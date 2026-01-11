Demorats disgustingly sat on their hands and disrespected Jocelyn when President Trump renamed a wildlife refuge her memory

Jocelyn Nungaray, 12, was found strangled to death in a Houston creek in June of 2025. Venezuelan citizens Franklin Jose Peña Ramos and Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel were charged with killing her. (Fox Houston courtesy of the Nungaray family)

Obviously not raised properly, in their delusion they were insulting President Trump, they disrespected the life of a 12-year-old girl and her family. Jocelyn was sexually assaulted and strangled by filth that the Biden administration and their replacement policy had allowed into this country.

During the State of the Union message at the Capitol on Feb. 24, 2025, President Trump spoke to Jocelyn’s mother, Alexis, a guest that evening.

“Alexis, I promised that we would always remember your daughter, your magnificent daughter. And earlier tonight I signed an order keeping my word to you. One thing I have learned about Jocelyn is that she loved animals so much. She loved nature. Across Galveston Bay, from where Jocelyn lived in Houston, you will find a magnificent National Wildlife Refuge. A pristine, peaceful, 34,000-acre sanctuary for all of God’s creatures on the edge of the Gulf of America.” “Alexis, moments ago, I formally renamed that refuge in loving memory of your beautiful daughter, Jocelyn,” he said.

They also disrespected the life of Laken Riley, her mother Allyson, and sister Lauren. And voted against the law passed in her name

Laken Riley poses for a photo posted to Facebook. Riley, a nursing student at the University of Georgia, was found dead near a lake on campus on Thursday, February 22, 2024. (Allyson Phillips/Facebook)

Trump declared during his speech that the U.S. "will never, ever forget our beautiful Laken Riley".

Through legislation he signed into law the Laken Riley Act, which directs Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain illegal immigrants arrested or charged with theft-related crimes, or those accused of assaulting a police officer.

"Laken was viciously attacked, assaulted. Beaten, brutalized, and horrifically murdered. Laken was stolen from us by a savage illegal alien," Trump said during his speech. Ibarra "was arrested while trespassing across Biden's open southern border. And then set loose into the United States under the heartless policies of that failed administration. It was indeed a failed administration. He had then been arrested and released in a Democrat run sanctuary city, a disaster, before ending the life of this beautiful young angel. With us this evening are Laken's beloved mother, Alison, and her sister Lauren.

THESE people are elected “public servants”?

Despicable Demorat Representatives and Senators disrespecting “We the People” in OUR House, not theirs!

Who were the other dead “American citizens” and their family members disrespected that night?

The wife and daughters of Corey Comperatore assassinated at Trump’s rally in Butler, PA on July 13, 2024.

Stephanie Diller: The widow of Jonathan Diller, a New York City police officer killed during a traffic stop the previous March. The suspect in her husband’s case had prior arrests and repeated releases.

Other “American citizens” that were murdered that didn’t concern the Left

Julie Gard Schnuelle, 59, a beloved retired Auburn University veterinary professor, was killed Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 while walking her dog at Kiesel Park

Dr. Julie Gard seen with her children in an undated photo.Facebook / Julie Gard Schnuelleion...

Dr. Julie Gard drove her red F-150 pickup to a park where she regularly went to walk her dog. She was hacked to death, and her truck was stolen. She was found in the woods with her dog by her side.

She was a force. She was only a little bit over 5-foot-2, not your typical large animal veterinarian.” She was a force in this world, such a bright, bright light, just an all-around wonderful human being that is going to be missed terribly. - Destinee Bearden Patterson, a former student and friend.

Her murderer

Harold Rashad Dabney III was arrested and charged with Schnuelle’s murder. Auburn Police Department

Was this a racist hate crime?

“Black Lives Matter”? Two American black women were murdered by illegals. Their murders didn’t fit “The Narrative” to warrant mass media coverage

Ava Moore, astoundingly, was run over by an illegal driving a jet ski!

In 2025, Ava was paddling her kayak Memorial Day weekend on Grapevine Lake, 20 miles northwest of Dallas, when Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez, 21, an illegal Venezuelan, ran over the top of her at high speed! Coello Perozo, another illegal Venezuelan, helped her escape.

I have operated jet skis. HOW THE HELL DO YOU RUN OVER SOMEONE WITH A JET SKI? You have almost 360 degrees of vision!

Gonzalez was indicted on a manslaughter charge on Aug. 15. Coello Perozo was indicted Aug. 27 on charges of hindering apprehension and accident involving damage to a vehicle, which are both misdemeanors.

Who was Ava Moore?

Ava was a 2024 graduate of Timber Creek High School. She recently completed her first year at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School, where she was a part of the basketball team.

U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School, Ava Renee Moore, 18

Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy, said in the news release that Moore’s “passion for leadership and service left an impact on everyone she met.” He said her “constant happiness and attitude helped her squadron get through the challenges” of prep school and “her drive to excel was on display as she sought out leadership positions.”

A statement from her family

“This is a difficult time for all involved but also an opportunity for our beautiful girl to continue to impact our community,” the family said. “Out of this tragedy, God will make good and that only can be accomplished through forgiveness.”

Larisha Sharell Thompson was “randomly murdered” by six illegals ranging in age from 13 to 21!

Larisha Sharell Thompson, 40, Family handout

These are the murderers who were not minors.

“This shooting defies any sense of decency in a civilized society. Ms Thompson was going about her business on a Friday night, not bothering anyone,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile raged.

Larisha was on her way to meet friends when the car full of murderers pulled alongside her and started shooting in some bizarre attempt to steal her car. She pulled to the side of the road fatally injured. When they couldn’t get into her car, they fled. They were caught after the 9mm pistol used to kill Thompson was linked to a burglary days earlier, with the suspects caught by surveillance footage, the sheriff said.

When Larisha didn’t get to her destination, family members looking for her found her dead on the side of the road.

Who was Larisha Sharell Thompson?

A single mother working two jobs to raise her daughters, who are 12 and 20 years old.

Larisha Sharell Thompson, 40, of Lancaster, SC, entered into eternal rest on May 2, 2025. She was born on June 1, 1984, in Lancaster, SC, to Gordon Thompson Sr. and Debra Chavis Thompson. Larisha was a proud graduate of Lancaster High School, Class of 2002. She continued her education with an Associate Degree in Business and Science from the University of South Carolina Lancaster, a Certified Medical Degree from York Technical College, and a Bachelor of Arts in Healthcare Administration from Ashford University. She was a dedicated employee of the Department of Veterans Affairs and Home Depot in Lancaster, SC. Larisha was known for her hard work, beautiful spirit, and passion for helping others. She lived life to the fullest — enjoying bowling, traveling with friends, laughter, and making unforgettable memories with her daughters, whom she adored. Larisha’s love, kindness, and strong work ethic ensured that her daughters always had what they needed and wanted. She leaves to cherish her precious memory: her mother, Debra Chavis Thompson of Savannah, GA; her father, Gordon Thompson Sr. of Lancaster, SC; two beloved daughters, Sh’Mareona Bufford and London Benson, both of Lancaster, SC; one sister, Tiffany Bracey (Mario) of Camden, SC; two brothers, Gordon Thompson Jr. and Demarcus Thompson, both of Rock Hill, SC; godparents, Rev. John and Betty Robinson of Charlotte, NC; her special friend, Alex Davis of Rock Hill, SC; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Larisha’s vibrant spirit, loving heart, and infectious joy will forever live on in all who knew and loved her.

“It’s a lot on all of us,” the grieving sister said. “We’re numb, we’re angry, we’re sad.”

Share

Apparently, the now infamous “Minneapolis mom” was an “Ice Watch Warrior”

Anti-ICE activist Renee Nicole Good was a Black Lives Matter supporter, once paid someone for “terrorism,” and was financially supported by her mom — who paid her rent and bills, her Venmo account shows.

This is deeply disturbing

“She was a warrior. She died doing what was right,” a mother named Leesa, whose child attends the same school, told The Post at a growing vigil where Good was killed Wednesday. “I know she was doing the right thing. I watched the video plenty of times but I also know in my heart the woman she was, she was doing everything right.”

Renee Nicole Good (right) was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.Instagram / @renee.n.goodn...

Good and her wife, Rebecca, 40, were raising the boy together in the mostly working-class, activist-heavy neighborhood of south Minneapolis, which features tree-lined streets and a large number of homes with windows decked out in LGBTQ+ flags or signs depicting George Floyd.

Goods son from a previous marriage went to Southside Family Charter School, “unabashedly dedicated to social justice education,” according to co-founder Susie Oppenheim.

This is where Rebecca Good got involved with '“Ice Watch”, a group dedicated to disrupting ICE raids in Minneapolis. There are chapters in other cities.

ICE Watch and adjacent groups can also turn confrontational — with numerous instances of activists ramming agents with their cars in the past.

Fun fact: Rebecca Good had been driving around all-day hounding and harassing Ice Agents prior to her poor choice of trying to run one over.

Regarding videos

Responding to those saying that the shooting was unprovoked, in the left video, notice Good’s front left tire after she was told get out of the vehicle. It is spinning on the ice because she is flooring the gas pedal. If not for the ice, she would have flattened the Ice Agent in front of the car, and we would have a whole different story. In the right-side video, you can see his body lift off the ground when the car hits him.

Horrific fact: Ice Agents have been hit by vehicles more than 100 times in 2025 alone! A 1300% increase over the previous year! Notice any media coverage of the attempted murder of ICE agents?

From the Ice Agent’s point of view

Good’s wife Rebecca repeatedly confronted Ice Agents:

“That’s okay. We don’t change our plates every morning, just so you know,” Rebecca said as the agent filmed the plate. “It will be the same plate when you come back to us later. That’s fine … You want to come at us? You want to come at us? I say go get yourself a big lunch, big boy. Go ahead.” At that moment, an agent approached Good’s vehicle and repeatedly instructed her to get out of the car. Good backed up her car, appeared to look straight at the officer filming, and accelerated forward. Several shots were then fired and the car crashed into a parked car on the side of the road.

ANYONE who interferes with a federal agent doing their job is guilty of violating 18 U.S. Code § 111 - Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees

(a)In General.—Whoever—

(1)

forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with any person designated in section 1114 of this title while engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties; or

(2)

forcibly assaults or intimidates any person who formerly served as a person designated in section 1114 on account of the performance of official duties during such person’s term of service,

shall, where the acts in violation of this section constitute only simple assault, be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both, and where such acts involve physical contact with the victim of that assault or the intent to commit another felony, be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 8 years, or both.

(b)Enhanced Penalty.—

Whoever, in the commission of any acts described in subsection (a), uses a deadly or dangerous weapon (including a weapon intended to cause death or danger but that fails to do so by reason of a defective component) or inflicts bodily injury, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.

So, Attorney General Bondi, when are we going to start aggressively enforcing this law?

Ice protests in Minneapolis and other cities are funded mainly by, (wait for it)…

Indivisible Twin Cities, which describes itself as a grassroots group of volunteers, has led many of the protests against ICE raids in Minnesota, where Renee Nicole Good was shot dead Wednesday after allegedly trying to mow down an ICE agent with her vehicle. Indivisible is an offshoot of the Indivisible Project in Washington, DC, which bills itself as a movement to defeat the “Trump agenda,” and received $7,850,000 from Soros’ Open Society Foundations between 2018 and 2023, according to public records.

After the incident, ANOTHER admittingly paid for protest by the Left!

“I’m being paid right now! Listening to the live video feed, she admits protesting is her job.

Do paid protesters pay Social Security or Income Tax? Just curious.

A much better headline than the tragic one

Renee could have gotten out of the car, even gotten handcuffed, and the headline would have read “Minneapolis Mom And American Citizen Arrested By Ice Agents.” The Left would have had a field day with it!

And Renee Good would still be alive!

Gearing up for George Floyd riots 2.0?

“You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.”―Rahm Emanuel

This unnecessary and tragic death blew the nationwide fraud scandal right out of the water and is going to be played for all its worth. Will we see billions in damages with injuries and death like the last time?

Protesters are invading hotels in Minneapolis! Where are police? Being chased and attacked by the mobs!

Carrying a flag for the Communist Party of the USA

"Déjà vu all over again" - Yogi Berra

Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis, Portland and other cities on Saturday as more than 1,000 anti-ICE demonstrations were planned across the United States in the aftermath of the killing of Minneapolis woman Renee Nicole Good by an immigration agent.

The sick joke about the death of Renee Good including the “say her name” chant?

If this “American citizen” had been killed by illegals or criminals repeatedly let back on the street like the American citizens I mentioned earlier, you probably would have never heard of it, let alone know her name. The Left would have taken care of that.

Share