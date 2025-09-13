Who was Charlie Kirk?

Mrserikakirk/Instagram, ZUMA Press Wire Via Reuters Connect

Charlie was a force of nature like the great Andrew Breitbart.

Charlie had it all figured out by the time he was eighteen when he co-founded TURNING POINT USA with Bill Montgomery, which has become the largest conservative group in the country and just celebrated its thirteen-year anniversary. There are over 3,500 individual chapters across the country. He was a devout Christian, husband and father. He exemplified the four cardinal virtues. Prudence, justice, fortitude, and temperance. There are so many things that I have heard and read about him. The one that strikes me the most from many sources is he never was angry, ever! He never lost his composure, in any circumstance. Even when he was confronted by those viciously verbally assaulting him. He just smiled and continue to engage them.

Charlie was a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country that he loved so much, the United States of America. He fought for liberty, democracy, justice, and the American people. He’s a martyr for truth and freedom, and there’s never been anyone who was so respected by youth. Charlie was also a man of deep, deep faith, and we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace with God in heaven. Our prayers are with his wife, Erika, their two young beloved children, and his entire family, who he loved more than anything in the world. We ask God to watch over them in this terrible hour of heartache and pain. This is a dark moment for America. Charlie Kirk traveled the nation, joyfully engaging with everyone interested in good-faith debate. His mission was to bring young people into the political process, which he did better than anybody ever, to share his love of country and to spread the simple words of common sense. On campuses nationwide, he championed his ideas with courage, logic, humor, and grace. - President Donald Trump

President Trump will award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom shortly.

To whoever committed this vile act

You failed. You created a martyr and a hero. His legacy will be creating many more like him.

To all the vile filth celebrating this, the joke is actually on you

The people celebrating aren’t brave rebels. They’re not courageously exercising their First Amendment rights. They are vultures. They are parasites. They are traitors and hypocrites and degenerates. They’re from the side of the aisle constantly crying about the death of democracy, when in fact they are the biggest threat we face: citizens who see their own neighbors as enemies whose deaths are punchlines. - Jenna McCarthy

Jobs are appearing all over the place because employers don’t want to be associated with this filth.

Some thoughts from Charlie Kirk

He was once asked what he wanted to be remembered for. His answer was as someone with courage about his faith. He was also once asked “if I had 30 seconds to live, and I was dying from a gunshot wound, what would you actually want to tell me?”

Boy, you’ve got 30 seconds to live. In 30 seconds, you are about to meet eternal judgement. And there’s only one way you can get bailed out of that. It’s not all the good things you did or the moral scorecard. It’s whether or not you have Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. That’s the only thing that’s gonna matter. And so, you’ve got ten seconds left and you’re dying of a gunshot wound. And you ask who is Jesus Christ? And the answer to that singular question, who is Jesus Christ is the most important question for everyone in the audience. Not how much money you have, not how much good stuff you have. It is who is Jesus Christ. You might say, Jesus was a teller of good tales, or Jesus was a good person. Or Jesus was a historical figure. None of that is going to cut it. It’s whether or not you repent and you ask Christ to come in as your Lord and Savior. That’s the only thing. - Charlie Kirk

I am certain Charlie is home with his Savior. Say some prayers for his widow Erika and his now fatherless daughter and son who actually saw him assassinated! Mrs. Erika Kirk has an X and Instagram account where you can offer your condolences and share your thoughts with her on the great man her husband Charlie was.

The ultimate tribute to Charlie and the difference between us and them

How many American cities are burning today as a response to his savage murder?

Her name was Iryna Zarutska, SAY IT! Why the boycott? Because her murder doesn't fit "The Narrative"!

A LEGAL Ukrainian immigrant comes to America to be safe from a war. Then gets brutally murdered by a FOURTEEN TIME arrested mentally deranged criminal still walking free on the street!

Who was Iryna Zarutska?

Iryna Zarutska, only 23 years old

The Ukrainian embassy called and said they could facilitate her return to the country, he said. "Her family said, ‘No. She loved America. We're going to bury her here,'" the U.S. attorney recalled.

From an emotional news conference after Iryna’s murder

Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, center, becomes emotional as he references a phone call that he and James Barnacle, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of the FBT Charlotte Division, left, had with the parents of Iryna Zarutska on Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Zarutska had been staying in a bomb shelter in Ukraine before coming to the United States, the men said. She had a degree in art and restoration from a Kyiv college, Barnacle said. The special agent added that she quickly settled into Charlotte when she came to the city. "She made friends," Barnacle said. "She immediately got a job the first day she was allowed to work; she got a work permit here... She worked at a senior citizen center. She worked at a pizza place. She took care of animals in the neighborhood... She had recently moved in with her partner."

Iryna’s obituary

Iryna Zarutska, 23, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, 22 August 2025. Born on 22 May 2002, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Iryna was the beloved daughter of Anna Zarutska and Stanislav Zarutskyi. In August 2022, she emigrated from Ukraine with her mother, sister, and brother to escape the war, and she quickly embraced her new life in the United States. A gifted and passionate artist, Iryna graduated from Synergy College in Kyiv with a degree in Art and Restoration. She shared her creativity generously, gifting family and friends with her artwork. She loved sculpting and designing unique, eclectic clothing that reflected her vibrant spirit. Iryna also had a deep love for animals. She often cared for her neighbors’ pets, and many fondly remember seeing her walking them through the neighborhood, always with her radiant smile. She dreamed of pursuing a career as a Veterinary Assistant while also working toward her independence by learning to drive. Remarkably, she became fluent in English within a very short time, reflecting her determination and love of learning. Though she enjoyed adventures, sightseeing, and exploring new places with her close friends, Iryna was also a homebody at heart, happiest when surrounded by family and loved ones. Her mother lovingly recalls her ability to sleep for wonderfully long stretches—something she affectionately called an “artist’s gift.” Iryna is survived by her parents, Anna and Stanislav; her sister, Valeriia; her brother, Bohdan; her life partner, Stas Nikulytsia; aunt, Valeria Haskell (Frank Scott); her cousins, Vera Falkner and Viktor Falkner; and many cherished family members and friends. Iryna will be remembered for her kindness, her creativity, and the lasting impression she left on everyone she met. Her absence leaves a deep void, but her spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved her. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution program will be established.

Comments from her uncle

Zarutska, her mom, her brother and sister had lived with her uncle and his wife from when they arrived in the U.S. up until May. "What motivated us to get them out of Ukraine was seeing a picture of them huddled up in a bomb shelter near their apartment there in Kyiv," her uncle says. "They didn't want to come to this country and be a burden," he continued. "They wanted to come to this country to build a new life."

In one of their last text messages, her uncle asked her how she was, and she expressed pride in having been able to buy a car and learn to drive. "The very first trip that she was going to make after getting her license was to drive and come visit my wife and I," he tells PEOPLE.

Her father is still in Ukraine because he is of military age and wasn’t permitted to leave.

In a car full of people, the poor girl died alone!

Others saw what happened. Some pretended they didn't. Yet NO ONE tried to help her! One person filmed the attack as it happened! Social media users reacted with disbelief and sorrow, pointing out that not a single individual attempted to help Iryna during or after the attack. Screenshots shared online depict commuters watching in silence or walking past her as she died.

Maybe if there was a Daniel Penny in the car, she would still be alive

The hypocrisy

Maybe the demorat politicians who traveled all the way to El Salvador to visit the wife beating, human trafficking gang member can stop in Charlotte, North Carolina to offer to condolences Iryna's family.

The murderers last contact with the “legal system”

Stokes is also listed as the Director of Operations at Second Chance Services, a Charlotte clinic for mental health and addiction.



That is not just a side job. It is a built-in conflict of interest. The courts feed violent offenders into programs that people like Stokes help run.

Decency and common sense are more important than a law degree in a judge or magistrate

A lot is being made of magistrates in some states not having a law degree. That's what law clerks are for! Brown’s own mother sought an involuntary commitment for him. He is homeless and has Schizophrenia. Despite his violent criminal history, mental illness, and lack of a fixed address, Magistrate Stokes let him go with no bond required, with a “written promise” to show up for a future hearing! Then there is the issue of this magistrate being the director of a mental health and addiction treatment center.

This reminds me of despicable incident when we lived back in Pittsburgh. A murderer was freed from jail and wanted custody of his two-year-old daughter. His mother begged the judge not to do it because she feared for her granddaughter’s safety. The judge awarded him custody, and he killed his daughter. Then the judge played ignorant and said the child's legal representatives didn't inform him how dangerous the father was!

Then we have the obviously biased and lacking decency inferior court federal judges unconstitutionally interfering in the lawful functions of the Executive Branch, standing in the way of President Trump's attempts to do what he was elected to do, even though the Supreme Court told them knock it off. Wipe the floor with their law degrees and remove them!

Julie Gard Schnuelle, 59, a beloved retired Auburn University veterinary professor, was killed Saturday afternoon while walking her dog at Kiesel Park

Dr. Julie Gard seen with her children in an undated photo.Facebook / Julie Gard Schnuelleion...

Dr. Julie Gard drove her red F-150 pickup to a park she regularly went to walk her dog. She was hacked to death, and her truck was stolen. She was found in the woods with her dog by her side.

She was a force. She was only a little bit over 5-foot-2, not your typical large animal veterinarian.” She was a force in this world, such a bright, bright light, just an all-around wonderful human being that is going to be missed terribly. - Destinee Bearden Patterson, a former student and friend.

Her murderer

Harold Rashad Dabney III was arrested and charged with Schnuelle’s murder. Auburn Police Department

“Black Lives Matter”? Two American black women were murdered by illegals. Their murders didn’t fit the “Narrative” to warrant mass media coverage

Ava Moore, astoundingly, was run over by an illegal driving a jet ski!

Ava was paddling her kayak Memorial Day weekend on Grapevine Lake, 20 miles northwest of Dallas, when Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez, 21, an illegal Venezuelan, ran over the top of her at high speed! Coello Perozo, another illegal Venezuelan, helped her escape.

I have operated jet skis. HOW THE HELL DO YOU RUN OVER SOMEONE WITH A JET SKI? You have almost 360 degrees of vision!

Gonzalez Gonzalez was indicted on a manslaughter charge on Aug. 15. Coello Perozo was indicted Aug. 27 on charges of hindering apprehension and accident involving damage to a vehicle, which are both misdemeanors.

Who was Ava Moore?

Ava was a 2024 graduate of Timber Creek High School. She recently completed her first year at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School, where she was a part of the basketball team. She was a 2024 graduate of Timber Creek High School.

U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School, Ava Renee Moore, 18

Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy, said in the news release that Moore’s “passion for leadership and service left an impact on everyone she met.” He said her “constant happiness and attitude helped her squadron get through the challenges” of prep school and “her drive to excel was on display as she sought out leadership positions.”

A statement from her family

“This is a difficult time for all involved but also an opportunity for our beautiful girl to continue to impact our community,” the family said. “Out of this tragedy, God will make good and that only can be accomplished through forgiveness.”

Larisha Sharell Thompson was “randomly murdered” by six illegals ranging in age from 13 to 21!

Larisha Sharell Thompson, 40, Family handout

These are the murderers who were not minors.

“This shooting defies any sense of decency in a civilized society. Ms Thompson was going about her business on a Friday night, not bothering anyone,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile raged.

Larisha was on her way to meet friends when the car full of murderers pulled alongside her and started shooting in some bizarre attempt to steal her car. She pulled to the side of the road fatally injured. When they couldn’t get into her car, they fled. They were caught after the 9mm pistol used to kill Thompson was linked to a burglary days earlier, with the suspects caught by surveillance footage, the sheriff said.

When Larisha didn’t get to her destination, family members looking for her found her dead on the side of the road.

Who was Larisha Sharell Thompson?

A single mother working two jobs to raise her daughters, who are 12 and 20 years old.

Larisha Sharell Thompson, 40, of Lancaster, SC, entered into eternal rest on May 2, 2025. She was born on June 1, 1984, in Lancaster, SC, to Gordon Thompson Sr. and Debra Chavis Thompson. Larisha was a proud graduate of Lancaster High School, Class of 2002. She continued her education with an Associate Degree in Business and Science from the University of South Carolina Lancaster, a Certified Medical Degree from York Technical College, and a Bachelor of Arts in Healthcare Administration from Ashford University. She was a dedicated employee of the Department of Veterans Affairs and Home Depot in Lancaster, SC. Larisha was known for her hard work, beautiful spirit, and passion for helping others. She lived life to the fullest — enjoying bowling, traveling with friends, laughter, and making unforgettable memories with her daughters, whom she adored. Larisha’s love, kindness, and strong work ethic ensured that her daughters always had what they needed and wanted. She leaves to cherish her precious memory: her mother, Debra Chavis Thompson of Savannah, GA; her father, Gordon Thompson Sr. of Lancaster, SC; two beloved daughters, Sh'Mareona Bufford and London Benson, both of Lancaster, SC; one sister, Tiffany Bracey (Mario) of Camden, SC; two brothers, Gordon Thompson Jr. and Demarcus Thompson, both of Rock Hill, SC; godparents, Rev. John and Betty Robinson of Charlotte, NC; her special friend, Alex Davis of Rock Hill, SC; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Larisha's vibrant spirit, loving heart, and infectious joy will forever live on in all who knew and loved her.

“It’s a lot on all of us,” the grieving sister said. “We’re numb, we’re angry, we’re sad.”

The light always triumphs

Even though ended by evil, none of these exemplary lives were lived in vain. They and others are to be admired and emulated for the examples they leave us.

Two things we are commissioned to do

Oppose and fight evil wherever and whenever we encounter it, and:

14 “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. 15 Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. 16 In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven. - Matthew 5:14-16

Share