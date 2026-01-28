In a recent conversation with their son, his parents, who live in Wisconsin, told him to be careful when protesting. "We had this discussion with him two weeks ago or so, you know, that go ahead and protest, but do not engage, do not do anything stupid, basically," Michael Pretti said. "And he said he knows that. He knew that."

THIS is not a whistle or a cell phone! It is a SIG Sauer P320 AXG Combat high capacity 9mm pistol

Courtesy The Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The gun recovered at the scene.

From Law Officer.com:

According to the image of the gun released by DHS, the weapon was a SIG Sauer P320 AXG Combat, a high-capacity 9mm pistol with a threaded barrel, an extended 20–21-round magazine, and a SIG Romeo optic. The setup of this weapon costs around$2000.

Hell has finally frozen over! Leftists and gun control activists are quoting and defending the 2nd Amendment

These are the same people who want all your guns, not just the scary looking impractical for military purposes AR15’s or similar looking weapons. They say the 2nd Amendment doesn’t give you a personal right “to keep and bear arms.” They made your schools “gun free zones” so your defenseless children can be shot like fish in a barrel! If Pretti showed up anywhere else besides a riot to interfere with federal officers with a semiautomatic pistol and two extra magazines of ammunition the get rid of guns crew would say Pretti was prepping for a mass shooting and still be screaming, we need more gun laws!

A previous post of mine:

On the other side, Second Amendment rights groups misguidedly defending Pretti

The 2nd Amendment says, “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Therefore, I personally feel all gun laws are unconstitutional, even this concealed carry permit Pretti had. A recent meme I read said the government takes your rights away and sells them back to you as a license.

Did Pretti have the right to carry a gun wherever he wanted to, open or concealed? Absolutely! However, considering the terms he agreed to with his concealed carry permit, you must carry a picture ID and the permit at all times while you are carrying the gun and produce both upon request by law enforcement! Pretti had neither his ID nor permit, so no, he was not legally carrying his concealed pistol! Why? Why was he also carrying two extra magazines of ammunition? How many “bad guys” did he expect to encounter that day? It was said by those who knew him he rarely practiced concealed carry. Why that particular day? Pretti was purposefully interfering with federal agents doing their job arresting someone. Interfered as they were preventing someone else from interfering. His biggest mistake? Getting into a physical altercation with armed law enforcement and not telling them he had a loaded firearm!

Seems he failed to follow his parent’s advice!

Fun fact: Some gun rights group I can’t recall now, ridiculously said not carrying your ID and carry permit is not a felony and only a misdemeanor. So, it is not against the law.

Misdemeanor -a crime less serious than a felony.

Apparently Pretti had shown up at prior riots to this incident to interfere with federal law enforcement enforcing immigration laws. On the day Pretti was killed, Border Patrol was attempting to arrest Jose Huerta Chuma, an illegal alien with a history of criminal activities, including domestic assault, disorderly conduct and driving without a license.

The problematic SIG Sauer P320

SIG Sauer, originally SIG referring to Swiss Industry Group originally founded 1853, while the latter part comes from Sauer & Sohn, founded in 1751 in Germany and still active there.

They have a reputation for making excellent rifles and pistols. The P320 was a new design in 2014 and became very popular. However, it has gotten SIG Saurer into about 100 lawsuits because basically, there are incidents where the pistol will not fire when you press the trigger and fires when it is not supposed to. A veteran in Philidelphia was awarded $11 million in a lawsuit when his SIG 320 went off in his holster and severely injured his leg. A female police officer was carrying her groceries to her house when the same thing happened. I have seen videos where the trigger was depressed and nothing happened. When the pistol was set down, it discharged.

What potentially happened regarding the Pretti shooting

If you watch all the videos from the day, not just the selected or edited videos, Pretti was interfering with traffic, then got himself involved in an altercation the agents were having with a woman obstructing the lawful conduct of federal officers. He continued to struggle with agents and resist them. At this time, he should have announced he had a gun and stopped struggling! He was wrestled face down to the ground. At this point, an agent saw his pistol and removed it. One of the agents shouted, “he’s got a gun,” as the unidentified agent reached into Pretti’s waistband to retrieve the pistol. According to close up video of that moment, as the agent is holding the pistol, the gun’s slide moves, meaning it may have fired, causing the loud noise of a single gunshot, shortly before another officer fired at Pretti when you hear the series of gunshots. Then all the agents scattered. Did Pretti’s SIG P320 discharge when the agent took it out of his waistband which reflexively got the other agents to shoot the logical person a shot could have come from? A tragic ending to an avoidable situation.

After accusing the Trump administration of lying, the media gets caught lying

Alex Pretti photo altered by a Snapchat-style filter being circulated by the media

“Donald Trump and his administration are demanding once again that you do not believe your eyes and ears.” — MS NOW anchor Nicole Wallace, while airing a digitally altered photograph of Pretti.

Pretti, like Renee Good, apparently belonged to a Snap Chat signal group that kept track of ICE movements and hounded them night and day

Independent journalist Cam Higby has infiltrated Signal group chats in Minneapolis being used by anti-ICE activists to track federal immigration agents and obstruct their operations across the state.



”I have been undercover inside the groups for days,” Higby wrote. “You’ll notice emojis next to people’s names. Here’s a key for what those emojis mean. The highlighted positions are the most crucial. Most are self explanatory. Mobile patrols spend their entire ‘shift’ searching for suspicious vehicles. When they find one they send it to the group so that ‘plate checkers’ can compare with their database and see if it’s a known federal vehicle or if the patrol can make the confirmation so that the database can be updated. Dispatch runs a maxed out call all day telling protestors where ICE has been spotted and how they can be best impeded.”

His extensive work also revealed the chats implicate the Minnesota state and local politicians, including the Lt. Governor and even Walz's campaign manager, apparently the leader of the group! Also, that they are foreign funded!

Tim Walz with his campaign manager Amanda Koehler

Let’s not forget Attorney General Keith Ellison HIMSELF!

Yet no arrests of any one of these people for insurrection? No 3 AM wakeup call with their doors kicked in? Rodger Stone agreed to turn himself in the next day and had twenty-nine federal agents kick his door in at O’ dark thirty, complete with the CNN film crew!

For this outstanding work he did all by himself, Cam Higby deserves a Pulitzer Prize!

This Snap Chat is only the tip of the organized effort to overthrow America just in Minnesota!

WHERE is the FBI?

Patel said the FBI is investigating what is legal and illegal in the protests. He added that he was also made aware of reporting done by Cam Higby, a self-described "independent investigative journalist and political commentator" according to his website.

From the Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Investigation page:

How disgraceful that a private citizen had to do the job of the FBI that has immensely more resources!

By the way, why have Walz and Frey not been arrested a long time ago now for sedition and inciting insurrection? Both Good and Pretti would still be alive!

How insane are these rioters? What kind of animal would bite off someone’s finger?

WARNING! Graphic picture!

A Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officer had part of his finger bitten off by rioters in Minneapolis after a Border Patrol agent fatally shot a man Saturday.

HSI officer after his finger was bitten off. (X/TriciaOhio)

Note: According to the Leftist media, his finger was only allegedly bitten off!

Fun fact:

As per DHS, ICE law enforcement now face a more than 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks against them, and an 8,000% increase in death threats.

I remembered this post I wrote a while ago with the complete disconnect from reality of actions and consequences by Alex Pretti and that the woman with Renee Good, Rebecca was actually shocked law enforcement officers have real bullets in their guns!

These Kool Aid drinking rioters assaulting, and now we find meticulously communicating and tracking federal agents like it is some kind of video game. These are useful idiots not realizing they are part of a much larger diabolical plan to destroy America. They have absolutely no concept of what totalitarian reality they are helping to create. And sadly, the lives of Renee Good and Alex Pretti are meaningless to the grand planners, except to publicize as martyrs to enrage the other useful idiots. The more martyrs the better.

Alex Pretti's list of bad decisions:

Believing that federal law enforcement officers, ICE and Border Patrol, are the bad guys for enforcing immigration laws passed by Congress and on the books. Belonging to a Snap Chat group to interfere with law enforcement lawfully doing their job. Despite not being a regular concealed weapon carrier, inexplicably showing up at a “peaceful protest” with his SIG Sauer P320 AXG Combat high capacity 9mm pistol AND two extra clips of ammunition. The biggie. Being foolish enough to get into an alternation with armed and trained federal agents while not disclosing you also have a firearm and thinking it would result in a good outcome!

How could this have been averted?

I previously mentioned, “If we are not going to enforce the laws, we are as morally bankrupt as the people breaking them and just as cruel to the innocent!”

Public officials and others committing sedition and insurrection should have been arrested at the beginning

Regarding Minnesota, Governor Walz, Attorney General Ellison, and Mayor Frey should have long ago been arrested for not enforcing laws and encouraging violence against the federal government. It is still not too late.

In addition, dismantling the extensive communication system and the financing from foreign and domestic sources attempting to overthrow the United States.

Pam Bondi and Kash Patel: There is not much time left. GET ‘ER DONE!

