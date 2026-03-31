It's easy to look at a series like The West Wing as a world of wish fulfillment and optimism. - SCREENRANT

President Josiah “Jed” Bartlet, (be still my beating heart)

The West Wing was an NBC series that ran from September 22, 1999, to May 14, 2006. It started during the Clinton impeachment and ended during George W. Bush’s presidency, who incidentally, was also called a Nazi. The President Bartlet character was modeled after Presidents John F. Kennedy, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton.

Whether he was delivering a moving monologue, embarrassing his staffers or boring them with countless trivia factoids, or imparting meaningful words of advice and support to his nearest and dearest, Jed Bartlet was always a sight to behold. 20 years later, his legacy continues as one of the best characters of the modern era of television. Here, we're taking a look at some facts about the beloved president that even the most dedicated fans might not know about.

It's not hard to see how The West Wing drew from the politics of the times for its inspiration for many storylines. One of those clear parallels comes in the form of President Bartlet himself, who was, according to Martin Sheen, "largely drawn from Bill Clinton. ... He's bright, astute, and filled with all the negative foibles that make him very human."

Bartlet would likewise experience some scandal as a result of the disclosure of his Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis, meant to parallel Clinton's own public scandals.

Are you kidding me? Actually trying to compare voluntary disclosure of a serious health condition he had no control over to Clinton's disgusting behavior being discovered??

Ratings

Every week, those who were sure “Bush was selected, not elected” had a place to go and dream of what might have been.

In 2000, Gore attempted to steal the Presidency with “hanging chads,” “dimpled chads” and “pregnant chads” and with the help of the Florida Supreme Court

I’m sure you’ve heard the Democrat mantra “Bush was selected not elected.” It was the Florida Supreme Court that clearly had their thumb on the scale. They violated the law and Florida Constitution by extending the vote from the legal certification date and attempting to extend vote counting past the federal date of December 12 for established Electors. Bush never trailed. What it actually was all about, was votes were counted, recounted and reshuffled in an attempt create more votes for Gore. This was going to happen until Gore won, as long as it took.

Fun fact: Gore actually conceded somewhere between 2 and 3 AM then rescinded his concession…

Was the media in on it?

The networks “accidentally” declared Northwestern Panhandle Florida polls closed, later claiming they didn’t know they were actually in the Central Time Zone and were still open for another ten minutes. However, anyone already in line would be allowed to vote no matter how long it took. At the same time declaring Gore had won Florida’s 25 Electoral votes.

Then, shortly before 8:00 p.m., the Associated Press and several television networks placed Florida and its twenty-five electoral votes in Gore’s column. Two hours later, they projected that Gore would be the forty-third president of the United States. CBS’s news anchor Dan Rather pronounced: “If we call a state, you can take it to the bank.”

The result being tens of thousands of Panhandle voters did not even bother to vote, being duped into thinking that Gore had won Florida!

There were others that concluded Bush lost more than 10,000 votes and even a study commissioned by Democrat strategist Bob Beckel found Bush lost at least 8,000 votes in the Florida Western Panhandle.

Before 10:00 p.m., the networks and news services began backtracking. Dan Rather sheepishly admitted that Florida seemed to be going for Bush. As most midwestern and Rocky Mountain states were added to Bush’s totals, shortly after 2:00 a.m. the networks projected that Bush would carry Florida and become the next president.

Bush led the election-night vote count in Florida by 1,784 votes which triggered a statewide recount. At the end, Bush still led by 900 votes. Following the machine recount, the Gore campaign requested that disputed ballots in predominantly Democrat Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Volusia Counties be counted by hand.

Fun fact: The four counties Gore picked after doing sampling hand counts that actually got Gore only a few votes were not initially agreeable with spending the money and time to do full hand counts.

Meanwhile, on Nov. 11, the Bush camp argued that recounting votes in just four counties violated the 14th Amendment and also that punched ballots could be tabulated differently when counted by hand since Florida had no detailed statutory standards for hand-counting votes. A Federal judge on Nov. 13 ruled against them.

There was also the looming Florida law that by Nov. 14 at 5:00 PM, all counties had to certify and report their returns, including any recounts. The hand count “was not going fast enough.” On Nov. 13, Gore, Volusia and Palm Beach Counties were successful having a court extend deadlines, which violated election law.

The ballot that caused the supposed controversy and confusion

If you couldn’t figure this out, you should not have been voting! Gore team focused on this ballot saying votes for Patrick Buchanan were actually for him!

Photo Greg Lovett/ Palm Beach Post the Palm Beach County ballot from Nov. 7, 2000, that they claimed was confusing.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?

ROBERT KING/NEWSMAKERS/GETTY IMAGES

Since there were no detailed statutory standards for hand-counting votes, this is where it got interesting, with counters “trying to interpret” voter intention. Even “undervotes”, where fewer choices were made then allowed, and “overvotes”, with too many choices which are clearly disqualified, were attempted to be put in the Gore column. Then the telepathic gymnastics of analyzing the various conditions of the punched ballots and who they really intended to vote for.

Fun fact: The name “Chad” for boy babies became popular afterward. It's not known how many babies were named “Dangling Chad” or just “Dangling.” It is also not known how many baby girls were named “Dimple.”

If you want to read all the intricate details:

You can borrow it at Good Reads or buy it at Amazon.

From the book:

Gore had already lost the entire vote count, the mandatory state recount and the hand count in his hand-picked counties. Two possibilities:

Gore actually thought he could figure out a way to win or: he knew he could not possibly win, but he decided to inflict as much damage as possible on the inevitable Bush Presidency.

Fun fact: On December 8, in a 4–3 decision, the Florida Supreme Court ordered immediate manual recounts of undervotes for the office of president in all counties where such recounts had not already taken place. It was actually by a 7-2 vote that the Supreme Court ruled hand recounts were unconstitutional regarding inconsistencies in manual recounting methods. Standards between Florida counties and the Florida Supreme Court’s order of a manual recount amounted to a violation of the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. The Supreme Court “infamous” 5-4 vote was to stop the madness because continuing recounts would make it impossible to a conclusive selection of electors being completed by December 12 as provided in 3 U. S. C. § 5.

Quoting the great Yogi Berra, “de’ja’ vu all over again”, in the 2020 Presidential election, FOX called Arizona for Biden with almost a million votes not yet counted, which apparently was the trigger for the swing states to inconceivably stop counting votes for the night.

The 3.5% rule is essentially dogma to the progressive movements around the world and behind this ongoing expression of Trump Derangement Syndrome

Finally, the magic “silver bullet” to get rid of Trump! It’s illogical justifications betray it.

Who is Erica Chenoweth Ph.D?

Erica Chenoweth, Ph.D. ...

From her personal About page:

In 2010, she co-authored a book, Why Civil Resistance Works: The Strategic Logic of Nonviolent Conflict with Maria J. Stephan, formerly the lead foreign affairs officer for the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations at the U.S. Department of State. They organized an international team to identify all the major violent and nonviolent governmental change efforts of the twentieth century. They crunched the numbers and found almost twice as many non-violent revolutions as opposed to violent were successful, 53% to 26%. Distilling the findings all the way down:

Nonviolent protests are twice as likely to succeed as armed conflicts – and those engaging a threshold of 3.5% of the population have never failed to bring about change.

So much for “nonviolent”

Erica Chenoweth’s findings regard “authoritarian governments”

The whole premise is that a government is forcefully and often brutally enforcing its will on the people, as in the formerly Communist countries of Poland, Serbia and East Germany overthrowing the Soviet Union. That a small portion of the population will eventually convince the dissatisfied rest, even the police and military, to turn against the government. Clearly a Trump Derangement Syndrome fantasy about things Trump is doing since he was elected, because a majority of the people actually support his policies. For example, about 80% of the total population, Democrats included, wanted the borders closed and laws enforced again so illegal criminal invaders are removed from the country. Making the premises of this “No Kings” protest, that President Trump feels he is a king above the law throwing himself a $40 million birthday party, “snatching Americans off the street” in “unmarked vehicles” and deporting them, violating the Constitution, blah, blah, that much more ridiculous.

It’s no coincidence the same people that watched “The West Wing” are at the “No Kings” protests

If 3.5% of us protest long enough, we can drive Trump from office!

Some examples of the Left’s ecstasy surrounding the 1st “No Kings” protest:

Side note: Based on my reading, and specifically because of an MSNBC interview of Erica Chenoweth by Chris Hayes, sadly, it appears Erica feels President Trump is an authoritarian.

The “3.5 percent rule”—identified by political scientist Erica Chenoweth—should be on the lips of every American anxious about the Trump administration’s headlong drive to replace our democracy with authoritarianism. After studying more than 300 nonviolent resistance campaigns, Chenoweth and colleagues’ research revealed a startling truth: When just 3.5 percent of a population engages in sustained, strategic civil resistance, authoritarian regimes fall.

Civil-resistance expert Erica Chenoweth, PhD, recently released an encouraging statistic: Since the year 1900, every resistance campaign with at least 3.5 percent of its country’s population actively involved has succeeded in overthrowing a sitting government. If we apply this rule to the US, it would only take 11 million people to oust the Trump administration.

Then what? - Thomas Sowell

Young goes on to explain how she reviewed Chenoweth’s research, outlined in her book Why Civil Resistance Works:

Chenoweth gives multiple definitions for “active resistance,” including marching in the streets, strikes and synchronized shutdowns in which whole cities turn off their power. It could also include pressuring elected officials, funding organizations that are resisting a given regime and even running for…

WHOA! What part of shutting off a city’s power is non-violent? The power runs drinking water systems, people’s essential medical devices, hospitals, etc. Shutting down power to a whole city is the definition of terrorism!

Things to ponder:

Just asking for a friend…

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