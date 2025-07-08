The first printed copies of the Declaration of Independence were from John Dunlap, official printer to the Congress. The morning of July 5, copies were distributed by members of Congress to “various assemblies, conventions, and committees of safety as well as to the commanders of Continental troops. Also on July 5, a copy of the printed version of the approved Declaration was inserted into the "rough journal" of the Continental Congress for July 4.” On July 8 at noon, the city's church bells rang, and crowds of people gathered outside the Pennsylvania State House, now Independence Hall. Then Colonel John Nixon stepped up on a small stage and began the first formal recitation of the Declaration of Independence.

When Colonel Nixon finished, three great cheers went up and a great celebration continued long into the night. According to John Adams:

The bells rang all day and almost all night. Even the chimers chimed away.

The Declaration was publicly read in other cities and sent around the world

Simultaneously to the reading in Philadelphia, it was read in Trenton, New Jersey and Easton, Pennsylvania. John Hancock sent a copy to George Washington himself instructing him read it "at the Head of the Army in the way you shall think it most proper". Washington read it in New York on July 9. He so fired up the crowd they to tore down a statue of King George on a horse and melted it into bullets. The same reactions occurred in other cities after their respective readings. The Declaration was published in British newspapers by August. It made it to Florence and Warsaw by mid-September, with a German translation in Switzerland by October.

The “Dunlap Broadside”

John Dunlap, official printer to the Continental Congress, produced the first printed versions of the American Declaration of Independence in his Philadelphia shop on the night of July 4, 1776. After the Declaration had been adopted by the Congress earlier that day, a committee took the manuscript document, possibly Thomas Jefferson's "fair copy" of his rough draft, to Dunlap for printing. The text was followed by the words "Signed by Order and in Behalf of the Congress, John Hancock, President. Attest. Charles Thomson, Secretary." It is not known how many copies of what came to be called "the Dunlap broadside" were printed on the night of the fourth. Twenty-five copies are known to exist: 20 owned by American institutions, two by British institutions, and three by private individuals.

The final version with all the signatures came later

The rest of the signatures were added by August 2, 1776. By including her full name at the bottom, Mary Katherine Goddard, in effect signed the Declaration of Independence, and was the first printer to publish it in its entirety in January 1777. It had previously been printed with only John Hancock's signature.

By including her name, she was committing treason like the rest of the signers. Goddard bravely used her name and company to aid the Revolution. She had previously printed Thomas Paine's “Common Sense” in two installments in her newspaper, The Maryland Journal. She was an avid supporter of the Revolution and printed the British atrocities and news of the battles, etc., in her paper. She was also the first female U.S. employee as Postmaster of Baltimore.

Why does the Declaration have certain words capitalized?

Speaking was an art form back in their day. Some people in our day can speak well, but real orators are very rare. I doubt any today could compare with them. And none with the likes of Patrick Henry acknowledged as the greatest of the bunch. The point of capitalizing certain words was to show where the speaker was supposed to add emphasis.

