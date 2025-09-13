The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lebo Von Lo-Debar's avatar
Lebo Von Lo-Debar
1d

I am a Christian, I am a family man, and I am an American.

I am NOT a democrat&republican because those political parties are evil and do not represent me, my family, or God.

The greatest threat to America is the democrat&republican parties, their politicians, and the dumbest people in America...democrat&republican voters.

$37 TRILLION DOLLARS in debt and all the other institutional problems we have in this country kind of proves me right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Wolosik
David Poe's avatar
David Poe
1d

The whole atmosphere is feeling heavy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David Wolosik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture