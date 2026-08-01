The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

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FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)'s avatar
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
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Well-researched as usual. 👏🏾👏🏾 Thank you for highlighting the farce that is mail-in voting. Hardly any other country allows it—under any circumstance. I live in California where they have ballot harvesting down to an art form. 🤦🏾‍♀️😡

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