The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

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Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
5d

Isnt Treason still PUNISHABLE BY DEATH? WISHFUL THINKINGFROM MY OWN PERSONAL THINK TANK MEMBRAINS

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1 reply by David Wolosik
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
5dEdited

Thanks for summarizing what happened, it was hardly mentioned by "news". Yes, they think what they are doing is okay because they have gotten away with it for so long. High time they were prosecuted. I appreciated the quote from Stansbury too.

Jackson is from Illinois, my state, a state run by a criminal syndicate with Pritzker being the mob boss. Arrest them all.

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