The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
2dEdited

Wow, you have compiled a multitude of examples to illustrate the point, that Kimmel was a hypocrite, not funny, and was losing his employer millions each year. You reminded us of all the things we suffered through in recent years. I liked reading the quotes from others like Drew and Schneider, which I would otherwise not hear.

And so much more. You have done a great job on this article, thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Wolosik
Michael Hermens's avatar
Michael Hermens
2d

It looks like the market took out Kimmel. Perhaps ABC was looking for reason to can him to make it look like his fault. The show's ratings probably did not justify continued employment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by David Wolosik and others
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Wolosik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture