The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
1dEdited

Was J.Bolton SELLING THE TRANSCRIPTIONS OF WOMD TO Foreign Country's ??? WHY Were the transcript papers of Weapons Of Mass Destruction hidden in his office?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Wolosik
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
1dEdited

Biden's Hitler moments MEIN MEIN MEIN GO GIT YER OWN DEPENDS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Wolosik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture