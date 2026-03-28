Assistant Attorney General Comey and FBI Director Mueller cost you more than $5.8 million and arguably caused a suicide

James Comey, when he was deputy attorney general, said he was absolutely certain that no mistake was made in the accusation of Dr Steven Hatfill, accused of mailing anthrax spores. After Dr. Hatfill was exonerated and received more than $5.8 million from the government, Mueller then decided that another microbiologist, Dr. Bruce Ivins, was guilty, and after he committed suicide, Mueller pronounced the case closed. A subsequent investigation by the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) suggests Dr. Ivins was innocent as well.

Dr. Steven Hatfill with Dr. Bruce Irvins inset

Beginning on September 18, 2001, letters containing anthrax spores were mailed. Initially they were mailed to NBC News, the New York Post, and the Florida-based publisher of several supermarket tabloids, including The Sun and The National Enquirer. The second mailings to senators Tom Daschle and Patrick Leahy. Capitol police officers and staffers working for Senator Russ Feingold were also exposed. Five people were killed and seventeen infected.

The letters accompanying the anthrax were very odd, containing "Death to America ... Death to Israel ... Allah is Great", yet advising recipients to take antibiotics, like they never really intended to harm anyone.

Initially, information was ‘leaked” that pathologist and biological weapons expert, Dr. Steven Hatfield, was a suspect even though he was never formally charged! He was hounded for six years! He never stopped fighting and eventually won over $5.8 million in damages. More recently, Dr. Hatfield was in the first and second Trump administrations as a special adviser. In the first, he promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat the COVID-19 virus. In the second, he was hired to advise and assist HHS Secretary Kennedy in accomplishing his stated goals. Dr. Hatfield was the one responsible for the shutting down of mRNA funding. He was so effective at exposing and attacking all that was wrong at HHS he was fired. I'm shocked! I have included a must watch video of all that is going on behind the scenes at HHS and exposing other rats in the Trump administration. A teaser question for you. Who is Stephanie Spear and why does she control access to Robert Kennedy Jr.?

Even before Dr. Hatfield won his case, Mueller’s new target was Dr. Bruce Ivins. Again, his name wrongly leaked to the press and never actually indicted.

Fun fact: Because of his reputation as an accomplished microbiologist, Ivins was actually involved in the investigation of the anthrax attacks with the FBI.

Ivins was a senior biodefense researcher and co-inventor on two United States patents for anthrax vaccine technology, U.S. patent 6,316,006 and U.S. patent 6,387,665.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle came to his defense. Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Senator Arlen Specter (R-PA), Representative Rush Holt (D-NJ), and Representative Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), all argued that Ivins was not solely responsible for the attacks.

Ivins was also mercilessly hounded, with two FBI raids at his house. Co workers noticed how stressed out he was. As a result of his changed behavior, he lost access to sensitive areas at his job. He began being treated for depression and expressed some suicidal thoughts. On March 19, 2008, police found Ivins unconscious at his home and sent him to the hospital.

In June 2008, Ivins was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital. Late in July 2008, Ivins was informed he was going to be formally charged and they would seek the death penalty. On July 27, 2008, Dr. Bruce Ivins took an overdose of Tylenol with codeine and eventually died of liver failure on July 29. On Aug. 6, the FBI declared he was the culprit. Except there were glaring problems with that conclusion:

The anthrax used in the attacks was too sophisticated to be produced by a lone researcher without relevant training.

The anthrax used could not have come from the lab where Ivins worked. “And even with a good lab and staff to help run it, it might take me a year to come up with a product as good." - Microbiologist Richard O. Spertzel

The spores in the Daschle letter were 1.5 to 3 micrometres across, many times smaller than the finest known grade of anthrax produced by either the U.S. or Soviet bioweapons programs.

The presence of the anti-clumping additive silicon dioxide in the anthrax samples also suggests a high degree of sophistication as specialists working at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory were unable to duplicate this property despite 56 attempts.

The next step was that the Deep State coup had to cover their tracks by continuing the Trump/Russian Collusion Delusion and take him, his family and associates down by any means.

Senator/Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself

Jeff Sessions talked to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak as did practically every other politician in Washington including Pelosi and several Democrat and Republican Senators! Pelosi claimed she never met him till this picture showed up.

Sessions foolishly and cowardly fell for the conflict-of-interest accusation and turned the investigation over to Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The trap was sprung!

The Mueller investigation

The Mueller investigation was illegally commissioned because it was based on a phony dossier, while having no crime to investigate, lasted 656 days and cost $32 million dollars! Mueller hired 19 lawyers, 17 being pro-Hillary who worked for Hillary and/or Obama, and 40 FBI investigators to “find a crime” to remove Trump from office! If this nest of vipers found ANYTHING, it would have been leaked!

It called 500 witnesses and issued 2800 subpoenas! It had the cooperation of 14 foreign countries.

With two exceptions, indictments came from those caught in process crimes, CIRCUMSTANCES CREATED BY MUELLER to get them to lie about Trump, to save themselves and family members while financially ruining them. Only Michael Cohen lied. No Russian collusion!

Its real purpose was to cover the crimes of Hillary and the corrupt DNC, colluding with a corrupt Obama administration, colluding with the corrupt media and Democrat politicians. This included Republican John McCain, who disgustingly obtained the phony Steele Dossier and distributed it. The Steele dossier was the basis of four phony FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign to rig the outcome of a Presidential election, then conduct a bloodless coup to overturn a Constitutionally elected President!

Disgusting fact: Mueller admitted it to Trump’s lawyers in a meeting on March 5, 2018 that there was no evidence of collusion and that the president had committed no crimes. The investigation should have ended then and there!

Trump cabinet members, appointees and acquaintances were targeted

Paul Manafort got framed with fake evidence that he shared polling data with associate Konstantine Kilimnik who was supposed to be a Russian intelligence asset when he was actually a U.S. operative!

Volunteer George Papadopoulos was spied on.

Gen. Michael Flynn was framed and ruined. With the help of that good Christian, Mike Pence, whose sensibilities were offended because he believed Flynn lied to him. No known apology.

Comey deceitfully and gleefully says Flynn lied when the actual FBI report says Flynn did not lie!

Fabulous breaking News!

The Department of Justice (DOJ) reached a settlement Wednesday with General Michael Flynn, the former national security advisor to President Donald Trump, over a legal battle tied to his contacts with a Russian diplomat during the Mueller probe. Official court papers seen by Fox News Digital do not disclose the financial terms of the settlement, but the government is said to be paying Flynn approximately $1.2 million to resolve the matter, The Associated Press reported

Rodger Stone’s home was raided by an armed SWAT team from land and sea with a CNN crew somehow knowing about the raid and filming the whole thing. His poor wife, who is hard of hearing, was forced barefoot out into the driveway! Thank God she didn’t end up dead for not being able to hear orders from the FBI!

Disgusting fact: Rodger Stone through his attorney had previously made plans to turn himself in later that day!

Carter Page was accused of being a Russian agent when he was actually an operational contact for the CIA. The FBI omitted that “fact” when they applied for a FISA warrant to surveil him.

Why Mueller and his investigation were illegal

From Joe Hoft:

1. Rosenstein’s special counsel order identified collusion as the crime, but no such crime exists in US Law. 2. Mueller’s investigation exceeded the scope of special counsel law which requires the scope of a special counsel to be specific. Rosenstein created the special counsel with a scope that is so broad it was not supported by this law. Paragraph (b)(ii) of the Appointment Order purported to grant Mr. Mueller further authority to investigate and prosecute “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.” That grant of authority is not authorized by DOJ’s special counsel regulations. It is not a “specific factual statement of the matter to be investigated.” Nor is it an ancillary power to address efforts to impede or obstruct investigation under 28 C.F.R. § 600.4(a). 3. Mueller accepted the special counsel position with glaring conflicts of interest. The special counsel statute specifically prohibited Mueller from serving if he has “a personal relationship with any person substantially involved in the investigation or prosecution.” The language is mandatory. He “shall” disqualify himself. Comey was the central witness. Mueller and Comey worked together. Mueller was, in fact, Comey’s mentor. 4. Rosenstein and Mueller’s entire team had known conflicts of interest. Rod Rosenstein signed a FISA application to spy on Trump, but he never recused himself from the Mueller investigation. Mueller brought in a team of Obama and Clinton disciples to form his investigative team with no intention of performing an independent and objective investigation. The entire team came from two sources. Corrupt bias leftists who had represented the Clinton Foundation. Or DOJ and FBI that let Hillary go in her obvious crimes related to her email scandal. It included the “adulterous texting FBI sweethearts” Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, whose texts led to bias and potential criminal actions. 5. The Investigation exceeded the scope of Jeff Sessions’ recusal of only 2016 campaign related matters. Mueller’s scope was much broader. Sessions was derelict for not stepping in and rectifying the situation. Problem 1: Rosenstein was “acting attorney general” only on matters Sessions had recused himself. Sessions only recused himself from DOJ investigations of 2016 campaign. Yet, Rosenstein claimed to authorize Mueller to investigate matters dating back to 2006 & ending before 2016. - Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) April 3, 2018 6. Rosenstein’s original authorization to Mueller extended only to “Russia government collusion” in the 2016 campaign. By authorizing and allowing Mueller to press charges against Manafort for 2006 actions, Rosenstein violated his authority. 7. Rosenstein did not have authorization over tax crimes. Only the Assistant Attorney General in charge of Tax Division has that authority. 8. Rosenstein’s letter told Mueller only to look to him for clarification of his authorization. Rosenstein was not the Attorney General of the United States and had no authority to supervise Mueller for matters that did not relate to Sessions’ recusal. 9. By Rosenstein issuing his expanded authorization to Mueller in secret, Rosenstein created a secret inquisitor, unelected and un-appointed by elected officials, with all the powers of the federal criminal law enforcement, but none of the democratic checks and balances. 10. The special counsel law requires that the Attorney General create the special counsel when a criminal investigation is warranted.

Because President Trump had committed no crimes, there was no reason to create the special counsel in the first place.

Attorney General Sessions was grossly derelict in his duties and I personally suspect was in on the scheme all along.

The media crowing about the guilty pleas and convictions Mueller “got”

“Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime” - a phrase most likely attributed to Lavrentiy Beria, Stalin's most ruthless police chief

Over the course of his nearly two-year-long probe, special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors have now indicted 34 individuals and three Russian businesses on charges ranging from computer hacking to conspiracy and financial crimes. Those indictments have led to seven guilty pleas and five people sentenced to prison.

The truth?

The Mueller investigation was all about collecting scalps any way they could to keep the Trump Russian Collusion lie going and the despicable media aided and abetted. Even though there was no proven Russian election interference by Trump or anyone linked to him!

That the Mueller investigation was illegal for all the reasons I previously pointed out. That Mueller was working outside the specific purpose of the investigation. Most egregiously, Americans were ordered to lie about Trump or be charged with some crime. Some examples:

Gen. Flynn pled guilty to lying because Mueller’s team was going to wrongfully prosecute his son.

Roger Stone went to jail because he wouldn’t lie.

Michael Cohen told the lies he was supposed to tell about Trump, but only to keep his wife from going to jail for 50 years for supposed crimes which they didn’t have the authority to prosecute her over. Recently, he admitted he was coerced by Letitia James and Alvin Bragg to lie about Trump.

Remember when a Mueller indicted Russian company wanted their day in court and the DOJ dropped all charges because “it would endanger national security”?

Mueller and his team accused thirteen Russians and three Russian companies of accomplishing the greatest public relations feat in history. Spending around $100,000 on social media platforms to influence public opinion and help Donald Trump win the presidency of the United States.

The New York Times was besides itself

Even the self-proclaimed Covid expert weighed in

Then one of the Russian companies called BS and the DOJ PANICKED!

Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering were among three companies and 13 individuals charged in February 2018 by Mueller. Their alleged criminal effort included social media postings and campaigns aimed at dividing American public opinion and sowing discord in the electorate, officials said, although no impact on voters was ever demonstrated. Concord was the sole defendant to enter an appearance in Washington’s federal court and contest and the allegations. Mueller's 37-page indictment said the actions detailed by prosecutors dated back to 2014.

Concord hired the law firm Reed Smith LLP, and the attorney was Eric Dubelier, whose “references in court filings to Looney Tunes and the 1978 raunchy comedy “Animal House” to criticize the Mueller investigation,” exposed the charges for what they were.

Other comments by Dubelier:

Dubelier, who has referred to the case as involving a “made up” crime, has made allegations of prosecutorial misconduct and even once accused the judge of bias.

“The real Department of Justice” never would have brought the case,” Dubelier said at one 2018 hearing. At another point, he curtly rejected a DOJ summons, saying prosecutors “are already behaving in a manner that is inconsistent with the practices of the DOJ.” He also accused the DOJ of having “indicted the proverbial ham sandwich.”

The proceedings dragged on for two years, with the DOJ increasingly embarrassing itself. With jury selection to begin in two weeks, “a federal judge granted the DOJ's motion to kill the prosecution for several counts of conspiring to defraud U.S. agencies tasked with combating election interference.”

What were their laughable reasons?

The DOJ said, “they had to weigh the risk of potentially exposing sensitive national security information against the benefits of continuing with the case against a company that likely wouldn’t face any significant punishment in the United States.”

Concord had been “eager and aggressive in using the judicial system to gather information about how the United States detects and prevents foreign election interference.”

How about having no evidence and you got caught with your pants down?

The utterly outrageous statement from Mueller in 2019 regarding the report

While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.

Mueller’s rationale was unintelligible. As any lawyer will tell you, it is never the job of a prosecutor anywhere to exonerate people. By this one act, Mueller managed to reverse the burden of proof and invert the presumption of innocence, which are sacrosanct principles in American law. - Greg Jarett

FINALLY, the Department of Justice is issuing grand jury subpoenas regarding events from 2016 till 2023

The most recent being to James Comey. Will Obama, Obama/Biden and their nest of vipers finally have to answer for their voluminous crimes? One thing for sure, Mueller was in that nest!

Some thoughts on Robert Mueller

What followed was a contemptible partisan inquisition that tore the nation apart and severely impaired Trump’s first term in office. Thuggish tactics, coercion, and threats were deployed, innocent people were targeted and persecuted and legal rights were shredded — leaving lives in ruins. - Greg Jarett

Back to President Trump’s truthful comment

"Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!

If someone tried to ruin you, your family and associates, reputationally, financially, even going so far as to putting you in jail, over what they knew was a lie, can you blame him? On the other hand, maybe what he was actually saying was “He can no longer hurt innocent people because he’s dead.”

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