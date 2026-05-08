The only crime to appear in the text of the Constitution is Treason

April, 2026, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, WA (D), and Rep. Jonathan Jackson, IL, (D), met with dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel, his foreign minister, and members of the Cuban parliament.

Rep. Jonathan Jackson, IL, (D), and Rep. Pramila Jayapal and met with dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel, his foreign minister, and members of the Cuban parliament.

Article III, Section 3:

Clause 1 Meaning

Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the Testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or on Confession in open Court.

Clause 2 Punishment

The Congress shall have Power to declare the Punishment of Treason, but no Attainder of Treason shall work Corruption of Blood, or Forfeiture except during the Life of the Person attainted.

It is further defined in 18 U.S. Code § 2381 - Treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

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Jayapala’s ridiculous defense

Problem with her explanation. Are we to believe the dictator leader of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canal is also “literally” Cuba’s ambassador? Who she met with to figure a way to get around U.S. sanctions. She actually violated her oath and betrayed the American citizens who elected her by working to aid their enemy.

Former Attorney General of Florida and present Senator, Ashley Moody:

Treason is outlined right there in our Constitution. You can’t give aid or comfort to enemies. It’s also a statute. Now I don’t know that — it hasn’t been used very often in our nation’s history, but — and there may be other federal statutes that apply here — but this is astounding and, by the way, she and Ilhan Omar last year went to Cuba. They just went again. This hasn’t been something that members of Congress do repeatedly. This new progressive caucus, which are basically communists, look at what they’re espousing around the nation, what they are trying to do by cracking down on businesses, government-run businesses, pushing people out of these areas, making people rely on government. That’s communism 101. They’re traveling around the world, meeting with cartel members, going to communist nations. It is unbelievable what has become of this Democratic Party. And all of the Democrats that have given these people cover should be ashamed. This ain’t your daddy’s Democrat Party anymore. This is people who believe in a different form of government. They work against and do not believe in the United States of America. And you have got to have strong senators and House members pushing back on this type of activity. I think ethics complaints will be coming. The fact that she went and met with a communist nation and try to work against the policy of the United States, at the very least, not to mention an investigation possibly criminally.

Who is Pramila Jayapal?

Born in India in 1965, she came to America in 1982. She became a citizen in 2000. She is deep into “immigrant rights,” and has formed groups to represent them. She is, of course, a Socialist, and was instrumental in getting the $15 Minimum Wage in Seattle. A climate change proponent, against Israel and for Palestine. She was a Washington State Senator before entering Congress. She is also a member of the infamous Progressive “Squad.”

Who is Jonathan Jackson?

He is one of the sons of Rev. Jesse Jackson. He was previously a spokesman for the Rainbow Push Coalition and a partner in the family beer distributorship River North Sales and Service. He traveled the world with his father negotiating several hostage releases. Syria in 1983, when his father negotiated the release of captured American pilot, Robert Goodman. Cuba in 1984, when his father negotiated the release of 22 Americans. He once worked for Michael Milken as a financial analyst. He has taught finance and entrepreneurship at City Colleges of Chicago and is a business professor at Chicago State University in Chicago. He entered Congress in 2023. Looking at some of his votes, he didn’t seem like a bad guy. However, he went with Jayapal, and therefore, is just as guilty.

Democratic Reps. Jonathan Jackson and Pramila Jayapal walk around Havana, Cuba during a trip on April 4, 2026.REUTERS

Just curious. Where are all the people?

There are those saying this is no big deal and that is the problem

America was once a country of laws. This meme illustrates what a joke that has become. The Biden crime family with “10% for the big guy.” Hillary getting away with destroying evidence under subpoena by the FBI. Omar apparently is an over achiever. A marriage from 2009 till 2017 to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a man identified by other Somalis as her brother, to get him into the U.S. In between, in a ceremony performed by a minister, not an Iman, she “religiously married” Ahmed Hirsi, the father of her children, whom she filed taxes with as husband and wife. Prior to her marriage to her latest husband, Tim Mynett, “Omar in 2019-2020 funneled nearly $3 million in campaign funds to E Street Group, a “political consultancy” co-founded by Mynett and William Hailer, that has also garnered some speculative scrutiny. Tim Mynett also collected $654,000 in COVID relief for his political consultancy firm. This was in addition to the nearly $3 million.” Mynett is fully involved in the $30 million financial valuation that materialized out of nowhere, and the winery with no grapes or wine. Omar also introduced the MEALS Act on March 11, 2020, which created the circumstances for the $250 million in fraud presently being investigated in Minnesota and she refuses to show up to be interviewed.

Jayapal and Jackson both need to be prosecuted. Does the DOJ have the nerve to do it?

They committed treason. Jayapala admitted it! Fairness to the American people demands their prosecution and of all the others who think they are above the law. Acting Attorney General Blanche, honor your oath, unlike your predecessor Bondi.

In this free and happy country no man is so great as to be above the law. The laws are supreme; to them all persons, from the President of the United States to the poorest beggar, must alike submit. This is our glory. Let every youthful American exult that he has no master but the law; let him mark the man who would change this happy state of things as the enemy of his country; and above all let him remember that as soon as he himself breaks the law, he himself becomes that enemy. Whoever violates the law helps to weaken its force, and, as far as he disobeys, does what in him lies to destroy it: but he who honors and obeys the law strengthens the law, and thereby helps to preserve the freedom and happiness of his country. In some governments it is held that “the king can do no wrong;” here we know no king but the law, no monarch but the constitution: we hold that every man may do wrong; that the higher he is in office, the more reason there is that he be obliged to answer for his conduct; and that as a great officer, if treacherous, is a great criminal, so he ought to be made to suffer a great and exemplary punishment.

An excerpt from The Pocket Catechism of the Constitution of the United States by Aurthur J. Stansbury. Originally published in 1823 as an educational book for young Americans about America. How it was formed and why, with an explanation of the Constitution all done in a question-and-answer fashion. I offer a copy to paid subscribers along with a pocket copy of the Constitution and Declaration of Independence.

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