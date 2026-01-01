The “investigative powerhouse” at CBS/60 Minutes chose to act as “a stenographer for the state” regarding this glaring story:

That human beings were being treated the way they were is outrageous. That American citizens inside the United States were being treated this way ought to make every Americans’ blood boil with outrage and disgust!

Reading a PJ Media article by Robert Spencer at the time, I became aware that the prisoners had written a letter detailing their inhuman treatment in an American prison to “Gestapo Chief” Eric Garland and requested to be transferred to Guantanamo, where they will at least be treated like human beings.

This is the original handwritten version on Scribd.

This is a transcribed version courtesy Gateway Pundit/ Jim Holt:

When one considers a society that distinguishes itself upon the standards of a “First World Country” allocation among the other numerous Nations around the globe, while informing its citizens that they belong to a country that ensures “Liberty and Justice for All”, it’s difficult to imagine then, that The United States of America, supposedly the wealthiest Nation on the planet, would subjugate its own citizens to that of incarceration and injustice instead, all while administering medieval standards of living to the agonizing occupants of its “Correctional Facilities”.

A more accurate terminology to describe the facility and the staff that this letter has escaped the clutches of that you now read, would be to call this location an “Evisceration Facility”, of the body, mind and soul, operating as an abomination to The Law and to its Nation’s Government, which ironically lies only a handful of blocks away.

For nothing is being corrected within the forsaken concrete walls of The District of Columbia Jail. Its woeful captives are all but slowly murdered in every way except for their very soul being ripped from their famished chests on behalf of this mercilessly sinister institution.

As prisoners of this Jail, we have witnessed the horrendous treatment and have been personally afflicted by the hellacious conditions this Jail insists on tormenting its traumatized guests with.

Though words will always fall short of an accurate depiction of the magnitude of pandemonium that every prisoner within these walls has had no choice but to endure, what follows is a collection of repeated offenses this Correctional Facility habitually submits upon its captives. For if this pale dungeon of Human Rights Violations dared to summon any honesty of hard choice pertaining to the abhorrent atrocities that take place behind these unforgiving doors, they should erect a sign above the front gate that says, “Abandon All Hope, Yee Who Enter Here”.

The destitute and desperate prisoners of 1901 D St.

SE, Washington D.C. 20003 have and will continue to endure a combination of any and all of the following:

Begging for Help / Water / Medical Aid / Mercy through a 4 inch by 10 inch window of cold metal doors

No Visitations

No Religious Services

No Attorney Access

Mail delayed 3-4 months prior to delivery

Laundry returning with brown stains, pubic hair, and or reeking of ripe urine

Worms found in salad of “Meals”

Inadequate calorie count of “Meals”

Complete lack of nourishment in “Meals”

Loss of Head Hair due to malnourishment of “Meals”

Loss of Eye Sight due to malnourishment of “Meals”

Suffering from Scurvy due to malnourishment of “Meals”

Blatant extortion via commissary in order to maintain health and or body weight

Rust in the Water

Rust in jagged metal desks in Cells

Rust on metal cages near face on small windows of Cells

Black Mold on walls of Cells

Black Mold on floors of Cells

Black Mold in vents of Cells

Broken Sinks in Cells

Broken toilets that either wont flush or repeatedly explode in Cells

Cockroaches in Cell / Cell Block

Mice in Cell / Cell Block

Black Mold on floors and walls of showers in Cell Block

Black Sewer Flies in the Shower

Denial of basic cleaning equipment to sanitize Living Space

Denial of personal grooming allowed, forced to use Nair on head and face that leaves chemical burns on skin

Stuck in Cells for 9 days without shower

Improper Medical Care

Medical Care arriving months later, or none at all!

Lead Paint inside Cell / Cell Block

No Access to Discovery

No Legal Support such as laptops, printers, copiers

Denial of Legal Mentors

Vaccine Requirements for Visitations

Vaccine Requirements for Visitors

Vaccine Requirements for Haircuts

Vaccine Requirements for Religious Services

Vaccine Requirements for speaking with Lawyers in person

C.R.T. Propaganda on Tablets

Re-Education Propaganda on Tablets

Lack of Legal Documentation on Tablets

Racially Biased information on Tablets

Removal of Internet Access / Booster for Educational Tablets

Solitary Confinement for 25 ½ hours or more at a time

Outdoor Rec denied arbitrarily

Entry to Congressmen & Women who came to check on us Denied

Repeatedly Mocked and or Insulted for our skin color or “Religious” documentation

Compared to “Beasts”, “Dogs” and “Hogs” by “The Final Call” Magazine

Politically mocked by staff with Democrat, Black Lives Matter, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden related attire

Sent to “The Hole” if we express any political views whatsoever

Racially Profiled by Guards

Sleeping on the job by Guards

Denial of hot water by Guards

Prevented from attending court dates by Guards

Homosexual and or Verbal Assaults by Guards

Maced by Guards

Physically Harassed by Guards

Assaulted by Guards

Cell Invasions in the middle of the night by Guards

Grievous Beatings by Guards

Threatened with and or Nearly Stabbed with “12 Inch Knives”

Trials Postponed for at least 6 Months or almost a Year

Bond / Bail continually Denied

Removal of Internet Access of Clear Tablets

Removal of Access to Attorney

Removal of Access to Law Library

Removal of Access to Worship Services

Removal of Access to Grievance Forms on Tablets

It is because of this extensive report of complaints and afflictions upon those held prisoners here in the District of Columbia Jail, that not only compel us to alert the world of the diabolical conditions this “correctional facility” continues to crush all of its detainees with, but also as political prisoners on American soil, who have been unjustly and unfairly incarcerated, relentlessly burdened by selective prosecution, slandered and vilified by mainstream and social media, deliberately accosted with death threats from within the jail and received threats upon our homes and families through the mail, ALL extending from a political nature or affiliation, We hereby request to spend our precious and limited days, should the government continue to insist on holding us captive unconstitutionally as pre-trial detainees, to be transferred and reside at Guantanamo Bay, a detention facility that actually provides nutritional meals, routine sunlight exposure, top notch medical care, is respectful of religious requirements, has centers for exercise/entertainment for its detainees despite the fact that those residents are malicious terrorists, real members of the Taliban, and few are United States Citizens, instead of remaining trapped within the wretched confines of cruel and unusual punishment of the DC Jail.

Signed by: Brian Mann (Pro se) #378522 Pete Schwartz #377185 Brandon Fellows #377943 Jeffrey McKellop #376887 Andrew Taake #378837 Scott Fairlamb #376877 Daniel Caldwell #376977 Ryan Nichols, Sr. #376795 Joseph Padilla #376981 Guy Reffitt #376682 Troy Smocks #376973 Chris Quaglin #378835 Sean McHugh #378159 Shane J. Jenkins #377186 Dominic Pezzola #376366 Edward Lang #376444 Peter F. Stager #376784 James McGrew #377892 William Chrestman #376795 Ronnie Sandlin #377783 Nathaniel Degrave #376789 Jorden Mink #377184 Cleveland Grover Meredith, Jr. #376201 Alan Byerly #378160 Thomas Ballard #378839 Julian Elie Khater #377187 Marshall Neefe 378836 Jonathan Mellis #376907 Robert Gieswein #376980 Kelly Meggs #376780 Jessica Watkins #376520 Kenneth Harrelson #377692 Garrett Miller #377321 David Dempsey #378838

Thanks to Jane for helping GP transcribe this letter.

Even NPR and other news outlets covered this request

Congress and the U.S. Marshals verified all of this

When Michael Cohen thinks back on his time at the Washington, D.C. jail, he recalls seeing so many cockroaches some nights “it looked like the floor was alive.” The 43-year-old was detained from the summer of 2018 until April 2020, nine months of which he spent in the jail’s Central Detention Facility (CDF). The wall next to his bunk was covered in other peoples’ snot and slime, he says. “It was filthy.” There were always plumbing issues and the smell of sewage was constant, he says. And then there was the violence. He alleges that after he cursed at a corrections officer for refusing to turn on his water to flush his toilet, the officer beat him, handcuffed him and pepper sprayed him twice. He says he reported the incident, but the officer remained on staff.

For years, advocates have raised concerns to the District of Columbia government over what they say are inhumane conditions inside the CDF, a nearly 50-year-old jail just two miles from the U.S. Capitol. Yet it was only when detainees accused of storming the Capitol building last Jan. 6 began raising complaints about the conditions of a neighboring jail facility that reform efforts gained momentum. After Jan. 6 defendants’ lawyers raised allegations of poor conditions at the Department of Corrections (DOC) facility, including a lack of access to medical care, an unannounced review of the jail by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) concluded there was “evidence of systemic failure.” USMS announced Nov. 2 that it would move 400 federal detainees out of the CDF to a federal prison in Pennsylvania.

Some other factual information about “the Washington DC Gulag”

Fun fact: In an American prison in the capital of the United States, AMERICAN CITIZENS were actually BEATEN for singing “the National Anthem!”

“Good Morning Viet Nam”?

To my embarrassment, the murders of four Americans at the Capitol, (Ashli Babbit, Rosanna Boyland, Kevin Greeson and Benjamin Phillips), and the political prisoner’s plight after two years was only brought back to my attention after listening to an interview with one of the Jan. 6 political prisoners, John Mellis, on the Dennis Prager show on Dec. 22 a few years back while driving and doing chores. This is a link to the interview, which I have no doubt John later paid for dearly at the brutal hands of the Washington DC prison guards later.

Jonathan Mellis, Prisoner #376907, DC Gitmo

In the interview, Jonathan reported he was held in solitary confinement 23 hours a day for eight months straight!

The atrocities were not just being committed against so-called MAGA hat wearing, White Supremist male Trump supporters:

Trans Woman Jessica Watkins Stripped Naked and Left in Cell with Lights on for 24 Hours a Day for 4 Days

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth ruled D.C. Department of Corrections Director Quincy Booth and the D.C. jail warden in contempt for failing to follow court orders to provide medical paperwork and records on Jan. 6 defendant Chris Worrell. Worrell, who is accused of deploying chemical spray at police on Jan 6., has a broken hand and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The judge ordered treatment for Worrell in June 2021. As you can see, the date on this story was October of 2021!

Fun fact: Nothing ever happened to D.C. Department of Corrections Director Quincy Booth and the D.C. jail warden!

CBS instead chose to dutifully act as “a stenographer for the state”

GOP House members claimed that Jan. 6 defendants are being deprived of due process, some medical care and services afforded to other jail inmates. But Democratic House members who joined the tour argued the Jan. 6 defendants are receiving uniquely favorable conditions — with access to entertainment equipment, freedom of movement and 24-hour medical care access.

Rep. Byron Donalds, Republican of Florida, said the lengthy pretrial detention terms are a violation of “constitutional rights and constitutional principles.” But Democratic Reps. Jasmine Crockett, of Texas, and Robert Garcia, of California, slammed the Republicans’ criticism. Crockett contended that the Jan. 6 defendants were the recipients of “privilege,” including freedom to move and individual jail cells, as opposed to shared cells. Crockett said, “Jan. 6 (defendants) had more access to technology (than other defendants).” Crockett, who was an attorney before she was elected to Congress, told reporters, “They have access to laptops and tablets. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”

THE textbook definition of going “from an investigative powerhouse to a stenographer for the state.”

Kamala Harris sat for an interview with Bill Whitaker that was so rambling it was seriously edited so it sounded like she had the brains to put a sentence together. When it was discovered edited, CBS at first denied it. Then refused to release the unedited version. The Center for American Rights, a conservative watchdog group, filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission seeking the full interview transcript, which forced its release. Donald Trump called the edited interview election interference and won $36 million in a settlement.

The outrageous 2020 Leslie Stahl interview with President Trump

“You know, this is ’60 Minutes,’ and we can’t put on things we can’t verify," Stahl said.

Leslie Stahl not only denied the Trump Russian Collusion Delusion, but she also insisted the Hunter Biden laptop was not verified, even though the FBI actually verified it a full year earlier!

Circling back, Bari Weiss spikes a 60 Minutes segment on illegal Venezuelans and it “accidentally airs”

Considering CBS/60 Minutes history I have shown, this is a hilarious statement

If the standard for airing a story becomes 'the government must agree to be interviewed,' then the government effectively gains control over the 60 Minutes broadcast. We go from an investigative powerhouse to a stenographer for the state. - Sharyn Alfonsi

Some details from an observation by a former CBS employee

Sharyl’s Substack

Here’s What’s Wrong With the Shelved 60 Minutes story ‘Inside CECOT.’

Sharyl Attkisson

Dec 26, 2025

Bari Weiss was correct: the story wasn’t ready for air..

After watching the report as edited, here’s my feedback on why it wasn’t ready for prime time. Considering the subject matter, the story needed to explain:

How 60 Minutes located the two alleged former CECOT inmates interviewed. If the two men were brought to 60 Minutes by the human rights group featured, that needed to be disclosed.

How 60 Minutes confirmed, firsthand, that the men were CECOT inmates. If 60 Minutes did not confirm this critical fact, firsthand, that needed to be disclosed, as well as what assurances the reporter felt she had that the men are who they were presented themselves to be.

The bulk of the story was based on the word of an illegal immigrant with no stated independent verification of his key claims.

Only two ways to deal with mutiny

Lay down the law. Get rid of the mutineers.

Bari Weiss has an opportunity to make CBS a respected source of information. There are plenty of journalists with integrity to fill the slots at CBS of those who refuse to act thusly. It was known for years the vast number of fraudulent schemes in Minnesota stealing your money. Congresswoman Michele Bachmann addressed this thirteen years ago!

Minnesota provides a stunning example of how states are failing to properly ensure the appropriate use of taxpayer dollars spent on Medicaid managed care. - Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, addressing the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee’s Subcommittee in 2012

Congresswoman Bachmann also pointed out the blatant daycare center fraud.

CBS and other legacy news sources were not even curious. It took a twenty-three-year-old independent journalist, conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley, to finally expose it and shame news outlets like CBS to mention it.

Now we have CBS/60 Minutes acting as a stenographer for the Deep State attempting to air a blatantly bias story about unverified mistreatment of illegal Venezuelans to hurt the Trump administration. And having a kindergartner’s temper tantrum when told no. Yet when documented Constitutional and Civil Rights abuses were being committed against Americans by the Biden regime they also chose to act as a stenographer for the state!

So much for being “an investigative powerhouse.”

Happy New Year!

Many good things happened this past year. Unfortunately, also many bad. From an earlier post I wrote:

Gratitude in the Bible is more than just being polite. It is acknowledging the fact that everything comes from God's goodness. It is an encouragement for you to have a thankful heart for the untold blessings in your life, even during tough times.

I wish you a healthy, happy and prosperous New Year with many blessings. May all your endeavors be successful. And may God continue to bless America.

