The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

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Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
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My greatest generation father told me when I was a child that feminism was the downfall of the American family. He wasn't wrong. I was absolutely blessed to have a father who made my brothers and me his priority. My husband has always made our daughter and our marriage a priority. Intact families with a mother and a father are what is going to move America forward in a positive direction.

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