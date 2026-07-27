The Smithsonian Institution was founded in 1846 with funds from the Englishman James Smithson (1765–1829), to be “an establishment for the increase and diffusion of knowledge among men.”

The Smithsonian claims to be honoring that mission.

The exhibit ran from November 20, 2021, to November 24, 2025. The offensive accusations are included in the part “ Enslaved People”

“Benjamin Franklin's remarkable scientific accomplishments were, in part, enabled by slavery, pervasive in the British colonies both North and South”

While the sparks of his inventive mind drove research and led to new inventions, they also crackle with the complications of his time. Missing from most accounts of Franklin’s electrical research are the people whose labor enabled that work: the women, indentured servants, and enslaved people who maintained his household, assisted him, or made or operated equipment. Enslaved people helped build his fortune. We still have much to learn about that part of his life and scientific work.

Franklin held people enslaved during the time he pursued his electrical experiments. Their labor in his household helped make time that he could use to study electricity. Family, friends, and visitors directly participated in electrical experiments. The records are few and unclear, but enslaved people may also have directly assisted his research. Ways in which people directly participated in Franklin’s work included operating the research equipment and acting as experimental subjects. (Emphasis mine)

Indentured servants and enslaved people in his household could also have been used, although we may never know for certain. (Emphasis mine)

The last paragraph

Franklin’s place in the nation’s history of slavery is part of his legacy, as is his electrical research. He held views, values, and opinions that evolved over the course of his life. Ahead of his time in many respects, as a scientist, advocate for democracy, and celebrity, Franklin was unwilling to push too far on the issue of slavery. We encourage visitors to look for more information about Franklin, and especially about the people whom he enslaved. Untapped resources exist in local library and archival collections, family papers, and other records. What can you find that helps recover the past?

It’s like they were trying to find a way to poke a woke finger in your eye.

You know who else could have done something about enslaved Africans brought to this country? The African tribes capturing them and bringing them to the coast for slave traders to pick up! Particularly the kingdom of Ghana, whose colors the Democrats wore while kneeling 8 minutes and 46 seconds for the criminal drug addict George Floyd.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress gather at the Emancipation Hall, kneel and observe a moment of silence to honor George Floyd. Source: AAP

Fun fact: There are more slaves in the world now than ever before, possibly 46 million. More than a few still being taken out of Africa.

Where is the outrage or the protests?

Another fun fact: Franklin and the other Founders were advocates of a Constitutional Republican form of government, not democracy, which always decays into a tyranny, which is why they were so adamant against it. That is why it was never mentioned once in the Constitution. More propaganda that the United States is a democracy.

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This and other shocking details about our national museum were revealed in a recent House hearing questioning Smithsonian Director Anthea Hartig

We’ve heard a lot of concerning examples as just referenced. Do you have any regrets in your tenure thus far [about] some of the exhibits that have been displayed? Do you regret any of the exhibits and, if so, which? - Rep. Brian Jack, R-Ga.

I am incredibly proud of the work we’ve done, but we are imperfect, and we surely have made mistakes. But I don’t have any regrets. - Athena Hartig

Jack pressed further, asking, “Which mistakes would you say you’ve made?” “There are always factual errors,” Hartig responded. “One of my favorite, currently,” she added, “is that one of our volunteers has pointed out that we’ve been mislabeling a coin in the American Presidency exhibit for years, and we were, of course, you know, slightly embarrassed about that, but we fixed it.”

That’s it?

Hartig was made director in 2019.

What else does YOUR national museum present to the world in YOUR name?

The Smithsonian promoted this utterly absurd “Mass Action Tool Kit”

It actually includes “working” and “politeness” as traits of “whiteness”, among other things.

Note: After complaints in 2025, the Smithsonian did remove this info graphic and issued an apology.

Other things that had been displayed at your museum paid for by you

From complaints filed by the White House:

The "Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride flag" being flown at the National Museum of American History's entrance and the museum's "LGBTQ+ History" exhibit.

Courtesy of Tourists and Visitors of the Smithsonian museums

The temporary exhibit marking the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which included biological men competing in women's sports and argued in favor of 'transgender' athletes competing in sports against the opposite biological sex.

LEO?

What exactly does this have to do with Title IX?

"The National Portrait Gallery features art commemorating the act of illegally crossing the 'inclusive and exclusionary' southern border. It even became a finalist for one of its awards.”

The name of this painting should be 8 U.S. Code § 1325 - Improper entry by alien

More wokeness

This exhibit suggests that the United States stole one-third of Mexico’s landmass in 1848 with the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, which recognized the Rio Grande River as the southern border of the U.S. and finalized Texas’ becoming part of the United States.

Stand-alone quote from the American History Museum Courtesy of Tourists and Visitors of the Smithsonian museums

Fun historical facts: During the Mexican American War, U.S. forces captured Mexico City, which is about 400 miles South of the Rio Grande River, and raised the American flag, effectively conquering Mexico. The United States could have annexed all of Mexico and chose not to. Instead, on February 2, 1848, Mexico and the United States signed the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. The U.S. did not steal a thing. It paid $15 million for about 520,000 square miles (1,300,00 square km) of Mexico’s territory which include present-day U.S. states of Nevada, Utah, California, Arizona, Texas, and parts of Colorado and drew the border between the countries at the Rio Grande River.

An obviously ridiculous statement from the Smithsonian

The Smithsonian said its work was "grounded in a deep commitment to scholarly excellence, rigorous research, and the accurate, factual presentation of history."

President Trump orders warning signs posted about inaccuracies in the Smithsonian

Because the Smithsonian operates independently of the executive branch, Trump cannot directly remove museum leadership or unilaterally change exhibits. Instead, the order targets federal property outside the museum that falls under National Park Service jurisdiction.

There has never been a country like America, and the world would be sorely lacking if we never existed.

The result of the continued concerted effort from without and within to destroy America and its history

Communists realized the futility and waste of directly attacking America. A direct violent uprising was unlikely also. Instead, they developed a strategy based on infiltrating and subverting key cultural institutions starting with education. Then the press and media and its civic organizations.

Communists have been working to overthrow America through the education system for 93 years!

In undermining a nation such as the United States, the infiltration of the educational process is of prime importance. The Communists have accordingly made the invasion of schools and colleges one of the major considerations in their psychological warfare designed to control the American mind. - 1954, Louis Francis Budenz, a former Soviet espionage agent and member of the Communist Party

Fun fact: Budenz places the invasion precisely in 1933, saying it was encouraged by the American recognition of Soviet Russia and the Open Letter to the Party.

Louis Budenz was born in Indianapolis July 17th, 1891. He was involved in the trade union movement before joining the American Communist Party and became a member of the National Committee of the Communist Party before joining the Daily Worker as a journalist, which incidentally, supported the policies of Joseph Stalin, including his brutal Great Purge to eliminate his perceived enemies. One of Bishop Fulton J. Sheen's accomplishments was bringing people to the Roman Catholic Church, including famous ones. In 1945, he hooked up with Louis Budenz who became a Roman Catholic and renounced communism. After being contacted by FBI Director J Edgar Hoover, he was interviewed for 3,000 hours, telling them everything he knew about the Communist movement in America and all the people involved.

Our friend, Yuri Bezemenov, a more recent defector explaining the Four-part plan to subvert America, said it would be accomplished with media and teachers that are socialists and Marxists themselves.

"Love letter to America" David Wolosik · August 6, 2022 Ever since America came to be, people from all over the world have emigrated here to become Americans and contribute to her greatness while enjoying the freedoms they lacked in their native lands. They are confused and enraged that there are Americans that hate it and are actively working to destroy it. They are ringing alarm bells that things that are … Read full story

For over three generations now, Communism has infected American education. Now you know what created “historian” and ideological biased Howard Zinn, with his selective use of evidence and his filling in the rest with absurdity. “He has done this by lying, distorting and misusing evidence, hijacking other historians’ work, and falsifying the facts, again and again.” The whole point is to make you ashamed of your history. Zinn’s book, “A People’s History of the United States,” was actually used as a history book across America, further distorting our story. Also, “The 1619 Project” from Nikole Hannah-Jones. A collection of egregious errors of historical facts and interpretation that actually earned her the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary.

Infiltrated schools and universities are where the likes of Bernie Sanders, who honeymooned in the former Soviet Union, Elizabeth Warren, AOC and all the other “university educated” morons came from. Now of course we have the young and stupid who are fully on board with the laughably named “Democrat Socialists of America”, which is actually the out in the open continuation of Communism in America.

You “ain’t seen nothin’ yet!”

The Democratic Socialists of America are plotting a radical takeover of NYC public schools, with comrades admitting they want to mold a new generation of baby Bolsheviks, The Post has learned. Maureen Fadem — yet another nutty professor working for a CUNY school — called for kids to be educated in a “democratic socialist frame” and to be taught the Godfathers of Communism Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, despite their writing inspiring some of the most murderous dictators in history, from Stalin to Mao. “We need to overhaul the curriculum in a class consciousness frame. . . . The curriculum as a whole needs to be relooked at, revisioned and reframed,” the CUNY Kingsborough Community College professor said.

The manipulation and erasure of our history has been going on for a while

Franklin is not the only Founding Father who has been maligned. Thomas Jefferson and James Adams have actually had their homes desecrated.

Jefferson and Madison go woke? David Wolosik · July 30, 2022 I was greatly saddened after reading two articles in the New York Post detailing how Monticello, the home of Thomas Jefferson, who among a multitude of other accomplishments wrote the Declaration of Independence, was America's first Secretary of State, a President, and architect of the Louisiana Purchase, and Montpelier, home of James Madison, America’s… Read full story

The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history. — George Orwell

Only if “We the People” allow it!

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