Just some of the 30 MILLION Biden invited to America

Summing up the past two weeks

Photo at left shows the gunman in the Austin, Texas bar shooting wearing a "Property of Allah" hoodie. At right, a photo obtained by CBS News shows the Iranian flag shirt he was wearing underneath, after he was killed by police. Left: Fox News; Right: Obtained by CBS News

Ibrahim Kayumi (right) was also arrested in connection to the potentially deadly attack.AFP via Getty Images

“All praise is due to Allah lord of all worlds,” he allegedly wrote. “I pledge my allegiance [sic] to the Islamic State. Die in your rage yu [sic] kuffar.” - Emir Balat

Bolts, nuts and screws seen inside the homemade bomb. Obtained by the NY Post

CNN again proving why it is going broke reporting on an actual ISIS attack with IEDs in New York!

Then two terror attacks in the same day!

Army Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, a professor of military science at Old Dominion University's Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, was shot and killed on campus March 12. (Old Dominion University)

How did we get here? Let’s start with Bill Clinton, Mochtar and James Riady, and Clinton’s treasonous dealings with China

Bill Clinton was impeached over Monica Lewinsky when he actually should have been impeached for treason for making China a nuclear superpower with all our nuclear weapon secrets and guided missile technology for campaign money!

There were “unusual” events during Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton’s two terms. “Suicides” where people cut their heads off or shot themselves in the back for example. A newspaper discovered on a Friday that the Arkansas’ Teacher’s Retirement Fund was short around 400 million! The story was going to break on Monday and destroy Clinton. Monday came and the fund was miraculously solvent, thanks to Mochtar and James Riady, billionaires who owned the Lippo Group. They had extensive business ties with Communist China including a Chinese intelligence agency, which would come into play later. The Riadys had bailed Clinton out, and now he owed them. The Riady’s Lippo Group controlled one of the only two commercially viable low-sulfur coalmines in the world. Clinton paid them back by creating the 1.7-million-acre Grand Escalante Canyons and the Kaiparowits Plateaus National Monument in Utah, taking possibly $1 trillion in coal deposits out of play from the other commercially viable low-sulfur coalmine in the world. The Riadys were also the conduit for the much-needed 1996 illegal campaign money from Communist China along with People’s Liberation Army arms dealer Wang Jun. James Riady later served jail time for illegal campaign contributions and Bubba walked free.

Clinton’s treason regarding the Loral missile guidance technology transfer to China

Loral Corporation originally developed radar and sonar systems for the US Navy. Over the years it acquired smaller companies and more military contracts. In 1961, it formed a division for developing communications, telemetry, and space navigation systems for satellites. Its expansion over the years caused it to be near bankruptcy by 1972 before Bernard L. Schwartz bought 12% of the company and became CEO. In 1996 Loral sold its defense electronics and system integration businesses to Lockheed Martin with the remainder becoming Loral Space & Communications. By the 1996 Presidential campaign, Schwartz and Loral had donated about $2 million to Bill Clinton.

In a May 1996 letter co-signed by two other aerospace executives, Schwartz urged Clinton to promptly implement a decision to transfer the export licensing of commercial satellites from the State Department to the Commerce Department. The Commerce Department, by law, must also represent business interests as it considers export licensing decisions. Clinton ultimately gave the companies what they wanted. In 1994, Schwartz also pushed hard for a seat on a coveted trip to China led by Commerce Secretary Ronald Brown. Schwartz met in Beijing with a top Chinese telecommunications official, which led to Loral’s winning a deal to provide cellular telephone service to China, an agreement that was soon worth $250 million annually.

Loral was launching its satellites in China on Communist Chinese built rockets and was accused by a House Committee of being “an unlicensed defense service for the PRC that resulted in the improvement of the reliability of the PRC’s military rockets and ballistic missiles.”

In 1998, Loral was going to be formally charged. National Security Advisor Sandy Berger, later known as “Sandy Burglar” because in 2003 on two different occasions he stole classified documents requested by the 9-11 Commission and destroyed them; told President Clinton he needed to “waive the legislative restriction on the export to China of the communications satellites and related equipment for the Space Systems/Loral (SS/L) Chinasat 8 project.” There was a catch. It had to benefit the United States and Berger got very creative, even suggesting remote Chinese villagers could be exposed to democracy!

In 2002, Loral made an agreement with the State Department and Department of Justice to pay $20 million in fines to settle the matter.

Clinton’s treason regarding Los Alamos and other nuclear labs

Send your scientists. We have technology to share. - Hazel O'leary, Clinton's Energy Secretary regarding access to Los Alamos and other sensitive sites

"Every terrorist country was represented at the labs, either as post-doctoral workers and students assigned there, or as visitors," said ret. Col. Edward

McCallum, former head of Energy's Office of Safeguards and Security. "Iran, Iraq, Syria … you name it, we had them from all of those places."

Col. McCallum In an exclusive interview with WorldNetDaily, McCallum revealed that, over the last decade, "hundreds" of students from sensitive Middle Eastern countries worked at Energy's labs, including Los Alamos, Lawrence Livermore and Sandia labs, where America's nuclear weapons are designed and maintained.

In 1998 alone, the three major labs, plus Oak Ridge in Tennessee, hosted more than 10,700 foreign visitors and academic assignees, some of whom stayed on site for as long as two years, according to the House Science Committee, which oversees the labs. Those from sensitive countries totaled more than 3,100.

All previous administrations required background checks of foreign visitors. In 1994, O'Leary granted Los Alamos and Sandia exemptions from the rule and the barn doors blew open with foreign visitors, especially China.

Assistant Attorney General Jamie Gorelick and the infamous “Wall Memo”

In 1995, Gorelick authored “the Wall Memo” which tightened restrictions on information sharing between U.S. intelligence agencies and U.S. law enforcement past what was already legally required.

Following the 9-11 attack, numerous law enforcement and military personnel came forward to claim that this memo impeded information sharing regarding identification of the 9-11 hijackers, and that in its absence, the hijackers might have been captured before the attack occurred. The memo also could have impeded ongoing investigations into the Clinton campaign’s alleged acceptance of cash from Chinese interests in the run up to the 1996 election. (Emphasis mine)

In the “you can’t make this up” category

Jamie Gorelick who created the intelligence blind spot in the first place was appointed to the 9-11 Commission to investigate the causes of 9-11!

And the rest is history

China got a 50-year leap in nuclear weapon technology. Its jumpstart in missile guidance systems building intercontinental ballistic missiles got it the advanced space program it has today for some campaign money in Bill’s coffers! While our intelligence organizations were confounded by blind spots to cover it up.

Share

The Obama administration had a blind spot for Islamic terrorism. He would not even say the words Islamic and terrorism together!

The Obama Department of Justice encouraged the FBI to ignore commonsense conclusions about Islamic terrorism resulting in eight Islamic terrorist’s attacks

Little Rock, Ark., June 2009 (1 killed, 1 wounded) : After Abdulhakim Muhammad opened fire on a U.S. military recruiting office in Little Rock, Ark., it came to light that the FBI had him in its sights but didn’t think he posed a threat. After the killing, his father blasted the FBI for ignoring what the father said were obvious signs of his son’s radicalization.

Ft. Hood, Killing, Texas, November 2009 (13 killed, 32 wounded): Maj. Nidal Hasan A Senate investigation faulted the Army and the FBI for missing warnings signs that could have prevented the Fort Hood attack, in which Maj. Nidal Hasan went on a shooting spree. Major Hasan was a counselor for returning troops and screamed at and berated them for killing Muslims. He had an ongoing email correspondence with the late Imam Anwar al-Awlaki, who was later assassinated by Obama with a drone as a terrorist. Then Sen. Joseph I. Lieberman, I-Conn., said the probe’s “painful conclusion is that the Fort Hood massacre could have and should have been prevented.”

Fun disgusting fact: Obama would never call this tragedy a terrorist attack! He always referred to it as “a workplace incident!”

Benghazi, Libya, September 2012: (4 killed): As Sharyl Attkisson reported, there were eight major warning signs before the Benghazi attacks -- which claimed the lives of Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans -- including an online posting in which al-Qaida stated its intent to attack the Red Cross, the British and Americans in Benghazi. “The goals were accomplished in order,” Attkisson notes.

Boston Marathon, April 2013 (3 killed, 264 wounded): The Russian government had warned U.S. authorities that one of the Boston Marathon bombers, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, was a violent radical Islamist from Chechnia almost two years before the attack. The CIA reportedly cleared him of ties to violent extremism.

Garland, Texas, May 2015 (2 killed): One of the killers at a “Draw Mohammad” contest, Elton Simpson, was reportedly on a no-fly list for a terror-related offense in 2011. Another had been investigated in 2012 and was suspected of plotting an attack at a Super Bowl game.

Chattanooga, Tenn., July 2015 (5 killed 2 wounded): Kuwaiti-born Mohammad Youssef Abdulazeez had spent seven months in Jordan before shooting up a recruiting center and a Navy Reserve center. A friend told CNN that “something happened over there,” and before the shooting Abdulazeez blogged about wanting to become a martyr , fighting “jihad for the sake of Allah.” Abdulazeez was, like Fort Hood terrorist Maj. Nidal Hasan, inspired by the writings of late al-Qaida leader Anwar Awlaki.

San Bernardino, December 2015 (14 killed 22 wounded): Tashfeed Malik passed three background checks by immigration officials before coming to the U.S. from Pakistan on a fiancée visa. At the time there was a DOJ directive not to check applicant’s social media posts. Hers called for violent Jihad.

The FBI knew for years her husband, Syed Rizwan Farook, had been radicalized, with the FBI even admitting he had ties to a group of jihadists in California who had been arrested in 2012. A next-door neighbor knew Farook was up to something yet didn’t call police out of fear of being profiled as a racist.

Orlando Pulse Nightclub Massacre, June 12, 2016: Omar Mateen killed 49 and injured at least 53. He was also “known” by the FBI prior to the massacre! Mateen himself made a 911 call shortly after the shooting began, where he swore allegiance to the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and said the U.S. killing of Abu Waheeb in Iraq the previous month "triggered" the shooting. After a three-hour standoff, Mateen was killed by police.

Obama, the Muslim Brotherhood and other terror groups at the White House!

Founded in Egypt in 1928, the Brotherhood wants America to fall. It tells followers to be “patient” because America “is heading towards its demise.”

The U.S. is an infidel that “does not champion moral and human values and cannot lead humanity.” —Muslim Brotherhood Supreme Guide Muhammed Badi, Sept. 2010

It has chapters in 80 countries and while it was in power in Egypt under Obama and Hillary's hand-picked President, Mohamed Morsi, locked Coptic Christians in their churches and burned them alive! Members of the Muslim Brotherhood worked closely with members of the Obama administration and were at the White House

Representatives of Hamas and Hezbollah were also at the White House.

Remember when Obama slipped up, said my “Muslim faith”, then corrected himself?

Obama brought in over 6 million Muslims whose backgrounds couldn't be checked

From the time Obama first came into power until the end of FY2014, he issued a total of 832,014 green cards to migrants from Muslim countries, most of whom coming from war-torn and terror-plagued regions, including Pakistan, Iraq, Iran, Egypt and Somalia. Here’s the breakdown of migrants from FY2009 to FY2014: Pakistan (102K), Iraq (102K), Bangladesh (90K), Iran (85K), Egypt (56K), Somalia (37K), Uzbekistan (30K), Turkey (26K), Morocco (25K), Jordan (25K), Albania (24K), Afghanistan (21K), Lebanon (20K), Yemen (20K), Syria (18K), Indonesia (17K), Sudan (15K), Sierra Leone (12K), Guinea (9K), Senegal (8K), Saudi Arabia (9K), Algeria (8K), Kazakhstan (8K), Kuwait (6K), Gambia (6K), United Arab Emirates (5K), Azerbaijan (4K), Mali (4K), Burkina Faso (3K), Kyrgyzstan (3K), Kosovo (3K), Mauritania (3K), Tunisia (2K), Tajikistan (2K), Libya (2K), Turkmenistan (1K), Qatar (1K), Chad (1K)

This number was only new permanent residents. It didn't include temporary visas for work, study or tourism. Nor did it include migrants who overstayed their visas.

Fun fact: The Obama administration failed to deport over 99 percent of the nearly half a million foreign nationals who illegally overstayed their visas in 2015.

In Obama's last two years, the number of unvettable people, specifically Muslims, increased to over 135,000 each year.

While passing over Christian refugees being actively persecuted

Greek Catholic sources have said more than 300,000 Syrian and Assyrian Christians are among the refugees driven from their homes by ISIL and Al Q’ieda Radical Islamic Terrorists, but neither the UN nor Obama have shown any willingness to resettle Christians refugees in the US.

Along comes Biden. “Hold my beer!”

Biden admin orders border agents in violation of Federal law to cut down barbed wire fences in TX so illegal immigrants can enter from Mexico...

Right out of the gate, Biden violated his oath to uphold and defend the Constitution and uphold the law

On Jan. 20, 2021, acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary David Pekoske sent an operational memorandum to the leadership of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and Citizenship and Immigration Service (CIS). This memorandum functionally ends all immigration enforcement and will result in dangerous criminals escaping justice and walking the streets.

We saw the results:

Under Biden, over 30 million illegals have crossed our borders, costing over $400 billion per year.

Over 55% were military age men with many of them from countries hostile to the United States.

In 2021, U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended 342 Chinese nationals. In 2022, 1,987. In 2023, it skyrocketed to 24,125, not including “gotaways” who made it past the Border Patrol.

2024 eclipsed 2023 with 24,296 arrests only six months into the year! Chinese migrants became one of the fastest growing groups crossing the border, the overwhelming majority military age men.

Violent gangs took over parts of cities in America amazingly with little or no pushback from the cities or states they are in!

Violent illegal criminals because of the Soros appointed DAs revolving door policy and the actually illegal policy of sanctuary cities and states preyed on thousands of Americans, over and over again!

Biden flew in thousands of illegals from all over the world and dropped them in American cities in the middle of the night.

Biden allowed in at least 18,000 known terrorists!

Along with the illegals came a surge in fentanyl across the border along with the overdoses.

Biden’s big F-you “going away present” for America

On or around Dec. 1, 2024, the Biden administration released an app full of glitches that would allow anyone in the world to apply online to get a number, unvetted, to enter the United States uninhibited and bypass in-person check-ins to their local ICE office!

Assimilation was the goal, not multiculturalism, which is destroying America

There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn't an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag...We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language...and we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people. - President Theodore Roosevelt

Throughout history, we have expected people who immigrated here to become assimilated to the American culture. And I think over the last 30 years or so, there’s been this idea that we no longer need to do that, and this is an example of the consequences of those kinds of bad policies. - Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., regarding recent terror attacks.

A street sign for Somali St is pictured with Riverside Plaza in the background in Minneapolis’ Cedar–Riverside neighborhood. (Michael Dorgan/Fox News Digital)

The Somali refugee pipeline, in particular, has radically transformed Minneapolis, turning it into a hub for Islamic influence, political bloc voting, and cultural clashes. Minnesota is now home to the largest Somali population in the U.S., with estimates ranging from 64,000 to 94,000 people speaking Somali at home. The Cedar-Riverside neighborhood in Minneapolis, known as “Little Mogadishu,” is a heavily concentrated Somali enclave with its own businesses, schools, and cultural institutions. This isn’t assimilation. This is parallel society-building. Not only that, but Minneapolis has become a recruitment ground for terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab and ISIS. Federal authorities have tracked multiple cases of Somali men leaving the U.S. to fight for jihadist groups, a reality that Minnesota’s left-wing leadership refuses to acknowledge.

Apparently, current immigration and citizenship vetting procedures are not succeeding in protecting national security.

We can't even get English required to get a driver's license!

A big focus has been rightly put on illegals who can't speak or read English driving 80,000 pound trucks. Are you aware that except in Alaska, Louisiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming, you can take a driver’s test in dozens of different languages? California actually has 33! That there are probably millions of drivers on the road in multi ton vehicles capable of going 100 MPH who can't speak English or read the road signs. That ought to terrify you!

Why on earth would Democrats not want only Americans to vote?

The Save Act simply says you need ID to register to vote and must show your ID when you vote. If you have a paperwork problem, as long as you are an American, there is a work around provided! And we will vote in person again at polling places. 84% of Americans of all political affiliations agree with this. In a related situation, why would you or I care if ICE agents are outside polling places? With more and more cases of mass voting fraud being uncovered, it's glaringly apparent why some would.

Just consider all the people who will face new challenges just to vote, for no good reason. If you are a student who just moved to start college, Republicans will make it harder for you to vote because if this bill passes, you will need to show a photo ID and proof of citizenship in every single state, but a student ID won't count.

Meaning, if you are a student but not a resident, or foreign student, you won’t be able to flash your student ID anymore and vote. Now THAT is a problem…

Even after four terror attacks, why won't Democrats fund Homeland Security?

The big lie. To defund ICE which is actually fully funded till 2029! There are 22 agencies under Homeland Security. Here are a few essential to our protection and safety!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) – Manages border security and customs enforcement.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) – Coordinates disaster response and recovery.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) – Ensures security in air travel and transportation systems.

U.S. Secret Service – Protects national leaders and investigates financial crimes.

U.S. Coast Guard – Provides maritime security, search and rescue, and law enforcement.

Domestic Nuclear Detection Office (DNDO) – Focuses on nuclear threat detection.

Science and Technology Directorate – Develops technology solutions for homeland security.

Directorate for National Protection and Programs – Protects critical infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Office of Health Affairs – Coordinates health and medical preparedness.

Office of Intelligence and Analysis – Provides intelligence support for homeland security operations.

Operations Coordination and Planning – Manages operational planning and coordination across DHS.

Because they already answered who they represent

The Associated Press

“One of the great things about the State of the Union is how it gives Americans a chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe,” the president said. Then: “If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens. Not illegal aliens.” - President Donald Trump

When many Democrats remained seated, Trump said to them that they “should be ashamed.” At another point in the president’s speech, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) appeared to yell that Trump should be ashamed.

Regarding voting for any of these people

They admitted their illegal voting base is more important to them than American citizens. They are purposely not funding agencies created for your safety based on a lie. As a result of their actions, the question is not if there will be more terror attacks in America, but when.

Frankly, if you continue to vote these people into political office, you are as stupid as they think you are! If you are going to do it because of your Trump Derangement Syndrome regardless of the consequences, you need professional psychiatric help.

Share