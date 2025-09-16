Granted, Charlie was an extraordinary man. Unfortunately, now that he is gone, we are hearing from all the people whose lives he had an effect on. My wife and myself were bothered in all media and press releases we kept seeing, “Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA”, with no mention of who the other founder was. So I did some research and found out.

From the Neptune Society:

William Thomas Montgomery, “Bill”, conservative political activist, mentor, family man and friend to all passed away July 28, 2020 at 8:26am from COVID-19. Bill was 80 years young.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Edie, his son, daughter, step-daughter, son-in law, grandchildren and (two) great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister, mother and father.

Bill was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on May 29, 1940, grew up in Peoria, IL and was a member of the United States Air Force Reserve. Despite being colorblind, Bill took great pride in his appearance, always showing up in a blazer and extraordinarily colorful tie with the latest technology in one hand, a venti Starbucks coffee with heavy cream and two Splendas in the other. Bill was an entrepreneur in spirit whose early passions centered in the newspaper business; writing, editing and publishing numerous newspapers in many local communities. Bill’s infectious spirit drove Edie to join him in another venture, converting an old drug store into The Strand Café which specialized in German, Polish and American fare (and 45 flavors of ice cream). Bill and Edie also loved to drive. After one trip to Louisiana they decided to introduce Cajun food to the menu and became the “go to” for Cajun in the southwest suburbs.

Bill was also always energized by local politics and in 2012 co-founded a nonprofit organization educating students in fiscal responsibility and conservative government. The organization started in a garage and is now the largest student organization of its kind in the country. Nobody remained a stranger to Bill. In fact, he was known to strike up conversation with just about every stranger he came across. Never ceasing to be a doting husband, father, stepfather and grandfather, Bill always found the time to mentor hundreds of young adults with each feeling his special touch, yet unaware they were part of a much larger community of souls he impacted. Bill had a gift to provide endless optimism in a world where so many people are told they can't achieve their dreams.

Two services will be held to honor Bill’s life; a private funeral service for family in early August and a second public service live-streamed by Turning Point USA (please check their website for information). Attendees (virtual and in person) are encouraged to not wear black, but rather bright colors in honor of the colorful ties Bill favored. Additionally, in lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.