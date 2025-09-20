Remember when Jimmy Kimmel celebrated Tucker Carlson getting fired? Interesting when you get to see karma happen!

Another disgusting Jimmy Kimmel monologue. Ironically, part of it was a spoof segment where Jimmy Kimmel got fired by ABC.

Kimmel also celebrated when Rosanne got fired.

Those who celebrate others being cancelled/fired have no right to complain about getting fired/cancelled themselves. - Anonymous X user

Anybody remember ‘The Man Show”?

The Man Show ended every episode with "girls jumping on trampolines." All this “cancel culture” yet somehow Kimmel was given a pass.

Jimmy Kimmel was disgusting a long time ago

On ivermectin:

Kimmel called these people "pan-dimwits," reported the New York Post, stating that people will take "this livestock medicine to fight the coronavirus, but they won't take the vaccine. It's like if you're a vegan and you're like, 'No, I don't want a hamburger, give me that can of Alpo instead.'"

On the unvaccinated:

"Dr. Fauci said if hospitals get any more crowded, they're going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed," he said, via the New York Post. "That choice doesn't seem so tough to me. Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right on in, we'll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy."

On First Lady Melania Trump:

Responding to then-President Trump's praise of his wife, Melania Trump, and her involvement in that year's Easter Egg Roll, Kimmel said, "Not a chance she did one thing to help set that up. ... She didn't dye eggs. The only thing she's been working on is an escape tunnel," The Guardian noted.

During the segment, Kimmel played a clip of Melania reading the book, "You!" to a group of children at the white house. Kimmel also adopted a thick accent and mimicked parts of her phrasing. Then Kimmel joked, "Guillermo, you know what this means? You could be first lady of the United States," to Guillermo Diaz, his Mexican hype man, who also sports an accent. While Kimmel received a warm reception from his in-studio audience, many on social media felt his joke was in poor taste. Fox News host Sean Hannity tweeted, "Also @jimmykimmel attacking @MELANIATRUMP while reading a book to kids? ... Attacking a woman who is helping children? This is @Disney?" as appeared on Deadline.

Fun fact: Melania Trump speaks five languages, four are self-taught!

Kimmel actually got canned because he planned to DOUBLE DOWN on comments about Charlie Kirk!

Disney’s top executives reportedly decided to shelve Jimmy Kimmel after he planned to double down on his divisive claims about the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Any part the FCC would play in this would be simply enforcing the law

The FCC’s Broadcast hoaxes rule:

No licensee or permittee of any broadcast station shall broadcast false information concerning a crime or a catastrophe if: (1) The licensee knows this information is false; (2) It is foreseeable that broadcast of the information will cause substantial public harm, and (3) Broadcast of the information does in fact directly cause substantial public harm.

Rob Schneider on Jimmy Kimmel

There was no attempt at humor with Kimmel - Rob Schneider

Schneider told “American Agenda” that liberals have been quick to defend Kimmel after his monologue on conservative leader Charlie Kirk’s killing sparked backlash but were silent when conservatives faced career-ending consequences. “What you really have is selective outrage,” Schneider said. “I don’t remember any of these liberal comedians crying about free speech when Roseanne [Barr] got fired off the number one show in America, or when the Twitter Files were released. … [And] there was proof that the Biden administration on day one censored Robert Kennedy and others.” Free speech doesn’t mean free of consequences,” he said. “You don’t have the right to be employed if you upset your boss — and clearly that’s what happened.

The legendary Johnny Carson warned against political preaching in entertainment

(Alice S. Hall/NBC U Photo Bank via Getty Images) Johnny Carson

"Now, tell me the last time that Jack Benny, Red Skelton, any comedian, used his show to do serious issues. That's not what I'm there for. Can't they see that?" Carson replied. "Why do they think that just because you have a ‘Tonight Show,’ that you must deal in serious issues? "That's a danger. It's a real danger. Once you start that, you start to get that self-important feeling that what you say has great import. And you know, strangely enough, you could use that show as a forum. You could sway people. And I don't think you should as an entertainer."

Fun fact: Johnny Carson had NO writers!

How bad do you have to be to need two hundred, as Steven Colbert did, to write a twelve-minute monologue? And how bad were they that you needed 200? CBS was losing forty million a year and kept him on for nine years?

Fun fact: Greg Gutfeld’s ratings are higher than the four other late shows combined!

Dr. Drew Pinsky:

“For 30 years, I’ve known Jimmy,” Pinksy said. “I knew this was coming. [Gutfeld!] is the only show that works on late night. These other models just don’t work. The fact that they’re only representing one point of view and it is so far from reality, they won’t let reality come in, there’s going to be a consequence. I’m delighted to see that. I’m sorry, but I’m delighted.”

Outrage on the left is the very definition of hypocrisy

Remember when Neil Young tried to cancel Joe Rogan over “Covid disinformation”?

Remember when the FBI, supposedly under the Trump administration’s control, seditiously rigged the 2020 election and controlled free speech?

The FBI knew for a fact the Hunter Biden laptop was authentic! They strong armed social media companies into censoring information to the contrary. They even told Twitter it was authentic and stationed FBI agents at Twitter to participate in the censoring!

The NEW YORK POST broke the story that Hunter Biden's laptop was authentic and was outrageously taken off Twitter and censored on Facebook. Let that sink in! The “free press” was actually censored by a government agency!

NEW YORK POST Wednesday, October 14, 2020

After the NEW YORK POST printed the laptop story, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, then senior advisor to the Biden campaign, organized the public statement signed in October 2020 by “51 past and current security experts” that falsely implied the NEW YORK POST’s reporting about Hunter Biden was the product of Russian disinformation.

They all lost their security clearances, but as of yet, not one prosecuted!

Politico picked up the letter and started the ball rolling with the false headline “Hunter Biden story is Russian disinformation, dozens of former intel officials say.”

Legions of Democrats, including Jen Psaki, repeated the lie. Once Joe was in the White House, as Press Secretary, she had no comment.

Media talking heads and other media and social media outlets spread the lie.

The effect of omission of information, misinformation or outright lying to voters by government, media and social media

Supposedly Biden got 81,283,501 votes with Trump getting 74,223,975 votes. Projecting it out, 81,283,501 x 17% = 13,818,195. 74,223,975 + 13,818,195 = 88,042,170 votes for Trump and only 67,465,306 votes Biden…

No complaints from the left when the government suspended ALL RIGHTS under the guise of the Covid plandemic

The biggest lies in world history! What happened to “the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?”

Why were they called vaccines? Because no one would knowingly take experimental, untested gene therapy drugs!

The whole world, including the United States, was frightened into shutting down over a plandemic that was less dangerous than the flu, which mysteriously disappeared for a year. Experimental MRNA gene therapy drugs were released to the world population with the clinical trial research occurring on the people as they were taking it!

Even though there is no exception to suspend the Constitution for made up health emergencies, draconian mandates were enacted that were unconstitutionally enforced as laws. Trillions of dollars were lost. Businesses were arbitrarily shut down, many to never reopen again. People were ordered to get the shot or were fired. Graduations, marriages, funerals, etc., were ordered shut down. Most diabolically, people died alone like they did during Fauci’s AIDS fiasco. Hospitals that were teetering on bankruptcy because surgeries were cancelled waiting for the rush of Covid patients, were eager to take a bounty for a Covid diagnosis. A bounty for giving Remdesivir, which was taken off the market years ago because it destroyed your kidneys! A bounty for putting patients on a ventilator, and a bounty for listing Covid as a cause of death.

For the first time in American history, houses of worship were shut down by government, absolutely violating the 1st Amendment!

The starting point. Event 201, the “simulation” that somehow became reality

Geneva, Switzerland, 15 October 2019 - Live Simulation Exercise to Prepare Public and Private Leaders for Pandemic Response Hosted by The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

But intriguingly Gates denied such an exercise ever took place:

On April 12, 2020, Bill Gates said in an interview to the BBC, “Now here we are. We didn’t simulate this, we didn’t practice, so both the health policies and economic policies, we find ourselves in uncharted territory.” This is the same person who, just six months before the outbreak of the pandemic, organized a series of four role-playing simulations of a corona pandemic with very high-ranking participants. Event 201 was a simulation of a corona pandemic conducted by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Economic Forum and Johns Hopkins University in October 2019. And the Chinese participant, the head of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control muses about ways to counter rumors that the virus is man-made.

Seven recommendations were proposed. #7 the epitome of censoring free speech

There were seven recommendations proposed at the Event 201 Tabletop Exercise. Here is the link.

The video on control of public opinion is the most interesting one, as it helps to put in perspective the efforts in this regard that were perfected during the plandemic. One participant tells us that Bill Gates is financing work on algorithms which comb through the information on social media platforms to make sure that people can trust the information that they find there.

7. Governments and the private sector should assign a greater priority to developing methods to combat mis- and disinformation prior to the next pandemic response. Governments will need to partner with traditional and social media companies to research and develop nimble approaches to countering misinformation. This will require developing the ability to flood media with fast, accurate, and consistent information. Public health authorities should work with private employers and trusted community leaders such as faith leaders, to promulgate factual information to employees and citizens. Trusted, influential private-sector employers should create the capacity to readily and reliably augment public messaging, manage rumors and misinformation, and amplify credible information to support emergency public communications. National public health agencies should work in close collaboration with WHO to create the capability to rapidly develop and release consistent health messages. For their part, media companies should commit to ensuring that authoritative messages are prioritized and that false messages are suppressed including though the use of technology.

The censor and ridicule of those promoting Ivermectin and other proven drugs to clear the way for emergency use authorization despite proof of their success

From the official FDA website since removed

From The Desert Review by Justus R. Hope MD, Ivermectin obliterates 97 percent of Delhi cases, June 1, 2021:

A 97% decline in Delhi cases with Ivermectin is decisive - period. It represents the last word in an epic struggle to save lives and preserve human rights. This graph symbolizes the victory of reason over corruption, good over evil, and right over wrong. It is as significant as David’s victory over Goliath. It is an absolute vindication of Ivermectin and early outpatient treatment. It is a clear refutation of the WHO, FDA, NIH, and CDC's policies of "wait at home until you turn blue" before you get treatment. Pierre Kory told the world on December 8, 2020, that Ivermectin "obliterates" this virus. Obliterate means to decimate, demolish, or annihilate. It means to eliminate or destroy all trace, indication, or significance.

Four other Indian states had similar success rates. The other states that didn't use Ivermectin had disastrous results, with cases increasing as much as 828%!

I used to submit letters to the local paper, heavily debunking all the Covid nonsense. I said Ivermectin was not just “horse paste” but a drug patented by Merck for humans over 40 years ago with almost four billion doses given with practically no side effects. Merck lost the patent and couldn't make any more money off it which is why they were bad mouthing it. I was then told the paper had been tolerating my “disinformation” and would not be printing any more of my letters if they continued to contain “disinformation”.

The Orwellian “ Center for Countering Digital Hate ” created a public enemy list, “the Disinformation Dozen”

This blatant violation of the 1st Amendment had the full force of the Biden administration behind it which unconstitutionally pressured social media sites to censor and defame these people!

The Great Barrington Declaration

Over 13,000 medical and public health scientists signed it, along with over 41,000 medical practitioners. (It ended up with over 938,000 signatures.)

It was authored and signed on October 4, 2020, in Great Barrington, United States by:

Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist with expertise in detecting and monitoring infectious disease outbreaks and vaccine safety evaluations.

Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist with expertise in immunology, vaccine development, and mathematical modeling of infectious diseases.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert focusing on infectious diseases and vulnerable populations.

It illustrates their grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection.

One is that people who are older have a much higher risk from dying from COVID than people who are younger ... So the first plank of the Great Barrington Declaration: let's protect the vulnerable," he said before adding that "the other idea is that the lockdowns themselves impose great harm on people. Lockdowns are not a natural normal way to live. - Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, co-author of the declaration

Of course, it was blown off as “anti-science”, (that one a particular laugh), conspiracy, etc., because it was logic to the lunacy being shoved down the world's throat.

The former CDC Director explains how she actually crafted COVID policy via gossip when she was assistant

It is terrifying this woman ran the CDC. Policy was crafted with absolutely no science! American’s lives were just a joke to these people!

Mandates which are not laws were illegally and unconstitutionally imposed on America

Only laws created by state and federal legislatures are enforceable as such. Mandates were created by mere state and federal agencies, practically all without any scientific basis ie: natural immunity is not as effective as vaccine immunity and paper, or cloth masks are actually sufficient to stop a virus less than 5 microns in size.

To the credit of some sheriffs and local law enforcement in Washington state, they made very public statements that they enforce laws and not mandates. Which is why Inslee had to enlist his Labor and Industry goon squad to enforce them.

Petty tyrants across the world were able to show their true selves

Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power. - Abraham Lincoln

The governor of New Jersey actually stole $173,613.60 from the business account of Atilis Gym because they refused to shut down.

The governor of Michigan bizarrely prohibited the purchase of garden tools and seeds.

Trudeau pretended it was a national emergency when peaceful protesters objected to his unscientific edicts ruining their lives. Police on horses were brought in and trampled them.

Then he illegally froze the bank accounts of the peaceful protesters and their supporters.

Australia actually constructed Covid internment camps for their citizens.

In conclusion regarding the hypocrisy of the left in America and around the world

After you surrendered every one of your rights without one peep, and punished us for refusing, you have the gall to preach about “freedom of speech”?

Hypocrites are those who apply to others the standards that they refuse to accept for themselves. - Noam Chomsky

