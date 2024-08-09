The Whole American Catalog

Kamala's Gaslighting Reaches New Heights with Latest Campaign Ad Boasting on Her Tough on Border Policies!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/08/pure-evil-kamalas-gaslighting-reaches-new-heights-latest/

Their lies know no bounds.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have presided over the greatest illegal migrant invasion in US history. This comes after Joe Biden opened the border on his first day in office.

The Kamala campaign is running an ad this morning claiming she is tough on border policies. Kamala Harris is the border czar responsible for the greatest illegal migrant invasion in US history. Over ten million illegals have walked across the open US border since Kamala and Joe took over.

READY TO RIDE A BICYCLE?

Ed Markey, Raúl Grijalva urge pause on deepwater oil terminal approvals

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/4821039-markey-grijalva-call-oil-export-terminals/

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) on Friday called on the Biden administration to pause approvals for deepwater oil export terminals.

Team Kamala Tries to Clean Up Her Meeting With Pro-Hamas Activists

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2024/08/08/team-kamala-tries-top-walk-back-her-pro-hamas-meeting-n2643146

Ahead of a campaign event in Detroit Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris met with a number of activists from the "uncommitted" movement in Michigan. The uncommitted movement withheld 100,000 votes from President Joe Biden in the democratic primary earlier this year, demanding he cut off self defense weapons for Israel, appease Hamas in the Gaza Strip and more broadly, Iran.

https://media.townhall.com/cdn/hodl/cartoons/alg080824dAPR-800x0.jpg

A look at Walz’s progressive policies as Minnesota’s governor

https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/07/politics/minnesota-governor-walz-progressive-policies

CNN????? MSM, Dems cover up?

The One Minnesota Budget built upon the left-leaning policies that Walz established in the state, including protecting abortion rights and gender-affirming care, investing in affordable housing and instituting clean energy measures.

Great report.

Harris was likely working with the DNC to promote the fake insurrection. We need to get all those innocent Americans out of the DC Gulags. And to prosecute Treason and the stolen 2020 election.

https://jtrudel.substack.com/p/jan-6-was-a-coup-it-and-the-stolen?r=6r9ya

https://www.johntrudel.com

