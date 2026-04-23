Aerial view of Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas, in flames on April 19, 1993. (FBI photo/released)

In a previous post, I wrote about April 19, 1775, when and why the battles of Lexington and Concorde occurred.

The idea of “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed , ” was already in English law for 86 years

America was 13 colonies populated by British subjects who had a “Bill of Rights” officially called “An Act Declaring the Rights and Liberties of the Subject and Settling the Succession of the Crown” which was passed in 1689. It contains things like freedom from excessive bail or harsh, cruel, and unusual punishments. Freedom to petition the king. Freedom of speech and from excessive taxes. And the right to bear arms for self-defense.

Over the years, tensions began to grow between the colonies and England which were detailed in the Declaration of Independence. Things came to a head on April 19, 1775, at the Battles of Lexington and Concord, and the American Revolution began because England, through General Gage, committed the outrage of attempting to take the private weapons of free Englishmen. Patriot spies got wind of Gage’s plan. Paul Revere and other riders spread the word of the 800 British regulars who were to be dispatched to Concord. At Lexington, 70 patriots stood against 1800 British soldiers with eight patriots killed and 10 wounded.

Feb 28, 1993, the Mt. Carmel Compound siege that evolved into the April 19 Waco Massacre

A religious sect of Seventh Day Adventists, known as the Branch Davidians led by David Koresh, whose real name was Vernon Howell, lived in a compound near Waco, Texas they called “Mt. Carmel.”

There were rumors that child abuse was occurring there. However, the State of Texas had previously done an investigation and there was no solid evidence found, so no prosecutions. Child abuse was the “trumped up” reason from Attorney General Reno for the attack on April 19 to end the standoff.

The supposed reason for the raid was a UPS driver suspected the Davidians of “stockpiling” weapons. Actually, the Davidians were buying and selling AR-15 and M-16 upper receivers, the barrel part of a rifle, which is not illegal.

Dealing in the actual receiver part of the gun, where the bullets and trigger are, requires a Federal Firearms License. These parts are serial numbered and a way to track a completed weapon. Guns were also assembled and sold since a licensed FFL holder lived in the compound. It was also alleged they were manufacturing machine guns.

Fun fact: On Feb. 28, the day of the initial raid, the majority of the “stockpiled” weapons in the compound were off at a gun show to be sold.

The UPS driver also said that “a box broke open and hand grenade hulls and black powder were inside.” How was this guy handling the boxes?

Koresh had a number of raising funds schemes for the Branch Davidians: mounting inert grenade hulls as plaques and selling them at gun shows was one of their biggest money-makers.

The arrest and search warrant applications were completed by ATF Special Agent David Aguilera, which indicate Aguilera’s ignorance or his carelessness of the law and that of the U.S Attorneys who helped him prepare it. Worse yet, it also suggests that Magistrate Green did not even open the federal statutes to determine whether Aguilera’s application had asserted facts which fit within the definition of a federal offense.

David Karesh went to Waco practically every day. He could have been arrested at any time peacefully! The local Sheriff even offered to detain him so he could be questioned.

It was government budget time and the ATF needed something flashy to justify itself and a budget increase, so a raid of the compound was proposed with about eighty ATF agents. Exactly the same as CNN being tipped off for the outrageous early morning raid on Rodger Stone's house, the ATF asked reporters if they would be interested in covering a weapons raid on a "cult."

The proposed “surprise” raid went south when a reporter asked a postal worker who happened to live at the compound where it was located because the ATF was going to raid it. The Davidians were locked, loaded and ready. The idea of having a gunfight with a government agency? I guess they figured go down swinging. The previous August was the Ruby Ridge massacre.

August 21, 1992, The Ruby Ridge, “Ruby Creek” Massacre

Randy Weaver was targeted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) in an entrapping “sting” operation designed to gain his cooperation as a snitch. When he refused to become a federal informant, he was charged with illegally selling firearms. Due to a miscommunication about his court date, the Marshal Service was brought in, who laid siege to his house and shot and killed his wife and 14-year-old son.

U.S. Marshalls Art Roderick, Larry Cooper, and William F. "Bill" Deganin in camouflage snuck up on the Weaver homestead. Weaver’s son Sammy’s dog, Striker, heard them. Weaver’s friend, Kevin Harris and Sammy Weaver went to investigate, thinking it might be a game animal. U.S. Marshall Roderick shot and killed the dog. If you thought the barking dog was going to give you away, a gunshot wouldn’t? Sammy yelled, "You've killed my dog, you son of a bitch!" and then shot in the direction of Roderick. Degan came out of the woods and shot Sammy in the arm. Harris then shot Degan in the chest killing him. Sammy turned to run and was shot in the back by Cooper. Harris then shot at Cooper, who according to Harris, was the first time they identified themselves as U.S. Marshalls.

There were “Rules of engagement” enacted that included “adult males with weapons”, (Weaver and Harris), excluding Vicki and the three girls. On Aug 22, unarmed Vicki was shot in the face while holding her 10-month-old baby when she opened the front door and looked out.

The siege turned into an actual 11-day military assault. Residents protested the outrageousness. When my wife and I were traveling across the country, we traveled through Northern Idaho and got the scoop, not what the talking heads were telling you. It even disgusted law enforcement, to the point that even if you call them, they will absolutely not step foot on your property without your verbal permission.

Fun facts:

The FBI lead sniper, Lon Horiuchi, who assassinated Weaver’s unarmed wife, was also lead sniper at Waco. The Boundary County Idaho Prosecutor charged him with manslaughter. The case was moved to federal court where it was outrageously decided he was immune from prosecution because he was acting in his official capacity.

In 1997, The former chief of the FBI’s violent crimes section, E. Michael Kahoe, a 26-year FBI veteran, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for destroying a report that criticized the bureau’s role in the 1992 Ruby Ridge fatal shootout.

In 1995, the U.S. government settled a wrongful death lawsuit paying Weaver's three daughters $1 million each and Randy Weaver $100,000. Randy Weaver had ten charges against him. All were dropped except the original failure to appear.

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In the initial attack on the Mt. Carmel compound, ATF agents attempted to get inside and serve the warrant. They were met with furious resistance with four ATF agents killed and twelve more wounded. Six Branch Davidians were killed. A cease fire was negotiated by the McLennan County Sheriff. I'll detail the “who fired first” dispute later. The ATF stopped because they were running out of ammunition. The Davidians had plenty.

They could’ve killed every ATF agent out there the day of the raid, had they kept shooting. But when they said they would leave their property, they quit shooting. They were highly protective of their property. - Jack Harwell, Sheriff, McLennan County

ATF agent shot at while attempting to breach compound at Waco, Texas, Feb. 28, 1993. (YouTube screensseige

The 51-day siege, the epitome of overkill

M728 combat engineer vehicle at the Waco compound. (FBI photo/released)

There were around four hundred ATF and FBI agents, with hundreds of officers from other federal, state and local agencies. They brought in nine M3 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

Five M728 Combat Engineer Vehicles

M728 Combat Engineer Vehicles were brought in to flatten vehicles and destroy buildings, even driving over grave sites!

Incredibly there was even two M1 Abrams tanks brought in!

FBI Agent Dick Rogers, Leader of HRT, observes burn down of the Branch Davidian compound from his M1 Abrams tank at Waco, Texas

WHAT could these approximately 100 people possibly be capable of that warranted all this armor, especially two of the Army’s finest tanks?

The ATF and FBI used various techniques attempting to drive the Davidians out. Electricity was cut. Bright lights and “all-night broadcasts of recordings of jet planes, pop music, Buddhist chanting, and the screams of rabbits being slaughtered.”

There was conflict between the federal negotiators and the ATF/FBI. For example, the Davidians and federal negotiators objected to the destruction of the compound, especially riding repeatedly over the graves.

No progress was being made, and Attorney General Reno was getting impatient. It was decided that on April 19, there would be an assault on the compound to drive out the Davidians.

April 19, 1993, Day 51, the massacre. Who started the fires?

The ATF/FBI blamed the Davidians for the fires. The Davidians blamed the ATF/FBI. The Bradley fighting vehicles were brought up and began smashing the building where the stair wells were. CS “tear” gas, which is flammable, was being pumped into the building, even though there were children and infants in there. This video is grainy, but you can clearly see some type of flamethrower on the front of the Bradley.

At 12:07, the first flames are seen.

At 12:10, the flames are spreading rapidly with the wind whipping up. There are explosions.

By 12:55, the fire is burning out because the entire building is gone.

The result? Nine escaped. 76 dead, including 25 children

Burned to death from the fire, smoke inhalation, fractured skulls from the building collapsing on them, cyanide poisoning from the burning tear gas, or shot rather than burn or suffocate. Interestingly, even though the Branch Davidians were painted as some version of White Supremacists, most of them were minorities! Funny how that detail was overlooked. ACLU?

Thermal imaging expert who said the FBI fired at fleeing Davidians found dead

Carlos Ghigliotti circa 1994. FAMILY PHOTO

Carlos Ghigliotti was the owner and sole proprietor of Infrared Technologies Corp. Not only did he specialize in thermal imaging, he was one of only about a dozen U.S. experts in the field at that time.

Because of this he was awarded a unique contract with the House Government Reform Committee in October of the previous year—to analyze videotape from the notorious Waco siege. He was also working with attorneys who were filing a $100 million wrongful death suit against the government on behalf of relatives of the Branch Davidians.

Ghigliotti was convinced that both the infrared surveillance footage as well as standard videos filmed by the media included evidence that the FBI had lied—and that federal agents had indeed fired upon people inside the compound as they attempted to flee the burning structures.

The FBI claimed it was the sun glinting.

Fun fact: the FBI claimed it didn’t fire one shot during the whole 51-day siege!

His death was initially investigated as a homicide and was later ruled from natural causes. Possibly a heart attack, even though he was only 42. Incidentally, the same age his mother died from a heart attack. His father died in his sixties for the same reason. After Ghigliotti was found dead, David Hardy, a former U.S. attorney who’d worked with Ghigliotti on the Waco investigation recalled a chilling conversation:

I remember talking to him outside his office, after the first visit, standing there in the parking lot after dark. He’d mentioned that the guy with Infraspection Institute, who had analyzed the FLIR for (the television show) 60 Minutes back in 1995 or 1996, and found FBI gunshots and shooters on it, had been terrified. In fact, he’d sent copies of the tape to Carlos and to several others in the IR field, with notes saying ‘If anything happens to me, you’ll know why.’ I asked Carlos, there in the parking lot, if he’d ever been fearful. He said only for a while, between the time he made his findings and the time he reported them to the committee. Then he had been worried, because he was looking at clear evidence that would nail a lot of FBI agents on perjury, and perhaps much worse. But once he told others of his results, he figured the cat was out of the bag. Since the committee has his results, and has had information on it for months now, I guess we’ll soon know how serious they are about investigating Waco.

Congress had Ghigliotti’s findings and for some reason were heading in the opposite direction. They had only paid him $16,000 for all his hours. And excluded him from “a field test of FLIR technology on March 19, 2000, using similar conditions to determine whether gunfire caused the flashes. Despite this having been Ghigliotti’s own suggestion, the committee wouldn’t pay to have him fly to Texas and be part of the experiment.”

Congress hired “different experts” who decided Ghigliotti was wrong.

Carlos’ sister, however, believed that her brother’s analysis of the FLIR videos was correct, and that the FBI had lied. The fall before he died, he came and stayed at her house. Paranoid and out of character, he feared for his life. He showed her the tapes, frame by frame, explaining in detail when, where and how.

The “missing” right front door and something else

As I said earlier, there were accusations as to who fired first in addition to the accusations of firing on Davidians escaping. The entrance had a left and right front door. After the fire, the right steel door was mysteriously missing. The ATF/FBI claimed it must have been destroyed in the fire which fire inspectors said was ridiculous since the left door was practically intact.

During the wrongful death lawsuit trial by surviving family of the Branch Davidians, Sgt. David Keys, a 17-year veteran of the Texas Department of Public Safety did a videotaped deposition. He was guarding the entrance to Mount Carmel on the afternoon of April 19, 1993. He was directing traffic and stopped the fire trucks from the Bellmead Fire Department, because it was too dangerous and the compound was a lost cause. Between 3 and 5 PM, two vehicles were given permission to pull in. One was a U-Haul. “Two men loaded a large object into the back of the U-Haul truck that left Mount Carmel a few minutes later. Then drive in the opposite direction they came in, away from the press”.

Around 4 PM, he was told to allow a white mini-cargo van to enter Mount Carmel "to pick up a body.” When the van was leaving, he looked inside and saw a body bag. He also heard FBI agents discussing “a firefight” around the back of the building.

When Keys testified in open court about the U=Haul, the Prosecution lawyers objected to this. There was a bench conference with Judge Walter Smith. The Davidian’s lawyers were told to quit asking about the U-Haul. They said Smith did not explain why they could not ask Keys about the truck or what he saw being loaded into it.

Not surprisingly, the Davidian’s lawsuit was dismissed. The judge mostly sided with the government and blamed David Koresh and other adults for the massacre. They used the discretionary function exemption, “which gives federal officials room to make judgment calls and carry them out without fear of being sued, even if their decisions prove to be bad.”

More recent government overreach

The infamous Eric Holder/Barack Obama “Fast and Furious” operation where semiautomatic and fully automatic, (machine guns), were actually sold to Mexican drug lords, resulting in thousands of Mexican citizen murders and the murder of a Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry.

The Homeland Security Act of 2002 was passed just six weeks after the September 11 attacks by a panicked Congress. It vastly expanded the government's authority to spy on its own citizens, while simultaneously reducing checks and balances on those powers like judicial oversight, public accountability, and the ability to challenge government searches.

The ATF, FBI, DOJ and other Federal agencies have been running rogue and overstepping their Constitutional authority for many years now. Having seen the evidence and reading the wise advice from our Founders, one can only conclude they are at war with the American people and their God-given right to defend themselves, which is codified in the Constitution. They continue with impunity to violate the Constitution. Even though as government entities, they are forbidden to do so.

The Disarming of America David Wolosik · January 21, 2023 What we have here is failure to communicate. - The warden of the prison, they called Captain, played by Strother Martin, from the movie , “Cool Hand Luke” Read full story

The actual hate group, Southern Poverty Law Center, finally charged with crimes of actually funding hate groups to perpetuate its existence, called Traditional Catholics a hate group because they believe God made only man and woman. The FBI went after them with a vengeance:

Heads Up to Other Christian Denominations: David Wolosik · February 14, 2023 I believe there are more instances of the abridgement of freedom of the people by gradual and silent encroachments by those in power than by violent and sudden usurpations. - James Madison Read full story

Obama had a plan to keep Trump out of the White House in 2016. Once Trump won it shifted to a silent coup to remove him, the Trump Russian Collusion Delusion, with the seditious DOJ, FBI, CIA, NSA, etc., all fully involved.

By utilizing covid protocols, implementing the Transition Integrity Project and flat-out election fraud, the 2020 election was stolen.

Part II of the grand plan to justify the steal and eradicate Trump and his supporters.

American citizens drawn into the staged riot were placed in the gulag-like Washington D.C. prison and treated worse than in any Third World country.

DC Political Prisoners Request Transfer to Guantanamo David Wolosik · October 14, 2022 In a previous post, I wrote about the numerous violations of the Constitutional rights of the political prisoners that were held in the Washington DC prison. I said they could hope to be so lucky as to be transferred to Guantanamo Bay, jokingly referred to by the late Rush Limbaugh as “Club Gitmo”, where you even have chefs catering to your personal die… Read full story

For a first in American history, the occupant of the White House coordinated with prosecutors to manufacture charges to take out his opponent. Then the DNC machinery took out Biden in a brazen coup.

And last but not least, even a single Supreme Court Justice can’t issue an order that affects the whole country. How can a single inferior court district judge do so?

How long are “We the People” going to continue tolerating these insults by “public servants”?

What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as freedom should not be highly rated. - Thomas Paine

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