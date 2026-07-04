The great day included the passing of John Adams and Thomas Jefferson within hours of each other

There were, of course, other celebrations in cities across the country. However, early in 1826, a commission was created for a special celebration of the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration to be held in Washington. It was hosted by General Roger Chew Weightman, the mayor of Washington. He sent invitations to all the living signers to attend. Both Adams and Jefferson received an invitation and respectfully declined because of their health.

On June 30, 1826, John Adams was visited by the Reverend George Whitney and representatives of Quincy’s July 4th celebration committee. They asked him for a toast to be presented in his name at the celebration. Adams proposed, “I will give you, ‘Independence Forever!’” They asked if he would like to add anything, and he replied, “Not a word.”

The last writing of Thomas Jefferson was an RSVP response to Mayor Weightman.

Monticello June 24. 26 Respected Sir The kind invitation I receive from you on the part of the citizens of the city of Washington, to be present with them at their celebration of the 50th. anniversary of American independance; as one of the surviving signers of an instrument pregnant with our own, and the fate of the world, is most flattering to myself, and heightened by the honorable accompaniment proposed for the comfort of such a journey. it adds sensibly to the sufferings of sickness, to be deprived by it of a personal participation in the rejoicings of that day. but acquiescence is a duty, under circumstances not placed among those we are permitted to controul. I should, indeed, with peculiar delight, have met and exchanged there congratulations personally with the small band, the remnant of that host of worthies, who joined with us on that day, in the bold and doubtful election we were to make for our country, between submission or the sword; and to have enjoyed with them the consolatory fact, that our fellow citizens, after half a century of experience and prosperity, continue to approve the choice we made. may it be to the world, what I believe it will be, (to some parts sooner, to others later, but finally to all,) the Signal of arousing men to burst the chains, under which monkish ignorance and superstition had persuaded them to bind themselves, and to assume the blessings & security of self-government. that form which we have substituted, restores the free right to the unbounded exercise of reason and freedom of opinion. all eyes are opened, or opening, to the rights of man. the general spread of the light of science has already laid open to every view. the palpable truth, that the mass of mankind has not been born with saddles on their backs, nor a favored few booted and spurred, ready to ride them legitimately, by the grace of god. these are grounds of hope for others. for ourselves, let the annual return of this day forever refresh our recollections of these rights, and an undiminished devotion to them. (Emphasis mine) I will ask permission here to express the pleasure with which I should have met my ancient neighbors of the City of Washington and of it’s vicinities, with whom I passed so many years of a pleasing social intercourse; an intercourse which so much relieved the anxieties of the public cares, and left impressions so deeply engraved in my affections, as never to be forgotten. with my regret that ill health forbids me the gratification of an acceptance, be pleased to receive for yourself, and those for whom you write, the assurance of my highest respect and friendly attachments. Th. Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson died approximately 12:50 PM. His last words were “is it the fourth?” John Adams died approximately 6:00 PM. John Adams last words, thinking Jefferson was still alive, “Thomas Jefferson survives.”

After their deaths, the only signers still alive were George Walton (Georgia) who died in 1827 and Charles Carroll of Carrollton (Maryland) who died in 1832 at the age of 96.

They had been the best of friends and the worst of enemies during and after the 1800 Presidential race that was so ugly, modern races would pale in comparison. In 1811, Jefferson wrote their mutual friend, Dr. Benjamin Rush asking for his help to reconcile with Adams. Between February 1811 and February 1812, Rush worked on reconciling John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, and they renewed their friendship till death. Dr. Benjamin Rush died at 67 of Typhus in Philadelphia April 19, 1813. Jefferson wrote to Adams on May 27, 1813. Part of the letter:

Another of our friends of 76. is gone, my dear Sir, another of the Co-signers of the independance of our country. and a better man, than Rush, could not have left us, more benevolent, more learned, of finer genius, or more honest. we too must go; and that ere long. I believe we are under half a dozen at present; I mean the signers of the Declaration. yourself, Gerry, Carroll, and myself are all I know to be living. I am the only one South of the Patomac. is Robert Treat Payne, or Floyd living? it is long since I heard of them, and yet I do not recollect to have heard of their deaths.

After news of their deaths had spread

In his diary, President John Quincy Adams wrote that “this was a manifestation of Divine favor.”

John Adam’s son, John Quincy Adams, was the sixth President at the time of his father and Jefferson’s deaths. Side note: John Quincy was no average boy.

John Quincy Adams accompanied his father, John Adams to France at the age of 10 because he was fluent in French and at the time his father was not. At 14, accompanied Francis Dana, United States envoy to Russia, as his private secretary and interpreter of French.

Between 1794 and 1811, Adams served as Minister to the Netherlands, Germany, and Russia, where he persuaded Czar Alexander to allow American ships to trade in Russian ports. In 1814, he led the U.S. peace commissioners in five months of negotiations for the Treaty of Ghent, which ended the War of 1812.

He was one of the most accomplished diplomats in our nation's history.

From Daniel Webster

The passing of Jefferson and Adams on that day was a “dispensation of the Divine Providence.” “ADAMS and JEFFERSON are no more, but “Their work doth not perish with them.” “No age will come,” said Webster, “in which the American Revolution will appear less than it is, one of the greatest events in human history.” - Speaking at Boston’s Faneuil Hall the following month.

Reading the whole eulogy will give you an idea of Webster’s impressive oratory skill.

Actually, three Presidents died on July 4

James Monroe, the fifth President and last Founding Father to serve as President died July 4, 1831. He created the Monroe Doctrine, which told the rest of the world hands off the Western Hemisphere.

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Only a few of the happenings in America from 1776 to 1826:

The Declaration was the end and the beginning

It was the culmination of the absolute abuses and injustices addressed in it committed by Britain against the Colonies, which prompted the responses of the Boston Tea Party, the First Continental Congress, the Battles of Lexington and Concorde, the writings of Thomas Paine, Patrick Henry and others. Once signed and transmitted to the people, the Declaration was the spirit behind the Revolution and victory over Britain, establishing the United States as a free nation and continuing to be our inspiration to this day.

John Adams was concerned later generations would not understand why they did what they did unless proper records were maintained

On February 13, 1818, John Adams wrote to Hezekiah Niles titled “in the Minds and Hearts of the People”

Dear Mr. Niles, The American Revolution was not a common event. Its effects and consequences have already been awful over a great part of the globe. And when and where are they to cease? But what do we mean by the American Revolution? Do we mean the American war? The Revolution was effected before the war commenced. The Revolution was in the minds and hearts of the people, a change in their religious sentiments of their duties and obligations. While the king and all in authority under him were believed to govern in justice and mercy, according to the laws and constitution derived to them from the God of nature and transmitted to them by their ancestors, they thought themselves bound to pray for the king and queen and all the royal family, and all in authority under them, as ministers ordained of God for their good; but when they saw those powers renouncing all the principles of authority and bent upon the destruction of all the securities of their lives, liberties, and properties, they thought it their duty to pray for the continental congress and all the thirteen State congresses, &c.

Another alteration was common to all. The people of America had been educated in an habitual affection for England as their mother country, and while they thought her a kind and tender parent (erroneously enough, however, for she never was such a mother), no affection could be more sincere. But when they found her a cruel beldam, willing like Lady Macbeth, to “dash their brains out,” it is no wonder if their filial affections ceased, and were changed into indignation and horror. This radical change in the principles, opinions, sentiments, and affections of the people, was the real American Revolution.

To this end, it is greatly to be desired that young gentlemen of letters in all the States, especially in the thirteen original States, would undertake the laborious but certainly interesting and amusing task of searching and collecting all the records, pamphlets, newspapers, and even handbills, which in any way contributed to change the temper and views of the people and compose them into an independent nation.

How important is the Declaration?

President John Quincy Adam’s thoughts to the New York Historical Society on Tuesday, the 30th of April 1839; the Fiftieth Anniversary of the Inauguration of George Washington as President of the United States.

Borrowing from the Old Testament, he stated, “the ark of your covenant is the Declaration of Independence.”

Lay up these principles, then, in your hearts, and in your souls—bind them for signs upon your hands, that they may be as frontlets between your eyes—teach them to your children, speaking of them when sitting in your houses, when walking by the way, when lying down and when rising up—write them upon the doorplates of your houses, and upon your gates—cling to them as to the issues of life—adhere to them as to the cords of your eternal salvation. So may your children’s children at the next return of this day of jubilee, after a full century of experience under your national Constitution, celebrate it again in the full enjoyment of all the blessings recognised by you in the commemoration of this day, and of all the blessings promised to the children of Israel upon Mount Gerizim, as the reward of obedience to the law of God.

Read that at least 2 or 3 times until it sinks in!

Our story is unique in all of history

A brain trust of men and women who would quite frankly make practically all of today’s so-called leaders look like blithering idiots enacted a whole new idea of government:

that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

John Adams was concerned that the “American Spirit” and mindset from our beginning would be forgotten over the years. What would the world be without America? Actually, after all that we’ve accomplished in 250 years, I think he and our other Founders and Founding Mothers would be pretty proud of us! Will we make 300? Only if we do as President John Quincy Adams beseeched us.

“Independence Forever”

Happy Independence Day!

A most excellent speech reminding us of where we came from, who we are, what we’ve accomplished, and our most recent outrageous insidious threat of the spread of Communism here in America!

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