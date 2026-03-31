The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Fisher's avatar
Mary Fisher
4dEdited

Actually Martin Sheen would have been more like the president he played in The Dead Zone (with Christopher Walken)! 😄

I also remember how they portrayed George W as a little Satan all through his presidency. They were so mad and they didn’t let up on it! George W. wasn’t particularly Satanic like, and it ruined their credibility with people who could actually think. I never liked the Bushes because they were known to be on Team One-World Government, which to me is treasonous. Every time accountability is moved farther away from the people, we become more enslaved.

It was true that G.W. was selected. I remember how he seemed to appear from nowhere, last minute, giving the press little time to dig up dirt on him. But then he was elected. As with almost all elections, Americans have very little knowledge or choice about who we get as candidates. The public schools do not really teach us how candidates are really selected. That’s where the real battle is.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Wolosik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture