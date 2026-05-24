Abraham Williams and Tulsi Gabbard Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

“She was pushed out by the White House,” a source familiar with Gabbard’s departure told Reuters. “The White House has been unhappy with ​her for quite some time.” Gabbard’s chief of staff as DNI, Alexa Henning, shared Reuters’s report and wrote, “Just when you think you don’t hate the media enough @Reuters. This is false. Her husband, who is an absolutely incredible human being, has been diagnosed with a rare bone cancer.”

From Tulsi Gabbard herself

From other members of the “Free Press”

Notice that the fourth woman out of Trump’s cabinet seems to be a common theme. This is just a small selection of the trash that was written. One even claims Tulsi & Abraham are in a cult!

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tulsi Gabbard resigned as President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence on Friday, saying she needed to leave office as her husband battles cancer. She is the fourth Cabinet member to depart during Trump’s second term, all of them women.

While Gabbard says her departure is for personal reasons, the juxtaposition between her long-held, anti-interventionism stance and Trump’s series of overseas military operations had seemed to put them on a collision course.

Tulsi Gabbard resigned as President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence on Friday, saying she needed to step away as her husband battles cancer. She is the fourth Cabinet official to depart during Trump's second term.

A veteran but without any intelligence experience, Gabbard was a surprising choice to head the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees the nation's 18 intelligence agencies.

Gabbard vowed to eliminate what she said was the politicization of intelligence by government insiders. But she quickly used her office to support some of Trump’s most partisan of arguments - that he won the 2020 election. She also worked to undermine the results of earlier investigations into Trump’s ties to Russia.

Surprisingly, they did give some positive details about Gabbard:

Gabbard, 44, was born in the U.S. territory of American Samoa, raised in Hawaii and spent a year of her childhood in the Philippines. She was first elected as a 21-year-old to Hawaii’s House of Representatives but had to leave after one term when her National Guard unit deployed to Iraq. As the first Hindu member of the House, Gabbard was sworn into office with her hand on the Bhagavad Gita, the Hindu devotional work. She was also the first American Samoan elected to Congress.

But in the end, she wasn’t ousted like former Attorney General Pam Bondi or former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. She is the fourth Cabinet member — all women — to leave Trump’s administration, including former Labor Secretary Lori Chavez De Remer, who resigned amid an investigation into misconduct.

Her tenure was marked by reports of behind-the-scenes clashes with Trump and other administration officials — which sometimes appeared to spill out into the open.

Gabbard also drew scrutiny for appearing at an FBI raid on a Georgia election office in late January that resulted in the seizure of 2020 election records. Trump for years has falsely asserted that the 2020 race, which he lost to Biden, was rigged against him.

Gabbard’s resignation announcement expands the list of top Trump administration officials who have left or been fired so far this year.

Tulsi Gabbard QUITS Trump cabinet as husband battles ‘extremely rare’ cancer - after months of whispers president was furious with spy chief

Gabbard is the fourth member of Trump's Cabinet to resign in the past three months, after Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, an extraordinary attrition rate among the women serving under the President.

To their credit, the Daily Mail was the only outlet I could find that even told you something about Tulsi Gabbard’s husband, Abraham Williams.

Gabbard met Williams, a filmmaker and cinematographer, in 2012 when he volunteered on her congressional campaign in Hawaii, and the two married in a traditional Vedic ceremony in April 2015

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Tulsi Gabbard accomplished what no “intelligence expert” ever dared

Tulsi Gabbard’s Record as America’s TOP Director of National Intelligence:

– Referred Russiagate Criminals to DOJ for Prosecution

– Declassified “Russian Collusion” & Impeachment Conspiracy Documents

– Spearheaded the Investigation into Voter Fraud in Georgia

– Investigated the Dark Origins of COVID-19

– Fought the CIA to Declassify Hidden JFK Assassination + MK-Ultra Files

– Revoked Security Clearances From 37 Officials (Russia Hoaxers, Biden/Obama Holdovers, and Impeachment Letter Signers)

– Fired Officials Who Contradicted Trump on Venezuelan Gangs

– Moved CIA’s In-Q-Tel Under DNI Oversight for Greater Accountability

– Uncovered Ukraine Government Plot to Illegally Reroute Hundreds of Millions in U.S. Taxpayer Dollars to Biden’s 2024 Campaign

– Launched Declassification Effort to Expose the Truth About UAPs

– Slashed Bloated Intel Bureaucracy With 50% Staff Cuts at ODNI, Saving $700 Million

– Exposed the Intel Community’s Political Weaponization

All of this, while the CIA that actually reports to Gabbard tried to block her at every turn!

Fun fact: DNI Tulsi Gabbard declassified more than 500,000 pages of government records!

Thank you for your service to our country Tulsi!

The absolutely infuriating part?

After all her effort, with all the opposition against her, not one of the Deep State criminals she exposed has even been tried yet! All the DOJ had to do was put their letterhead on her documents!

Who is Abraham Williams?

Abraham Williams at work

37-year-old Abraham Williams is part-Māori, part-Samoan from Auckland, New Zealand and was raised in Hawaii by his mom Anya Anthony and stepdad Timothy S. Anthony. He is a cinematographer and camera operator who has worked on commercials, features, documentaries, music videos and short films. He has also made films and has IMDb (formerly known as the Internet Movie Database) credits. His work lately has been working with Tulsi putting together advertisements, promotional material and working on her social media. He met Tulsi in 2012 working as a volunteer on her campaign running for Congress. A year and a half later at a birthday party for Tulsi, he asked her out. They realized that they had a lot in common and their relationship grew.

Besides surfing which he and Tulsi enjoy, he plays multiple musical instruments, is a sharpshooter and enjoys high intensity workouts. They have a home in Texas.

He proposed to Tulsi on a surfboard:

“I was home from D.C., and the day before Thanksgiving, he mentioned he wanted to go for a sunset surf on the South Shore that night,” she told the outlet. “I was in meetings all day, and by the time we left, the sun was starting to set. We got stuck in traffic at a really long red light, and he was getting so frustrated. I couldn’t understand what the big deal was.” As they paddled out just before the sun fully set, Williams pulled out a ring and asked her to marry him.

They were married April 9, 2015, in a Vedic ceremony in Hawaii.

What Gabbard is working on prior to her June 30 departure

Gabbard will release documents weekly including:

Intelligence assessments related to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politicization and weaponization of federal institutions connected to the 2020 Presidential election.

Intelligence community actions surrounding the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the so-called Trump/Russia Collusion delusion.

The 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian interference and records linked to Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI investigation launched in 2016.

Something decent people would have included

Considering the gravity and seriousness of the situation, not one of the stories I initially referenced offered any best wishes or hope or prayers for a good outcome. I urge you to say a prayer for Abraham’s full and speedy recovery from this ordeal.

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