The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

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Bandit
3d

Loved this article, David. Thank-you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
2d

Absolutely wonderful article, a must read. I learned much myself.

I have always believed in the idea of America's manifest destiny. The founding of America, and the writing of the Constitution and Declaration of Independence were providential, guided by Almighty Yahweh Elohim.

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