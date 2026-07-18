The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
10m

We first need to build a platform of local strength, self-reliance, and resiliency. Once done, and we have a solid foundation from which to stand, from there we begin working on taking back the higher levels: county, state, federal.

The following solutions were crowdsouced from various forums across the web. I have distilled them into this:

The solution is to get local, get self-dependent, get the common unity back in community by building webs of resilience with your neighbors, get control of your school boards, mayors and sherrif's office, and town councils (the last places we still hold all of the cards), get a garden in your lawn no matter how small, a single tomato plant is better than nothing, get bartering, get a well (water is your most important resource hands down), get ready, get moving, get doing, and, if so inclined, get God.

Everyone's looking for a savior instead of looking in the mirror. We are the ones we've been waiting for.

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