Four men were killed and others were injured Tuesday when a semi and a van were involved in a head-on collision on Indiana 67. Three passengers of the van — Henry Eicher, 50, Menno Eicher, 25, Paul Eicher, 19 — were pronounced dead at the scene and Simon Girod, 23, died later after being transported to a hospital for treatment. (Special to The Commercial Review/Kristyn Fisher)

The illegal alien killer who possessed a CDL license from Pennsylvania

bekzhan beishekeev

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, 44-year-old Gert Pretorius of Geneva was driving a 2019 International semi east on Indiana 67 about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when he slowed down for traffic. Bekzhan Beishekeev, 30, Philadelphia, was driving a 2022 Freightliner semi east behind Pretorius and didn’t stop, instead swerving into the westbound lane. At the same time, Donald Stipp, 55, Portland, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet van west on the road with Henry Eicher, Menno Eicher, Paul Eicher and Simon Girod as his passengers. The semi Beishekeev was driving struck the van head-on.

How did he get in the U.S.?

DHS said the driver, Bekzhan Beishekeev, a 30-year-old national of Kyrgyzstan, came into the U.S. “illegally” using the controversial CBP One app and was later issued a commercial driver’s license (CDL) in Pennsylvania. The department confirmed to Fox News that Beishekeev entered the country on Dec. 19, 2023, at the Nogales, Ariz., port of entry, using the CBP One app and was released into the U.S. via parole by the Biden administration. “Not only was Bekzhan Beishekeev released into our country by the Biden administration using the CBP One app, but he was also given a commercial driver’s license by Governor Shapiro’s Pennsylvania. These decisions have had deadly consequences and led to the death of four innocent people in Indiana on Tuesday,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Since it was not passed by the legislature, the illegally created CBP One app allowed anyone in the world to dial in, get a number, and cross the border unimpeded by Homeland Security into the United States!

PA governor claims illegal Biden program to get illegals in was legal

"Every person who applies for a non-domiciled commercial driver’s license issued by PennDOT must provide proof of identify and proof of their legal presence in the United States. That information is verified by the federal Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database, administered by Kristi Noem and the United States Department of Homeland Security," Shapiro spokesperson Alex Peterson said in a statement provided to Fox News.

I’ll give Dept. Homeland Security Secretary Noem the benefit of the doubt here. I can’t even imagine how many thousands of these illegals need cleaned off the records.

More questions for Governor Shapiro

Were the Federal English Language Requirements for a CDL followed?

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) mandates under 49 CFR Part 391.11 that commercial drivers must be able to “read and speak the English language sufficiently to converse with the general public, to understand highway traffic signs and signals, to respond to official inquiries, and to make entries on reports and records.”

Moreover, did he actually get certified? Did he ever actually sit in a truck before being licensed?

The CDL school issue

Some CDL schools are pushing out graduates as fast as possible at the expense of safety. Some like Skyline CDL School of Washington, even hiring a tester to pass students that had no business having a CDL!

State regulators accuse Skyline of:

Employing unqualified instructors, some of whom lacked valid licenses or spoke little English.

Ignoring federal English proficiency rules, which require drivers to understand road signs and communicate with officials.

Falsifying training records and failing to document student hours or skills.

Steering students to Hodson, even if it required a four-hour drive from Vancouver to Arlington.

Investigators say bundles of $520 to $530 in cash were paper clipped to sticky notes bearing student birthdates, then shipped via UPS to independent state tester Jason Hodson in Arlington, Washington. Hodson allegedly entered passing test results for Skyline students who never showed up for exams, or in some cases never tested at all.



Between April 2023 and September 2024, Hodson recorded tests for 877 drivers, 822 of them Skyline students. Retesting revealed that 80 per of those who re-took exams failed, confirming they were not qualified to get the licenses.

Previously, Washington actually funded the school!

The “Chameleon Carrier” issue

A “chameleon carrier,” as opposed to a legitimate trucking company that plays by the rules and pays fair wages or an independent that does the same, is a non-reputable trucking company that, after being shut down or fined by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) for safety violations, hiring illegals as drivers because they are cheaper, etc., reopens under a new name, address, or DOT number to evade accountability. And we keep getting what we have!

How to rectify this?

Of course, the drivers should be charged with manslaughter or even murder. Include the trucking companies and sue them into oblivion. Include the schools certifying them and the state officials actually issuing licenses, all the way up the ladder to governors like Shapiro and Ferguson of Washington. And sue them personally into oblivion!

Include Biden and his administration in charges and lawsuits

They created the circumstances for this, so are just as criminally and personally culpable.

Short background on the Amish

The Amish are very direct in their approach to life. God, family and love your neighbor as yourself. The Amish don't use electricity, telephones, TV or electronic devices because they believe they are a distraction which lead to a loss of community and family values. Based on how distracted we are with electronic devices, video games, etc., they have a point.

They don't own motor vehicles either. They will hire drivers to get them to a jobsite, or their employer will get them there. The four men hired Donald Stipp. They are extraordinary construction workers and builders. When we lived in PA, I saw a crew tear down a 40 ft. x 80 ft. three story barn and have the new replacement the same size almost completed in one week!

My wife was given an old horse buggy we thought we might get restored. I went to meet an Amish buggy maker called “Chubby John” at his farm. He was in his wood shop. I never saw such an immaculate workplace! Since they don't have electricity, he had saws, bandsaws, sanders, etc., all set up in a row in the building. Each had a belt coming off it connecting it to a driveshaft in the floor with a lever so you could engage or disengage it. The driveshaft left the building and was connected to a gasoline engine outside the building. Fascinating!

While other American farmers are struggling and going under because of the rising cost of fuel, equipment, etc., the Amish are doing just fine because they use real horsepower!

While the Biden administration was spending $400 BILLION a year keeping illegals housed, fed and in health care, Americans in North Carolina WERE LIVING IN TENTS IN THE SNOW! The Amish went to North Carolina to build temporary housing

Idiotic local bureaucracy over humanity

Government officials in Buncombe County, North Carolina, have begun forcibly evicting homeless individuals from “tiny homes” and cabins built and donated by the Amish community.

Around the beginning of November in 2024, hundreds of Amish carpenters traveled to Western North Carolina to build tiny homes and cabins where many people were still using tents for shelter.

These well-built structures were intended as temporary shelter, so people were not sleeping on the ground! Asinine local officials insisted for them to be “occupied”, they must have plumbing and electricity to comply with housing codes. Therefore, they are “unsafe.”

Critics, however, argue that this rigid enforcement does more harm than good. “The people living in these homes were safer and healthier than they would have been in shelters or on the streets,” said one housing advocate. “Why not work toward solutions instead of tearing down what’s already helping?”

In addition, over 2000 volunteers from the Pennsylvania Amish community traveled to North Carolina to rebuild homes, businesses and bridges

From COLSON CENTER.ORG, May 12, 2025:

Over the last six months, over 2,000 volunteers from the Pennsylvania Amish community have been rebuilding homes and structures in places like Chimney Rock. Known for their ability to build a barn in a day and move a barn by hand, these faithful men and women are putting their considerable skills to work on behalf of another community. The Amish volunteers weren’t sent by the government, nor did they wait for government approval. They clearly weren’t there to curry political favor, as others were. Their response to those in need comes from their way of looking at the world. First, the Amish believe that when someone is in need, that is a calling to help. Second, the Amish believe that a community, not a government, is best positioned to help. Obvious in this story (and so many others through the years) is that there are Amish versions of the doctrine of subsidiarity, the Roman Catholic idea that help is most effective when offered by those closest to the problem, and sphere sovereignty, the Reformed idea that not all problems are the State’s to solve.

Illegals with CDLs driving 80,000 lb. instruments of destruction is only one aspect of the situation Biden left

The crime rate involving noncitizens is vastly understated

The Justice Department’s National Institute of Justice suggests that crime by illegal aliens who entered the U.S. by July 21, 2024, cost the country some $166.5 billion.

The problem is no one knows how many of the 5.4 million inadmissible migrants the Biden-Harris administration has released into the country are committing crimes. Nor does anyone know how many of the almost 2 million “got-aways” are committing crimes.

Most horribly, the thousands of Americans assaulted and killed

Back to my neck of the woods,

An illegal driving a tractor trailer drunk hit a Washington State DOT snowplow so hard he knocked it off the highway where it rolled over

An ICE spokesperson told The Ari Hoffman Show on Talk Radio 570 KVI, “Enforcement and Removal Operations Seattle lodged an immigration detainer on Jan. 18 with the Kittitas County Jail for Nursultan Rysbekov, following his arrest by the Washington State Patrol. The crash occurred the night of Jan. 17 on eastbound I-90 near Kittitas.” According to WSDOT, one of its snowplow drivers was actively applying de-icing material to the roadway when the plow was struck by a semi-truck. The impact forced the plow into the median, where it rolled over.

A Washington state DOT snowplow

Again, SAY THEIR NAMES!

Four innocent Americans living their lives, Henry Eicher, 50, Menno Eicher, 25, Paul Eicher, 19, and Simon Girod, 23 were killed by an illegal with a PA CDL! When can we expect the protests and riots to start? Never, because we are civilized. However, this abomination cannot be allowed to continue! Even civilized people have a limit which we are long past.

They were killed because Biden and company unleashed 25 million illegal invaders on us. The Democrats want them because they are illegal votes and bodies for Congressional seats. And the paid for morons are getting away with actual insurrection fighting against federal law enforcement trying to keep them safe and insanely support those who are raping and killing them!

About that Fort Sumter moment

Historically ignorant Walz and Frey keep blathering about the lawful federal government creating “a Fort Sumter moment” when it was actually their Democrat party that committed sedition back then by attacking the United States and are now encouraging useful idiots to commit violent insurrection.

Be careful what you ask for. That went very badly! The whole South was practically destroyed, with Union General Sherman burning and destroying everything in his path including Atlanta! Order will be restored. Are you actually calling for the injury or death of your wacko followers? The destruction of their property to achieve this? To continue this ruse to cover your participation in scamming American taxpayers out of billions?

Bass and “Newscum” of California. Pritsker and Johnson in Illinois. Now Walz, Frey and Att. General Ellison from Minnesota. Including local officials actually threatening to arrest federal officials for upholding the law all should have already been arrested. Everyone knows all the parties domestic and foreign funding the insurrection across the country! Why have they not been arrested and accounts seized? The insurrection would stop the same day!

If we are not going to enforce the laws, we are as morally bankrupt as the people breaking them and just as cruel to the innocent!

It has spiraled out of control for way too long and will only continue to get worse.

Attorney General Bondi and FBI Director Patel, you better get it in gear!

