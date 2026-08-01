The ballot is stronger than the bullet. - Abraham Lincoln

2014, Maricopa County, Arizona. Blatant ballot box stuffing

A story from the Arizona Independent News Network:

A. J. LaFaro, Chairman of the Maricopa County Republican Committee testified at the 2013 hearings before the Arizona State Legislature regarding election reforms that eventually became HB-2305. At the time of its passage, opponents claimed the law would suppress the vote and disenfranchise the mostly Hispanic community. In February 2014, the Arizona Legislature, caving to pressure from special interests groups, repealed the law.

Basically, the bill amended election law and tightened up requirements for nomination petitions and the initiative process.

This incident occurred during the August 26th Primary election cycle. LaFaro was acting as a poll watcher and this blatant exchange transpired. He was sitting behind bullet proof glass because of the violent protests by militant groups during the November 2012, General Election.

LaFaro recounts that between 12:54 p.m. and 1:04 p.m., he heard a loud thud and turned to see what was going on. “A person wearing a Citizens for a Better Arizona (CBA) t-shirt dropped a large box of hundreds of early ballots on the table and started stuffing the ballot box as I watched in amazement.”

Person from CBA: “What’s your problem?” LaFaro: “I don’t have a problem.” Person from CBA: “Stop watching me. You’re annoying me.” … LaFaro: “One of your ballots isn’t sealed.” Person from CBA: “It’s none of your business. What’s your name?” LaFaro: “I’m the chairman of the Maricopa County Republican Party. What’s yours?” Person from CBA: “Go [f***] yourself. I don’t have to tell you who I am.”

Interestingly, there was once a YouTube video of this:

After the man was mostly done with his ballot stuffing, he began taking pictures, which were images of ballots “that he staged in the slot of the ballot box. He then hid behind the ballot box and table as he slipped the unsealed ballot [mentioned earlier] into his brief and left,” the paper reports LaFaro as saying. The man is then seen on the video leaving the building and subsequently returning to drop the ballot into the box. As he left for good he said to LaFaro, “Go f*** yourself, gringo.” Not surprisingly, LaFaro describes the CBA operative as “a vulgar, disrespectful, violent thug that has no respect for our laws.” “I would have followed him to the parking lot to take down his tag number, but I feared for my life,” said LaFaro. The next day he visited four other polling locations, where he observed poll workers doing nothing and heard about “ballot parties,” events at which activists collect large numbers of ballots from people so they can “vote them illegally,” as LaFaro put it.

Demonstrably, mail in ballots are ridiculously unsecure, which is why they were used for the 2020 Presidential election

For the Covid plandemic, they were initiated nationwide because of the supposed danger of being in close proximity to people while voting. Yet full blown riots by thousands, shoulder to shoulder, was a “civil rights issue.”

The 2020 Presidential fraud began a whole year earlier, with Democrat filing voting lawsuits in swing states

Like softening up the battlefield with heavy artillery before the attack, “voting rights” lawsuits were filed in the swing states by various groups consolidated by the famous Democrat attorney Marc Eliason beginning in 2019. In Michigan for example, a law allowed election administrators to throw out absentee ballots if the signature on the ballot does not match a signature on file, which of course paves the way for fraud.

These were the swing states results on election night

Fox News called Arizona for Biden despite 800,000 votes outstanding, and the above states stopped counting votes! Never before in history!

Then the magic started happening

What exactly were they hiding in Michigan?

In the 2020 Trump/Biden election in Pennsylvania, 700,000 votes were “found” in Philadelphia. In Lucerne County, Pennsylvania, 44 polling places simultaneously ran out of paper for ballots!

In fact, Trump actually lost votes in Pennsylvania!

How do you LOSE VOTES?

Maricopa County had a forensic audit after the 2020 Presidential Election that showed over 54,000 fraudulent, faked and otherwise invalid ballots — more than five times the margin of “victory” for Joe Biden!

Ilhan Omar’s mail in ballot scheme exposed

And yet she is still in office!

Joe spilling the beans

We have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics. - Joe Biden

Did you know early and late voting are against the Constitution?

Article II, Section 1, Paragraph 4:

The Congress may determine the Time of chusing the Electors, and the Day on which they shall give their Votes; which Day shall be the same throughout the United States.

2 U.S.C. § 7 - U.S. Code - Unannotated Title 2. The Congress § 7. Time of election

The Tuesday next after the 1st Monday in November, in every even numbered year, is established as the day for the election, in each of the States and Territories of the United States, of Representatives and Delegates to the Congress commencing on the 3d day of January next thereafter.

Why did the Founders establish an election day?

As the Electors would vote at the same time throughout the U.S. and at so great a distance from each other, the great evil of cabal [collusion for nefarious purposes; conspiracy to corrupt the process] was avoided. It would be impossible to corrupt them. - Governor Morris

Such a measure is calculated to repress political intrigues and speculations, by rendering a combination among the electoral colleges, as to their votes, if not utterly impracticable, at least very difficult; and thus secures the people against those ready expedients, which corruption never fails to employ to accomplish its designs. The arts of ambition are thus in some degree checked, and the independence of the electors against external influence in some degree secured. - Joseph Story, Commentaries on the Constitution 3: § 1469

Bottom line. Election DAY is for voting with paper ballots! Period! Anything else encourages the vote fraud I have been illustrating!

A recent example of why voter ID and voter verification at the polls is essential

A legal permanent resident of the U.S. with Mexican citizenship, Ceballos was first elected mayor of the town of fewer than 700 people just north of the Oklahoma border in 2021. Before that, he served two four-year terms on the City Council.

Authorities say Jose Ceballos-Armendariz, shown inset, unlawfully voted in U.S. elections despite not being a citizen, according to DHS. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File ; Department of Homeland Security)

Then we get the apologist

Get out the waders for this one! Read the whole ridiculous story. This refers to the fraudulent mayor and illegal voter and the Attorney General Kris Kobach who will prosecute him.

Most town residents voted for these men. Whether they realize it or not, they’re getting what they wanted. On Election Day, they chose cruelty.

Ceballos, who has been elected twice, mistakenly thought his green card granted a right to vote. Residents who know Ceballos agonized about his registration, wondering if they should have provided better guidance. He didn’t mean to deceive back in 1991, they say, and shouldn’t be made to pay the price.

So they knew he wasn't a citizen and voted for him anyway! Can you say aiding and abetting electron fraud? With friends like these, who needs enemies? Why did none of them ever tell him you need to be a citizen to vote or hold office?Undoubtedly, Ignorance of the law is no excuse!

I thought that made me a citizen. - Ceballos Armendariz

As sure as if every Republican voter of Coldwater lined up to cast a stone at Ceballos, their choices at the ballot box in 2024 and 2022 had the same traumatic effect. They did this to their friend. They did this to their mayor. They did this to their beloved town fixture. And until they figure this out, our country and our state is not going to get better.

More examples of why voter ID and voter verification at the polls is essential

In its latest lawsuit win, (Judicial Watch, et al. v. The State of Oregon et al. (No. 6:24-cv-01783) for violating the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), Judicial Watch forced Oregon to remove 800,000 ineligible voters from its rolls.

The State Board of Elections in Kentucky has removed 735,000 ineligible voter registrations from its rolls since 2019, following a 2018 consent decree that resolved a lawsuit filed by Judicial Watch. As part of its 2022 settlement, New York City alone has removed 918,139 ineligible names from its rolls.

To its immeasurable credit, Judicial Watch, a private entity, has succeeded in getting states to remove more than five million ineligible voters from state voting rolls! How many more are still out there? This is the Constitutional job of federal and state officials. Where are they?

On May 1, 2025, a Frio County grand jury indicted six people, including multiple public officials, on felony election-fraud charges. The indictments, secured after a two-year investigation led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office, expose an organized ballot-harvesting operation that allegedly influenced multiple local races in a heavily Democrat region.

The charges include vote harvesting, particularly from the elderly under the pretext of helping them, then taking the ballots before they were mailed. Ballot harvesters were also paid, which is illegal under Texas law.

Brenda Lee Brown Armstrong, 64, of Marina Del Ray has apparently been running a twenty-year scheme using the pathetically run state's mail-in voting system that sends ballots to everyone, by collecting ballot registration forms, including in California's high-profile voter initiatives. She even targeted homeless people on Skid Row in Los Angeles, offering them money to fill out forms, even sometimes letting them use her own address to put on the forms.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he found 1,084 cases of noncitizens who registered to vote, including 167 people who voted in a federal election going back to 2018.

He referred 633 of them to county prosecutors who for some reason only managed to prosecute 12.

A release from LaRose’s office also said 135 other cases were referred, including:

99 people who appeared to have voted in Ohio and another state in the same federal election;

16 people who appeared to have voted twice in Ohio in the same federal election;

14 people who appear to have voted in a federal election after their deaths;

4 people who are suspected of ballot harvesting; and

2 people who were registered at an address where they weren’t entitled to be registered.

Out of frustration he forwarded the cases to the DOJ.

FBI agents executed warrants across Southern California, searching the homes and offices of a San Bernardino County supervisor, an Ontario City Council member and the offices of EDI Media, a well-known Chinese-U.S. media producer based in West Covina. The feds also raided a Beverly Hills mansion owned by a Chinese family and obtained records at Ontario International Airport.

Eileen Wang, the former mayor of Arcadia pleaded guilty to accusations that she was directed by the Chinese government to promote propaganda in the United States. Authorities alleged she helped run a website called U.S. News Center that branded itself as a news source for Chinese Americans and “executed directives” from the Chinese government.

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The contrast how the Constitution deals with elections and voting as opposed to guns

The Founders saw elections and voting as a core function of the government created by “We the People” to make sure the process was fair, transparent and secure to maintain the stability of the government against factions from outside and within that would subvert it, which is why it is explicitly mentioned in the federal and state Constitutions and federal and state laws.

The right to protect yourself, your family and your country is a personal one, and the last step against a tyrannical government. The government has no right to interfere with this right in any way. Which is why the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution is one concise statement.

"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

Hence, any laws regarding guns are unconstitutional, especially the creation of a national gun ownership database through the ATF and its National Tracing Center, NTC, that links gun owners to a gun through its serial number, which is totally unconstitutional.

The consistent lesson from history is clear: dictators disarm, then dominate. While each regime justified gun restrictions in the name of "safety" or "order," the real motive was always political control.

Yet despite the national and state governments having a Constitutional mandate to make elections secure, they are woefully lacking. The records needed to register to vote in the first place are not uniform. And in California for example, it is against the law to ask a voter for ID at a polling place. How are you supposed to know who is actually voting? Dirty little secret. You’re not supposed to! The key to rigging our elections!

Fun fact: California, with about 22 million registered voters, hilariously laments every election will take weeks to count the votes. Meanwhile India is able to count approximately 640 million votes on election day.

Why is there so much opposition to the SAVE Act?

What the SAVE Act does from CONGRESS.GOV

Requires documentary proof of U.S. citizenship for voter registration in federal elections, such as a passport or certified birth certificate, presented in person at election offices

mandates photo identification for all voters in federal elections; absentee voters must submit ID copies with both ballot request and submission.

Prohibits states from processing voter registration applications without proof of citizenship and requires an alternative verification process for those unable to provide standard documents.

Establishes criminal penalties for election officials who register voters without proper documentation, including potential prison time.

Requires states to regularly purge voter rolls of noncitizens and maintain accurate registration lists.

Ends universal mail voting, requiring all mail voters to submit an application to receive a ballot, effectively limiting absentee voting.

Imposes proof of residence requirements, which could affect voters who recently moved or have outdated identification.

Creates a private right of action for certain violations, allowing individuals to challenge noncompliance.

Perfectly reasonable requirements to secure elections and create trust in the process. The straw man arguments against the SAVE Act are married women won’t be able to vote. Minorities are too stupid to get ID despite needing it for every other function in life, driving, getting social services, renting an apartment, etc., won’t be able to vote. The real reason.

Senator Slotkin’s inadvertent admission why Democrats don’t want the SAVE Act

Fun fact: Slotkin was the author of the “Seditious Six” document telling military personnel to disobey orders under President Trump.

85% of Americans across party lines want absolute voter ID and verification!

Which politicians across party lines are resisting? Why? Frankly, the Democrats who have demonstrably been rigging elections and want the illegal voters, and the so-called Republicans have lobbyists representing interests that want the cheap labor.

An old and new danger in voting

In other countries, people actually risk death to vote and have their voice heard. Here in America, out of about 340 million citizens, only about 200 million are registered to vote. Or fail to vote in elections, as in New York, where Communist Mamdani is mayor.

New York has over 5 million registered voters, yet Mamdani won with a mere million?

An alarming poll speaking of these so called “Democrat Socialists”

About a third of Democrats and Democratic-leaning adults identify as democratic socialists, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

Demonstrators hold a "Democratic Socialists of America" banner ahead of a vote by the Rent Guidelines Board at El Museo del Barrio in New York, US, on Thursday, June 25, 2026. © Adam Gray/Bloomberg/Getty Images...

Apparently, these guys didn't read the memo that Democrats stole blue from the Republics and assigned them red because red was associated with Communism. The media did this during the 2000 Presidential election.

According to CNN’s poll, Democratic-aligned Americans who identify as democratic socialists:

Tend to be younger (59% are younger than 45, compared to 46% of non-democratic socialists aligned with the Democratic Party) and are more likely to be White (57% to 49%)

Are less likely to have a college degree (66% to 54%) and more likely to earn less than $100,000 a year (76% to 65%)

Are more likely to say they are extremely motivated to vote this year (66% of those who are registered voters say so, compared to 57% for non-democratic socialists), though both groups overwhelmingly support Democratic congressional candidates (99% of democratic socialists and 94% of non-democratic socialists)

Are more positive toward the Democratic Party. They are more likely to hold favorable views of the Democratic Party (68% to 60%) and its congressional leaders, and more likely to have negative views of the Republican Party and its congressional leaders

Have “Democrat Socialists”, aka, Communists, taken over the Democrat Party?

Now we have Communists running in selected Democrat districts against established Democrat candidates and winning partially because of voter apathy. Plus, we don’t know who is actually voting in these elections!

Congressional candidates Claire Valdez, Brad Lander and Darializa Avila Chevalier raise their hands with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani during a Get Out the Vote rally on June 18, 2026 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images on

Now Mamdani is a “kingmaker”, backing candidates even more radical than he is!

In a now deleted post, Avila Chevalier wrote, “This country is a f—–g disgrace.” She ran on “abolishing ICE and all deportations, defunding and abolishing police and prisons, nationalizing key industries, seizing properties from landlords, Medicare for All, free college, and a large pro-Palestine agenda.”

Fun fact on voting apathy:

Avila Chevalier, for example, drew about 33,000 votes from her House district’s 449,000 active voters. Winning with 33,000 votes out of 449,000 seems crazy — but it’s still winning. And there’s nothing illicit about it.

Melat Kiros who has unseated Diana DeGette in Colorado’s first congressional district. Photograph: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post/AP

Kiros’s triumph came a week after New York voters unseated two Democratic congressional incumbents and replaced a third who was retiring with candidates who had campaigned on standing up to Israel amid accusations that it was carrying out a genocide in Gaza. Her success in the solidly Democratic first district all but ensures her election in November.

Other Communist candidates

Chris Rabb is a democratic socialist running to represent Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. The seat became available after Democratic Rep. Dwight Evans chose not to seek reelection after serving 45 years in Congress. Rabb defeated three other candidates in the Democratic primary and is headed to the general election uncontested.

Cori Bush is a democratic socialist running to represent Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. She previously held the seat for two terms before losing to incumbent Wesley Bell in 2024. Bush will face Bell and other candidates in the Democratic primary Aug. 4.

Oliver Larkin is a democratic socialist running to represent Florida’s 25th Congressional District. He will face Rep. Jared Moskowitz in the Democratic primary Aug. 18. The seat became available after Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz decided to run for reelection in Florida’s 20th District.

Incumbent Rep. Rashida Tlaib is a democratic socialist running for reelection in Michigan’s 12th Congressional District. She will face Shanelle Jackson and Byron Nolen in the Democratic primary on Aug. 6.

Donovan McKinney is a democratic socialist running to represent Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. He will face incumbent Rep. Shri Thanedar in the Democratic primary for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District on Aug. 4.

Questions our survival as a nation depend on

First, it is an absolute national emergency we pass the SAVE Act. I have given numerous examples of how easily our election process has been corrupted. For example, every other democratic voting country in the world thinks mail in ballots are a joke. In a 2005 report, Jimmy Carter himself said “Absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.” The report also stated voter ID was an absolute must. For every illegal vote cast, yours is nullified. Sometimes by ten times.

Second, as an American citizen and one of “We the People”, are you registered to vote? If not, why? The whole basis of a Representative Republic is that its citizens call the shots with their vote and are willing exert “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

Third, if you are registered to vote, do you? You have no right to complain about anything if you do not exercise this right. And do you let your representatives know your views? They were hired by you. Now you need to contact them and order them to pass the SAVE Act and secure our elections.

Regarding a citizen’s responsibility to vote

One of the most solemn trusts in human society for which he is accountable to God and his country. - Samuel Adams

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