Scene at the Signing of the Constitution of the United States , by Howard Chandler Christy, 1940

The massive 20-by-30-foot framed oil-on-canvas, finally commissioned in 1939 as part of the congressional observance of the Constitution's sesquicentennial, is on display in the east wing grand stairway of the House. Christy did extensive research to locate actual portraits of the participants of the convention so they could be portrayed accurately. He located 37 of the 39 delegates, and the Secretary, William Jackson, standing behind Benjamin Franklin holding up four fingers. A few like Benjamin Franklin sitting in the middle of the room, and George Washington off to the right, are easily recognizable. He researched clothing and furniture to accurately depict items, such as the stack of Thomas Jefferson's books, to stress Jefferson's importance in the Constitution. He even went to Independence Hall in September, the month the Constitution was signed, at the same time of day, to accurately show the angle of sunlight in the room. You can read the whole fascinating story at ARCHITECT of the CAPITOL.

The original purpose of the Convention was to amend the Articles of Confederation. An idea soon abandoned

The Articles of Confederation, ratified several months before the British surrender at Yorktown in 1781, provided for a loose confederation of U.S. states, which were sovereign in most of their affairs. On paper, Congress—the central authority—had the power to govern foreign affairs, conduct war, and regulate currency, but in practice these powers were sharply limited because Congress was given no authority to enforce its requests to the states for money or troops. By 1786, it was apparent that the Union would soon break up if the Articles of Confederation were not amended or replaced. Five states met in Annapolis, Maryland, to discuss the issue, and all the states were invited to send delegates to a new constitutional convention to be held in Philadelphia.

Every state sent delegates except Rhode Island. The original idea was amending the Articles of Confederation, which eventually was seen as unworkable. There were two plans considered as a basis for the structure and functioning of a new government. The original purpose of the Virginia Plan, mainly authored by James Madison, with input from Virginia Governor Edmund Randolf, was to amend the Articles of Confederation. It was submitted to the Constitutional Convention by Randolf on May 27, 1787. It proposed representation based on population, three equal branches of government, and a stronger central national government among its 15 listed points.

This is an image of the amended plan as of 6/13/1787 since the original was probably burned by the Secretary among other papers after the Convention.

The New Jersey Plan, introduce in June by William Paterson, head of the New Jersey delegation, intended to benefit the smaller states by having an equal number of representatives per state, regardless of population. It also proposed three branches of government, among its nine points. They differed in that the New Jersey Plan gave states more power, not unlike the Articles of Confederation. Both plans were debated until June 19, 1787, when the Virginia Plan was chosen.

Where did the idea of three equal branches of government come from?

Baron de Montesquieu in his “Spirit of the Laws," created the idea of three equal branches of government.

James Madison did not consider himself “Father of the Constitution”

His plan did form the basis of the U.S. Constitution. He took detailed notes during debates at the convention, which helped to create the 1787 U.S. Constitution, for which he was called: “Father of the Constitution.” Madison himself stated the Constitution was not “the off-spring of a single brain,” but instead, “the work of many heads and many hands.”

Who was James Madison?

What was James Madison like? He was great storyteller with a brilliant sense of humor. The shortest President, (5' 4"), with many physical maladies. He was 43 years of age when he married Dolley Todd.

William Pierce of Georgia wrote that in the management of every great question, Madison “always comes forward the best-informed Man of any point in debate.” “A Gentleman of great modesty—with a remarkable sweet temper. He is easy and unreserved among his acquaintances and has a most agreeable style of conversation.”

The long, hot & humid insect filled summer in Philadelphia took its toll. Benjamin Franklin had a solution

The Convention had already gone on for more than a month in sweltering Philadelphia with little progress. On June 28, Franklin, who was having great difficulty even standing, rose to address the Convention President, George Washington:

Mr. President: The small progress we have made after 4 or five weeks close attendance & continual reasonings with each other — our different sentiments on almost every question, several of the last producing as many noes as ays, is methinks a melancholy proof of the imperfection of the Human Understanding. We indeed seem to feel our own want of political wisdom, since we have been running about in search of it. We have gone back to ancient history for models of government, and examined the different forms of those Republics which having been formed with the seeds of their own dissolution now no longer exist. And we have viewed Modern States all round Europe, but find none of their Constitutions suitable to our circumstances. In this situation of this Assembly groping as it were in the dark to find political truth, and scarce able to distinguish it when presented to us, how has it happened, Sir, that we have not hitherto once thought of humbly applying to the Father of lights to illuminate our understandings? In the beginning of the contest with G. Britain, when we were sensible of danger we had daily prayer in this room for the Divine Protection. — Our prayers, Sir, were heard, and they were graciously answered. All of us who were engaged in the struggle must have observed frequent instances of a Superintending providence in our favor. To that kind providence we owe this happy opportunity of consulting in peace on the means of establishing our future national felicity. And have we now forgotten that powerful friend? Or do we imagine that we no longer need His assistance. I have lived, Sir, a long time and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth — that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without his notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without his aid? We have been assured, Sir, in the sacred writings that “except the Lord build they labor in vain that build it.” I firmly believe this; and I also believe that without his concurring aid we shall succeed in this political building no better than the Builders of Babel: We shall be divided by our little partial local interests; our projects will be confounded, and we ourselves shall be become a reproach and a bye word down to future age. And what is worse, mankind may hereafter from this unfortunate instance, despair of establishing Governments by Human Wisdom, and leave it to chance, war, and conquest. I therefore beg leave to move — that henceforth prayers imploring the assistance of Heaven, and its blessings on our deliberations, be held in this Assembly every morning before we proceed to business, and that one or more of the Clergy of this City be requested to officiate in that service.

The motion, though a good one, did not pass. One of the reasons being they felt they did not have the money to do so. However, the divisiveness and animosity during the Convention faded and was replaced with a spirit of cooperation which eventually brought us to the Constitution of 1787.

There were three delegates who refused to sign. Franklin and others tried to convince them

Edmund Randolph and George Mason of Virginia, and Elbridge Gerry of Massachusetts, played leading roles in the Convention, arriving at the beginning and staying to the very end. During their 88 days at the Convention, their opinions changed dramatically. All three of these influential delegates supported the initial Virginia plan but declined to support the Constitution.

Other delegates tried to convince them. Benjamin Franklin had prepared a speech, directed at the President of the Convention, George Washington, as per protocol, to convince Randolf, Mason and Gerry to sign. Keep in mind Franklin’s reputation as a skilled diplomat.

In addition to suffering from the heat and humidity, Franklin suffered from gout and a kidney stone! He delegated the reading to fellow delegate James Wilson (PA).

I confess that there are several parts of this Constitution which I do not at present approve, but I am not sure I shall never approve them. For having lived long, I have experienced many instances of being obliged by better information, or fuller consideration, to change opinions even on important subjects, which I once thought right, but found to be otherwise. It is therefore that, the older I grow, the more apt I am to doubt my own judgment, and to pay more respect to the judgment of others. In these sentiments, Sir, I agree to this Constitution, with all its faults, if they are such; because I think a General Government necessary for us, and there is no form of government, but what may be a blessing to the people if well administered; and believe further, that this is likely to be well administered for a course of years, and can only end in despotism, as other forms have done before it, when the people shall become so corrupted as to need despotic government. From such an assembly can a perfect production be expected? It therefore astonishes me, sir, to find this system approaching so near to perfection as it does.... Thus I consent, Sir, to this Constitution, because I expect no better, and because I am not sure, that it is not the best. On the whole, Sir, I cannot help expressing a wish that every member of the Convention, who may still have objections to it, would with me, on this occasion, doubt a little of his own infallibility, and to make manifest our unanimity, put his name to this instrument.

Franklin then proposed a form of signing actually thought up by Gouverneur Morris (PA), who gave it to Franklin because of his esteem:

Done in Convention by the unanimous consent of the States present, the seventeenth of September, &c. In witness whereof, we have hereunto subscribed our names.

The wording of the form doesn’t explicitly state that the signer is endorsing the Constitution. It only means that the signer is affirming that the states present in the Convention unanimously approved the Constitution. The idea was to get Gerry, Mason, and Randolph to sign by making their personal objections irrelevant to their signatures.

It didn’t work because they responded their consciousnesses wouldn’t allow it.

On September 17, 1787, 38 delegates signed the Constitution with sixteen delegates quitting or refusing to sign it at the end because they thought it gave the federal government too much power, among other objections.

The rising sun

Courtesy of National Parks Service The chair Geoge Washington sat in presiding over the Constitutional Convention

As the last names were being signed, Franklin, in a personal aside to some other members, made an observation about the chair that Washington had been sitting in as he presided over the Convention. The chair had an emblem of half of a sun. Franklin noted that artists often have a hard time distinguishing between a rising and a setting sun in their artwork. “I have often and often, in the course of the session, and the vicissitudes of my hopes and fears as to its issue, looked at that behind the President, without being able to tell whether it was rising or setting: but now at length, I have the happiness to know, that it is a rising and not a setting sun.”

“A republic if you can keep it.”

--Benjamin Franklin's response to Elizabeth Willing Powel's question: "Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?"

And thus was the creation of a government controlled by “We the People” and not the other way around.

However, that wasn't the end of the story

September 27, 1787, began the publishing of the Anti-Federalist Papers, written by George Clinton, Samuel Adams, George Mason and Patrick Henry. The devil’s advocate arguments against the Constitution. Chiefly, that it didn't include a Bill of Rights. In response, Madison, along with Alexander Hamilton and John Jay authored the Federalist Papers, first published October 27, 1787. They laid out the argument of a strong central government and how it would function. Both are essential reading to understand the thinking of the Founders and how our country came to be.

Initially, Madison objected that a Bill of Rights was even necessary while Jefferson insisted, they were. When New York and Virginia formally went on record requesting a second Constitutional Convention designed to address defects they saw in the new government, Madison feared if it went that route all would be lost. During the first Congress, several states submitted proposals for a Bill of Rights. Madison presented his original 19 amendments to the House in 1789. The House agreed to 17 of them. The Senate 12. They were reduced down to ten, the 2nd to the 12th, with some rewriting, becoming the ten we recognize today.

