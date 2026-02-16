New Angels in Paradise

How many times does this have to happen before the actual cause is addressed?

The mass shooter Jesse Strand

Perpetuating the insanity by addressing the shooter as “her”

Dwayne McDonald, a deputy commissioner with the R.C.M.P. in British Columbia, said most of the victims were 12- or 13-year-old students killed in their school library. In all, the police said, the shooter killed nine people, including herself; they had earlier given a mistaken death toll of 10. The shooter also killed her mother, 39, and stepbrother, 11, before going to the school.

Ridiculous politically correct Canada

RCMP Staff Sergeant Ken Floyd repeatedly referred to the shooter as a “gunperson” in a press briefing.

The expected response switching the victims and watering down the incident

Marni Panas, a trans activist based in Edmonton, says her heart broke when she saw news of Tuesday’s mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., that left nine people dead, including the suspect, with 27 injured, two critically. Later, when rumours started to percolate that the suspect in the shooting was a transgender woman, Panas watched what she says has become a predictable pattern emerge online. Within minutes, she says some people began to leverage the tragedy to “advance hate” against the trans community.

The article also goes on to claim that supposedly only a small number of mass shootings are committed by transgender shooters. If you could ask the 8 victims killed and 27 also shot and injured, do you think they would agree one is too many?

Canada closing the barn door with “an army of councilors” after the horse is gone

If you listen to Canadian radio or read CBC, hordes of councilors are descending on Tumbler Ridge “to council the grieving.” Would not the better solution have been, putting it bluntly, getting your heads out of your asses and actually treating a deeply disturbed individual who gave numerous warning signs he was a ticking time bomb?

Some facts about gender dysphoria:

Trans and nonbinary-identified individuals report significantly higher rates of mental illness. A 2024 study published in The Lancet found that 47 percent of trans-nonbinary respondents had at least one self-reported mental health condition.

42% of all transgender people attempt suicide.

81% say they thought about it.

56% have physically hurt themselves.

Factors in this terrible tragedy

“Gender Identity Disorder” formerly treated as a mental disorder was insanely changed by supposed medical practitioners to “Gender Dysphoria” “due in part to concerns about further stigmatization of an already marginalized group,” actually committing malpractice by encouraging their mental illness. In woke Canada in 2021, Canadian Bill C-4 criminalized any therapy that sought to “convert”, aka, actually treat individuals such as this murderer, back to sanity.

The biological father, Jesse VanRootselaar, said that Jennifer Strang would not allow him any contact with the now mass murderer from birth. From what I can find, there was apparently no other male role model. It is a well-known advantage when boys have a male role model, just as when girls have a female role model, to grow into well-adjusted men and women. “As the biological father of the individual responsible, I carry a sorrow that is difficult to put into words. I was estranged from Jesse Strang and was not part of his life. His mother declined my involvement from the beginning, and I was not given the opportunity to be a part of raising him. Jesse did not use the VanRootselaar family name at any point in his life. While that distance is the reality of our relationship, it does not lessen the heartbreak I feel for the pain that has been caused to innocent people and to the town we call home.”



The barely existing relationship between father and child was a consequence of the mother’s “nomadic lifestyle,” British Columbia Supreme Court Judge Anthony Saunders said.

It appears Jennifer Strang was all in on this “transition.”

This “transitioning” process had been going on for years and it was not going well. Jesse Strang and his family were known to police because they visited the shooter’s home on several occasions over several years for mental health issues that included self-harm. From a neighbor: “one of these occasions was in 2023 after Jesse tried to burn the house down with the rest of the family in it! The house mostly burned to the ground while Jesse sat in the yard and watched. All the neighbors in this “close knit community” saw the flames! The incident was later “dismissed” by police!” The visits were for, wait for it, mental health assessments under provisions in Canada’s Mental Health Act. In fact, guns were actually removed from the home, and then in anti-gun Canada, amazingly returned!

With sirens and alarms bells going off everywhere, did the police ignore the evidence because of the sacred cow of “transgenderism”?

Jesse went so far as to “create a videogame that simulated a mass shooting inside a shopping mall on online gaming platform Roblox, the company has confirmed.” The simulation allowed a Roblox character to pick up various weapons and shoot other Roblox characters in a mall.”

If this were a regular bad kid, and unfortunately, they do exist, he would have been out of the house so fast his head spun!

Innocent victims of bogus science, wokeness and political correctness

In previous posts I wrote about violent and deadly transgender behavior

Robert “Robin” Westman

Robert Westman

Instagram / @marygracewestman Gunman Robin Westman killed two children at a Minneapolis Catholic school on Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Robert was a deeply disturbed and evil human being

His hundreds of pages of writings say he idolized other mass murdering shooters. He details how he is going to perform mass murder and kill himself in the process. He blocked the doors to the church shut. He wanted “to kneel over people and have them beg for mercy.”

Robert committed a mass shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis killing two children and wounding seventeen others.

Do you think she’ll remember her 1st day of 7th grade?

PRAY for Sophia’s recovery

Two of her school mates, 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel:

Fletcher Merkel

and 10-year-old Harper Moyski:

Harper Moyski

were killed that day. They are, of course, back home in Heaven now, but continue to pray for their grieving families to find some peace.

The Transgender war against Christianity

A backdrop of increasingly militant and violent trans propaganda

Telling mentally ill people that people and groups are trying to kill you will certainly get a response.

At the same time, far-left and Antifa networks across the U.S. have been openly urging trans activists to stockpile firearms and undergo paramilitary training — with the explicit aim of killing so-called “transphobes” and “fascists.” They frame it as defense against a government and society-sponsored “trans genocide,” but in reality, it’s violent brainwashing, like what Robert “Robin” Westman admitted to in his manifesto. - Andy Ngo

Look familiar?

Fun fact: This is the same Lt. Governor Peggy Flannigan recently identified in the anti-ICE Signal chat exposed by Cam Higby!

Are we seeing a pattern yet?

Hmmm. Why are there so many in Colorado?

Gender Dysphoria is a mental illness. Don’t take my word for it

Paul R. McHugh, M.D (left) and Lawrence S. Mayer, M.B., M.S., Ph.D. (right)NBC News

A link to the whole 143 page report.

Credentials of the authors:

Lawrence S. Mayer, M.B., M.S., Ph.D. is a scholar in residence in the Department of Psychiatry at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and a professor of statistics and biostatistics at Arizona State University. Paul R. McHugh, M.D. is a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and was for twenty-five years the psychiatrist-in-chief at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. He is the author or coauthor of several books, including, most recently, Try to Remember: Psychiatry’s Clash over Meaning, Memory, and Mind (Dana Press, 2008).

Dr. Lawrence S. Mayer was the lead author urged by Dr. Paul R. McHugh to:

review a monograph he and colleagues had drafted on subjects related to sexual orientation and identity; my original assignment was to guarantee the accuracy of statistical inferences and to review additional sources. In the months that followed, I closely read over five hundred scientific articles on these topics and perused hundreds more. I was alarmed to learn that the LGBT community bears a disproportionate rate of mental health problems compared to the population as a whole. (emphasis mine)

Yet in an NBC article where I found a link to this information

The author, who has obviously never heard the phrase, “why reinvent the wheel”, claims the publication is flawed because they have never conducted independent research!

The Executive Summary:

Part One: Sexual Orientation

● The understanding of sexual orientation as an innate, biologically fixed property of human beings — the idea that people are “born that way” — is not supported by scientific evidence.

● While there is evidence that biological factors such as genes and hormones are associated with sexual behaviors and attractions, there are no compelling causal biological explanations for human sexual orientation. While minor differences in the brain structures and brain activity between homosexual and heterosexual individuals have been identified by researchers, such neurobiological findings do not demonstrate whether these differences are innate or are the result of environmental and psychological factors.

● Longitudinal studies of adolescents suggest that sexual orientation may be quite fluid over the life course for some people, with one study estimating that as many as 80% of male adolescents who report same-sex attractions no longer do so as adults (although the extent to which this figure reflects actual changes in same-sex attractions and not just artifacts of the survey process has been contested by some researchers).

● Compared to heterosexuals, non-heterosexuals are about two to three times as likely to have experienced childhood sexual abuse.

Part Two: Sexuality, Mental Health Outcomes, and Social Stress

● Compared to the general population, non-heterosexual sub populations are at an elevated risk for a variety of adverse health and mental health outcomes.

● Members of the non-heterosexual population are estimated to have about 1.5 times higher risk of experiencing anxiety disorders than members of the heterosexual population, as well as roughly double the risk of depression, 1.5 times the risk of substance abuse, and nearly 2.5 times the risk of suicide.

● Members of the transgender population are also at higher risk of a variety of mental health problems compared to members of the non-transgender population. Especially alarmingly, the rate of lifetime suicide attempts across all ages of transgender individuals is estimated at 41%, compared to under 5% in the overall U.S. population.

● There is evidence, albeit limited, that social stressors such as discrimination and stigma contribute to the elevated risk of poor mental health outcomes for non-heterosexual and transgender populations. More high-quality longitudinal studies are necessary for the “social stress model” to be a useful tool for understanding public health concerns.

Part Three: Gender Identity

● The hypothesis that gender identity is an innate, fixed property of human beings that is independent of biological sex — that a person might be “a man trapped in a woman’s body” or “a woman trapped in a man’s body” — is not supported by scientific evidence.

● According to a recent estimate, about 0.6% of U.S. adults identify as a gender that does not correspond to their biological sex.

● Studies comparing the brain structures of transgender and non-transgender individuals have demonstrated weak correlations between brain structure and cross-gender identification. These correlations do not provide any evidence for a neurobiological basis for cross-gender identification.

● Compared to the general population, adults who have under gone sex-reassignment surgery continue to have a higher risk of experiencing poor mental health outcomes. One study found that, compared to controls, sex-reassigned individuals were about 5 times more likely to attempt suicide and about 19 times more likely to die by suicide.

● Children are a special case when addressing transgender issues. Only a minority of children who experience cross-gender identification will continue to do so into adolescence or adulthood.

● There is little scientific evidence for the therapeutic value of interventions that delay puberty or modify the secondary sex characteristics of adolescents, although some children may have improved psychological well-being if they are encouraged and supported in their cross-gender identification. There is no evidence that all children who express gender-atypical thoughts or behavior should be encouraged to become transgender.

Some quotes from Dr. Paul R. McHugh

Sex “reassignment” doesn’t work. It’s impossible to “reassign” someone’s sex physically, and attempting to do so doesn’t produce good outcomes psychosocially.

In fact, gender dysphoria—the official psychiatric term for feeling oneself to be of the opposite sex—belongs in the family of similarly disordered assumptions about the body, such as anorexia nervosa and body dysmorphic disorder. Its treatment should not be directed at the body as with surgery and hormones any more than one treats obesity-fearing anorexic patients with liposuction. The treatment should strive to correct the false, problematic nature of the assumption and to resolve the psychosocial conflicts provoking it. With youngsters, this is best done in family therapy.

How truly disturbed are some of these people?

The Transgender Movement Is Actually an Industry’ by Which Big Pharma Earns ‘Obscene Profits,’ Authors Warn

From The Daily Signal by Tyler O’Neil | March 09, 2023,

“The transgender movement is actually an industry,” Jeff Myers, president of Summit Ministries and one of the book’s co-authors, told The Daily Signal in an interview Wednesday. Pharmaceutical companies and activists use it “to elevate themselves into positions of political power and to earn obscene profits.”

The book, “Exposing the Gender Lie: How to Protect Children and Teens from the Transgender Industry’s False Ideology,” went live Wednesday and is available in a free ebook version on Summit’s website. Myers co-wrote the book with Brandon Showalter, a reporter at The Christian Post.

With each child prescribed to take Lupron or other so-called puberty blockers, the pharmaceutical company makes $30,000 per year.

Market analyses show that “next year, this will be a $2 billion industry, and the market analysts are saying, ‘Get in on the ground floor while you can.’” Meanwhile, he said, the pharmaceutical industry lobbied Congress to the tune of $700 million in 2022, almost $1.5 million per member of Congress, or three times as much as the next-highest industry.

The “gender lie” amounts to the “illogical and insane” claim that human beings can change their biological sex.

Transgenderism is fundamentally an attack on the sex of the body,” he said. “So, they might say, ‘I’m not changing my sex. I’m just changing my gender.’ But it’s a sleight of hand. It’s manipulation.”

If you’re not changing your sex, why are you removing sex organs?” Showalter asked. “Why are you taking drugs, hormones, blockers that will impact your fertility? Yes, you are trying to change the sex of the body.”

A key diabolical strategy we are seeing employed, is introducing the transgender/grooming agenda to younger and younger children, which guarantees more victims. Transgender activism is splitting families with social services removing children from the custody of parents who don’t agree with a transgender identity. As I mentioned in my previous essay, Washington state actually legalized child kidnapping and child mutilation! Runaway children will be allowed to live with strangers and undergo “gender transition” without parental notification!

School boards and teacher’s diabolical contribution

They have, in addition to peddling all of the above transgender propaganda, introduced actual pornographic books and sexual information to young children that an adult on the street would be arrested for. When outraged parents attempt to read these books at school board meetings, they are always told they are too graphic, yet this information is available to children!

They peddle the propaganda about gender fluidity that they might actually be girls instead of boys or boys instead of girls, encouraging them to explore that, while keeping this information secret from parents. Teachers actually have social media sites where they share tips on which children to approach.

Parents complained. They were then termed domestic terrorists by the Biden Justice Department. One father, Scott Smith, who complained his daughter was sexually assaulted in the ladies’ room by a boy pretending to be a girl, was assaulted himself and arrested. The boy was only transferred to another school where he assaulted another girl.

Another day under the Biden regime!

Fortunately, in the U.S., the tide seems to be turning

I thought the best source of information would be from a place invested in the movement and they’re sounding pretty upset:

Some “attacks” according to the site,

One of President Trump’s first executive orders in 2025 attacked gender identity. This order redefined the federal government’s understanding of gender by recognizing only two categories: male and female, effectively erasing the existence of trans and non-binary people. Federal agencies are now required to replace the term “gender” with “sex”. In addition, all federal funding for gender-affirming care has ended, and gender self-identification on federal documents like passports is no longer permitted (Mirsch, Houlis, and Yu, 2025).

Title IX protection for transgender students has been properly (my addition) removed.

Certain federal funding for schools has been removed:

from schools who teach “certain topics related to race, sex, gender or politics” in K-12 education. These restrictions prevent educators from discussing certain historical, social, or political topics because Trump and his administration believed students were being indoctrinated (Alfonseca, Walsh, and Stoddart, 2025).

President Trump “has nominated advisors to his cabinet and other key positions who are vocally anti-LGBTQ+, censoring LGBTQ+ history and resources on government websites, attempting to defund HIV research, and removing at least $125 million in funding for LGBTQ+ academic research (GLAAD, 2025, also see Ryan and Bendix, 2025).”

Trump has also banned transgender people from serving in the military. He argues that the sexual identity of transgender service members “conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in their personal lives,” and claims it is detrimental to military readiness (Sherman, 2025).

Lawsuits are being filed and won against actually evil so called “health professionals”

A New York jury handed a $2 million judgment to a woman who accused a psychologist and surgeon of rushing her into gender transition surgery as a minor, finding the pair liable for malpractice in a landmark case that could pave the way for future litigation.

Every one of these filthy bastards, and all involved in doing this to children, teachers, politicians, etc., need to be sued into oblivion!

We still have a long way to go

These immoral and criminal tragedies happened because evil people exploited mentally ill people for profit and to further their vile agenda which will continue to occur unless drastic changes are made.

After railing against supposed “anti-gender” and “anti-rights” movements that threaten females, Clinton turned the microphone over to her second guest — the first “female” one — openly transgender lawmaker Rep. Sarah McBride (DE-at-large). Clinton said McBride is someone who tried “to explain and truly bring people together around issues of gender.” “She’s a gender rights champion,” the one-time First Lady proclaimed. McBride wasted no time in blasting the United States for its supposed war on transgenders:

Meanwhile

Pray for the parents and family members of the innocent children I previously mentioned, and all the others killed because this actually insane behavior is humored instead of treated. The most terrible thing in the world is losing a child. Pray that they can somehow find peace in their lives.

