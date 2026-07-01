The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
1d

People who support this decision claim that birthright citizenship has been the law of the land for over a century. But illegal immigration was simply not an issue until about 40 years ago, so most of that history is irrelevant to the discussion. It was not so much a "legal precedent" as a loophole based on a misunderstanding of the 14th Amendment.

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1 reply by David Wolosik
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Bandit
2d

Those people are disgusting communist sympathizers. They should be disbarred.

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