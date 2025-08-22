This photo from the crash scene, released by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, shows the van crushed and torn open, with debris scattered across the highway. An illegal alien semi truck driver has been charged with homicide after a horrific crash on the Florida Turnpike last week that claimed the lives of three people when a minivan collided with a tractor-trailer that had attempted an illegal U-turn across the highway.

Federal English Language Requirements for a CDL

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) mandates under 49 CFR Part 391.11 that commercial drivers must be able to “read and speak the English language sufficiently to converse with the general public, to understand highway traffic signs and signals, to respond to official inquiries, and to make entries on reports and records.”

Harjinder Singh

An absolutely infuriating side note

After the accident, there was absolutely no reaction from Singh that he had just killed people!

How did the vehicular homicide suspect get his CDL in TWO states?

Harjinder Singh answered only two of 12 questions correctly when he was tested for English language proficiency by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration after the August 12 crash.

Singh could only identify one out of four signs shown to him, the US Department of Transportation (DOT) announced Tuesday.

Fun fact: Singh was pulled over for speeding in New Mexico July 3, 2025. State Police gave him a roadside inspection. There is nothing to suggest that Singh was given an English language proficiency (ELP) test when he was stopped.

Actually, anyone in either California or Washington who fraudulently approved his CDL is also liable for vehicular homicide!!

Scary fact: Trucking companies have been hiring non-English speaking drivers for years

Despite the English proficiency requirement, in 2015, an Obama administration Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) enforcement memo, stopped enforcement officers from placing drivers not proficient in English out of service.

That changed this past April with a Trump Executive Order:

The American Trucking Associations (ATA), in an April 10 letter to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, had appealed to the agency to “immediately provide an updated enforcement memorandum to ensure that this provision is enforced consistently during roadside inspections and on-site reviews.”

Mexican drivers are coerced into parking their trucks after crossing into the U.S. and taking assignments in U.S. fleet-owned trucks for domestic loads, “allowing companies to pay them lower wages than American drivers.” - ATA chief economist Bob Costello

In his April 28 executive order, Trump pointed out he recently designated English as the official language of the U.S. and noted it should be “a non-negotiable safety requirement for professional drivers.” “They should be able to read and understand traffic signs, communicate with traffic safety, border patrol, agricultural checkpoints, and cargo weight-limit station officers,” the order reads. “Drivers need to provide feedback to their employers and customers and receive related directions in English. This is common sense. That is why federal law requires that, to operate a commercial vehicle, a driver must ‘read and speak the English language sufficiently to converse with the general public, to understand highway traffic signs and signals in the English language, to respond to official inquiries, and to make entries on reports and records.’ Yet this requirement has not been enforced in years, and America’s roadways have become less safe.

Further, the Independent Driver's Association wants an end to non domicile CDL licenses

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) has asked the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to immediately suspend states’ ability to issue non-domiciled CDLs.

A non-domicile CDL or CLP is a special driver license or permit issued to someone who lives in another state or country that does not have the same driver license testing standards as the United States. YIKES!

It added USDOT should be looking into how drivers are being recruited, compensated, and treated, as well as the safety records of motor carriers utilizing these CDL holders.

Yet, after the Executive Order…

In Austin, Texas:

Courtesy fox26houston.com Solomun Weldekeal-Araya

"He failed to notice a work zone, failed to notice lane reductions, and failed to notice dozens of stopped vehicles in front of him!” He initially had a bond of $1.2 million reduced to $7,000 since he was not intoxicated!

On May 6, 2025:

Who is the carrier that hired Singh and is also liable for vehicular homicide?

White Hawk Carriers Inc., formerly White Star Trucking Inc. A new name and a new DOL number because White Star was shut down, not just suspended, for multiple violations. Both companies were run by Navneet Kaur.

White Hawk Carriers is based in Ceres, California since 2016. It had 25 truck safety violations in the last 24 inspections and two drivers caught driving on suspended licenses in 2024. Before White Hawk, White Star Trucking was run out of a Modesto house from March 2013 until letting its registration end in December 2016, when White Hawk was created.

Harjinder Singh was a driver for White Hawk since 2019.

White Hawk, just like its predecessor, White Star, had numerous violations.

From the Miami Herald by David Neal:

Showing the flaws in the federal regulation system on the day of the accident:

"Insurance cancelled - NOT AUTHORIZED to operate as a MOTOR PROPERTY COMMON CARRIER," reads White Hawk's U.S. DOT licensing and insurance entry. "Not authorized" means White Hawk's out of the interstate property trucking business. But, that Tuesday morning change wasn't reflected in the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safety And Fitness Electronic Records (SAFER) snapshot of White Hawk, which said it remained "authorized for property."

And last Friday it was still authorized to do business in California!

(SAFER) company snapshot and the Federal Motor Carriers' Safety Administration Safety Measurement System (SMS). The U.S. DOT also has a site detailing a company's licensing and insurance status.

Drivers not qualified to drive trucks or with suspended licenses.

Inattentive or distracted driving; not using hazard warning lights; lane-restriction violation; improper lane change; failure to stay in the lane; not moving over for emergency vehicles; speeding in a work zone; and twice caught speeding 6 to 10 mph over the limit. SAFER says out of 67 roadside driver inspections of White Hawk Carriers' trucks, there were violations nine times that caused the driver to be taken out of service. That's 13.4% of the inspections; the national average, as of July 25, was 6.67%.

Equipment problems

SMS shows 24 inspections of White Hawk Carriers' trucks since June 23, 2024, 12 of which had zero violations. But, 25 violations were packed into the other dozen inspections, some of which took trucks out of service. Among the violations: At least 20% of the brakes on the truck were defective on trucks inspected on June 23, 2024, June 27, 2024, April 16, 2025. Leaking or underinflated tires on trucks inspected on Oct. 30, 2024, and Sept. 2, 2024. "Cargo - vehicle components or dunnage not secured," sidelined trucks on June 3, 2025 and April 20, 2025.

Why do some trucking companies continue to break the rules and hire unqualified drivers?

The driver shortage myth

There is no driver shortage. But the myth “created more incentives and streamlined barriers to licensing at the expense of safety.”

The CDL school issue

Some CDL schools are pushing out graduates as fast as possible at the expense of safety. Some like Skyline CDL School of Washington, even hiring a tester to pass students that had no business having a CDL!

State regulators accuse Skyline of:

Employing unqualified instructors, some of whom lacked valid licenses or spoke little English.

Ignoring federal English proficiency rules, which require drivers to understand road signs and communicate with officials.

Falsifying training records and failing to document student hours or skills.

Steering students to Hodson, even if it required a four-hour drive from Vancouver to Arlington.

Investigators say bundles of $520 to $530 in cash were paper clipped to sticky notes bearing student birthdates, then shipped via UPS to independent state tester Jason Hodson in Arlington, Washington. Hodson allegedly entered passing test results for Skyline students who never showed up for exams, or in some cases never tested at all.



Between April 2023 and September 2024, Hodson recorded tests for 877 drivers, 822 of them Skyline students. Retesting revealed that 80 per of those who re-took exams failed, confirming they were not qualified to get the licenses.

Previously, Washington actually funded the school

Inadequate background checks

Fun fact: Unconfirmed reports have linked this same driver, Harjinder Singh, to an accident in Arkansas in 2019 where he drove an overweight 38-ton truck over an 88-year-old historic bridge, collapsing it, despite clear weight limit signs.

Historically, what has happened in situations like this?

Outrageously, the driver gets deported, the company gets nothing or a slap on the wrist, and off we go. Because we have a real Department of Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, along with the driver killing people and the accident became so public, hopefully a different result.

A gnawing question that terrifies me:

If a commercial driver for safety reasons must “read and speak the English language sufficiently to converse with the general public, to understand highway traffic signs and signals, and to respond to official inquiries”, what insane reason can you give me that all states don't match Alaska, Louisiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming in requiring you to take the driver's test only in English? This incomprehensible practice started in the 1970’s.

ALABAMA:(13) Arabic, Chinese, English, Farsi, French, German, Greek, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Vietnamese.

ALASKA:(1) English

ARIZONA:(2) English, Spanish.

ARKANSAS:(2) English, Spanish.

CALIFORNIA:(33) Amharic, Arabic, Armenian, Cambodian, Cantonese, Croatian, English, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hmong, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Laotian, Mandarin Chinese, Farsi, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Samoan, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai, Tongan, Turkish, Vietnamese.

COLORADO:(2) English, Spanish.

CONNECTICUT:(7) English, French, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Mandarin Chinese.

DELAWARE:(5) Chinese, English, Haitian Creole, Korean, Spanish.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA:(15) Amharic, Arabic, Cantonese, English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin Chinese, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai, Vietnamese.

FLORIDA:(3) English, Haitian Creole, Spanish.

GEORGIA:(11) Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Vietnamese.

HAWAII:(12) Chinese, Chuuukese, Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, Ilocano, Marshal Islander, Samoan, Spanish, Tagalog, Tongan, Vietnamese.

IDAHO:(11) Arabic, American Sign Language, Chinese, English, Farsi, French, Korean, Russian, Serbo-Croatian, Spanish, Vietnamese.

ILLINOIS:(5) Chinese, English, Korean, Polish, Spanish.INDIANA:(12) Arabic, Burmese, Chin, English, German, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Punjabi, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Vietnamese.

IOWA: (21) Albanian, Arabic, Bosnian, Burmese, Cambodian, Chinese, English, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hmong, Italian, Korean, Laotian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Vietnamese.

KANSAS:(2) English, Spanish.

KENTUCKY:(23) Albanian, Arabic, Bosnian, Burmese, Cambodian, Chinese, Croatian, English, French, German, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Laotian, Persian, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Thai, Turkish, Vietnamese.

LOUISIANA:(1) English.

MAINE:(5) Arabic, English, French, Somali, Spanish.

MARYLAND:(6) English, French, Korean, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese.

MASSACHUSETTS:(28) Albanian, Arabic, Armenian, Burmese, Chinese, Czech, English, Farsi, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Lao, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Urdu, Vietnamese.

MICHIGAN:(9) Arabic, Burmese, English, Greek, Hindi, Japanese, Polish, Russian, Spanish.

MINNESOTA:(6) English, Hmong, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Vietnamese.

MISSISSIPPI:(10) Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese.

MISSOURI:(12) Bosnian, Chinese, English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese.

MONTANA:(4) Chinese, English, Russian, Spanish.

NEBRASKA:(2) English, Spanish.

NEVADA:(2) English, Spanish.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:(3) English, French, Spanish.

NEW JERSEY:(10) Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish.

NEW MEXICO:(2) English, Spanish.

NEW YORK:(14) Albanian, Arabic, Bosnian, Chinese, English, French, Greek, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish.

NORTH CAROLINA:(10) Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese.

NORTH DAKOTA:(13) American Sign Language, Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Nepali, Russian, Serbo-Croatian, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Turkish, Vietnamese.

OHIO:(8) Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Japanese, Russian, Somali, Spanish.

OKLAHOMA:(1) English

OREGON:(8) Arabic, Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese.

PENNSYLVANIA:(9) Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Korean, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese.

RHODE ISLAND:(7) Arabic, Bosnian, English, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish.

SOUTH CAROLINA:(4) English, French, German, Spanish.

SOUTH DAKOTA:(1) English.

TENNESSE:(4) English, Japanese, Korean, Spanish.

TEXAS:(2) English, Spanish.

UTAH:(1) English.

VERMONT:(5), English, French, Serbo-Croation, Somali, Spanish.

VIRGINIA:(21) American Sign Language, Amharic, Arabic, Chinese, Dari, Farsi, English, French, German, Haitian Creole, Italian, Korean, Mongolian, Nepali, Pashto, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Urdu, Vietnamese.

WASHINGTON:(7) Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese.

WEST VIRGNIA:(3) English, Japanese, Spanish.

WISCONSIN:(8) Chinese, English, Hmong, Polish, Russian, Serbo-Croatian, Somali, Spanish.

WYOMING:(1) English.

Information in the above table was collected by U.S. English from officials at the motor vehicle departments in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, February-April 2016

(Washington has since added Arabic, Punjabi, Tagalog, Amharic, Hindi and Ukranian.)

How does this make any logical safety sense?

So instead of just being on the road with other Harjinder Singhs driving 80,000 lb. vehicles, you are on the road with tens or hundreds of thousands of other drivers in all other classes and sizes of vehicles who can't speak adequate English or read the road signs either!

Maybe Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy can rectify this problem also. Drop him a note.

A closing note:

Truck driving is a hard job. With few exceptions like the one above, truck drivers and trucking companies operate as safely as humanly possible. In this incident and over the years they have been overwhelmingly sounding alarm bells on how companies and drivers get away with breaking the rules. Secretary Duffy promised to do an overhaul on how the trucking industry is regulated so this never happens again.

Breaking news…

