from windows and doors. If a flood warning is issued, there will be a statement in the warning saying to seek higher ground. Sometimes when a weather situation is particularly life-threatening, the NWS will issue what is known as a “PDS” (Particularly Dangerous Situation) watch or warning. PDS watches and warnings are reserved for the most extreme weather events such as a confirmed tornado moving towards a city, or widespread flash flooding forcing people to flee from entire neighborhoods. The National Weather Service is responsible for issuing watches, warnings, and advisories for many different types of events ranging from rip currents along the shore to severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to blizzards to air quality alerts.

The National Weather Service has been hard hit by personnel cuts under the Trump administration, but that may not have significantly affected the forecasts and warnings for this historic and deadly flooding. The two Texas NWS offices most closely involved in forecasting and warning about the flooding on the Guadalupe River — Austin-San Antonio and San Angelo — are missing some key staff members but still issued a slew of watches and warnings about the flood danger.

CNN couldn’t resist putting the dig in even though honest journalism would have required what the Dallas NBC affiliate reported. That there were more than twice as many staff on hand for the weather emergency!

And who exactly are these “key” staff members?

Repeating the lie, (with malice)

Now, after severe flooding in non-evacuated areas in Texas has left at least 24 dead with dozens more missing, including several young girls at a summer camp, Texas officials are blaming their failure to act on a faulty forecast by Donald Trump’s new National Weather Service gutted by cuts to their operating budget and most experienced personnel.

However, Trump was seen dancing on the balcony of the White House last night celebrating the latest round of cuts in his budget bill that just became law so billionaires and corporations can have huge tax cuts. People are dying and more will die because of their recklessness, just like we saw during covid. And now millions won’t even have health insurance to deal with the consequences.

Trump’s budget cuts to federal early-warning programs—including satellite data and National Weather Service operations—had weakened forecasting capacity. “These are the results that we’re going to start to see on a daily basis. - Rosie O'Donnell

The truth

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem slammed the “ancient system” used to warn the public of potential weather threats — and vowed the Trump administration plans to “fix” the technology.

The same way U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy vowed to fix to Air Traffic Control System which actually uses 50-year-old computers!

NOAA and NWS are under the Department of Commerce. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo should have been aware of the “ancient techology. What was she doing instead of fixing it?

Pete Buttigeig was the U.S. Secretary of Transportation under Biden. Name for me one thing that he accomplished besides calling bridges “racist” or take off two months for family leave.

This headline from the first Trump administration spills the beans

The Federal Climate Enterprise. Hmm. Sure sounds like a business!

NOAA operates 17 environmental satellites, along with myriad instruments that collect data on land and in the oceans. When you add NASA's satellites and instruments and scientists, as well as those at other agencies, you get the country's biggest source of climate data — by far. The government's role doesn't stop with just collecting data. Federal scientists analyze the information and eventually release it to the public in reports such as the National Climate Assessment.

Why all the lying about such a horrible tragedy?

Dramatic cuts to climate research are not necessarily a surprise, as President Trump has repeatedly denied and downplayed the threat of climate change. His administration has sought to cut climate programs and roll back climate regulations.

White House Proposal Could Gut Climate Modeling the World Depends On

There are other national climate models, but they also appear to be in jeopardy of losing funding. The National Science Foundation supports the National Center for Atmospheric Research, but the foundation announced it was freezing all research grants on April 18. NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies has a model, but the institute could see cuts of up to 47%. And the Department of Energy, home to a fourth climate modeling system, is also under budget pressure.

The administration intends to make significant cuts to education, grants, research and climate-related programs in NOAA, the plan says, which the administration believes “are misaligned with the … expressed will of the American people.”

Some ghoulishness to further the climate agenda

Friction point: The fatal flooding is prompting questions about whether vacant positions at the National Weather Service "made it harder for the forecasting agency to coordinate with local emergency managers as floodwaters rose," the NYT reports.

What we're watching: Whether the tragedy will alter Trump administration efforts to downsize NOAA — and Congress' willingness to go along.

Shamelessly pushing an agenda on the deaths of children and bald-faced lies

It's one thing to whine and complain about Trump putting a stake in the heart of the climate change god. To use the deaths of innocent children while creating lies to further their cause is no surprise from people who call abortion “birth control”!

An example of how truly sick some practitioners of the climate change religion are

Dr Christina Propst has been fired after she said victims of Texas' tragic floods 'got what they voted for'

Hijacking the tragedy with hateful racism

Sade Perkins, a former Houston mayoral appointee, spews hate about the “white-only” girls camp devastated by Texas’ flooding, critics say. TikTok / @sades_world8

Sade Perkins, a former Houston mayoral appointee, made some absolutely racist and disgusting comments about Camp Mystic only hours after the disaster:

I know I’m going to get cancelled for this, but Camp Mystic is a white-only girls’ Christian camp. They don’t even have a token Asian. They don’t have a token Black person. It’s an all-white, white-only conservative Christian camp,” Sade Perkins said in a widely condemned video on her private TikTok account. If you ain’t white you ain’t right, you ain’t gettin’ in, you ain’t goin’. Period. If this were a group of Hispanic girls out there, this would not be getting this type of coverage that they’re getting, no one would give a f–k, and all these white people, the parents of these little girls would be saying things like ‘they need to be deported, they shouldn’t have been here in the first place’ and yada yada yada.

A human response

Pray for the families to be able to deal with the sudden terrible loss of their loved ones. The victims? They are safely home again where they came from.

