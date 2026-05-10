Photo by Liv Bruce on Upsplash

Happy Mother’s Day to all the WOMEN who chose to give birth to another human being and devoted themselves to raising the child or children. You have done a great thing and deserve praise and accolades! Especially with all the opposition against your very existence! Also, to mothers who did not get to raise and love their children. A friend’s wife developed cancer while pregnant and refused treatment for the safety of her baby. She died shortly after giving birth and did not get to raise her baby boy. A mother’s love!

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For decades now, womanhood, motherhood, and the very existence of the family itself have been under attack as overrated, unimportant and whatever you feel it ought to be at any given time. Now, insanity of all insanities, under Biden, they couldn’t even define what a woman is! Sicker yet, they were actually claiming men can give birth! This bizarre behavior unfortunately is still with us.

Remember this attack against motherhood in 2023 that took the cake? Subtle yet pointed that somehow you may actually be “triggered” or offended at the mere mention of Mother’s Day!

From DAILY CALLER:

Mother’s Day Under Assault From Corporate America:

Several corporations recently sent emails to customers that allow them to opt out of receiving Mother’s Day messaging, according to screenshots posted on Twitter.

Companies including DoorDash, Kay’s Jewelers, Fry’s Food Stores, Hallmark and Kroger are allowing their patrons to avoid promotional material about Mother’s Day. In their emails, the companies acknowledge that Mother’s Day can be a sensitive topic for some.

“We know Mother’s Day and Father’s Day can be sensitive times for some. If you’d like to opt out of our emails and push notifications for these holidays, please tap below,” Fry’s Food Stores said an email.

Kay’s Jewelers sent a similar message, reading, “We know Mother’s Day can be a challenging time, which is why we want to know if you’d rather not receive Mother’s Day related emails.”

“We understand that Mother’s Day can be a difficult time for some. Click the button below if you’d prefer to be removed from additional emails and push notifications this year,” Door Dash said in an email.

Just a thought. If you already have some problem with Mother’s Day, isn’t sending you an email reminding you about Mother’s Day and making you respond to opt out rubbing salt in the wound twice?

Brands are bending over backwards to let customers to “opt out” of Mother’s Day. Can we opt out of Pride Month spam too? - Charlie Kirk

For the rest of us, your mother is always your mother

Remember all the things your mom did for you? That no matter what happened or what you did, you could always rely on her. If she is still here, thank her.

Again, to all you moms

Happy Mother’s Day! Relish your achievement! You deserve it!

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