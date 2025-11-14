The original picture planting the flag on Iwo Jima

This is the first flag raising on the top of Mount Suribachi. Sgt. Louis Lowery/U.S. Marine Corp/National Archives

This photo was taken about 10;30 AM on Feb. 23, 1945. You are probably more familiar with the famous photo of Marines raising the American flag on Iwo Jima, taken on the same day in the afternoon with a larger flag, which was sculpted into the statue at the Marine War Memorial.

U.S. Marines invaded Iwo Jima, a strategic air base located between the Mariana Islands and Japan, on February 19, 1945, after months of ship and air bombardment. There were around 18,000 Japanese soldiers deeply entrenched waiting for the 70,000 Marines. It took 36 days to take Iwo Jima, with some of the bloodiest battles of the war. 6,821 Marines killed and 19,217 wounded. 216 Japanese soldiers were captured, the rest killed in battle. The island was finally declared secure on March 26, 1945.

The 1983 Beirut barracks terrorist attack

Funded by Iran, on October 23, 1983, two truck bombs were detonated at buildings in Beirut Lebanon that housed American and French military. It killed 220 Marines, 18 sailors, 3 soldiers, 17 US civilians, 58 French troops and two of the attackers, making it the largest one-day death toll for Marines since Iwo Jima.

The creation of the Marines

The Marines were officially formed Nov. 10, 1775, when the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution to form two battalions to serve with the Navy.

Fun fact: The Marines along with the Continental Navy were disbanded in 1783 after the Revolutionary War because of the Founder’s thoughts on standing government forces. The Marines were formally reestablished on July 11, 1798, in response to numerous naval conflicts.

Prior actions of the Marines

The Marines participated in numerous conflicts, peace keeping missions and disaster aid in their history, beginning with an amphibious assault on the Bahamas in 1776. Marines were also with a young Andrew Jackson at the Battle of New Orleans, the greatest land victory of the War of 1812. Including WW1, WW11, Korea, Vietnam, up to Operation Iraqi Freedom (2003–2011), and Operation Enduring Freedom (2001–2021), in Afghanistan with Biden’s shameful retreat that got thirteen U.S. troops killed.

A sign displaying photos and names of the 13 service members killed in a terrorist attack at Abbey Gate outside Kabuls Hamid Karzai International Airport is seen during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 9, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Insult to injury

Simultaneously, Marines conducted evacuations in Liberia (1990) and Somalia (1992–1994), and delivered humanitarian aid in Bangladesh, northern Iraq, and the Philippines.

In 1992, the Corps began a major humanitarian mission in Somalia, while other Marine units supported NATO air operations over Bosnia and protected Americans in Rwanda and Haiti.

Marines also participated in disaster relief during the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and after hurricanes Katrina and Rita (2005).

Our Marines most recent deployment

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, a native of Connecticut and commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, poses for a group photo with Marines assigned 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Basa Air Base, Pampanga, Philippines, April 18, 2025. US Marine Corps photo

The U.S. Marine Corps temporarily deployed a unit of drones to support Philippine maritime security efforts in the South China Sea where tensions are high between Manila and Beijing, USNI News has learned. Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 1, an Arizona-based unit formation equipped with MQ-9A Reapers, was sent to the Southeast Asian nation to support “Philippine regional maritime security,” a Marine Corps Forces Pacific spokesperson confirmed to USNI News. The deployment also enhances the U.S.-Philippine alliance’s maritime domain awareness capabilities.

The Marine Hymn

“From the Halls of Montezuma

To the shores of Tripoli;

We fight our country’s battles

In the air, on land, and sea;

First to fight for right and freedom

And to keep our honor clean;

We are proud to claim the title

Of United States Marine.

Our flag’s unfurled to every breeze

From dawn to setting sun;

We have fought in ev’ry clime and place

Where we could take a gun;

In the snow of far-off Northern lands

And in sunny tropic scenes;

You will find us always on the job

The United States Marines

Here’s health to you and to our Corps

Which we are proud to serve;

In many a strife we’ve fought for life

And never lost our nerve;

If the Army and the Navy

Ever look on Heaven’s scenes;

They will find the streets are guarded

By United States Marines.”

It is the oldest of our service songs.

The music to the hymn is believed to have originated in the comic opera Geneviéve de Brabant composed by the French composer Jacques Offenbach. Originally written as a two-act opera in 1859, Offenbach revised the work, expanding it to three acts in 1867. This revised version included the song “Couplets des Deux Hommes d’Armes” and is the musical source of The Marines’ Hymn.

The author or various authors to the lyrics are unknown.

The first two lines of the first verse were taken from words inscribed on the Colors of the Corps. After the war with the Barbary pirates in 1805 the Colors were inscribed with the words “To the Shores of Tripoli.” After Marines participated in the capture of Mexico City and the Castle of Chapultepec (also known as the Halls of Montezuma) in 1847, the words on the Colors were changed to read “From the shores of Tripoli to the Halls of Montezuma.” The unknown author of the first verse of the hymn reversed this order to read “From the halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli.” In 1929 the Commandant of the Marine Corps authorized the first official version of The Marines’ Hymn, in which the fourth line of the first verse originally read “On the land as on the sea.” This was revised to its present version on Nov. 21, 1942, when the Commandant of the Marine Corps approved changing this line to “In the air, on land, and sea,” acknowledging the important role of aviation within the Corps.

The Barbary pirate wars. The first “Jihad” against America

Beginning in the 1500’s until the 1800’s the Barbary pirates were Muslim Turks, Arabs and Berbers. They settled across North Africa in the modern-day countries of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya. They terrorized the Mediterranean and Atlantic all the way to Iceland, targeting undefended ships and coastal settlements. They held any non-Muslims they could find for ransom from the European countries they came from. If a ransom was not paid in time, the captives were sold at local slave markets, or at larger ones in Istanbul. The pirates were not interested in treasure, etc. They were key suppliers of slaves to the Ottoman Empire. The worst fate; being made one of the rowing slaves on their galley ships.

A typical Barbary galley. Most of the space on the ship was taken up by armed men, meaning that the pirates could not go hunting on long voyages and relied on coastal support.

Fun fact: Between 1530 and 1780, the pirates captured an estimated 1.25 million people including Christians, Jews, and Muslims.

The origin of the conflict between America and the Barbary Pirates

Once the Revolution was over and American ships were no longer under the protection of the British Navy flying the British flag, in 1783, Muslim pirates began attacking American merchant vessels. In 1784, Moroccans captured a brig called “the Betsy” and enslaved her crew. The rulers of Algiers even declared war on America increasing attacks over the years. America was puzzled what they did to infuriate the pirates.

In the following summer of 1785, two more American vessels were captured, this time by Algiers. The ten merchant seamen seized by the Moroccans would be ransomed after nine months by Congress for $40,000 which capitulation Jefferson protested against, but not the twenty-one others enslaved in Algiers.

In May of 1786, American diplomats John Adams and Thomas Jefferson requested a meeting with Tripoli’s ambassador to London. They asked him why the Barbary states were so hostile to America since we had done nothing to provoke it.

The unnerving answer? It was simply a Jihad against infidels!

The ambassador said the raids were a jihad against infidels. Muslim privateers felt “it was their duty to make war upon them [non-Muslims] wherever they could be found, and to make slaves of all they could as Prisoners, and that every Mussleman [Muslim] who should be slain in Battle was sure to go to Paradise.”

They saw themselves engaged in a jihad and called themselves mujahidin/soldiers in the jihad. - Sha’i Ben Tekoa

Jefferson and Adams reported this back to Congress.

The European solution was unacceptable to Jefferson

Jefferson studied European history, Islam, and the interactions between each. The Europeans from time to time would attack the pirates’ cities. Then went back to paying tribute. The problem:

The Mussulmen would always find some excuse to break the agreement, claim it was the European country’s fault, renew the hijacking, and force new negotiations for higher tribute. Jefferson also discovered that the ‘tribute” was in reality less a demand for cash and jewels, spices and fine fabrics, and more about weapons. The “tribute” was largely a demand for arms shipments of ammunition and naval supplies without which the “pirates” could not be pirates at all. The Muslims were much too backward to have their own foundries capable of producing cannon and shot, iron spikes, gunpowder, and the nails required for wooden sailing ships.

Jefferson found it outrageous that America would join the corrupt European practice of giving arms and money to uncivilized “barbarians” -- his word -- who used the weapons to attack civilized people and enslave them as part of a “holy war,” no less.

Jefferson set about creating a plan to deal with this “holy war” which included eventually building a navy.

The Crash of 1793

In late 1793, Secretary of State Jefferson wanted to retire, and in his last report to Congress on any subject he dealt again with the menace of militant Islam and the recent, dreadful news that Algiers had struck again, this time hijacking eleven more American merchant ships carrying over one hundred seamen and passengers. He outlined the blow to the American economy. When word reached New York of the mass hijacking, the stock market crashed. In the few days it took for the news to travel up and down the Atlantic seaboard, voyages were canceled in every major port; seamen were thrown out of work, ship stores merchants went out of business. What 9-11 did to the U.S. economy in 2001, the mass hijacking by Muslims in late 1793 did too.

“Humiliations galore”

On March 27th, President Washington signed the 1794 Naval Act of Congress and the United States finally did decide to build a fleet of warships. Six extra-large frigates, including the first U.S.S. Constellation. At the same time, negotiating paying tribute like the Europeans, with the provision that if the agreement was accepted, the ship building would stop. It went totally sideways:

The U.S. wound up paying close to $1,000,000 in ransom and to atone for its tardy delivery in barrels of gold coins also agreed to build for free a brand-new warship as a gift to the Dey of Algiers. It was built in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and christened “The Crescent,” in honor of the Islamic flag.

Jefferson was furious…

Also, finally, in 1796, eighty-five surviving American hostages, crippled and emaciated were freed from slavery.

The first Barbary War (1801 -1805)

The Pasha of Tripoli demanded an increase in tribute of $225,000, in addition to the already $1 million per year America was already paying! After eighteen years, now President, Jefferson decided the United States had enough.

Prior to his presidency, Congress passed the Naval Peace Establishment of 1801, that authorized the ships to “protect our commerce and chastise their insolence—by sinking, burning or destroying their ships and vessels wherever you shall find them.”

Jefferson sent three frigates and one schooner under the command of Commodore Richard Dale in a show of force and to engage in diplomacy with the Barbary States. In the event of any attack, Dale was instructed to protect the ships and their crew by responding to any aggression from the pirates.

Jefferson increased the number to seven ships with Marines blocking the Barbary ports and attacking their pirate ships with a vengeance. It all came to a head with the USS Philadelphia chasing a pirate ship into the harbor and grounding. Captain William Bainbridge was leery of the harbor depth for his much larger ship, but his pilot assured him the water was deep enough.

In full sail the 1,200-ton Philadelphia drove atop a shoal, propelling its bow more than 5 feet out of the water and throwing its crew to the decks.

Ouch!

Efforts to try to refloat it by dumping 800 tons of water casks and cannons, while under attack, failed. The plan was changed to punch holes in the hull to make it worthless. The USS Philadelphia was captured. The captain, William Bainbridge, other officers and crew were taken as hostages.

Insult to injury

A few days later, a storm came and raised the Philadelphia off the shoal and after patching holes, the pirates had themselves a virtually intact, very formidable U.S. frigate that only needed a crew and gunpowder.

The “most bold and daring act of the age.” - British Vice Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson

The destruction of the USS Philadelphia

Two stories about the destruction of the USS Philadelphia:

February 16, 1804 The Most Daring Act of the Age

‘Board Her Boys!’: The 1804 Burning of USS Philadelphia

Briefly, three weeks after the fact, Commodore Preble, learned of Philadelphia’s seizure from a passing Royal Navy ship, meaning he lost one of his two frigates and a quarter of his guns, with more than 300 American prisoners being held. 24-year-old Lieutenant Stephen Decatur Jr., commander of the USS Argus, met with Preble at Gibraltar and was given command of the USS Enterprise, a smaller and swifter ship. Decatur was directed to sail the Enterprise just offshore of Tripoli for a reconnaissance mission. He regretfully determined there was no way to save the Philadelphia and it had to be destroyed.

Stephen Decatur, Jr. (1779-1820)

Fortune smiles

Two days before Christmas 1803, Decatur himself captured a Tripolitan pirate ship that helped in the capture of the Philadelphia. Commodore Preble renamed it USS Intrepid, the first time a ship in the U.S. Navy was given this name. Decatur and a crew of 84 men, including 74 Marines along with five Sicilians who knew Arabic, to man the deck and blend in on the now Intrepid. The harbor was guarded by more than 100 cannons. The ships in it also armed with cannons. When they got into the harbor, the Sicilian pilot told a lookout on the Philadelphia he lost his anchor in a storm. Could he tie off to the ship till morning? Incredibly, the Intrepid was actually given permission to tie off to the ship it came to destroy! During the night, armed with swords and axes, the Marines boarded the ship through the cannon ports, and climbing over the side, killing practically all but two of the 200 crew on board. Decatur for a moment considered sailing the Philadelphia out of the harbor, but with the pirates screaming “Americanos! Americanos!”, as they were attacked, the whole harbor was alerted, and they never would have made it.

They lit the Philadelphia on fire!

Ropes burned off, setting the Philadelphia adrift in the harbor. Loaded cannon cooked off as the blaze spread, firing random balls into the town. It must have been a sight, when gunpowder stores ignited and the entire ship exploded.

And Decatur and crew quietly got away on the Intrepid without losing a man….

Next: “To the shores of Tripoli”, April 27,1805, the battle of Derna. The first time the American flag was raised on foreign soil.

