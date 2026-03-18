The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
5d

This is some post. You are laser focused on the actual issue, the main problem. All compiled with the supporting news articles. And I really appreciate the quote from Teddy Roosevelt.

I knew ICE was fully funded, but I was not aware that all those other agencies were not. Will the SAVE America Act pass? I hope so. I called Thune's office yesterday and left a message for him. He obviously doesn't work for the American people. Neither do the obvious traitors like Omar, who needs to be removed from Congress and deported.

When a city is infiltrated and taken over, the conquerors raise their flag, as they have done in Minneapolis and NYC.

But now the deep state who run the Dems and RINOs have rolled out their neo-con assets to attempt to divide the MAGA base with lies and misinfo about Trump and why he is doing the Iran operation.

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1 reply by David Wolosik
Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
5d

All this info from years and years, and yet Bubba walks free with the other traitors. It’s a two-tier justice system and has been for decades.

Don’t look to the save act to save anything.

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1 reply by David Wolosik
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