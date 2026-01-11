The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SpC's avatar
SpC
2d

Exactly why the Founding Fathers established a Representative Republic, not a simple Democracy.

We're seeing MOB RULE now, bought and paid for by billionaires with an agenda for overthrowing the United States of America from within, aided and abetted by the Democrat Party.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Wolosik
eric tollefson's avatar
eric tollefson
1d

Make no mistake about it, the left got EXACTLY what they wanted in this situation...they TRAINED her to act in this manner (along with numerous "activists" [another name for "useful idiots"]) in the hopes (and mathematical near certainty) that something like this would happen, so that they could give her 'martyr' status...they literally sent her, and many others out there in the hopes that one of them would end up getting shot...so they could push their 'victim' narrative forward on the slick created by spilled blood..Good was murdered, in cold blood, no question about it...but not by the mpoor cop she was running over...she was murdered by the people who 'trained' her to get into such idiotic situations, and told her that this was 'the right thing to do'..so that her death could forward their agenda....because they have no respect for human life...or anything else, for that matter...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Wolosik and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Wolosik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture