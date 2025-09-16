So Who Exactly Was The Co-founder Of Turning Point USA? William "Bill" Thomas Montgomery
Charlie Kirk did astounding things. This man pointed him in the right direction.
I keep reading, “Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA with no mention of who the other founder was…
Granted, Charlie was an extraordinary man. Unfortunately, now that he is gone, we are hearing from all the people whose lives he had an effect on. My wife and myself were bothered in all media and press releases we kept seeing, “Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA”, with no mention of who the other founder was. So I did some research and found out.
Who was William "Bill" Thomas Montgomery?
From the Neptune Society:
William Thomas Montgomery, “Bill”, conservative political activist, mentor, family man and friend to all passed away July 28, 2020 at 8:26am from COVID-19. Bill was 80 years young.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Edie, his son, daughter, step-daughter, son-in law, grandchildren and (two) great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister, mother and father.
Bill was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on May 29, 1940, grew up in Peoria, IL and was a member of the United States Air Force Reserve. Despite being colorblind, Bill took great pride in his appearance, always showing up in a blazer and extraordinarily colorful tie with the latest technology in one hand, a venti Starbucks coffee with heavy cream and two Splendas in the other. Bill was an entrepreneur in spirit whose early passions centered in the newspaper business; writing, editing and publishing numerous newspapers in many local communities. Bill’s infectious spirit drove Edie to join him in another venture, converting an old drug store into The Strand Café which specialized in German, Polish and American fare (and 45 flavors of ice cream). Bill and Edie also loved to drive. After one trip to Louisiana they decided to introduce Cajun food to the menu and became the “go to” for Cajun in the southwest suburbs.
Bill was also always energized by local politics and in 2012 co-founded a nonprofit organization educating students in fiscal responsibility and conservative government. The organization started in a garage and is now the largest student organization of its kind in the country. Nobody remained a stranger to Bill. In fact, he was known to strike up conversation with just about every stranger he came across. Never ceasing to be a doting husband, father, stepfather and grandfather, Bill always found the time to mentor hundreds of young adults with each feeling his special touch, yet unaware they were part of a much larger community of souls he impacted. Bill had a gift to provide endless optimism in a world where so many people are told they can't achieve their dreams.
Two services will be held to honor Bill’s life; a private funeral service for family in early August and a second public service live-streamed by Turning Point USA (please check their website for information). Attendees (virtual and in person) are encouraged to not wear black, but rather bright colors in honor of the colorful ties Bill favored. Additionally, in lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Charlie warmly remembered his friend
Charlie Kirk said in an additional statement to POLITICO: “I can’t put into words how saddened I am by the death of my dear friend Bill Montgomery.”
How did Bill and Charlie meet?
Bill, who was also involved in the Tea Party, met 18 year old Charlie at Benedictine University in May of 2012, when Charlie was speaking at the university's Youth Government Day event.
The slate of speakers "put the kids"—a few hundred high school students—”to sleep," he told National Journal. But when Kirk took the floor, the energy in the room completely changed. The kids weren't sleeping anymore. And their attention was rapt—on Kirk.
After his speech, Bill approached Charlie:
I don't know you, but you need to start an organization to reach out to young people with your message.
Bill began to attend Charlie's other speaking events. Charlie was attending Harper Community College in a suburban Chicago at the time. Bill had some other advice for Charlie:
You can't go to college!
A month later, Turning Point USA was created. Bill served on Turning Point's board and as its secretary and treasurer until spring of 2019. By the time Charlie was 20, he was traveling college campuses across the country. How ironic that someone who chose not to attend college became famous speaking at colleges campuses!
An ironic quote from the Atlantic/National Journal article from March 25, 2015
Charlie Kirk's backers swear he's the future of conservative politics—and he's only just old enough to drink.
An official statement from Turning Point when Bill died
“It was Bill and Charlie’s chance encounter in 2012, along with Bill’s generosity and willingness to invest in an 18-year-old with no experience and no connections that gave birth to the dream that would one day become Turning Point USA,” Turning Point said.
In conclusion
Now you know the rest of the story.” – Paul Harvey
