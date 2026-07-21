Congressman Carlos Gimenez, 28th District, Florida

Congressman Gimenez was born in 1954 in Cuba. He fled Cuba with his parents shortly after the Communist takeover in 1959, settling in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. His parents became citizens. His public service includes being a firefighter, city manager, county commissioner, and mayor. He won his Congressional seat in 2020.

“Doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re going to be citizens at the end of the day, but to normalize them, so they can come out of the shadows, pay taxes, and then, you know, live their life without having, you know, fear of somebody coming up and, and taking them away after 20-something years and separating from their children that they’ve had during that time, and so we have to find a solution,” Giménez added. Giménez is urging Democrats and Republicans to work together to provide a solution for long term residents who would like to continue to stay in the U.S.

First, it doesn't matter how long they've been here. They broke the law if they entered the country illegally

(a)Improper time or place; avoidance of examination or inspection; misrepresentation and concealment of facts Any alien who (1) enters or attempts to enter the United States at any time or place other than as designated by immigration officers, or (2) eludes examination or inspection by immigration officers, or (3) attempts to enter or obtains entry to the United States by a willfully false or misleading representation or the willful concealment of a material fact, shall, for the first commission of any such offense, be fined under title 18 or imprisoned not more than 6 months, or both, and, for a subsequent commission of any such offense, be fined under title 18, or imprisoned not more than 2 years, or both.

Or, they had a Green Card, Work Permit or Visa expire, as the obviously psychotic Canadian woman who attacked a teenager on the New Jersey Boardwalk for wearing Trump attire.

The moment crazy Canadian illegal immigrant Kaitlyn Tracey battered a teenager at the Jersey Shore over Fourth of July weekend for sporting pro-Trump gear. Obtained by NY Post

Obviously, we ought to be more selective to whom we give a Visa. Obtained by NY Post

At any rate, they broke the law.

Therefore, if they are “living in the shadows,” it is their own fault!

Using your logic, if someone robbed a bank 20 years ago, we should forget about that too, right? Before you say apples and oranges, what theft could be more valuable than being allowed to stay in America illegally with no penalty?

Share

Second, what an insult to the millions who came here legally!

Millions of people around the world applied, some waiting for years, for the chance to come to America and eventually become citizens, like your family and yourself. Many are waiting as we speak. And you propose to reward the law breakers?

Third, illegals are not paying taxes yet getting benefits American taxpayers pay for

From the ECONOMIC POLICY INNOVATION CENTER:

Illegal aliens are not supposed to be eligible for welfare programs. The 1996 welfare reform law restricted immigrant eligibility for many public assistance programs to only “qualified aliens.” However, the Biden-Harris Administration has abused loopholes to confer “status” to millions of illegal aliens, qualifying them for welfare programs as a part of its broad catch-and-release agenda. Food Stamps (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, “SNAP”)

Child nutrition programs

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG)

Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)

Child Tax Credit (CTC)

Obamacare Premium Tax Credit

Obamacare cost sharing subsidies

Medicare

Medicaid

Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP)

Pell Grants

Student loans

Head Start

Public housing

Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF) The CBO estimated that by FY 2034, outlays for “benefits provided to immigrants in the surge population and their children” will total $177 billion. This includes: $59 billion for Obamacare Premium Tax Credits

$43 billion for the EITC and CTC

$40 billion for Medicaid and CHIP

$15 billion for Food Stamps

$13 billion for child nutrition programs

$4 billion for SSI

Fun fact:

Minnesota data (Center for Immigration Studies, 2025) 81% of Somali-headed households in Minnesota receive some form of public welfare (cash assistance, SNAP/food stamps, Medicaid, or other aid) Alpha News +1 .

89% of Somali households with children receive at least one safety-net program Alpha News +1 .

73% have at least one member on Medicaid; 54% receive food stamps; 27% get cash assistance Alpha News +1 .

For native-born Minnesotans, only 21% of households receive any welfare, with much lower rates for each program Alpha News+1.

Despite scamming Americans out of Billions for fraudulent businesses such as daycare centers or food distribution programs.

Fourth, the Founders didn’t want a permanent “normalized” immigrant class. They wanted American Citizens!

They wanted people who had loyalty to America, not to some foreign country, which is the only reason you would decline to become an American if you are living here. As nonsensical as playing a football game but putting your opponent’s players on the field instead of those on your team.

Wisdom from our Founders not heeded

To admit foreigners indiscriminately to the rights of citizens, the moment they put foot in our country, as recommended in the Message, would be nothing less, than to admit the Grecian Horse into the Citadel of our Liberty and Sovereignty. - Alexander Hamilton, The Examination Number VIII, [12 January 1802]

Some reasonable term ought to be allowed to enable aliens to get rid of foreign and acquire American attachments; to learn the principles and imbibe the spirit of our government; and to admit of at least a probability of their feeling a real interest in our affairs. A residence of at least five years ought to be required.” - Alexander Hamilton

We should invite “the worthy part of mankind to come and settle amongst us,” that the goal of this invitation was “to increase the wealth and strength of the community,” and that those not adding to the wealth and strength of the community “are not the people we are in want of.” - James Madison

When we are considering the advantages that may result from an easy mode of naturalization, we ought also to consider the cautions necessary to guard against abuses. - James Madison from Naturalization, Feb. 3, 1790

President Theodore Roosevelt later added emphasis on the absolute necessity of becoming an American

Theodore Roosevelt was President from 1901 to 1909. During that time a large influx of immigrants were entering the country, legally. He would have thought it absolutely preposterous to have a “permanent normalized immigrant class.”

“In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated upon the person’s becoming in every facet an American, and nothing but an American... There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn’t an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag... We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language.. And we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people.” - Theodore Roosevelt 1907

The only just solution Congressman Gimenez

Reiterating, are we to tell people who did all the right things to come to America they are just a bunch of suckers while rewarding the law breakers?

Former Director of Homeland Security Kristy Noem gave the people “living in the shadows” a just solution. If you are deported, you will never return. Leave the country voluntarily with no penalty. Then, apply to return with the possibility to become an American citizen. She even offered to pay them to leave. It’s the only option and a guarantee we will get people who want to be loyal American citizens.

Share