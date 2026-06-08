The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

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Frederick R Smith's avatar
Frederick R Smith
3d

This needs to be reposted often so we do not forget.

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1 reply by David Wolosik
PSW's avatar
PSW
3d

No church, no school, no football games, no family gathering. But rioting for a criminal drug addict apparently gives you immunity against Covid. Unbelievable.

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1 reply by David Wolosik
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