Kate Davidson of Ash Flat, Arkansas, performs at Rodeo250 at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, Saturday, June 27, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jen Golbec)

Our existence is absolutely Divine Providence

I have lived, sir, a long time; and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth, that God governs in the affairs of men! And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without his notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without his aid? —We have been assured, sir, in the sacred writings that, ‘except the Lord build the house they labor in vain that build it.’ I firmly believe this; and I also believe, that without his concurring aid, we shall succeed in this political building no better than the builders of Babel: We shall be divided by our little partial local interests, our projects will be confounded, and we ourselves shall be become a reproach and a by-word down to future ages… - Benjamin Franklin addressing the Continental Congress

Proof

George Washington should have been killed more than once as a young man. He had horses shot out from under him and bullet holes in his hat and coat. Yet he never got so much as a scratch.

After the battles of Lexington and Concord, the British retreated back to Boston and held the city for eleven months. Washington was successful in taking the high ground of Dorchester Hills. British General Howe planned an attack for the evening of March 5. By the evening of the 5th, a severe storm with snow and sleet started, accompanied by hurricane force winds that broke windows and destroyed property. Comments from troops and Boston residents were they had never seen such a severe storm, which lasted for days. The British left Boston on March 17, 1776.

In the summer of 1776, General Howe had a British force of more than 400 ships and 32,000 troops stationed around Staten Island in New York Harbor. On August 27, 1776, the great Battle of Long Island began. Washington had only 10,000 troops stationed around Brooklyn Heights on the western edge of Long Island. Howe was able to land 15,000 troops behind Washington's lines. They inflicted heavy casualties, surrounding them on three sides and had them pinned against the East River. A receding tide, strong winds and pouring rain kept the British from moving ships up the East River to block Washington and his troops from escaping. By August 29, about 11 PM, the wind died and a thick fog rose. Washington and his troops escaped quietly in small boats with the British astonished they were gone in the morning.

The miraculous crossing at Valley Forge during a storm which also allowed them to advance within 200 yards of the Hessians at Trenton for a surprise attack.

From July 2 - 7, 1777, British General John Burgoyne attacked Fort Ticonderoga and recaptured it. Burgoyne then marched South toward the Hudson with 7,000 troops but was intercepted at Saratoga by 15,000 American troops led by Generals Philip Schuyler and Horatio Gates, assisted by the brilliant military strategist Brigadier General Benedict Arnold. During an attempted retreat, the British were caught in a rainstorm making it impossible to move in the soupy mess. The Americans were able to cross the Hudson, block Burgoyne, and he surrendered, which is what got France into the war to aid us.

Several other instances of sudden freak storms, floods or winds aided American troops just when they needed it. The final British surrender at Yorktown happened because the British fleet was unable to resupply General Cornwallis, and Cornwallis was unable to escape due to a sudden severe rain squall.

During the War of 1812, the British invaded Washington August 24, 1814, to burn it down. August 25, 1814, a tornado struck that killed more British soldiers than the Americans did. Thunderstorms put out the fires.

We fought a gruesome bloody civil war to right the wrong of slavery

The Civil War was fought mostly over slavery. There were other factors. Union dead: 364,511. Union wounded: 281,881, with many of those maimed for life. Should there be reparations to their descendants? Ridiculous as the talk of reparations to descendants of slaves is today, any reparations should go to those directly wronged.

Americans did and continue to do things “not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”

A partial quote from President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 “Moon Speech”.

The Panama Canal stands as one of the most remarkable engineering marvels in human history, which is why it is considered the 8th wonder of the world, connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. It is an ingenious 50-mile-long combination of locks, gates, and channels that saves ships an 8,000 nautical mile trip around South America.

It was originally attempted by French entrepreneur Ferdinand de Lesseps from 1880 to 1889. He planned to build a sea-level canal, as he had previously done in the building of the Suez Canal from 1859 to 1869. The project was started and abandoned because the complexity of digging a sea level canal through the whole peninsula turned out to be pretty impossible, along with the mass spread of yellow fever and malaria.

America had a two-part plan. Build locks and canals and control the diseases that decimated everyone involved in the previous attempt. The project was divided into three divisions, Atlantic, Central, obviously the hardest, and Pacific. William Gorgas, an expert in controlling tropical diseases was hired. He was one of the first to recognize the role of mosquitoes and worked on decimating their populations. The French rights and all the equipment were purchased. Construction took from 1904 till 1914.

This is the view of Mt. Rushmore when you come through the entrance. However, as everyone who has ever seen it in person tells you, there is no way to describe it. Jaw dropping awe comes close. Personally, this is definitely one of the things you need to experience in your life.

Lincoln's head under construction on Mount Rushmore. Bettmann/Getty Images

South Dakota historian Doane Robinson came up with the idea. He contacted sculptor Gutzon Borglum who already had a track record of great sculptures. There were two controversies. The first Borglum supposedly had ties to the Klu Klux Klan. The second that the Lakota Sioux claim the U.S. stole the land from them while they stole it from the Cheyenne, Crow, Kiowa, and Pawnee who took it from the Arikara who arrived about 1500 A.D.

The project took 400 men 14 years to complete.

The design, planning, and construction of the Empire State Building took just 20 months from start to finish. The Art-Deco plans are said to have been based in large part on the look of a pencil. The 102-story Empire State Building went from nothing to completion in only 410 days! Construction started on March 17, 1930, and was completed April 11, 1931. It was opened on May 1, 1931. Construction progress averaged of 4.5 stories a week. During one 10-day period, 14 floors were built!

I’ve seen it take longer than that to pave a few miles of road!

From History Collection.com Lunchtime! Notice the guy all the way to the far right

Something to consider. A photographer had to lug all of his 1900 era photography equipment up there to take it. What was he standing on?

This is certainly an impressive picture!

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Where would the world be without Americans?

We saved the world twice. In WWI there were 204,002 Americans wounded and 320,518 Americans killed. In WWII, there were 670,846 wounded and 1,076,245 killed. We financed the recovery and got barely any of the billions of back then dollars, which means it’s now in the trillions.

American innovators

These are only a few of the thousands of the accomplishments:

The Oil Industry - Edwin Drake on August 27, 1859, drilled the first commercial oil well in the Venango Oil Field along the banks Oil Creek in Venango County, Pa. Drilling was previously tried unsuccessfully in Germany and Canada. Drake came up with a method of sinking a casing then inserting a drill into the ground. Unfortunately, he didn’t patent it. Prior, seeping oil was gathered with rags and wrung out. In addition to fuel, thousands of products are made from processed oil. Your cell phone and computer, your clothes, medicines and healthcare products, construction products, fertilizers and pesticides, etc. Getting rid of “evil fossil fuel” would have been a very stupid thing!

First oil well in the United States, built in 1859 by Edwin L. Drake, Titusville, Pennsylvania.

Fun fact: The oil industry saved whales from extinction. Whale oil was used for lighting, lubrication, and a key ingredient in industrial products such as soap, textiles, and explosives.

The Light Bulb -Thomas Alva Edison, 1879. Others had tried but Edison succeeded after thousands of failures to create a bulb that lasted 1,200 hrs. Would the world still be using candles and kerosene lanterns?

Thomas Edison in his lab

Alternating Current - Nikola Tesla, 1882. Edison insisted direct current was the way to transmit electricity, which because of resistance and only low voltage possible, you would need a power station at almost every block. Alternating current including the AC induction motor (1887) and the polyphase AC system (1888), could easily raise voltage which made it possible to transmit over great distances, and with the support of George Westinghouse, Tesla won out. Now the whole world has electricity.

Nikola Tesla

Radio - Tesla filed the patent Sept. 2, 1897. Marconi patented and commercialized it, but the Supreme Court ruled Tesla's patents were first.

Fun fact: Tesla and Mark Twain were best friends.

Powered flight - Orville and Wilber Wright, Dec. 17, 1903. No, they were not engineers. Because of circumstances, they didn’t even complete high school. They were printers who later became bicycle mechanics that became obsessed with flying and went from nothing to powered flight in just four years. The technology for flight they developed, an example being the wind tunnel, is the basis for everything designers use today.

The Telephone - Alexander Graham Bell in 1876. By turning sound into electrical signals and back again, he created a device that allowed voices to travel across the world.

The Assembly Line - Actually, the dis-assembly line was created in the late 19th century by meatpackers, with butchers working along a moving conveyor. Ransom Eli Olds created a stationary assembly line which he patented. Henry Ford perfected it, by using conveyor belts which transported partially assembled vehicles from workstation to workstation and other innovations, increasing production speed and changing manufacturing forever. Bottom line. The whole concept was created in America. How efficient was Ford’s assembly line?

B-24 Production at one plane PER HOUR

The Ford Willow Run plant switched from making cars to bombers. “By mid-1944, the Ford Willow Run assembly plant was producing one B-24 per hour - accounting for half of all B-24s produced that year! Automobiles of the era had 15,000 parts and weighed around 3,000 pounds. At sixty-seven feet long, the B-24 had 450,000 parts and 360,000 rivets in 550 sizes, and it weighed 18 tons. The Ford Willow Run plant turned out 8,645 Liberators vs. 9,808 manufactured by four factories of Consolidated, Douglas Aircraft, and North American Aviation.”

Computer Programming - Grace Harper, “the mother of computing,” was instrumental in making computers more accessible to the layman. “She developed the first compiler, a critical tool that translates human-readable code into machine language. She was one of the key developers behind COBOL (Common Business-Oriented Language), one of the earliest high-level programming languages.”

Fun Facts:

Harper popularized the term “debugging” when she found a moth causing a malfunction in one of the early computers, the Mark II.

Grace continued to work with computers until she retired from the Navy at age 79, earning her the nickname “Amazing Grace.”

Grace Harper’s innovation continues to inspire women in STEM. There is even an annual Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing which is one of the largest gatherings of female technologists in the world.

The Microprocessor - Nothing electronic would be possible without the microprocessor. The actual inventor is a clouded issue, with the names Federico Faggin, Marsian “Ted” Hoff and Stanley Mazor mentioned, all Americans. The first commercially available microprocessor was the Intel 4004, released as a single MOS LSI chip in 1971.

The Internet - Vinton Cerf and Bob Kahn in 1969. Leonard Kleinrock was successful in transferring data between computers, but Cerf and Kahn developed a set of guidelines for data transfer using packet switching in 1980, calling those guidelines TCP/IP, or Transmission Control Protocol and Internet Protocol, creating “an efficient and large web of interconnected networks—thus the name “Internet.”

The Personal Computer - John V. Blankenbaker in 1971. It was the first commercially available and was before microprocessors.

John Blankenbaker with the Kenbak-1 at the Computer Museum in Boston during the PC Pioneers Day in 1986.

GPS (Global Positioning System) - 1978 The U.S. Department of Defense developed the GPS, providing accurate navigation and positioning information for numerous applications.

Medical Equipment and devices - The defibrillator, pacemaker, the artificial heart, the MRI machine, hearing aids, and ultrasound just to name a few.

Air Conditioning - William Carrier on July 17, 1902. He was actually trying to control a humidity problem with paper at the Sackett-Wilhelms Lithographing & Publishing Company in Brooklyn, New York. He succeeded in controlling humidity and temperature.

William Haviland Carrier

Portable Refrigeration - In 1938, Frederick Haviland McKinley Jones invented portable air conditioning that could be put on trucks, trains, ships, etc., which made it possible to transport food without it spoiling. He co-founded the U.S. Thermo Control Company, now known as Thermo King. During WWII, Jones’ inventions saved many lives enabling the transport of blood for transfusions, medicine and food. Rightly, his company profited and grew.

Frederick McKinley Jones ( Getty Images)

On his own since he was 11, Jones received more than 60 patents. Most pertained to refrigeration technologies. Others regarded X-ray machines, including a portable version, as well as engines and sound equipment. In 1960, he also received a patent for a thermostat and temperature control system.

Where would we or the world be without even one of the innovations I have informed you about? There are many more. Of course, there are millions of Americans who have implemented them over the years, making America the powerhouse that it is in all things.

The poorest US state's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita is higher than that of Europe's top five economies, except for Germany. However, Mississippi competes closely with Germany, with a difference of just €1,500.

You have been blessed with the priceless gift of America and freedom. What will you do to repay that?

From our founding generation who declared us free, and fought and died to make it happen, including the mostly not mentioned rich Americans who gave their whole fortunes to finance the war and died penniless. The millions whose blood and sweat built this country through the years, and when necessary, fought and even died to protect it. All the way down to the people who raised you. The only way you can even come close to repaying them is to make it as good or better than it was given to you!

Freedom is very far from being the natural state of mankind; on the contrary, it is an extraordinarily unusual situation. If one looks back through history, in any place on the globe, one finds that the natural state of mankind in most periods in history has been tyranny and misery. - Milton Freedman

Which is why the traitors among us and those financing them are trying so hard to take it away from you using our own Constitution, laws and courts against us. Telling lies about our history and even rewriting it in addition to using violence. If you do nothing more than speak out against it, you are honoring those who came before us. Let’s shoot for another 50 years!

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