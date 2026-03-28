The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

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FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)'s avatar
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
10h

David, you have an uncanny ability to coalesce disparate details into a smooth-flowing narrative. 👏🏾👏🏾

My two cents: Trump should not have publicly said “Good. I’m glad he’s gone…”—even though he had every right to do so after what Mueller and company put him, his family, and associates through.

However, it was a big turnoff, totally appalling, to not just his adversaries but to some of his supporters as well. But more importantly, he needs to keep the Independents in mind. They can make or break an election. Focus should be on the 2026 midterms and the presidential election in 2028. Posts like what he posted can sabotage the Republicans (which at this point may not be all bad).

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John Seaman's avatar
John Seaman
14h

David your sub stack was spot on as I came to the same conclusion as a retired Federal Agent in analyzing all the open source reporting and declassification of documents which were reported under my sub stack series. Here a summary of six years of investigative analysis exposing the crime of the century. https://johnseaman.substack.com/p/ft-pierce-grand-jury-preview-the?r=th1oa&utm_medium=ios

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