Nancy Reagan was mocked because they didn't understand and internalize what she was saying

“For the sake of our children,” Reagan said, “I implore you to be unyielding and inflexible in your opposition to drugs.” Our job is never easy because drug criminals are ingenious,” she said in the 1986 address. “They work everyday to plot a new and better way to steal our children’s lives, just as they’ve done by developing this new drug, crack. For every door that we close, they open a new door to death. And then the famous line: “Say yes to your life. And when it comes to drugs and alcohol just say no.”

And the message went over the mocker’s heads as too simplistic!

Fun fact: She said she came up with the name of her campaign at a meeting with schoolchildren in Oakland, when a girl asked her, ‘Mrs. Reagan, what do you do if somebody offers you drugs?’”

“Just say no,” she replied.

So how has that “War on Drugs” been going?

President Richard Nixon declared a “War on Drugs” in 1971. He declared drugs “Public Enemy No. 1” and allotted money for law enforcement and drug addiction treatment.

From 1968 to 2020, approximately 1,106,900 U.S. residents died from drug overdoses.

From 2020 to 2024, between 85,000 and 112,600 died from drug overdose in America, with roughly 75% of those being from opioids and 65% of those from synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The Biden puppet and his administration get credit for the rises during his occupancy of the White House, because drugs and 21 million illegals, including adult and child sex slaves, were allowed to freely enter the country.

Fun fact: The average amount of fentanyl seized from 2018 through 2020 was 321 pounds a month. Through the first nine months of 2021, the monthly average was 830 pounds.

Failed drug treatment plans

Personal story. A friend asked my wife and myself to get her son to a Seattle drug treatment center. We picked him up before it was light. He had to sneak out of town to escape drug dealers because he owed them money. He was a great kid, and it was an enjoyable six-hour ride. We got to Seattle and there was some mix up with his admission and we had to lay over about three hours till it got straightened out. We got him signed in at the center and he disappeared into the bathroom for about an hour, with the person at the desk not paying any attention! We made sure he got admitted and left. They kept him a mere two weeks! He got out and started doing drugs again. Got into another center and left. Then he ended up in prison and died from a drug overdose while he was there.

How bizarre has it gotten?

We took a page from Canada, the other California, and instead of trying to help people get off drugs, have set up “safe injection centers” for them to continue their drug use!

The power of “no”

We hear drug addiction and alcoholism are “diseases” or “illnesses” to be treated, ignoring the fact that before the first use, the person had the chance to say no. Granted, some make that decision out of fear. My youngest brother's friend had an alcoholic father and sister, which eventually killed them both. The friend never drank a drop of alcohol. Apparently, there was tension in the Trump household between his older brother Fred Jr. and Fred Sr., their father. Fred Jr. apparently was not cut out for the family business and instead became a pilot. He turned to alcohol and had to stop flying because of it in 1970. Afterward, he came back to work for the family and did maintenance. He died in 1981 at the age of 42 from a heart attack. A complication of his alcoholism. Donald Trump does not drink, or smoke and he credits his brother with that:

Every day he lectured me, 'Look at the mess I'm in. If I ever catch you smoking, you'll be sorry, drinking even a glass of booze because you'll like it too much.' ...Freddy did a good job.

Ask an ex-smoker when they quit smoking

I knew someone who smoked and also did heroine. Incidentally, from a qualified source, I was informed quitting smoking was much harder than quitting heroine. He quit each one the day he decided no, he was not going to do them ever again, and never did.

Yes and no

In your life you have made yes and no decisions. You said yes and committed yourself to accomplishing something positive. Or you said no and never permitted yourself to do something detrimental. Because you are part of society, as a group we make decisions. Because we live in a Constitutional Republic, we vote on things at a local, state and national level, with good and bad results.

Some of us were sold a bill of goods with Obama, the consummate Trojan Horse. He was going to end racial tensions and instead multiplied them. He was the originator of the transgender push in society that evolved into child mutilation and women's rights evaporating with men in women's locker rooms and dominating women's sports, among numerous other things he perpetrated against America. People actually voted for him so in their own minds they wouldn't be racists! Even Joe Biden said, "I mean, you got the first sort of mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy."

When Hillary was going to continue in his footsteps, America said no (to the shock of Hillary), and picked Donald Trump instead. The facts about how Obama and Hillary tried to influence that decision, before and after the election, have finally been laid on the table. Trump's whole first term was crippled by it, along with numerous Americans being unfairly persecuted, not prosecuted.

No sitting President ever lost re-election with a successful economy and despite everything, including the kitchen sink being thrown at Trump, his economy was good. The American people would have unquestionably said yes to a second Trump term.

Then came the Covid plandemic, which was supposed to crash society, with the initial con of “fourteen days to flatten the curve.” Then every other unscientific result afterward, with adjustments when each was exposed as fraud. Mail in ballots were adopted because of the manufactured danger of being in close proximity to others, with the close proximity danger being waived for violent riots because “the loss of civil rights was more dangerous than Covid.”

The mass quarantine allowed an already diminished Joe Biden to run from his basement. Mail in ballots appeared en masse with practically everyone for Biden. “Mail in ballots” with no envelope folds were counted. Mail in ballots that only had a vote for Biden and no one else appeared to the detriment of Democrat candidates running for Senator, Congress, or other offices. Trump somehow even lost votes in Pennsylvania. All previous statistical indicators of a winner went out the window. It was falsely claimed all court cases were lost when courts all the way up to the Supreme Court simply unjustly refused to even hear the evidence. Many using “no standing” as an excuse, which ridiculously means anything they want it to. A creation not even mentioned in Article III of the Constitution.

The push over the top was the FBI lying about Hunter Biden's laptop being “Russian disinformation” backed up by a statement from 51 “security experts.” The last part, the before and after Jan. 6 Deep State operation to seal the deal.

The puppet named Biden was installed in the White House. Moms and dads protesting that their children were being sexually indoctrinated were called domestic terrorists and arrested. Billions of dollars in drugs and 21 million illegals including adult and child sex slaves were allowed to freely enter the country. The tranny and DEI agenda went off the rails among numerous other violations of American's Constitutional rights. Biden and company with manufactured charges brazenly tried to bankrupt, jail and I say even kill his opponent, Donald Trump, with America becoming a copy to any other Third World Banana Republic. This caused a majority of Americans to say no to the un - democratically selected, obviously deranged, Kamala Harris. There is still plenty left to clean up.

First saying no, then committing to a yes that will solve the problem

Whatever is or isn't in the so called “Epstein Files”, apparently minor girls were sexually abused, and they deserve justice. Under the Biden puppet, over 500,000 minor children were brought into this country as sex slaves or slave labor and LOST by members of the Biden administration! Minors were found working at the recent marijuana farm raid in California. Minors have been found working in dangerous conditions in meat packing plants. It has also recently been discovered minors are being sedated and disgustingly being sexually assaulted! Under the Trump administration, over 13,000 have been saved so far. Will we allow the rest to suffer unimaginable torture or do everything humanly possible, including pressuring government officials, to find them? Former Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas and former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were in this child trafficking crime past their eyeballs. Biden knew about it. Border Patrol Agents actually participated or saw it happening and did nothing. Will we allow them to all to get away with it? Will we allow so called “sanctuary cities and states” to continue to thumb their noses at federal officers enforcing laws against illegal criminals and immigrants without prosecution? Will we continue to allow them to be let back onto the street after committing serious crimes to continue to assault, rape and murder Americans? Now that the cat is out of the bag with Obama and crew, will we allow them to get away with no consequences? Remember, “no one is above the law.” Will we allow Hillary to remain unprosecuted, not only for her participation in RussiaGate, but for supplying Putin with hypersonic missiles and the uranium to arm them? For blatantly destroying subpoenaed evidence of her unsecured private server crime? Will we allow naturalized citizen Communist/Marxists including Islamic extremists to infiltrate our local, state and federal governments without stripping their citizenship for violating their oaths of citizenship, since it is a privilege, not a right, to become an American citizen?

Regarding the infiltration and takeover of governments, Britain is probably lost

With hope for other European countries like Ireland and Poland

That conspicuous English printed sign in a Polish speaking country looks familiar. Apparently, Poland has its own version of Antifa defending the invasion of migrants, with Soros money funding every attempt to overthrow governments around the world.

Fun fact: This was my third choice for a video showing Polish people are done with the invasion of their country. The other two were interestingly taken down from YouTube. Because they showed thousands of people filling the streets with no opposition to be seen?

Is it a firm and committed no, or will we continue to allow justice to go unserved and the destruction of our country to continue?

Our choice. Our salvation or our funeral…

