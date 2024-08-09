If anyone knows who this is, call the FBI because after 3+ years they still don't

The mysterious Jan. 6 bomber

The first story was bombs were planted at the DNC and RNC Headquarters on the evening of Jan. 5, 2021 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. This is the person who supposedly planted a bomb under a bench near the front door of the DNC Headquarters and the rear of the RNC Headquarters. Video cameras all over the place with footage of the “bomber” walking all over town, yet no picture of his face or license plate of a vehicle in which he came or went. The FBI has pinged thousands of cell phones near the Capital before, on and after Jan. 6, 2021 resulting in hundreds of Americans in prison and thousands more being investigated. The “bomber” in videos talked on his cell phone several times. The FBI did obtain the cell phone data of the “bomber” but somehow it was “corrupted” and unusable. 3 1/2 years later, FBI, ATF, MPD, and the USCP still don't have a clue?

Did the FBI edit the tape?

You can see every angle except what the “bomber” doing while sitting on the bench where the “bomb” was found. This first picture is from camera one, where from a later shot you would have clearly seen the bomber move to the other bench and place the bomb under it.

The “bomber” on the bench the “bomb” was found under

Why was the first female Vice President elect at the Democrat National Committee Headquarters on Jan. 6, 2021 instead of the Capital on arguably the most notable day of her life?

Harris arrived at the DNC Headquarters building at 11:25 AM.

The U.S. Secret Service and Capitol Police evacuated a "protectee" at DNC headquarters at 1:14 p.m., minutes after the pipe bomb was discovered at approximately 1:05 PM. The first report that a passer by, who turned out to be an undercover Capital Policeman, saw the bomb as he walked by the bench. He then told officers in a Capital Police car and a black probably Secret Service vehicle sitting in front of the garage door but in sight of the bench.

After the disclosure, more personnel showed up who were so indifferent they allowed school children near it! Better yet? They were just told that a potential bomb is less than 20 ft. away. They have no clue how potentially powerful it could be or when it could go off. Yet they are just standing there, not even in back of the vehicles??

Something was really fishy here!

The bench where the undercover Capital Police Officer saw the bomb / US House of Representatives

After the “bomb” was discovered, cameras were diverted away from the scene.

Courtesy Blaze News View from Camera 8020 before its direction was changed.

Blaze News reviewed and confirmed that camera 3173 had remained in a fixed position — pointed at the DNC parking garage entrance — at least back to December 28, 2020, before its remote-control pan and zoom operation began at 1:09:04 p.m. on January 6. Camera 3173 was the most crucial camera focused on the scene, having the closest and clearest view of law enforcement’s response, investigation, and ultimate detonation of the bomb by an MPD bomb squad robot. Inexplicably, just after 1:40 p.m., camera 3173 was remotely directed away from the scene at roughly a 90-degree angle and remained in that newly fixed position for the rest of the day, at least until midnight on January 6.

A compilation video worth watching. You actually see the cameras shifting away.

The DNC “pipe bomb” was detonated at 4:36 PM. Another pipe bomb discovered at the RNC was detonated at 3:33 PM. Not immediately after they were found?

Can this story get any stranger?

We are to believe the “bomb” in front of the DNC sat out in the open for approximately 17 hours where anyone could have seen it but no one did. Supposedly, the only reason the DNC bomb got any attention was at 12:40 PM, a random pedestrian was walking through the alley near RNC Headquarters and saw the other “pipe bomb”!

Or, maybe it actually wasn't there for 17 hours. The cameras have already admittedly been manipulated and edited numerous times. Talk amongst yourselves…

This is called not being able to keep your stories straight

More FBI video outside the offices of the Republican and Democratic national committees the night before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Courtesy FBI emphasizing the unique shoes

Courtesy Revolver News RNC bomb on the left and DNC bomb on the right, both in plain sight.

Courtesy Revolver News Close up of DNC bomb showing the 1 hour timer

The pipe bombs did not detonate, but the FBI has said they were "viable" and posed a danger to the public. Interestingly, they only had one hour timers on them. The one at the RNC Headquarters was stuck on 20 minutes.

The Vice President elect is under 24 HR Secret Service protection. If she is to go anywhere, a team would have surveilled the area and any building she was to enter at least the day before and keep the area and building under surveillance before and after her arrival. At 9:29 a.m., a security camera pointed to the DNC shows a bomb sniffing dog and his handler walk into frame from the right side to inspect cars entering the garage. They walked past the bench toward the garage. It is impossible a “viable” bomb was under it!

Are we to believe no one was watching or checked the video from January 5, or, that the Secret Service has become so inept they would miss a bomb in their surveillance sweep and that a bomb would not be discovered till after Harris had passed within 20 ft. of it and entered the building?

The only possible conclusion is something else was going on here!

Courtesy Revolver News Front of the DNC Headquarters

It wasn't disclosed for almost a year that Harris was actually at the DNC Headquarters that day

According to the Department of Justice, Harris was at the Capital during the disturbance. It took the Department of Justice till November of 2021 to “acknowledge the mistake” that Harris was not present at the Capital.

[T]he government incorrectly stated that Vice President-Elect Harris was present in the U.S. Capitol at the time of the attack,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing in one Jan. 6 case Tuesday. “In fact, Vice President-Elect Harris was not present at that particular time, though she was present earlier in the day and was present later that day.

Suprise! Secret Service phone records disappear again!

When Secret Service phone records were requested regarding the Capital and the DNC from Jan. 6, the reply was “there was a software update and they were all deleted!”

Questions that Harris needs to answer

As you may notice, some of these stories, pictures and videos are already years old and still we haven't gotten to the bottom of what was going on at the DNC Headquarters on Jan. 6, 2021 and what exactly Kamala Harris was doing there!

Now that Harris is front and center, she needs to be questioned thoroughly!

As a sitting Senator, your job on Jan. 6 was to be at the Capital to validate the Electoral votes. What could have possibly been more important that you were at DNC Headquarters at 1:00 PM on Jan. 6, 2021, instead of the Capital at 1:00 PM? In an La Times interview on Jan. 16, 2021, why did you say, “you had been at the Capitol earlier that day for a meeting of the Senate Intelligence Committee and was working elsewhere in Washington when you were evacuated” and failed to say you were actually at DNC Headquarters? Why did you allow the false narrative to continue that you were at the Capital on Jan. 6, 2021, when the disturbance occurred? Were you aware that when you entered the DNC Headquarters the FBI said there was a “viable” pipe bomb within 20 feet of you? Or were you aware, based on the expert opinion of the bomb sniffing dog, that the bomb was a fake placed there for some nefarious purpose?

The problem? Harris has not had an interview since she stole the Democrat nomination

She's all over the place but no one has been allowed to ask any questions. Maybe these could be debating questions if she ever debates Donald Trump.

