We should invite “the worthy part of mankind to come and settle amongst us,” that the goal of this invitation was “to increase the wealth and strength of the community,” and that those not adding to the wealth and strength of the community “are not the people we are in want of.” - James Madison

One of these is not like the others. Guests vs invaders

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 14: Japan fans clear trash in the stands during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match between Netherlands and Japan at Dallas Stadium on June 14, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. Michael Steele / Getty Images

“tatsu tori ato wo nigosazu” (“a bird leaves nothing behind”) - lesson Japanese children are taught from grade school.

“It’s the culture, but it's like a respect for everything—respect for the players, supporters, and also for the stadium,” she said. “We are kind of honored to be here, so we don't want to make the mess and then leave it.” - An anonymous participant seen in a FIFA shared video viewed more than 6.3 million times

Scottish soccer fans actually drank Boston dry, then cleaned up

The amount of beer drank was astonishing

We've been here for over 30 years, and we've never seen anything like it." We tripled St. Patrick's Day. - Hennesy’s Bar, downtown Boston

From Thursday through Sunday, fans "drank us dry" in consuming four times as much Samuel Adams Boston Lager as the taproom typically sells during a four-day holiday weekend, such as the Fourth of July, Boston Beer Co. said.

Emergency deliveries were required Saturday morning.

In total, the taproom sold more than 3,000 pints of Boston Lager during the four-day stretch. Staff collected 70 empty kegs on Monday, Boston Beer Co. said.

A refrigerator door at Federal Wine & Spirits broke from being opened too many times, per NBC. The store also had its Budweiser and Corona beer wiped out in one day.

We feel pride for a variety of reasons, but nothing swells the heart like hearing your fellow Scots have drunk another city dry. - anonymous Reddit comment

Before leaving town, the Scots, aka, the “Tartan Army“ donated $10,000 to the Children’s Hospital in Providence, RI

Why the foreign visitors were so shocked about America?

Their media and ours have been lying to people in Europe and around the world! They were told Americans are ignorant, racist, rude, wasteful, and you have a 50/50 chance of being shot, among other things.

What they actually found:

"Stadiums here are really incredible, have that modern look. People here too are pretty friendly. Guess the Internet lied to us that Americans are savages here with gun spawns all over" - u/Steven_Blade

Other things fascinated them about America that we take for granted, such as air conditioning! Our huge stores like Walmart, and of course the biggest gas station in the world, Buc-ee’s. Also, the variety and quality of food, fast food, and refillable drinks.

The public relations America got from hosting the FIFA World Cup was priceless!

The ranch dressing thing

Apparently, our visitors have fallen head over heel in love with ranch dressing, even filling suitcases full to take back home.

Our American team did us proud by standing and singing our National Anthem

©reddit by u/Affectionate-Reply35

The LA Times succeeded at what they do best. Putting a turd in the punch bowl

Just in time for the semiquincentennial, the churning waves of social media discontent have parted and given us a glimpse of how these United States look (and taste) to wide-eyed World Cup attendees. And it is glorious.

The article is actually pretty good. It mentions visitors documenting their time in America and how it left them shocked and speechless. One Scot, Craig Ferguson, walked all the way across the country raising “nearly $1.4 million for the charity Scottish Action for Mental Health and became the first man to walk across the United States in a kilt,” documenting all of it.

Scottish superfan Craig Ferguson. (Jamie Johnston / Sipa USA via AP)

With the inevitable dig

At a time when our federal government seems determined to put us at odds with the rest of the world, it’s lovely to be reassured that the world does not hate us, and perhaps more importantly, that we are capable of welcoming that world with open arms.

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How did we go so far away from what our Founders intended for America?

Quite simply, we allowed it. Millions of people came to America with nothing. My grandmother came here by herself from Poland when she was sixteen! When she got here, she had two options. Get a job and learn English or die!

Now we have a whole welfare system for illegals. They were invited to come and told of free housing, actually living in 5-star hotels, free food, medical and spend money, over $3,000 per month! Biden even set up an App where they could apply from any country they were in, show up at the border, and walk right past the Border Patrol!

A whole army of “civil rights” attorneys that teach them how to beat the system. NGOs that get your tax dollars to assist illegals. Shockingly, groups like Catholic and Lutheran Charities getting government money, your tax dollars, for “migrant settlement and related services!”

With Democrat politician engineers behind “The Great Replacement”, supposed to be a conspiracy theory, and over 35 million illegals being allowed in under Biden, many military age young men, I think that makes it a fact!

Additionally, Democrats and Republicans fighting tooth and nail against a Voter ID law. Democrat states refusing to turn voter rolls to the Justice Department. What are they hiding? I think Chuck Schumer spilled the beans when he said Voter ID would take 25 million voters off the rolls.

Fun fact: Democrats denied illegals were getting benefits till the Trump Administration said they were cutting them off. Then you heard the screaming! Additionally with the two recent Supreme Court rulings:

The article basically repeats Sotomayor’s 35-page dissent that she, against practice, angrily read in the court room!

Fun fact: How do we know all this care for “immigrants” is hypocritical? When you ask one of the advocates how many they are willing to personally take home and care for, you get a blank stare or they run.

Regarding the courts

The Constitution created three equal branches, the Legislative to make laws, the Executive to enforce them, and the Judicial in the Supreme Court, to interpret the law, resolve disagreements and protect the rights of American citizens. All lower courts, created by Congress, are inferior to the three branches. Why are lower court judges being allowed to interfere in the Executive Branch enforcement of immigration law since there are specific immigration courts for that purpose? Even preventing the deportation of violent illegals, as Boasberg has done, with Congress wanting to know how he got assigned to numerous Trump cases, when case assignment is supposed to be random.

While Veterans are living on the street and the average Social Security recipient gets $1,200 per month!

Again, from James Madison

You read the quote from James Madison I began with. Of course, the Founders wanted people to come to America to actually become citizens and make it better and stronger, “and that those not adding to the wealth and strength of the community “are not the people we are in want of.”

Remembering the words of President Theodore Roosevelt on loyalty to America once a citizen

There is no room in this country for hyphenated Americanism. When I refer to hyphenated Americans, I do not refer to naturalized Americans. Some of the very best Americans I have ever known were naturalized Americans, Americans born abroad. But a hyphenated American is not an American at all… The one absolutely certain way of bringing this nation to ruin, of preventing all possibility of its continuing to be a nation at all, would be to permit it to become a tangle of squabbling nationalities… from a speech to the Knights of Columbus on Tuesday evening, October 12, 1915, at Carnegie Hall in New York City

In America today, we have millions who have no intention of becoming American! We have schools that teach not only in Spanish, but numerous other languages. The SSA lists its official language resources in 14 languages besides English. Washington State offers driver guides in 14 languages, and the learner’s permit test is available in multiple languages, despite all road signs in English! Astoundingly, CDL licenses which absolutely require reading and speaking English have been given for years to those who can do neither in California, Pennsylvania, Washington, etc., with horrific results.

Just a few immigrants who made not just America but the world better

Nikola Tesla - From Serbia. Possibly the greatest genius of them all, with many of his inventions and discoveries seized by the government after his death. For one, you have electricity, (alternating current), in your home thanks to Tesla. If he had his way, you would be getting it for free because he devised a way to do that by transmitting it like radio waves! For all of his inventions, he never drew a blueprint! Every measurement and calculation he envisioned in his head and described to his workers what he wanted them to create.

Albert Einstein - Germany “He reshaped how we understand the cosmos, proving that the immigrant narrative is not just about discovery, but about daring to change the fabric of human understanding.”

Andrew Carnegie - Scotland. He came to America as a boy and worked as a railway clerk. He became the king of steel, but his genius was intertwining the various industries needed to create it. From the coal and iron ore mines to the railroads needed to transport it all. He redefined the notion of wealth with his enormous investment in philanthropy, so he should be a hero to the “pay your fair share” crowd.

Joseph Pulitzer - Hungary. “Arriving penniless, his relentless spirit led him to helm the “New York World,” where he championed investigative reporting and sensationalism. Pulitzer understood the power of the printed word, using it to advocate for the common person. His innovative approach birthed modern journalism, emphasizing public accountability.”

Ayn Rand - Russia. “A fervent advocate for individualism and laissez-faire capitalism. Her novels, including “Atlas Shrugged,” introduced a philosophy of Objectivism, challenging conventional moralities with her controversial ideas. Rand’s intricate narratives and stark characters offered a new lens through which to examine the balance between creativity and societal norms. Her impact illustrates how an immigrant’s radical perspective can prompt national introspection and debate.”

Elon Musk - South Africa. An actual African American. SpaceX, Starlink, Tesla and Neuralink of course come to mind. After seeing NASA toss billions of taxpayers dollars’ worth of equipment in the ocean for years, tell me it didn’t astound you to see a SpaceX rocket come back down and land or more accurately, be caught by its launching pad! At 10, he got interested in computers and taught himself to code. He developed and sold a video game called Blastar at age 12 for $500. He moved to Canada at the age of 17 and lived with relatives. He wasn’t averse to hard work, working at a lumber mill shoveling grain, and cleaning boilers. He came to America at the age of 19 where he attended the University of Pennsylvania. He earned dual degrees in economics and physics. This is a link to his whole story.

Briefly, he founded or co-founded companies then sold them, always using all the profit to take him to his next idea. He founded a company called Zip2. In 1999, Compaq acquired Zip2 for $307 million, providing Musk with $22 million. From there PayPal, which eBay bought, netting Musk $180 million to follow his dream of affordable space travel, SpaceX and the eventual ending up on Mars. After many failures, the successful contract with NASA. In 2004, investing $6.5 million in Tesla, hanging on by a thread till success in 2012 with the S12 and becoming the most valuable auto maker in the world.

Elon Musk employs over 150,000 people.

Why do so many Americans hate America?

From a post I wrote a while ago. Despite the propaganda, there are still people who love and admire America all over the world. Yet it is hated by so many of her own people.

America and its idea of human freedom and dignity, which in turn created “the Declaration of Independence” and “the Constitution” are unique in all of human history. In fact, practically every country that has a Constitution was modeled after ours!

Now the haters:

All the people who threatened to leave when George W Bush got elected twice and before and after Donald Trump got elected are still here. Even the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg:

“I can’t imagine what this place would be ― I can’t imagine what the country would be ― with Donald Trump as our president. For the country, it could be four years. For the court, it could be ― I don’t even want to contemplate that.” Then, she added that her late husband would have joked, “Now it’s time for us to move to New Zealand.”

Some on the list of celebrities include Alec Baldwin, Miley Cyrus, Jon Stewart, Eddie Vedder, Barbara Streisand, Seal, Tina Fey, Whoopie Goldberg, Susan Sarandon and Cher.

ALL still here! Hmmm. All talk no action, because nowhere else on earth would they have had the opportunities America provided them!

With “Hanoi Jane Fonda” in a class all her own

Jane Fonda visits anti-aircraft gun position near Hanoi, Vietnam

We’re coming up on 250 years of “the great experiment.” Will we make 300?

With great sadness, unless some things change drastically, I don’t see it happening. America is your home, with untold Americans fighting and dying to make that happen. Why do we continue to tolerate behavior you wouldn’t tolerate in the house you happen to live in?

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