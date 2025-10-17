Looks like “genocide” to me!

This image grab from Hamas-run al-Aqsa TV’s Telegram channel on October 13, 2025, shows armed fighters standing over blindfolded men moments before their execution in Gaza - AFP

Immediately after Israel left Gaza, Hamas began carrying out mass public executions of their perceived political rivals and alleged “collaborators with Israel.” Notice you're not seeing any college or street protests against this.

A most appropriate quote:

The Telegragh Michael Deacon Wed, October 15, 2025 at 6:10 AM PDT:

After all, we know how very, very deeply they care about the lives of Palestinians. So they will have been appalled to see Palestinians being executed on their own streets like this. As the Independent Commission for Human Rights in Palestine has said, these executions were “a gross violation of the right to life, physical integrity and the right to a fair trial”. And, as a spokesman for Fatah, a political party in the West Bank, has said: “This is how Hamas persecutes civilians”. Presumably, therefore, we can expect Western politicians, activists and celebrities to be up in arms about this latest sickening bloodshed in Gaza. Greta Thunberg, I feel sure, will be setting sail immediately, so she can tell Hamas exactly what she thinks of them.

Maybe Christianne Amanpour can do a story how much better life is in Gaza with Israel gone

CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour claimed Israeli hostages, who were tortured and starved for two years by Hamas, were treated better than Gazans. “They’re probably being treated better than the average Gazan because they are the pawns and the chips that Hamas had,” Amanpour said Monday morning on CNN News Central. “Now Hamas has given up all its leverage, by the way, by giving them all up. So that is a victory for the Israeli side.”

Videos released over the past two years have shown malnourished Israeli hostages enduring brutal treatment. Survivors have said they were starved, tortured, electrocuted, and forced to dig their own graves. One freed hostage, Ron Krivoi, said “ordinary Gazans” beat him. Another, Evyatar David, was forced to dig his own grave in a Hamas propaganda video released in August.

Fun fact: Palestine has been self-governing since 1993 with the 1993 Oslo I Accords, setting up a framework for the Palestinians to govern themselves in the West Bank and Gaza getting billions in aid from all over the world!

The Palestinian Authority is a dictatorship that has not held free elections since Hamas took over in 2007 and regularly commits human rights abuses and atrocities as referenced above, including cracking down on journalists, human rights activists, and any other dissent against its rule.

Hamas routinely used hospitals as shields, violating the 1949 Geneva Conventions

“The responsible authorities shall ensure that the said medical establishments and units are, as far as possible, situated in such a manner that attacks against military objectives cannot imperil their safety.” A 1977 additional protocol says that “under no circumstances shall medical units be used in an attempt to shield military objectives from attack.”

Hamas was set up in and has been hiding under Shifa Hospital since 2007! By 2014, Shifa Hospital was the command center for Hamas.

Al-Wafa Hospital became a command center, rocket-launching site, and observation post for Hamas. “Hamas repeatedly opened fire from hospital windows and used anti-tank missiles from the premises. Hamas deliberately and cynically turned the hospital into a legitimate military target.”

A 2007 Human Rights Watch report recounted how Hamas executed a rival Fatah member and his two sons at a hospital in Beit Hanun. In 2008, The New York Times reported in gory detail how Hamas murdered six suspected collaborators in a 24-hour span. In 2014, Palestinian reporter Radjaa Abu Dagga said he was taken for questioning by Hamas to Al-Shifa hospital, his passport was taken, and he was prohibited from leaving the Gaza Strip. Fatah also accused Hamas of using the hospital’s x-ray department as a prison and interrogation room. Amnesty International wrote in 2015 that civilians were “interrogated and tortured or otherwise ill-treated in a disused outpatient’s clinic within the grounds of Gaza City’s main al-Shifa Hospital. At least three people arrested during the conflict accused of ‘collaboration’ died in custody.”

Hamas has routinely stolen food and supplies from the people in Gaza

From Oct. 10, 2024:

“It’s no secret that Hamas takes control of humanitarian aid. We’ve already published here tapes of Hamas, in which you hear them say themselves they have no more room in their warehouses,” Channel 12‘s Almog Boker reported on Wednesday evening.

Hamas terrorists were captured on video taking control of 47 of 100 aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.twitteri24NEWS_EN

The footage shows Hamas first taking over the trucks, including attacking the drivers.AIPAC

Humanitarian aid, meant to prevent starvation among Gazans, has instead become a lifeline for Hamas and its continued control of the Strip. “Control over humanitarian aid is control over the citizens. Hamas and [its leader Yahya] Sinwar exercise almost absolute control over what happens with humanitarian aid, and this is how they control the population.” - Channel 12‘s Almog Boker

Meanwhile for a time:

While their people languish in poverty and are treated as human shields, the leaders of Hamas live billionaire lifestyles. The terror group’s three top leaders alone are worth a staggering total of $11 billion and enjoy a life of luxury in the sanctuary of the emirate of Qatar. The emirate has long welcomed the leaders of the terror group and installed them in its luxury hotels and villas at the same time as it hosts a vast American military presence.

Qatar is reassessing its role as a mediator between Israel and Hamas. Karim Jaafar/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Surprised you didn’t hear any of this from the “free Palestine” crowd?

I previously wrote a post about how the “Palestinians” have been used as pawns:

Here are some excerpts:

I’m shocked! George Soros, Jew in name only when convenient, funds terrorism including Hamas

It is a fact Hamas is one of the terrorist organizations funded by Iran in a 2021 U.S. State Department report.

Courtesy newsbusters.org by Joseph Vasquez:

An op-ed written by Soros in 2007 regarding Hamas has come back to bite him.

The disturbing pro-Hamas headline from his March 19, 2007, screed posted on his personal website speaks for itself: “America and Israel Must Open the Door to Hamas.” Soros’s outlandish piece was published in the midst of the bloody 2006-2007 Fatah-Hamas conflict. The ensuing carnage of the Battle of Gaza in June 2007 would result in a complete Hamas takeover of the Gaza Strip and the dissolution of the unity government by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The radical pro-Hamas group celebrating the most recent genocidal terrorist attacks on Israel — Al-Shabaka — was funded with $550,000 by Soros between 2017 and 2021 alone.

Why is Israel singled out as an alleged apartheid state when other countries contain Palestinian Refugee Camps?

Fun fact: There are 68 Palestinian refugee camps, 58 official and 10 unofficial. Ten were established after the 1967 Six-Day War while the others were established after the 1948 Arab Israeli War and on into to 1950s. The 58 designated refugee camps are in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. No camps are located within or are operated by Israel.

In 1948, prior to the Arab countries war with Israel, approximately 850,000 Jews of all races were expelled and forced to leave everything behind from the Arab countries of Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and the non-Arab countries of Turkey and Iran they have lived in for thousands of years. 650,000 fled to Israel as refugees and became citizens. The other 200,000 to the United States and other Western countries and became citizens in those countries.

Also, in 1948 prior to the Arab attack on Israel, about 700,000 Arabs living in Israel were encouraged by the Arab countries to flee. Once the war was over and Israel destroyed, they could go back. Unlike the Arab Jews who became citizens of the various countries they emigrated to; the Arab refugees were placed in camps and not permitted to go about freely or become citizens. Their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren are in these camps to this day! Millions of them! Picture if all the legal and illegal refugees who crossed the U.S. southern border since 1948 were placed in camps in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and California and never allowed to integrate into America!

Fun fact: If the surrounding Arab states did not encourage Arabs to leave Israel and then attack it in 1948, there would be no Palestinian refugees today or a Palestinian conflict!

Regarding the “Israel is an apartheid government” propaganda

Apartheid is an Afrikaans word that means “separation”. Particularly racial separation. I know people who lived and worked in Israel. One had the unfortunate duty of embassy security while Iran Deal/climate change Kerry was the disgraceful Secretary of State. What did I learn from them?

Arab Israeli citizens have full equal rights. They have businesses, attend Israel’s universities, eat in restaurants, are able to patronize other businesses, and receive equal treatment as patients in Israel’s hospitals. They work there as doctors and other medical staff. They are in the military in ranks up to General. They are judges. They elect and are members of the Knesset, (the Israeli Parliament).

By contrast, Arabs who live in the West Bank and Gaza Strip don’t have Israeli rights because they aren’t Israeli citizens. Nor do they want to be Israeli citizens. That would be as absurd as me going to Canada and demanding my Canadian rights!

However, Palestinians who cross the border for medical treatment are given it without question. Where then is this imaginary apartheid occurring?

Where did this apartheid smear come from?

It started with the infamous 1975 “Zionism is Racism” U.N. resolution.

The failure of the Soviet-Arab strategy to expel Israel from the United Nations and replace it with Palestine led to the adoption in 1975 of UN General Assembly Resolution 3379, which determined that “Zionism is a form of racism and racial discrimination.”

What is Palestine?

My point? There has never been a nation called Palestine, it is just a region. The introduction of the word is based upon the destruction and dispersion of the Jewish nation 132-135 AD, as a decree from Roman Emperor Hadrian. There has never been a separate Palestinian language, culture, currency, anything. Much differently, the Kurdish people, the world’s largest ethnic group without a homeland, have a distinctive language, culture, and history, which is why I support an independent Kurdistan. This whole Palestine thing is just a big ruse and a hoax, that is if you accept history and fact. Otherwise, you are, as mentioned earlier, a useful idiot and mindless lemming who has been duped. The entire purpose of Hamas and Hezbollah is the eradication of Israel, just as with Roman Emperor Hadrian. There is no, and never has been a nation called Palestine or a people called Palestinians. Heck, it would be the same in declaring “Free Appalachia!” They’re American, speak English, and it is a region, not a nation. - Allen West

Palestinian leaders have actually rejected their own state five times

We hear the mantra,

If Israel would just allow the Palestinians to have their own state, there would be peace in the Middle East.

Courtesy THE WESTERN JOURNAL Op-Ed by Dennis Prager:

Rejection No. 1: In 1937, the British Peel Commission offered the Arabs 80 percent of the geographical area known as Palestine . The Jews were offered 20 percent. The Arabs rejected it.

Rejection No. 2: In 1947, the Arabs rejected the United Nations partition plan.

Rejection No. 3: In 1967, in the course of defeating the attempt by Egypt, Syria and Jordan to destroy Israel, Israel conquered the West Bank from Jordan, Gaza from Egypt and the Golan Heights from Syria. Most Israelis had no interest in retaining Gaza or almost any part of the West Bank except for East Jerusalem, the Jewish city in which Jews have lived for 3,000 years, from 1,400 years before Muhammad was born. The Palestinians, as the Arabs of Palestine came to be known, and all the Arab states rejected partition and peace.

Fun fact: This is the time when the Arabs living in the area began to refer to themselves as Palestinians, in the hope that would help them get an actual state.

Rejection No. 4: In 2000, at Camp David, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak offered Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat a Palestinian state in all of Gaza and 94 percent of the West Bank with East Jerusalem as its capital. But Arafat rejected the offer. In the words of U.S. President Bill Clinton, Arafat was “here 14 days and said no to everything.”

The offer included 97% of the occupied territories, additional land swaps, and $30 billion in compensation for the refugees. All Arafat had to do was recognize the state of Israel. He ran like a scalded cat!

Rejection No. 5: In 2008, Israel tried again. Prime Minister Ehud Olmert went even further than Ehud Barak had, expanding the peace offer to include additional land to sweeten the deal. The Palestinians said no, again.

Why is the two state solution actually a myth?

Because then the Palestinian leaders would be totally responsible and accountable for everything! No more blame game or victimhood. Because it is actually a one state solution:

In the ensuing negotiations after the 1967 Six Day War, the Arab League met in Sudan and issued their famous Three Nos:

No Peace with Israel

No Recognition of Israel

No Negotiations with Israel

When someone takes that position against you, in addition to vowing to destroy you, what exactly is there to negotiate?

Fun fact: Around the time the state of Israel was created from actual ancestral land, because of a growing Hindu - Muslim conflict, the state of Pakistan was created by actually carving out a sections of land from India to give to Muslims as their own country. The Hindus and anyone else living there were forcibly displaced. Apparently, nobody to this day has had a problem with it?

President Trump has accomplished what no other world leader was able to do in his “ 20 Part Peace Plan .” The rest needs implemented:

Hamas is to disarm and cede control of Gaza. This was to be accomplished by the Arab countries that signed onto the plan creating a peace force to occupy Gaza. The plan is expected to take a month to implement, giving Hamas time to re-arm and solidify its control of Gaza by slaughtering any opposition all over again!

But Israel is out of the picture, so the narrative has been lost and the “Palestinians” become invisible again, reiterating that it never was about them in the first place!

The only way to peace in the Middle East is cut funding off to the terror groups

As long as Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, ISIS, etc., have backers like Iran and Soros, there will be no peace in the Middle East! That is a fact!

