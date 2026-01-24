18 U.S. Code § 2383 - Rebellion or insurrection

Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

Don Lemon confronting the pastor after the attack on the St. Paul church in Minneapolis

Pastor: “This is unacceptable. It's shameful to interrupt a public gathering of Christians in worship…”



Lemon: “Listen, there's a constitution, the First Amendment to freedom of speech and freedom to assemble and protest.”



Pastor: “We're here to worship Jesus because the hope of the world is Jesus Christ…”



Lemon: “But did you try to talk to them?”



Pastor: “No one is willing to talk. I have to take care of my church and my family so I ask that you would also leave this building.”

THIS is not journalism! This was an assault! He accosted the pastor and even held him by the arm while getting in his face!

The official response from the Dept. of Justice

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon posted to X about Lemon’s involvement, writing, “A house of worship is not a public forum for your protest! It is a space protected from exactly such acts by federal criminal and civil laws! Nor does the First Amendment protect your pseudo-journalism of disrupting a prayer service. You are on notice!”

After Lemon was put “on notice” by the DOJ, this was his ridiculous response

“This is what the First Amendment is about, the freedom to protest,” Lemon, 59, told viewers. “I’m sure people here don’t like it, but protests are not comfortable.”

Lemon taunts DOJ. Harmeet Dhillon responds

FAFO perhaps?

This outrage should never have happened in a house of worship in the United States!

The organizer of the church invasion even made the DOJ’s job easier by actually naming other suspects!

Nekima Levy Armstrong runs a non-profit that has taken in around $1million in the last six years, with most of it going in her pocket

Armstrong, who is currently the founder and CEO of a cannabis company called Dope Roots, led the nonprofit as executive director for at least six years, from 2019 through 2024, according to tax filings by the Wayfinder Foundation. The 2024 tax filing shows that despite the foundation being dedicated to giving grants to anti-poverty community initiatives, it awarded just $158,811 that year, while Armstrong brought in a salary of $215,726. She also took an additional $40,548 in health benefits, benefit plan contributions, and deferred compensation, according to the 2024 filing. In 2023, the year that the nonprofit awarded $133,698 in grants, Armstrong brought in a salary of $170,726, plus $44,300 in other “compensation from the organization and related organizations,” according to that year’s filing. The year before reflects the same pattern, with Armstrong bringing in $175,000 in compensation, plus an estimated $33,126 in other compensation, while the organization gave just $161,325 in grants, per the 2022 filing.

Chauntyll Louisa Allen was also arrested and charged regarding the St. Paul Baptist church invasion. Nekima Levy-Armstrong named Chauntyll Allen on her Facebook page as a co-conspirator! Whoops! What about the rest of her list?

William Kelly was the professional protester who was screaming and terrorizing children in the church

William Kelly regularly causes a disturbance outside Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s church in Washington D.C. After the attack on the church, he actually dared Att. General Bondi to arrest him.

He got his wish

Civil rights violation laws apply to everyone regardless of race

First part:

Be it enacted…That any person who, under color of any law, statute, ordinance, regulation, custom, or usage of any State, shall subject, or cause to be subjected any person within the jurisdiction of the United States to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured by the Constitution of the United States, shall, any such law, statute, ordinance, regulation, custom or usage of the State to the contrary notwithstanding, be liable to the party injured in any action at law, suit in equity, or other proper proceeding for redress….

However, at long last…

Remember when dictator Tim Walz turned his Gestapo loose on Minnesota citizens where there was no rioting?

Walz’s draconian Covid mandates to stay in your home started March 27, 2020. Previously, schools and businesses were closed with businesses being fined if caught open. Walz even had a “1-800 Rat Line.” A curfew was issued days after the George Floyd riots started. This outrageous action occurred in a neighborhood nowhere near the riots!

The original video was filmed May 30, 2020, by Tanya Kersson just outside her home.

Kersson can be heard saying aloud, “Look at this, they just keep coming–” before she’s cut off by several officers barking orders at full volume.

The goons responded:

“Go home! Get inside! Get in your house now, let’s go!” the officers shouted as they traipsed down the street. The woman kept filming, at which point an officer can be heard saying “Light ’em up!” Suddenly, officers fired paintballs at the woman and her guests, the gun’s muzzle flash clearly visible against the fading light of dusk.

It has been disputed it was over Covid lockdown. You decide what the real purpose was.

I am however sympathetic to Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon's dilemma

“It’s only a question of when we can get a judge to sign off on arrest warrants and exactly what the charges would be,” Dhillon stated, noting that the federal judges have to be in Minnesota. “This isn’t Texas, and we aren’t getting exactly rapid-fire support for charges there on the pace we would love.”

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that a federal magistrate refused to authorize a warrant for journalist Don Lemon, who documented the protest.

Congress needs to step up and do their Constitutional duty

Fun fact: A judge is required to issue a warrant with adequate probable cause!

Any judge who refuses is an obstructionist violating his or her oath to the Constitution.

Article III, Section 1 of the Constitution

The judicial Power of the United States, shall be vested in one supreme Court, and in such inferior Courts as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish. The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour, and shall, at stated Times, receive for their Services, a Compensation, which shall not be diminished during their Continuance in Office. (emphasis mine)

Congress created the federal courts and there is historic record of it abolishing federal courts. In 1913, Congress eliminated the Commerce Court. In 1982, Congress abolished the Article III Court of Claims and U.S. Court of Customs and Patent Appeals and basically changed them into the Article I Court of Federal Claims and the Article III U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. If federal courts are outright abolished, there is the pesky problem of judges having a lifetime appointment “during good behavior”, with the misconception that judges can only be removed by impeachment. “The Constitution authorizes the impeachment of federal judges, but nowhere does it say they can only be removed through impeachment. And since their appointment depends on “good behavior”, nothing in the Constitution prohibits federal judges from being investigated and convicted of malfeasance, and consequently, being removed. And there is certainly plenty of “bad behavior” to go around, knowing that not punishing bad behavior only encourages more bad behavior! Congress also has “the power of the purse” and can cut back or defund courts completely when they go rogue. Congress knows it has the power. Will they have the courage to uphold the Constitution?

Jurisdiction-stripping: Legislative measures to limit federal courts’ ability to hear certain cases

Fast-tracking appeals: Allows contentious cases to progress swiftly through the judicial system

Putting the blame squarely where it belonged

“There could have been arrests yesterday if Keith Ellison, the attorney general of Minnesota, enforced his own laws, and Mary Moriarty, the district attorney of Hennepin County, enforced her own laws,” she remarked. - Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon

What was Minnesota Attorney General Ellison's outrageous comment on the church invasion?

Ellison did an interview with of all people… Don Lemon!

The protest is fundamental to American society. This country started in a protest. It's freedom of expression. People have a right to lift up their voices and make their peace. And none of us are immune from the voice of the public. So I, quite honestly, I think that you've got the First Amendment freedom of religion and First Amendment freedom of expression – and I think it's just something you've just gotta live with in parishioners.

Ellison is a Muslim. Do you think he would have the same opinion if a Mosque was illegally attacked in the same manner?

Solution? Indict him and district attorney Mary Moriarty on criminal conspiracy charges and violating Civil Rights of the parishioners.

What happened to finding who is funding the insurrection protests and indicting them? The “protests” would stop tomorrow!

From last year:

A top Justice Department official reportedly directed several federal prosecutor offices to investigate billionaire liberal donor George Soros' Open Society Foundations network, just weeks after President Donald Trump posted on social media that Soros and his son should be criminally charged.

Ice protests in Minneapolis and other cities are funded mainly by, (wait for it)…

Indivisible Twin Cities, which describes itself as a grassroots group of volunteers, has led many of the protests against ICE raids in Minnesota, where Renee Nicole Good was shot dead Wednesday after allegedly trying to mow down an ICE agent with her vehicle. Indivisible is an offshoot of the Indivisible Project in Washington, DC, which bills itself as a movement to defeat the “Trump agenda,” and received $7,850,000 from Soros’ Open Society Foundations between 2018 and 2023, according to public records.

Fun fact: This is not Soros’ first rodeo at overthrowing a country! Have you heard of “the Color Revolutions”? Soros is linked to the “Orange Revolution” that overthrew Ukraine in 2004 -2005, including all the others.

In Los Angeles, The Party for Socialism and Liberation, (PSL), is one of the groups funded by American tech giant and pro Chinese Communist millionaire Neville Singham, “whom The New York Times described in August 2023 as sitting at the center of a “lavishly funded influence campaign” promoting pro-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda.”

According to leading China expert, Gordon Chang, China “has increasingly relied on proxies to destabilize adversaries abroad while maintaining plausible deniability.” Chang wrote earlier on X, adding that Beijing is “acting through proxies to try and mask its involvement.” They have been targeting the United States and their proxy here is Neville Singham!

Fun fact: Singham’s wife, Jodie Evans, is the co-founder of Code Pink.

Neville Singham is involved in funding ICE protests across the country, including Los Angeles last summer and Minneapolis presently.

Hundreds of businesses in the Twin Cities are closed Friday to protest the presence of federal immigration agents in Minnesota, as thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of downtown Minneapolis in a show of solidarity over the Operation Metro Surge crackdown.

So, the question for Attorney General Bondi is how these investigations are going since we haven't seen any arrests yet. Or even if they are actually going at all!

Did you know that Friday, Jan. 23 was the 52nd Annual March for Life in Washington DC?

Sadly, a successful shiny ball maneuver by the paid for insurrectionists on Friday, The March for Life was largely not covered. The crazies business strike in Minneapolis was.

Putting down an insurrection is not new in America and is simply upholding the law against those who violently oppose it!

The Insurrection Act has been used 30 times in America. Here are the most notable:

President Kennedy four times and President Johnson three times regarding Southern state Democrat civil rights violations and the riots after Martin Luthor King Jr. was assassinated.

This could have all been averted including the death of Renee Good IF the insurrection in Los Angeles was properly put down

Los Angeles officials blatantly violated 18 U.S. Code § 2383 - Rebellion or insurrection

AND YET, Bass, Governor Newsom and any other public official who blatantly committed insurrection are still walking around free and thumbing their noses at law with Los Angeles STILL in a state of insurrection!

When lawless behavior is allowed to fester, it grows exponentially!

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes wildly suggested that residents can open fire on masked ICE agents if they feel their life is in danger under the state’s self-defense laws.

So, Pam Bondi, why hasn’t this psychopath “public official” who swore an oath to uphold the Constitutions of the United States and Arizona not been arrested for inciting insurrection against the federal government?

What’s next? If local law enforcement comes after you, you can shoot them in self-defense too?

Reiterating, are we still a nation of laws?

If we are not going to enforce the laws, we are as morally bankrupt as the people breaking them and just as cruel to the innocent!

Neither the wisest constitution nor the wisest laws will secure the liberty and happiness of a people whose manners are universally corrupt. - Samuel Adams

