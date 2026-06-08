White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19 - Open Letter Advocating for an Anti-Racist Public Health Response to Demonstrations Against Systemic Injustice Occurring During the COVID-19 Pandemic

What it actually looked like

June 2020. The “mostly peaceful protest” in Washington DC

2020, the beginning of the largest human rights violation in history perpetrated on the world

The World Economic Forum dream of reorganizing the world in its design wasn’t really going anywhere till the Covid-19 plandemic.

The coronavirus plandemic created THE “opportunity” for the World Economic Forum’s members to enact their radical transformation of capitalism, “the Great Reset”. They even acknowledged that:

We have a golden opportunity to seize something good from this crisis — its unprecedented shockwaves may well make people more receptive to big visions of change,” said then Prince Charles at the meeting, adding later, “It is an opportunity we have never had before and may never have again.

Originally, the first Covid death was supposed to have occurred in Washington state.

March 1, 2020

Dr. Jeff Duchin with Public Health – Seattle & King County confirms a man in his 50s died of coronavirus. This is the first coronavirus death reported in the U.S. The man was being treated at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland. Read more.

Even though this would have been a historic event, my friend Mike Huggins could find no evidence of who the patient was.

Prove there is a man. Prove he has a name. Prove he had a viral infection called Covid 19. Prove there is a death certificate. Prove there is a real doctor who signed the death certificate. Prove there was an autopsy performed. Prove he was inside EvergreenHealth hospital on February 28th. All of it should be easily provable.

Fun fact:

What are the odds? According to pure random distribution the odds of this occurring are 1 in 9,884,736. The fact that it has happened twice suggests that either King County Washington is the unluckiest spot on planet Earth or the ground zero location is pre-selected. Odds of getting stuck by lightening are 1 in 1,000,000.

Notable dates from the plandemic

March 3, 2020, Corornavirus spreads from Washington state to North Carolina. The case was a person who traveled to Washington state and was exposed at the Life Care Center in Kirkland where there was an outbreak of coronavirus.

March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization officially declared the novel coronavirus to be a global pandemic.

March 13, 2020, the US government declared a nationwide emergency, and we were sucked into “two weeks to flatten the curve.” “Essential travel” was initiated and the BS of only “essential businesses” being open.

March 17, 2020, my state of Washington closed all K‑12 public and private schools statewide.

March 24, 2020, Gov. Inslee signs a statewide proclamation for all Washingtonians to stay at home for the next two weeks. This order is similar to what’s seen in California. Read more

Inslee was clear to point out that it’s not the same as a “shelter in place” order. You’re still allowed to go outside, to the grocery store, and to do other essential business. (emphasis mine)

(c) Animal House 1978.

April 3, 2020, Gov. Inslee announces that he will be extending Washington state’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy initiative through May 4. Read more.

Suckers! And that continued till June 30, 2021!

May 26, 2020, the George Floyd riots started and lasted several weeks. At least ten people were killed with probably thousands more injured. 2036 police officers were injured with over $2 billion in damages to cities across the U.S. That is only considering insurance claims with the actual number possibly much higher.

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On Jun. 1, 2020, in a letter authored at Washington State University was titled, “Open Letter Advocating for an Anti-Racist Public Health Response to Demonstrations Against Systemic Injustice Occurring During the COVID-19 Pandemic.” Signatures were quietly gathered from across the country.

On Jun. 5, CNN published the letter. I am only reprinting the ridiculous letter with my comments added. You can see it and the list of frauds who signed off on it at this link. I urge you to see if your doctor or healthcare provider is a signatory and fire them immediately.

Open letter advocating for an anti-racist public health response to demonstrations against systemic injustice occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic

On April 30, heavily armed and predominantly white protesters entered the State Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, protesting stay-home orders and calls for widespread public masking to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Infectious disease physicians and public health officials publicly condemned these actions and privately mourned the widening rift between leaders in science and a subset of the communities that they serve. As of May 30, we are witnessing continuing demonstrations in response to ongoing, pervasive, and lethal institutional racism set off by the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among many other Black lives taken by police. A public health response to these demonstrations is also warranted, but this message must be wholly different from the response to white protesters resisting stay-home orders. Infectious disease and public health narratives adjacent to demonstrations against racism must be consciously anti-racist, and infectious disease experts must be clear and consistent in prioritizing an anti-racist message.

Let me get this straight. White protesters questioning the science, financial and health costs to lockdowns are a problem, but full-blown riots, actually burning down cities, or demonstrations as you call them are warranted? “LETHAL institutional racism”? How long did it take to come up with that word salad?

White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19. Black people are twice as likely to be killed by police compared to white people, but the effects of racism are far more pervasive. Black people suffer from dramatic health disparities in life expectancy, maternal and infant mortality, chronic medical conditions, and outcomes from acute illnesses like myocardial infarction and sepsis. Biological determinants are insufficient to explain these disparities. They result from long-standing systems of oppression and bias which have subjected people of color to discrimination in the healthcare setting, decreased access to medical care and healthy food, unsafe working conditions, mass incarceration, exposure to pollution and noise, and the toxic effects of stress. Black people are also more likely to develop COVID-19. Black people with COVID-19 are diagnosed later in the disease course and have a higher rate of hospitalization, mechanical ventilation, and death. COVID-19 among Black patients is yet another lethal manifestation of white supremacy. In addressing demonstrations against white supremacy, our first statement must be one of unwavering support for those who would dismantle, uproot, or reform racist institutions.

This paragraph omits the fact that black suspects are actually more likely to be shot by black officers as opposed to white officers. The rest I won’t even dignify by discussing it.

Staying at home, social distancing, and public masking are effective at minimizing the spread of COVID-19. To the extent possible, we support the application of these public health best practices during demonstrations that call attention to the pervasive lethal force of white supremacy. However, as public health advocates, we do not condemn these gatherings as risky for COVID-19 transmission. We support them as vital to the national public health and to the threatened health specifically of Black people in the United States. We can show that support by facilitating safest protesting practices without detracting from demonstrators’ ability to gather and demand change. This should not be confused with a permissive stance on all gatherings, particularly protests against stay-home orders. Those actions not only oppose public health interventions, but are also rooted in white nationalism and run contrary to respect for Black lives. Protests against systemic racism, which fosters the disproportionate burden of COVID-19 on Black communities and also perpetuates police violence, must be supported.

I didn’t bold this, they did. Repeating “Vital to national public health.” You can’t have it both ways! Either doing ALL of the ridiculous unscientific nonsense is vital to public health or you’re admitting you’re lying to us!

Therefore, we propose the following guidance to support public health:

● Support local and state governments in upholding the right to protest and allow protesters to gather.

● Do not disband protests under the guise of maintaining public health for COVID-19 restrictions. But any other protest is to be disbanded for public health.

● Advocate that protesters not be arrested or held in confined spaces, including jails or police vans, which are some of the highest-risk areas for COVID-19 transmission. Why would “peaceful protesters” be arrested in the first place? If they do commit criminal acts, ignore it?

● Oppose any use of tear gas, smoke, or other respiratory irritants, which could increase risk for COVID 19 by making the respiratory tract more susceptible to infection, exacerbating existing inflammation, and inducing coughing. So, police are just supposed to stand there and get pelted with rocks, frozen water bottles, chemical filled bottles, fireworks or Molotov cocktails.

● Demand that law enforcement officials also respect infection prevention recommendations by maintaining distance from protesters and wearing masks. How do you handle that pesky problem of “peaceful protesters” getting in your face and SPITTING on you?

● Reject messaging that face coverings are motivated by concealment and instead celebrate face coverings as protective of the public’s health in the context of COVID-19. Rules for thee and not for me?

● Prepare for an increased number of infections in the days following a protest. Provide increased access to testing and care for people in the affected communities, especially when they or their family members put themselves at risk by attending protests. Here’s a thought. Either public gatherings are bad or they’re not. Be true to your “science.”

● Support the health of protesters by encouraging the following:

○ Use of face coverings.

○ Distance of at least 6 feet between protesters, where possible. Except when you are attacking police or burning things down.

○ Demonstrating consistently alongside close contacts and moving together as a group, rather than extensively intermingling with multiple groups.

○ Staying at home when sick, and using other platforms to oppose racism for high-risk individuals, and those unable or uncomfortable to attend in person.

● Encourage allies who may wish to facilitate safe demonstrations through the following:

○ Providing masks, hand-washing stations, or hand sanitizer to demonstrators.

○ Providing eye protection, such as face shields or goggles, for protection against COVID-19 and chemical irritants used to disperse crowds. Supply riot gear?

○ Bringing wrapped, single-serving food or beverages to sustain people protesting.

○ Providing chalk markings or other designations to encourage appropriate distancing between protesters. If the protest moves, draw more chalk marks.

○ Supplying ropes, which can be knotted at 6-foot intervals, to allow people to march together while maintaining spacing. Or used to cause mayhem.

○ Donating to bail funds for protesters Again, why would “peaceful protesters” be arrested?

● Listen, and prioritize the needs of Black people as expressed by Black voices. How about being able to open your business essential to your livelihood as opposed to someone else’s definition of essential without prosecution? Or going to work and not being forced to get an untested shot to keep your job?

These are strategies for harm reduction. It is our sincere hope that all participants will be able to follow these suggestions for safer public demonstrations, assisted by allies where possible and necessary, but we recognize that this may not always be the case. Even so, we continue to support demonstrators who are tackling the paramount public health problem of pervasive racism. We express solidarity and gratitude toward demonstrators who have already taken on enormous personal risk to advocate for their own health, the health of their communities, and the public health of the United States. We pledge our services as allies who share this goal. who have already taken on enormous personal risk to advocate for their own health, the health of their communities, and the public health of the United States. We pledge our services as allies who share this goal.

This ridiculous statement was worth repeating because of the violent destruction staring them in the face: “Even so, we continue to support demonstrators who are tackling the paramount public health problem of pervasive racism. We express solidarity and gratitude toward demonstrators.”

This letter is signed by 1,288 public health professionals, infectious diseases professionals, and community stakeholders.

And these people were/are to be trusted with your life and the lives of your loved ones? In the comment section, let me know if you think these people actually believed their BS, or were just being cowards and went along to get along.

Again, I urge you to see if your doctor or healthcare provider is a signatory and fire them immediately

NEVER forget what was done to us!

The most despicable? Relatives dying alone! With Inslee and other governors taking sick elderly patients from hospitals and placing them in nursing homes causing thousands of deaths making them eligible for prosecution for heinous crimes against humanity. Then untested drugs now found to be devastatingly harmful passed off as vaccines forced on us without full disclosure violating the Nuremberg Code as a condition of employment, school or even entering shops or restaurants. The destruction of businesses and careers that took years to build most times resulting in complete financial ruin. Washington state also set up a website where you could call and turn in a business or a person violating the covid mandates, not laws, which were legally not enforceable. The denial of funerals for loved ones forced to die alone. Weddings and graduations being cancelled. The outrageous violation of your 1st Amendment right to the free exercise of religion, while strip clubs remained open. Under the guise of “public health!”

Then we get to the unbalanced people triggered by all this. The fanatical making of cloth masks, thinking they would stop microbes. The equivalent logic of putting up chain link fencing to keep mosquitoes out of your house. Then wearing two or three cloth masks including doing physical activity in an attempt to asphyxiate yourself from a lack of oxygen and breathing your own carbon dioxide. Driving in your car alone with a mask on or having a complete mental breakdown screaming in the face of someone not wearing a mask.

They’re certainly not giving up

They tried the Hantavirus. Quoting Mike:

What are the odds? According to pure random distribution the odds of this occurring are 1 in 9,884,736. The fact that it has happened twice suggests that either King County Washington is the unluckiest spot on planet Earth or the ground zero location is pre-selected. Odds of getting stuck by lightening are 1 in 1,000,000.

They tried Ebola before. The World Health Organization is going broke because the U.S. bailed out and now it’s an issue with the WHO trying to shame Trump into writing blank checks again. But wait! World Cup Soccer is being played around the world and coming to the U.S. with spectators from everywhere. Never say never!

Global Warming/Climate Change by the UN’s own admission was vastly overrated. But wait! El Nino could bail us out! These are live links if you want to read the stories for some laughs.

Remember the wise old saying

Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.

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