The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

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jtrudel trudelgroup.com's avatar
jtrudel trudelgroup.com
5d

DISGUSTING!!!! Obama made propaganda legal by sticking a few sentences in the "must pass" defense authorization act that canceled out an old law as he was leaving office, THIS NEEDS TO BE FIXED.

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
5d

You can't hate the press enough. Trump needs to revoke all their press credentials and block them. If he can't do it, Zuckerberg will show him how.

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