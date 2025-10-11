The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frederick R Smith's avatar
Frederick R Smith
4d

Top shelf reporting

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Wolosik and others
Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
4d

Thank you for the screenshots of the documents. This woman thinks she's above the law. I hope the book is tossed right at her. She should be disbarred for this act.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Wolosik and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Wolosik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture