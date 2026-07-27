The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

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Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
1dEdited

WAY OUT OF BOUNDS IN LEFT FIELD SMITHSONIACS

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Mary Fisher's avatar
Mary Fisher
16h

Thanks for this. Also terrible how they accuse Thomas Jefferson of fathering slave children and make George Washington look like a weak, unprincipled man who overlooked his wife’s abuse of a female slave. It’s like lawfare(because regular slander isn’t bad enough)against the deceased, only they never have a chance to defend themselves. It is evil to tell lies about others.

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