The system, unveiled last Wednesday, is an extension of Climate TRACE, the coalition Gore founded to monitor methane emissions and other greenhouse gases.

What is “Climate TRACE”?

Most human economic activities release greenhouse gases into the Earth’s atmosphere. We use satellites and other remote sensing technologies to spot these emissions activities. Since our first data release in 2021, Climate TRACE has tracked greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and have now added non-GHG air pollutants for the world’s largest sources of emissions.

Regarding Al's 10,000 sq. ft. “house”

The day after his film “An Inconvenient Truth” that gave little children nightmares won an Academy Award for best documentary in 2007, a report based on public records revealed that Al Gore’s Nashville home in one year used more electricity than the average American household does in twenty-one years!

The 66,159 kWh used to heat his swimming pool would power six homes for a year.

Al was shamed into making some “green adjustments.” One of them was a solar array with the solar panels pictured above. The solar system generates a grand total of 1,092 kWh per month, little more than a measly five per cent of his total usage!

Al’s “seaside” house

Gore bought his home in Montecido, California, in 2009 , along a coastline that he believes is eroding due to climate change

Carbon credits. Like pre-paying a speeding ticket!

How Al and other elites justify their “carbon sins.” You’re still going to perform the activity, but if you write a check to “save the rainforests” or some other supposed movement, you’ve somehow absolved yourself.

Fun fact: Al Gore did once set up a carbon credit exchange.

From INVESTOR’S BUSINESS DAILY:

In an article published by the journal Nature a few years ago, Kevin Anderson, deputy director of the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research at the University of Manchester, argued that offsets were “worse than doing nothing.” “It is without scientific legitimacy, is dangerously misleading and almost certainly contributes to a net increase in the absolute rate of global emissions growth,” he wrote. Got that, we-are-all-about-science crowd? Offsets are “without scientific legitimacy.” Anderson says that while you can easily measure the CO2 impact from a certain activity, calculating how much actual additional reduction of CO2 results from buying an offset is virtually impossible. “For an offset project to be genuinely low-carbon,” he argues, “it must guarantee that it does not stimulate further emissions over the subsequent century,” which is, he says, “impossible to quantify with any meaningful level of certainty.” He argues that if you want to cut CO2 emissions, do it yourself. Don’t pay someone else to (supposedly) do it for you. Anderson might also be right about carbon offsets resulting in more CO2 emissions. A 2015 analysis by the Stockholm Environmental Institute of about 75% of the offset programs used by countries to trade CO2 credits as part of the Kyoto Protocol “are unlikely to represent additional emissions reductions.” In fact, the offset program may have resulted in an additional 600 million tons of CO2 emitted than would have occurred without them.

In fact, the “global warming/climate crisis” has been very profitable to Al.

In 2004, Gore set up Generation Investment Management with former Goldman Sachs Managing Director and close friend David W. Blood.

The mission statement of the investment firm, where Gore collects $2 million in a monthly salary, is to back companies that are making strides towards going green. The firm is worth around $36 billion.

With some hypocrisy

From THE NEW YORK POST:

A recent analysis by Bloomberg News found that Generation’s Global Equity fund, which numbers a total of 42 companies, includes 18 firms which emitted increasingly more greenhouse gases annually between 2015 and 2021. Bloomberg ranked Generation, which has $40.4 billion worth of assets under its management, as among the companies that owned the greatest share of greenhouse gas-emitting firms when compared to other funds that placed a priority on so-called ESG — environmental, social and governance — investing.

Back to “Climate TRACE”

Canada will get a pass because it’s all “climate change”!

Instead of blaming bad forestry and fire fighting techniques as the main culprit, the powers that be in Canada are blaming it all on less rainfall, etc., as a result of “climate change”, yet doing practically nothing to mitigate it!

From a 2020 study in ScienceDirect titled “Progress in Disaster Science”:

A major barrier in Canada… is the inadequate funding to support the vision of an innovative and integrated approach to wildfire management. Mitigation funding has followed wildfire disasters but not at the same level to mitigate flood and earthquake disasters. Despite the increasing occurrence of wildfire disasters in Canada, funding to support wildfire prevention, mitigation and preparedness have not kept pace with the increasing need to mitigate the impacts from wildfires, and be better prepared when they do arrive.

Unlike the U.S. and my state of Washington for example, logging to thin densely wooded forests and remove diseased or dying trees or using prescribed burns is a horror because “you’re disrupting nature.” Yet somehow after million acres fires, each more than the whole state of Rhode Island, that incinerate the ground so bad nothing but weeds will grow is saving nature?

I have heard, listening to furious Canadians on the radio, that these huge fires are allowed to burn unimpeded till they come up to a town where there is no hope of stopping them, and the whole town is incinerated, is a plan?

