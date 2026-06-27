The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

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Frederick R Smith's avatar
Frederick R Smith
4d

Top shelf.

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FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)'s avatar
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
4d

“My grandmother came here by herself from Poland when she was sixteen! When she got here, she had two options. Get a job and learn English or die!” Exactly! Sink or swim. Many immigrants of yesteryear chose to swim. Now, we have so many ILLEGAL immigrants who are not only sinking but they are drowning us as well as they siphon off our resources.

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