Margaret Sanger, the REAL DEAL!

The Supreme Court “Roe v Wade” decision was the most heinous violation of the Bill of Rights in American history. It is estimated 63,459,781 babies’ lives have ended since Jan. 22, 1973. To put that in perspective, the death toll from WWII was 40 to 50 million! Joseph Stalin probably murdered 60 million. Mao Zedong 40 million, possibly up to 80 million. Hitler murdered 17 million. Pol Pot was a real amateur at a mere 1.7 to 2.5 million murdered.

Of that 63,459,781, over 20,000,000, certainly a disproportionate high amount, were black babies, since Planned Parenthood Clinics are conveniently set up mostly in minority neighborhoods. Apparently, this is not a concern, yet prisons allegedly being overpopulated by minorities is. If black lives matter, where is “Black Lives Matter” on this?

Fact: More black babies are aborted in New York city than are born!

Margaret Sanger created “The American Birth Control League” which became Planned Parenthood. She was a notorious racist, eugenicist, KKK collaborator and actual inspiration to the Nazis! Margaret Sanger on “control the population of the darker inferior races.”

To carry out her population control plans, her organization, American Birth Control League that she founded in 1921, opened its facilities in predominantly black, immigrant and poor areas of New York City. (This would be the template for the majority of Planned Parenthood clinics.) In 1939, with the help of wealthy Americans moguls (such as Clarence Gamble, of Procter & Gamble, and Mary Lasker) launched her racially motivated population control scheme that she called “Negro Project”, recruiting black preachers to sermonize her population control message.

On the extermination of blacks:

We should hire three or four colored ministers, preferably with social-service backgrounds, and with engaging personalities. The most successful educational approach to the Negro is through a religious appeal. We don’t want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members. - Margaret Sanger’s December 19, 1939, letter to Dr. Clarence Gamble, 255 Adams Street, Milton, Massachusetts.

Note: If you look up Margaret Sanger in Wikipedia, you'll see not one word of this! Nor how she and her cohorts created the concept of a “White, master race”, they later taught to Hitler and the Nazis! Also not mentioned in any of these other references:

How monstrous that black ministers, like “man of God” Senator Warnock of Georgia, participated and condoned the actual extermination of their flocks!

How monstrous, for that matter, all the other churches, regardless of denomination or race, that are also pro-choice or pro-abortion and do the same to their congregations!

More quotes from Margaret Sanger:

"The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it."

-- Woman and the New Race, Chapter 5, "The Wickedness of Creating Large Families." (1920) http://www.bartleby.com/1013/ "No more children should be born when the parents, though healthy themselves, find that their children are physically or mentally defective.”

-- Sanger, Margaret. (1918) When Should A Woman Avoid Having Children? Birth Control Review, Nov. 1918, 6-7, Margaret Sanger Microfilm, S70:807.

https://www.nyu.edu/projects/s... “Birth control itself, often denounced as a violation of natural law, is nothing more or less than the facilitation of the process of weeding out the unfit, of preventing the birth of defectives or of those who will become defectives… If we are to make racial progress, this development of womanhood must precede motherhood in every individual woman.” -- “Woman and the New Race,” 1920

Margaret Sanger and her collogues CREATED the idea of a “Master Race”!

There is today one state, in which at least weak beginnings toward a better conception [of immigration] are noticeable. Of course, it is not our model German Republic, but the United States." - Adolph Hitler from his book “Mein Kampf” published in 1924, regarding the American Eugenics Movement

In coming up with idea of "The Whole American Catalog", I intended to include ALL of American history. The past and present. The outstanding and exceptional. The good, the bad and the ugly. This part certainly falls under ugly and even monstrous. That AMERICANS, obviously demented, came up with the twisted philosophy that inspired, educated and funded German doctors. That all their work combined was what inspired Hitler to his monstrous philosophy and actions, which ended the lives of hundreds of thousands of elderly, disabled people of other races and nationalities before he even decided to go after the Jews!

The term eugenics was coined in 1883 by British explorer and natural scientist Francis Galton, who, influenced by Charles Darwin’s theory of natural selection, advocated a system that would allow “the more suitable races or strains of blood a better chance of prevailing speedily over the less suitable.”

Hitler was certainly one of the most evil monsters who ever lived and did unspeakable things. However, Hitler did not create the idea of a superior white, blonde-haired, blue-eyed master race that could only be created by selective breeding and exterminating all other "inferior" human beings. The most efficient means was rounding them up and killing them in gas chambers.

He got both ideas from monsters who were actually Americans who practiced both methods IN AMERICA decades before Hitler came on the scene. This monstrous concept was refined in California, under the disguise of eugenics. The idea that like livestock, human beings need to be bred with superior qualities to further the race. The "inferior" non-whites and white immigrants needed to be sterilized or killed so they couldn't reproduce. Anyone having a disability being first on the list!

Included are some excerpts from “War Against the Weak: Eugenics and America's Campaign to Create a Master Race,” by Edwin Black

In an America demographically reeling from immigration upheaval and torn by post-Reconstruction chaos, race conflict was everywhere in the early twentieth century. Elitists, utopians and so-called "progressives" fused their smoldering race fears and class bias with their desire to make a better world. They reinvented Galton's eugenics into a repressive and racist ideology. The intent: populate the earth with vastly more of their own socio-economic and biological kind--and less or none of everyone else.

The grand plan was to literally wipe away the reproductive capability of those deemed weak and inferior--the so-called "unfit." The eugenicists hoped to neutralize the viability of 10 percent of the population at a sweep, until none were left except themselves.

Eighteen solutions were explored in a Carnegie-supported 1911 "Preliminary Report of the Committee of the Eugenic Section of the American Breeder's Association to Study and to Report on the Best Practical Means for Cutting Off the Defective Germ-Plasm in the Human Population." Point eight was euthanasia.

The most commonly suggested method of eugenicide in America was a "lethal chamber" or public locally operated gas chambers. In 1918, Popenoe, the Army venereal disease specialist during World War I, co-wrote the widely used textbook, Applied Eugenics, which argued, "From an historical point of view, the first method which presents itself is execution… Its value in keeping up the standard of the race should not be underestimated." Applied Eugenics also devoted a chapter to "Lethal Selection," which operated "through the destruction of the individual by some adverse feature of the environment, such as excessive cold, or bacteria, or by bodily deficiency."

THAT is the twisted concept which became "Planned Parenthood", Margaret Sanger's contribution to this abomination! She preferred the sterilization method. However, whatever got the job done, like abortion, would do. She was not alone and there were others she collaborated with who came up with the idea of doing it en-masse in gas chambers!

Who were the significant eugenicists?

Army venereal disease specialist Dr. Paul Popenoe

Citrus magnate and Polytechnic benefactor Paul Gosney

Sacramento banker Charles M. Goethe

Members of the California State Board of Charities and Corrections

Leon Whitney of the American Eugenics Society

Madison Grant of the New York Zoological Society

The University of California Board of Regents

Margaret Sanger

Big money that funded eugenics:

The Carnegie Institution:

In 1904, established a laboratory complex at Cold Spring Harbor on Long Island that stockpiled millions of index cards on ordinary Americans, as researchers carefully plotted the removal of families, bloodlines and whole peoples. From Cold Spring Harbor, eugenics advocates agitated in the legislatures of America, as well as the nation's social service agencies and associations.

During the '20s, Carnegie Institution eugenic scientists cultivated deep personal and professional relationships with Germany's fascist eugenicists.

The Rockefeller Foundation:

Helped found the German eugenics program and even funded the program that Josef Mengele worked in before he went to Auschwitz.

By 1926, Rockefeller had donated some $410,000 -- almost $4 million in 21st-Century money -- to hundreds of German researchers.

In May 1926, Rockefeller awarded $250,000 to the German Psychiatric Institute of the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute, later to become the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Psychiatry.

In the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute's eugenic complex of institutions was the Institute for Brain Research. Since 1915, it had operated out of a single room. Everything changed when Rockefeller money arrived in 1929. A grant of $317,000 allowed the Institute to construct a major building and take center stage in German race biology. The Institute received additional grants from the Rockefeller Foundation during the next several years. Leading the Institute, once again, was Hitler's medical henchman Ernst Rüdin. Rüdin's organization became a prime director and recipient of the murderous experimentation and research conducted on Jews, Gypsies and others.

The Harriman railroad fortune:

Paid local charities, such as the New York Bureau of Industries and Immigration, to seek out Jewish, Italian and other immigrants in New York and other crowded cities and subject them to deportation, trumped up confinement or forced sterilization.

Some groups behind the movement:

The Pasadena-based Human Betterment Foundation

California branch of the American Eugenics Society

The Eugenics Research Society in Long Island

My point? Next time you hear or see someone talking stupidity, educate them about reality!

