This quote is just too rich!

When powerful people cheat to get better loans, it comes at the expense of hardworking people. Everyday Americans cannot lie to a bank to get a mortgage, and if they did, our government would throw the book at them. - Letitia James

The actual document where Letitia James fraudulently claimed the Virginia house was her principal residence.

No Tish, Trump didn't order a prosecutor to indict you. A grand jury did based on the evidence

The grand jury process is part of Common Law that has come down to us from England. The purpose was so that prosecuting citizens was not solely in the hands of government. For a prosecutor to actually bring charges against a citizen, they must present the evidence and any witnesses to a group of 16 to 23 other citizens who may serve for up to 18 months but only need to appear in court for a few days out of every month. They will decide if there is enough evidence to proceed. The proceedings are done in secret so witnesses can speak without fear of retaliation and the potential defendant’s reputation is protected if the jury decides not to indict. It only takes a simple majority to indict.

No judge, public defender, or criminal defense attorney is in the grand jury room when the prosecutor is presenting evidence. The prosecutor explains the law to the jury and works with them to gather evidence and hear witness testimony.

Update on that “secret grand jury proceedings” thing

The Left in a jaw dropping fashion carrying the water for Tish

CNN anchor Kasie Hunt defended New York Attorney General Letitia James after she was indicted on charges related to mortgage fraud, Thursday, arguing that James’ alleged crime was “something that everyone in America” does. (emphasis mine)

Can we call this slander and a possible admission of guilt Attorney General Bondi?

Mortgage fraud is“small potatoes” according to Jeffrey Toobin

“It’s a bizarre case in many respects,” he began. “First of all, it’s incredibly small potatoes. This is a house that was purchased for $137,000 in 2020, a year when the average house in America was sold for $383,000. So any mortgage, any insurance on a house of that value is going to be very small, and in ordinary circumstances wouldn’t draw the attention of the Department of Justice.

Jeffrey Toobin is famous for something else pretty repulsive I won’t mention here. Look it up if you are curious.

This was not James’ first attempt at “creative” mortgage practices

On mortgages from 1983 and 2000, James and her father were listed as “husband and wife.”

Meanwhile, the deed for the property that was executed on the same day, states the property is being purchased by “ROBERT JAMES AND LETITIA JAMES, his daughter.”

She also apparently listed a five-unit building as a four-unit dwelling on official and financial documents to get a better mortgage rate.

Share

These aforementioned crimes are the LEAST James should be indicted for!

Prosecutors met with Biden White House Aides before indicting Trump after Trump announced his reelection bid

Alvin Bragg: New York – “Stormy Daniels” Case (state) On March 17, 2023, Bragg asked for a meeting with federal law enforcement ahead of the Trump indictment. Jack Smith: Miami – “Documents” Case (federal) In March 2023, a member of Biden’s counsel’s office met with a top member of Smith’s team, just nine weeks before he indicted Trump in the classified document case, Breitbart News reported. Investigators discovered that New York Attorney General Letitia James made three separate visits to the White House: in April of 2022 and July and August of 2023. The purposes for these visits—and whom she visited at the White House—were not disclosed in the logs.

I’m thinking we can forget about they may have colluded part! On her X account the day after the ruling, she posted a comment, “So, how’s everyone feeling today?”

Fani Willis: Fulton County, Georgia (state) Months before the indictment, Willis’ top county prosecutor met twice with Biden’s White House counsel on May 23 and November 18, 2022, a year before Trump’s August indictment, Breitbart News reported. Willis’ prosecutor reportedly charged Fulton County taxpayers $2,000 for each meeting, billing $250 an hour for eight hours.

Fun fact: It was actually Fani Willis’s boyfriend, Nathan Wade, who met with White House Counsel on May 23 and Nov. 18, 2022, before Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted. Nothing to see here folks!

How did James and a so-called New York judge create a crime out of thin air?

AP photo/Seth Wenig Judge Arthur Engoron

Engoron, a Democrat, concluded that Trump and his company were “likely to continue their fraudulent ways” without the penalties and controls he imposed. Engoron concluded that Trump and his co-defendants “failed to accept responsibility” and that experts who testified on his behalf “simply denied reality.” (emphasis mine)

This contemptible New York judge, who also apparently considers himself a Florida real estate expert, fraudulently undervalued Trump’s Mara Lago property by at least $280 million!

From Jeff Childers

There are two major prongs in civil cases: liability and damages. You need to prove both to win a civil case. It is not quite the same way in criminal cases but it’s comparable, especially where, as here, the alleged crime (fraud) has a civil analogue. Proving criminal fraud everywhere but in New York requires proof of three things: an intent to deceive, a victim’s reliance on a deliberately false representation, and an actual injury caused by the victim’s reliance on the deceptive representation. New York’s novel criminal statute (never used this way before) strips two of the three elements, dehydrating the age-old ‘crime’ down to a new-age essence: the mere intent to deceive. Judge Engoran — a partisan democrat from way back — had no trouble finding that Trump intended to deceive the banks. It doesn’t matter whether the bankers said they were deceived or not, that’s reliance, an antique element jettisoned from New York law after State Attorney Letitia James woke up one morning with her brain hurting on the left side.

Fun fact: Letitia James who makes about $200,000 a year is worth about $15 million. Ponder that. Letitia James, like Alvin Bragg, outrageously ran on “getting Trump”.

Is it finally a new day in America?

Will America operate under the rule of law again? Will the conspirators who committed crimes against “We the People” since 2015 finally be brought to justice? Will there be punishment to the guilty? Will there be personal and financial retribution to the victims for the ruining of their lives? Gen. Michael Flynn’s life was destroyed at the hands of James Comey who framed him and lied about his statements. The outright rigging of Presidential elections? The thousands of Americans exercising their 1st Amendment rights on Jan. 6, 2021, persecuted, not prosecuted, with hundreds put in prison, one in particular, the Washington DC gulag, worse than any Third World hell hole. Will Michael Boyd, the cold-blooded murderer of Ashli Babbit be tried as such? Will Lila Morris, who beat a clearly unconscious Rosanne Boyland, probably to death, be tried for her crime?

Fun outrageous fact: Both of these officers not only were never reprimanded, they were actually promoted!

Bad Bunny is supposed to be a new low for the Super Bowl? Lila Morris was an honored guest at Super Bowl LV!

Credit: WUSA9 Mike Fanone, Lila Morris and Daniel Hodges at Super Bowl LV

The Soros installed district attorneys and other officials who decided outrageous things such as it's okay to steal up to $950 worth of goods from a law-abiding merchant and you won't be prosecuted! Or allowing rapists and murders right back on the street so they can do it again!

Then we get to the rape, assault, murders and drug overdoses of hundreds of thousands of Americans being perpetrated by elements of the 25 million illegals the puppet president Biden allowed into the country. Also include the private citizens and government officials actually committing insurrection and sedition, warring against the federal government doing its Constitutional duty to remove them!

Truthfully, I'm getting nervous

From Rodger Stone:

Remember that Comey and I were both charged with essentially the exact same crime: lying under oath to Congress and obstruction of an official proceeding. Critics point out that I was also charged with witness tampering, but the evidence of that – an email in which I threatened to take a government witness Randy Credico’s dog – was nonsense because Judge Amy Berman Jackson would not allow my attorneys to enter into evidence a series of emails in which I expressed concern that Credico was not feeding his dog, opting to spend his money on drugs instead. Damn clever, that Andrew Weissmann. The over-the-top raid on my home at 6 o’clock in the morning, given my lack of any previous criminal record and the fact that I did not have a valid passport and did not own a firearm, was a raid that cost US taxpayers $1.1 million and was completely unnecessary in a first-time nonviolent crime. A defendant’s lawyer would normally be informed that his client was being indicted and would simply turn him in at a prearranged time and place. The FBI claimed I had to be arrested in a stunning made-for-television stunt—29 heavily armed agents in full SWAT gear, brandishing fully automatic assault weapons, storming my home for the benefit of CNN. They justified this early-morning raid by saying I was a flight risk, a claim completely disproved when I was released after arraignment with no cash bond just five hours later. Their other excuse, that I might destroy evidence, was equally absurd: after literally tearing my home apart in a 13-hour search, they found nothing that was ever used against me at trial.

More outrage

My case also differs greatly from James Comey in that Judge Amy Berman Jackson placed a broad gag order on me, claiming that my public comments defending myself could “taint the jury pool,” a claim for which she never produced any evidence. Why then did Judge Amy Berman Jackson leave the order in place, which even unconstitutionally prevented my wife and other members of my family from defending me in any public forum, in place after I was convicted, prior to my being sentenced, and even after I was sentenced while awaiting incarceration?

Judge Amy Berman Jackson also withheld evidence from his defense attorneys. A gross violation of law that should have gotten her removed from the bench and charged!

James Comey on the other hand…

Was not prevented from going all over friendly leftist media crying this was retribution against him.

Instead of having his home broken into in the dark by 29 fully armed federal agents, he was allowed to sashay into court for his arraignment through the back door away from the press. then allowed to leave the same way!

I certainly hope THIS is not a sample of the justice and rule of law the Department of Justice and FBI are going to mete out!

Experience hath shewn, that even under the best forms of government those entrusted with power have, in time, and by slow operations, perverted it into tyranny. - Thomas Jefferson

Share