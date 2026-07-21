The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

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Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
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Clearly stated. Either you come here legally or you need to leave. Loyalty ONLY to the United States of America. No dual citizenship. No exceptions.

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