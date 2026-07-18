Courtesy Babylon Bee

DSA member aka Communist Talib, again demonstrating conduct unbecoming a U.S. Representative

Who are “we?” The Democrat Socialist of America

We see all the politicians that are identifying as Democrat Socialists. Despite all the blather, the About Page is basically a reworded copy of the Communist Manifesto. However, here are some platform items that should concern you:

Abolish the Constitution and replace it with a “new democratic constitution” that would establish civil, political and democratic rights for all through proportional representation in a “single federal legislature.”

Abolishing the Senate and replacing the president and the Supreme Court with an executive branch and judiciary chosen by Congress and subordinate to it.

Abolish ICE and the Department of War.

Of course, amnesty for all illegals.

Free migration between countries without restrictive immigration controls.

Full voting rights to non-citizens and people with criminal records.

Fun fact:

Contrary to the notion that communism opposes democracy, the Communist Manifesto calls for winning “the battle of democracy” so that government controls all “communication,” “property,” “transport,” “factories,” “credit,” and “agriculture.”

Hence, anybody who calls themselves a “Democrat Socialist” is actually a Communist in sheep’s clothing!

In plainer English what DSA has planned for you

By the way, Dr. Frances Gill is a resident physician in psychiatry at LAC+USC Medical Center.

The media dutifully doing their best to put lipstick on a pig

GOP leaders have invoked the specter of radical left authoritarianism by calling progressive Democrats “communists,” an echo of Cold War-era messaging from prominent Republicans such as Wisconsin Sen. Joseph McCarthy and former President Richard Nixon. Democratic socialists and academic experts say the ideology isn’t communism, but rather a belief that the economy should be run for the public’s benefit through democratic decision-making. The government should have an active role in expanding public services to address certain basic needs such as housing or health care, they say.

Why socialism is so attractive to “children in adult bodies”:

They have been taken care of all their lives. They have not been held accountable or responsible and guided toward adulthood.

In addition to majoring in “gender studies” and expecting their $100,000 college loan paid for them, they demand: A “living wage”, based on location and family size as opposed to a “minimum wage”, authorized by law to make sure employers aren’t put out of business. Since profit margins are generally narrow, even raising the minimum wage means employers have to let workers go. Free “reproductive services”, aka abortion on demand, because of their lack of self-control.

The government is only too willing to provide. That’s why the welfare state was created! With a price. You give up your freedom and dignity as a free, thinking human being. The government that provided it can take it all away in a flash!

In 1831, Alexis De Tocqueville and Gustave de Beaumont were sent by the French government to study the American prison system. They additionally studied America. Democracy in America by De Tocqueville, Volume 1 and Volume 2, extolled the wonders and virtues of American society while examining what could happen if it went south.

Above this race of men stands an immense and tutelary power, which takes upon itself alone to secure their gratifications and to watch over their fate. That power is absolute, minute, regular, provident, and mild. It would be like the authority of a parent if, like that authority, its object was to prepare men for manhood; but it seeks, on the contrary, to keep them in perpetual childhood; it is well content that the people should rejoice, provided they think of nothing but rejoicing. For their happiness such a government willingly labors, but it chooses to be the sole agent and the only arbiter of that happiness; it provides for their security, foresees and supplies their necessities, facilitates their pleasures, manages their principal concerns, directs their industry, regulates the descent of property, and subdivides their inheritances; what remains, but to spare them all the care of thinking and all the trouble of living? - Alexis de Tocqueville

Socialism is a new form of slavery. - Alexis de Tocqueville

The Democrat party’s bread and butter has been to appeal to people’s greed and envy. Now they call themselves Democrat Socialist, which is an oxymoron. You are one or the other. And Karl Marx who dreamed all this nonsense up was a human waste. His children actually starved while he lived off other people’s money.

The mush brained proponents of tax the rich, etc., all give you a blank stare when you ask then what after you tax the rich out of existence, since ALL their wealth would only run the govt. for ten months.

Bread lines, etc., and the frauds running the show live like kings, like Mamdani.

From the ballot box to Socialism to Communism

This is the tried-and-true tactic that has been followed numerous times. Rile up the envious and greedy with “The government should have an active role in expanding public services to address certain basic needs such as housing or health care, they say.” Then they vote the required candidates in.

Once Socialism takes hold and they see it all was empty promises, then Communism kicks in and control is secured.

How did America get to this sorry state? A friend warned us

"Love letter to America" David Wolosik · August 6, 2022 Ever since America came to be, people from all over the world have emigrated here to become Americans and contribute to her greatness while enjoying the freedoms they lacked in their native lands. They are confused and enraged that there are Americans that hate it and are actively working to destroy it. They are ringing alarm bells that things that are … Read full story

Yuri Bezmenov tells us all this is part of a Marxist plan to destroy America by getting it to destroy itself. A Soviet journalist trained by the KGB, his job was to establish a Soviet sphere of influence in India in addition to propaganda and spreading disinformation. Bezmenov came to love the Indian people and resented his work. He was helped by the CIA to seek asylum in Canada in 1970 and moved to Los Angeles in the 1980’s. Under the pen name Tomas Schuman, Bezmenov wrote a book called, “Love Letter to America” in 1984. It is only 47 pages long. In it the four distinct parts of the plan are explained.

Demoralization. A plan expected to take 15 -20 years because it would take that long to propagandize a generation. Accomplished with media and teachers that are socialists and Marxists themselves. Destabilization. It takes two-to-five-years to change a country’s foreign relations, defense, and economy. Capitulation and undoing international agreements that benefited the U.S. Crisis. Possibly six weeks of chaos as a climatic turning point. Lockdowns, social distancing, wearing masks to “stop the spread.” Cities actually being burnt to the ground and people killed. Normalization. This stage is where the propaganda and disinformation are said to be the way it is from now on. Lockdowns, masks, shots every 3-6 months the “new normal”. Burning cities, killing people is “social justice”.

Some chilling quotes:

“My dear friends, I think you are in big trouble. Whether you believe it or not, YOU ARE AT WAR. And you may lose this war very soon, together with all your affluence and freedoms, unless you start defending yourselves...” “No matter how many problems you think you have, believe me when I say that they are nothing in comparison to the troubles you will experience if the U.S. continues to agree and sympathize with communist/socialist doctrines.”

How do we know the plan is working?

First, the whole world celebrated and congratulated us, yet AMERICANS behaved this way!

Happy 4th of July, but I’m only supporting the country, not the president. Happy 4th of July, but only to indigenous people, immigrants, and people of color who built this country. Happy 4th of July, but it’s hard to feel optimistic when the country has been taken over by fascists. Happy 4th of July, but I hope the next 250 years are much more inclusive.

Second, in a chilling poll done recently, 40% of Americans are okay with Socialism!

A new Issues & Insights (I&I)/TIPP poll queried Americans across party affiliations and had disturbing results. It is worth reading.

Questions were asked across political affiliations. Then the percentages combined. 48% of Americans see the U.S. turning Socialist. Expectedly, the left answered with satisfaction, while the right was terrified.

The surprising and shocking response. 40% of all political party affiliations and ideologies favor the government seizure of key industries, like healthcare and energy. Once it starts, it doesn't stop.

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A Communist, an Islamofascist and a Nazi walk into a bar. And the Democrat party backs every one of them!

Congressional candidates Claire Valdez, Brad Lander and Darializa Avila Chevalier raise their hands with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani during a Get Out the Vote rally on June 18, 2026 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images on

How did Mandami get elected? New Yorkers were apparently too lazy to vote! New York has approximately 5 million registered voters. Not even 2 million showed up! About 1 million voted for Mamdani and around 800,000 for Cuomo. Who did show up? The ones who foolishly thought they were going to get all the freebies he promised that he knew he couldn’t deliver!

Now he’s a “kingmaker”, backing candidates even more radical than he is!

In a now deleted post, Avila Chevalier wrote, “This country is a f—–g disgrace.” She ran on “abolishing ICE and all deportations, defunding and abolishing police and prisons, nationalizing key industries, seizing properties from landlords, Medicare for All, free college, and a large pro-Palestine agenda.”

How are the “Democrat Socialists”, aka, Communist winning? Democrats are too lazy to show up!

Avila Chevalier, for example, drew about 33,000 votes from her House district’s 449,000 active voters. Winning with 33,000 votes out of 449,000 seems crazy — but it’s still winning. And there’s nothing illicit about it

New York is not the only place where the “money for nothing” crowd is showing up to vote, (along with the illegals), while Democrats and Republicans stupidly sit out elections!

Apparently, the Communists are scoping out low voter turnout districts, encouraging and organizing the delusional to show up and vote.

Melat Kiros who has unseated Diana DeGette in Colorado’s first congressional district. Photograph: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post/AP

Kiros’s triumph came a week after New York voters unseated two Democratic congressional incumbents and replaced a third who was retiring with candidates who had campaigned on standing up to Israel amid accusations that it was carrying out a genocide in Gaza. Her success in the solidly Democratic first district all but ensures her election in November.

Katie Wilson acknowledged before becoming mayor she depended on her parent’s financial support for herself, her unemployed husband and children and thought disclosing that “made her “relatable” to Seattle voters.”

Her dogmas disconnect from reality quickly became apparent:

After elected, at Seattle University, at 39:03;

I think the claims that millionaires are going to leave our state are, like, super overblown. And if — the ones that leave, like, bye,” Wilson said while offering a wave before laughing amid cheers from the crowd.

Needless to say, she now severely regrets it!

An actual Nazi! What’s next, a cannibal?

Maybe I shouldn’t have said that out loud.

Platner got this tattoo over 20 years ago and plead ignorance to what it actually is. He then thought covering it up would make it all better. Removing the whole tattoo would have shown he actually meant it.

Graham Platner, a Marine veteran turned oyster farmer who is now a rising Democratic Senate candidate in Maine, once called himself a “communist,” dismissed “all” police as bastards, and said rural White Americans “actually are” racist and stupid, according to deleted social media posts reviewed by CNN’s KFile.

Every day this guy became a bigger political disaster, and till recently he was still the Democrat candidate supported by Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer!

How did they finally get him to quit?

A Maine journalist familiar with Maine politics alleged Platner was contacted by Maine’s Attorney General and told quit or get formal rape charges. Calls to the Attorney General’s office were not returned. Let’s see if we just forget about the alleged latest rape.

Bernie and AOC’s new favorite guy

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., stands with Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed after speaking at Mumford High School on May 3, 2026, in Detroit, Mich. Getty Images © Sarah Rice/Getty Images

Fun facts:

El-Sayed is a years-long protégé of controversial Muslim activist Linda Sarsour.

He was a supporter of the Muslim Brother Hood power grab in Egypt under Obama.

El-Sayed’s father-in-law, Jukaku Tayeb, has served on the Islamic Society of North America Founders Committee which has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Kicking it up several degrees!

DEATH TO AMERICA CHANTS IN DEARBORN, MICHIGAN, AKA, “DEARBORNISTAN”

Fun fact: When someone goes to the all the trouble to tell you they are going to kill you, you should pay attention and plan accordingly!

This message along with “use their rights against them”, “we need to become a majority in elected positions” and “we need to overwhelm them by having more children” are just some of the messages being preached in numerous Mosques across the country! A study was done surveying 100 Mosques. It was found the more Sharia compliant a Mosque, the more likely they were to be preaching jihad and hate against non-Muslims. The number came to 81%

Fun fact: Whoever was controlling Biden let in at least 18,000 known terrorists!

The number one threat that we have right now, in my view, is the fact that we don’t know who came into our country in the last four years of Biden’s open borders. - Joe Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC)

Have the FBI conducted any middle of the night raids yet? Did the Southern Poverty Law Center put “the Al Quds Committee” on their hate group list like they did traditional Catholics?

Were you aware of the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood plans to “transform Western society from within?”

In a document titled An Explanatory Memorandum on the General Strategic Goal for the Group in North America, are the “Civilized Jihad” plans to “transform Western society from within” by covertly embedding its allies and ideology on college campuses and in other mainstays of American life” to destroy it. They are 50 years into the 100-year plan.

Do you really value your freedom as much as your ancestors did theirs? If so, what do you plan to do about it? Time is short…

America has never had a threat from within like we do today. People that have come from Communist countries tell us that these same steps occurred in their countries. At first gradually like here. Then all at once and they lost their freedoms, never to return.

First absolutely immediate step. Identify who is voting in our elections

In every other free civilized country in the world, voter ID and voter verification is law. And they all feel mail in voting is a joke because it is so ripe for fraud. A glaring example is the recent LA primary.

Fun fact: The California Primary was June 2, 2026. It takes weeks to complete because they say they have 23 million votes to count. Yet somehow India is able to count 640 million votes in one day.

We got corralled into mail in voting because voting in person was a health hazard. Yet thousands rioting and burning down cities was not.

The first step in the communist takeover of a country is controlling the elections, and voluminous amounts of evidence show that the real Democrat party has been rigging elections for years. Why else are they so hell bent on preventing the removal of the 35 million illegals from this country, besides using them to increase bodies in a Congressonal district?

The excuse against voter ID that minorities are too stupid to get an ID, is racist. That married women won’t be able to vote is moronic.

Judicial Watch’s devastating win against Oregon

Judicial Watch, the Constitution Party of Oregon, and two individual plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in October 2024, alleging Oregon violated the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA) by failing to remove ineligible voters after identifying widespread voter roll maintenance failures across dozens of counties (Judicial Watch, et al. v. The State of Oregon et al. (No. 6:24-cv-01783)).

The suit cited that 29 of Oregon’s 36 counties removed few or no registrations between 2020 and 2022, with some counties removing only 11 or fewer people in that period OPB. Judicial Watch also argued that Oregon’s registration rates exceeded 100% in many counties and that the state had the highest known inactive registration rate in the nation.

In August 2025, a federal court in Oregon denied Oregon’s motion to dismiss, allowing the lawsuit to proceed. On May 28, 2026, the parties reached a settlement. Oregon agreed to: Produce detailed data on its voter roll maintenance processes.

Enforce federal NVRA procedures for removing inactive voters.

Share annual data for five years with Judicial Watch, the Constitution Party of Oregon, and the two individual plaintiffs.

Bottom line: Oregon will have to remove 800,000 inactive registrations!

Now if they go North to Washington and South to California, they’ll have cleaned up the whole “Left” coast!

Senator Slotkin’s inadvertent admission why they don’t want the Save Act

Fun fact: Slotkin was the author of the “Seditious Six” document telling military personnel to disobey orders under President Trump.

The big address by President Trump Thursday evening was about identifying documented voter fraud and tampering with our elections. Could that be why AOC was terrified?

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is in full blown panic claiming that networks have an "obligation" not to air Donald Trump's bombshell speech on Thursday if he plans on “telling lies about our elections not rooted in fact.

Hey AOC:

"Whenever the people are well informed, they can be trusted with their own government; that whenever things get so far wrong as to attract their notice, they may be relied on to set them to rights." -

Thomas Jefferson to Richard Price, January 8, 1789

What “Free Press?”

Apparently, NBC and ABC despite having an obligation to inform the people and let them decide what is truthful, chose not to broadcast the address. CNN covered it as “a news event” and CBS and MS NOW cut away because President Trump began describing the shocking vulnerabilities in our election system.

Second, stop humoring morons by saying “Communism works in theory”

Every time this is said, it concedes valuable ideological ground to the left. Secretary of State Rubio hit it out of the park.

Third. How do we pull back from the cliff? Rediscover Religion and Morality

“Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, Religion and Morality are indispensable supports. . . And let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. . . Can it be, that Providence has not connected the permanent felicity of a Nation with its Virtue?” -from George Washington’s Farewell Address

Personally, I think Washington’s Farewell Address is essential reading for all the sage advice it contains on how the “American Experiment” can continue to thrive.

Why was America great? Are we still good?

“Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits flame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power. America is great because America is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.” - Alexis de Tocqueville

Whether you agree or disagree, America was founded on Judeo-Christian values. The Founders had many thoughts on virtue regarding the documents they created and its relation to a just government:

Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters. - Benjamin Franklin

“We have no Government armed with Power capable of contending with human Passions unbridled by morality and Religion. Avarice, Ambition Revenge or Gallantry, would break the strongest Cords of our Constitution as a Whale goes through a Net. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” - John Adams

“If Virtue and Knowledge are diffused among the People, they will never be enslaved. This will be their great Security.” - Samuel Adams

Hold on, my friends, to the Constitution and to the Republic for which it stands. Miracles do not cluster and what has happened once in 6,000 years, may not happen again. Hold on to the Constitution, for if the American Constitution should fail, there will be anarchy throughout the world. - Daniel Webster

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