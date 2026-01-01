Funny How 60 Minutes Before Bari Weiss Had No Problem Going "from an investigative powerhouse to a stenographer for the state."
A hit piece claiming mistreatment of illegal Venezuelan detainees with no verification! Never interested in inhuman DOCUMENTED treatment of AMERICAN Jan. 6 political prisoners by the Biden regime.
The “investigative powerhouse” at CBS/60 Minutes chose to act as “a stenographer for the state” regarding this glaring story:
That human beings were being treated the way they were is outrageous. That American citizens inside the United States were being treated this way ought to make every Americans’ blood boil with outrage and disgust!
Reading a PJ Media article by Robert Spencer at the time, I became aware that the prisoners had written a letter detailing their inhuman treatment in an American prison to “Gestapo Chief” Eric Garland and requested to be transferred to Guantanamo, where they will at least be treated like human beings.
This is the original handwritten version on Scribd.
This is a transcribed version courtesy Gateway Pundit/ Jim Holt:
When one considers a society that distinguishes itself upon the standards of a “First World Country” allocation among the other numerous Nations around the globe, while informing its citizens that they belong to a country that ensures “Liberty and Justice for All”, it’s difficult to imagine then, that The United States of America, supposedly the wealthiest Nation on the planet, would subjugate its own citizens to that of incarceration and injustice instead, all while administering medieval standards of living to the agonizing occupants of its “Correctional Facilities”.
A more accurate terminology to describe the facility and the staff that this letter has escaped the clutches of that you now read, would be to call this location an “Evisceration Facility”, of the body, mind and soul, operating as an abomination to The Law and to its Nation’s Government, which ironically lies only a handful of blocks away.
For nothing is being corrected within the forsaken concrete walls of The District of Columbia Jail. Its woeful captives are all but slowly murdered in every way except for their very soul being ripped from their famished chests on behalf of this mercilessly sinister institution.
As prisoners of this Jail, we have witnessed the horrendous treatment and have been personally afflicted by the hellacious conditions this Jail insists on tormenting its traumatized guests with.
Though words will always fall short of an accurate depiction of the magnitude of pandemonium that every prisoner within these walls has had no choice but to endure, what follows is a collection of repeated offenses this Correctional Facility habitually submits upon its captives. For if this pale dungeon of Human Rights Violations dared to summon any honesty of hard choice pertaining to the abhorrent atrocities that take place behind these unforgiving doors, they should erect a sign above the front gate that says, “Abandon All Hope, Yee Who Enter Here”.
The destitute and desperate prisoners of 1901 D St.
SE, Washington D.C. 20003 have and will continue to endure a combination of any and all of the following:
Begging for Help / Water / Medical Aid / Mercy through a 4 inch by 10 inch window of cold metal doors
No Visitations
No Religious Services
No Attorney Access
Mail delayed 3-4 months prior to delivery
Laundry returning with brown stains, pubic hair, and or reeking of ripe urine
Worms found in salad of “Meals”
Inadequate calorie count of “Meals”
Complete lack of nourishment in “Meals”
Loss of Head Hair due to malnourishment of “Meals”
Loss of Eye Sight due to malnourishment of “Meals”
Suffering from Scurvy due to malnourishment of “Meals”
Blatant extortion via commissary in order to maintain health and or body weight
Rust in the Water
Rust in jagged metal desks in Cells
Rust on metal cages near face on small windows of Cells
Black Mold on walls of Cells
Black Mold on floors of Cells
Black Mold in vents of Cells
Broken Sinks in Cells
Broken toilets that either wont flush or repeatedly explode in Cells
Cockroaches in Cell / Cell Block
Mice in Cell / Cell Block
Black Mold on floors and walls of showers in Cell Block
Black Sewer Flies in the Shower
Denial of basic cleaning equipment to sanitize Living Space
Denial of personal grooming allowed, forced to use Nair on head and face that leaves chemical burns on skin
Stuck in Cells for 9 days without shower
Improper Medical Care
Medical Care arriving months later, or none at all!
Lead Paint inside Cell / Cell Block
No Access to Discovery
No Legal Support such as laptops, printers, copiers
Denial of Legal Mentors
Vaccine Requirements for Visitations
Vaccine Requirements for Visitors
Vaccine Requirements for Haircuts
Vaccine Requirements for Religious Services
Vaccine Requirements for speaking with Lawyers in person
C.R.T. Propaganda on Tablets
Re-Education Propaganda on Tablets
Lack of Legal Documentation on Tablets
Racially Biased information on Tablets
Removal of Internet Access / Booster for Educational Tablets
Solitary Confinement for 25 ½ hours or more at a time
Outdoor Rec denied arbitrarily
Entry to Congressmen & Women who came to check on us Denied
Repeatedly Mocked and or Insulted for our skin color or “Religious” documentation
Compared to “Beasts”, “Dogs” and “Hogs” by “The Final Call” Magazine
Politically mocked by staff with Democrat, Black Lives Matter, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden related attire
Sent to “The Hole” if we express any political views whatsoever
Racially Profiled by Guards
Sleeping on the job by Guards
Denial of hot water by Guards
Prevented from attending court dates by Guards
Homosexual and or Verbal Assaults by Guards
Maced by Guards
Physically Harassed by Guards
Assaulted by Guards
Cell Invasions in the middle of the night by Guards
Grievous Beatings by Guards
Threatened with and or Nearly Stabbed with “12 Inch Knives”
Trials Postponed for at least 6 Months or almost a Year
Bond / Bail continually Denied
Removal of Internet Access of Clear Tablets
Removal of Access to Attorney
Removal of Access to Law Library
Removal of Access to Worship Services
Removal of Access to Grievance Forms on Tablets
It is because of this extensive report of complaints and afflictions upon those held prisoners here in the District of Columbia Jail, that not only compel us to alert the world of the diabolical conditions this “correctional facility” continues to crush all of its detainees with, but also as political prisoners on American soil, who have been unjustly and unfairly incarcerated, relentlessly burdened by selective prosecution, slandered and vilified by mainstream and social media, deliberately accosted with death threats from within the jail and received threats upon our homes and families through the mail, ALL extending from a political nature or affiliation, We hereby request to spend our precious and limited days, should the government continue to insist on holding us captive unconstitutionally as pre-trial detainees, to be transferred and reside at Guantanamo Bay, a detention facility that actually provides nutritional meals, routine sunlight exposure, top notch medical care, is respectful of religious requirements, has centers for exercise/entertainment for its detainees despite the fact that those residents are malicious terrorists, real members of the Taliban, and few are United States Citizens, instead of remaining trapped within the wretched confines of cruel and unusual punishment of the DC Jail.
Signed by:
Brian Mann (Pro se) #378522
Pete Schwartz #377185
Brandon Fellows #377943
Jeffrey McKellop #376887
Andrew Taake #378837
Scott Fairlamb #376877
Daniel Caldwell #376977
Ryan Nichols, Sr. #376795
Joseph Padilla #376981
Guy Reffitt #376682
Troy Smocks #376973
Chris Quaglin #378835
Sean McHugh #378159
Shane J. Jenkins #377186
Dominic Pezzola #376366
Edward Lang #376444
Peter F. Stager #376784
James McGrew #377892
William Chrestman #376795
Ronnie Sandlin #377783
Nathaniel Degrave #376789
Jorden Mink #377184
Cleveland Grover Meredith, Jr. #376201
Alan Byerly #378160
Thomas Ballard #378839
Julian Elie Khater #377187
Marshall Neefe 378836
Jonathan Mellis #376907
Robert Gieswein #376980
Kelly Meggs #376780
Jessica Watkins #376520
Kenneth Harrelson #377692
Garrett Miller #377321
David Dempsey #378838
Thanks to Jane for helping GP transcribe this letter.
Even NPR and other news outlets covered this request
Congress and the U.S. Marshals verified all of this
When Michael Cohen thinks back on his time at the Washington, D.C. jail, he recalls seeing so many cockroaches some nights “it looked like the floor was alive.” The 43-year-old was detained from the summer of 2018 until April 2020, nine months of which he spent in the jail’s Central Detention Facility (CDF). The wall next to his bunk was covered in other peoples’ snot and slime, he says. “It was filthy.” There were always plumbing issues and the smell of sewage was constant, he says. And then there was the violence. He alleges that after he cursed at a corrections officer for refusing to turn on his water to flush his toilet, the officer beat him, handcuffed him and pepper sprayed him twice. He says he reported the incident, but the officer remained on staff.
For years, advocates have raised concerns to the District of Columbia government over what they say are inhumane conditions inside the CDF, a nearly 50-year-old jail just two miles from the U.S. Capitol. Yet it was only when detainees accused of storming the Capitol building last Jan. 6 began raising complaints about the conditions of a neighboring jail facility that reform efforts gained momentum. After Jan. 6 defendants’ lawyers raised allegations of poor conditions at the Department of Corrections (DOC) facility, including a lack of access to medical care, an unannounced review of the jail by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) concluded there was “evidence of systemic failure.” USMS announced Nov. 2 that it would move 400 federal detainees out of the CDF to a federal prison in Pennsylvania.
Some other factual information about “the Washington DC Gulag”
Fun fact: In an American prison in the capital of the United States, AMERICAN CITIZENS were actually BEATEN for singing “the National Anthem!”
“Good Morning Viet Nam”?
To my embarrassment, the murders of four Americans at the Capitol, (Ashli Babbit, Rosanna Boyland, Kevin Greeson and Benjamin Phillips), and the political prisoner’s plight after two years was only brought back to my attention after listening to an interview with one of the Jan. 6 political prisoners, John Mellis, on the Dennis Prager show on Dec. 22 a few years back while driving and doing chores. This is a link to the interview, which I have no doubt John later paid for dearly at the brutal hands of the Washington DC prison guards later.
Jonathan Mellis, Prisoner #376907, DC Gitmo
In the interview, Jonathan reported he was held in solitary confinement 23 hours a day for eight months straight!
The atrocities were not just being committed against so-called MAGA hat wearing, White Supremist male Trump supporters:
Trans Woman Jessica Watkins Stripped Naked and Left in Cell with Lights on for 24 Hours a Day for 4 Days
U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth ruled D.C. Department of Corrections Director Quincy Booth and the D.C. jail warden in contempt for failing to follow court orders to provide medical paperwork and records on Jan. 6 defendant Chris Worrell.
Worrell, who is accused of deploying chemical spray at police on Jan 6., has a broken hand and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
The judge ordered treatment for Worrell in June 2021. As you can see, the date on this story was October of 2021!
Fun fact: Nothing ever happened to D.C. Department of Corrections Director Quincy Booth and the D.C. jail warden!
CBS instead chose to dutifully act as “a stenographer for the state”
GOP House members claimed that Jan. 6 defendants are being deprived of due process, some medical care and services afforded to other jail inmates.
But Democratic House members who joined the tour argued the Jan. 6 defendants are receiving uniquely favorable conditions — with access to entertainment equipment, freedom of movement and 24-hour medical care access.
Rep. Byron Donalds, Republican of Florida, said the lengthy pretrial detention terms are a violation of “constitutional rights and constitutional principles.”
But Democratic Reps. Jasmine Crockett, of Texas, and Robert Garcia, of California, slammed the Republicans’ criticism. Crockett contended that the Jan. 6 defendants were the recipients of “privilege,” including freedom to move and individual jail cells, as opposed to shared cells.
Crockett said, “Jan. 6 (defendants) had more access to technology (than other defendants).” Crockett, who was an attorney before she was elected to Congress, told reporters, “They have access to laptops and tablets. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”
THE textbook definition of going “from an investigative powerhouse to a stenographer for the state.”
Kamala Harris sat for an interview with Bill Whitaker that was so rambling it was seriously edited so it sounded like she had the brains to put a sentence together. When it was discovered edited, CBS at first denied it. Then refused to release the unedited version. The Center for American Rights, a conservative watchdog group, filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission seeking the full interview transcript, which forced its release. Donald Trump called the edited interview election interference and won $36 million in a settlement.
The outrageous 2020 Leslie Stahl interview with President Trump
“You know, this is ’60 Minutes,’ and we can’t put on things we can’t verify," Stahl said.
Leslie Stahl not only denied the Trump Russian Collusion Delusion, but she also insisted the Hunter Biden laptop was not verified, even though the FBI actually verified it a full year earlier!
Circling back, Bari Weiss spikes a 60 Minutes segment on illegal Venezuelans and it “accidentally airs”
Considering CBS/60 Minutes history I have shown, this is a hilarious statement
If the standard for airing a story becomes 'the government must agree to be interviewed,' then the government effectively gains control over the 60 Minutes broadcast. We go from an investigative powerhouse to a stenographer for the state. - Sharyn Alfonsi
Some details from an observation by a former CBS employee
Here’s What’s Wrong With the Shelved 60 Minutes story ‘Inside CECOT.’
Dec 26, 2025
Bari Weiss was correct: the story wasn’t ready for air..
After watching the report as edited, here’s my feedback on why it wasn’t ready for prime time.
Considering the subject matter, the story needed to explain:
How 60 Minutes located the two alleged former CECOT inmates interviewed. If the two men were brought to 60 Minutes by the human rights group featured, that needed to be disclosed.
How 60 Minutes confirmed, firsthand, that the men were CECOT inmates. If 60 Minutes did not confirm this critical fact, firsthand, that needed to be disclosed, as well as what assurances the reporter felt she had that the men are who they were presented themselves to be.
The bulk of the story was based on the word of an illegal immigrant with no stated independent verification of his key claims.
Only two ways to deal with mutiny
Lay down the law.
Get rid of the mutineers.
Bari Weiss has an opportunity to make CBS a respected source of information. There are plenty of journalists with integrity to fill the slots at CBS of those who refuse to act thusly. It was known for years the vast number of fraudulent schemes in Minnesota stealing your money. Congresswoman Michele Bachmann addressed this thirteen years ago!
Minnesota provides a stunning example of how states are failing to properly ensure the appropriate use of taxpayer dollars spent on Medicaid managed care. - Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, addressing the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee’s Subcommittee in 2012
Congresswoman Bachmann also pointed out the blatant daycare center fraud.
CBS and other legacy news sources were not even curious. It took a twenty-three-year-old independent journalist, conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley, to finally expose it and shame news outlets like CBS to mention it.
Now we have CBS/60 Minutes acting as a stenographer for the Deep State attempting to air a blatantly bias story about unverified mistreatment of illegal Venezuelans to hurt the Trump administration. And having a kindergartner’s temper tantrum when told no. Yet when documented Constitutional and Civil Rights abuses were being committed against Americans by the Biden regime they also chose to act as a stenographer for the state!
So much for being “an investigative powerhouse.”
Happy New Year!
Many good things happened this past year. Unfortunately, also many bad. From an earlier post I wrote:
Gratitude in the Bible is more than just being polite. It is acknowledging the fact that everything comes from God's goodness. It is an encouragement for you to have a thankful heart for the untold blessings in your life, even during tough times.
I wish you a healthy, happy and prosperous New Year with many blessings. May all your endeavors be successful. And may God continue to bless America.
