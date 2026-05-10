The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

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Un-silent
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Thank you David!

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1 reply by David Wolosik
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Michael Swartz
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It's probably worth mentioning that the DC article was from 2023, the trough of the Autopen era. That seems to have gone by the wayside, or at least being so "in your face" about it.

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